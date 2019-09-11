A rain of cries, agonies in Ondo

Across all communities and tribes, the significance of rain is always attributed as blessings and a bountiful harvest for the people. Biologically, rain is of paramount importance for survival of living as it serves as the main source of water that keeps the cycle moving.

When it rains, particularly in rural communities, after the commencement of planting on farmlands, the satisfaction and fulfillment of joy on the faces of farmers can be likened to that of blossom and green cornfield that is always in contact with the rains.

However, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), as well as the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), had, earlier this year, predicted that most states in the country would experience torrential rains while about 600 Local Government Areas in the country are under threat of flood.

According to the NIHSA, in its warning, “no person should build structures within the flood plains, and people should clean their drainages.

“When the flood looks for a way to move and does not find any, it begins to pull down buildings and bridges.

“It is not easy to predict urban flooding. It occurs suddenly mostly, but river flooding can be predicted to a high level of accuracy because of equipment along the river channels in Nigeria.”

NIMET, on its part, had appealed to government at all levels not to take the prediction with kid gloves.

“We call on all policy and decision-makers in the three tiers of government to take these predictions seriously and prepare adequately against any eventualities.

“Let me advise that with the manner climate change events are unfolding globally whereby a number of predictions are upturned.”

Meanwhile, on August 3, 2019, it became evident that the warnings given were not yielded to by those concerned as the rains that fell in some parts of Ondo State came bearing sorrow and agony as it left the joy expected with it behind.

Following the torrential rain in some parts of the state, many residents were rendered homeless due to the flooding, which led to the collapse of residential buildings and shops.

Also, hundreds of hectares of farmlands which were almost ready for cultivation were swept off, with farmers gnashing their teeth as their investment went under the waters before their eyes. Mostly affected by the flood were those residing in Alade-Idanre and Odode-Idanre town in Idanre Local Government as well as those in Ayede-Ogbese community in Akure North Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

The flood, it was gathered, occurred as a result of heavy downpour in the state which subsequently led to the overflow of the rivers within the affected communities, particularly the Ogbese River, which stretches from Ekiti into Ondo State.

In Alade-Idanre, areas affected by the flood were, Oke Mapo, Opa, Yaba Alade Idanre among others while in Ayede-Ogbese many areas were affected.

It was estimated that property running into millions of naira were destroyed by the flood as it also made movement impossible as most of the affected residents were stranded all through the downpour.

Also, those whose houses collapsed completely groaned of having nowhere to lay their heads, stressing that they could not salvage any of the property during the havoc.

While calling for urgent intervention from relevant government agencies, particularly, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to come to their aid, the affected residents lamented that the means of their livelihood have been swept away, adding that all they toiled to achieve in life were destroyed by the flood with nowhere to put their families.

According to one of the victims, Banji Akinkunmi, who pleaded with the government to come to his rescue, all his life efforts have been taken away from him by the flood. He expressed worries that due to his old age, he had nobody to run to nor had any income to fall back upon.

Another victim, Ayo Olusola, a retiree, lamented that his fishery business, which he set up with all his life savings was swept away by the flood.

Mrs. Rhoda Saliu, a widow in her 60s, who runs a poultry farm, narrated that the birds which she just purchased days to the disaster were all destroyed by the flood.

According to her, she was nurturing the birds for sales ahead of the forthcoming festive season in December.

Also, those still counting their losses in the incident were rice farmers in the state. The farmers disclosed that the flood, which occurred as a result of torrential rainfall, destroyed over 600 hectares of their rice farms located in both Eleyowo and Ogbese.

The farmers, who were obviously in pains, stated the rice farms which has been totally submerged in water were expected to be harvested in October.

Pastor Olayinka Labiran, who is the coordinator of rice farmers in the state, lamented that such calamity has never befallen his members since they ventured into rice farming.

The rice farmers group with the name, Federated FADAMA Rice Association, appealed to the federal, state governments as well as other relevant agencies to come to their assistance, stressing that over 373 rice farmers came together with their resources to cultivate the farm.

Labiran added that a member had at least one hectare, which was made possible through the loans obtained from the Bank of Agriculture under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

“We are in a state of mourning because of the loss the flood had caused us.”

Meanwhile, on its apart, the Ondo State Government attributed the flooding in the state to the construction of buildings on river courses in the state.

It, however, unfolded plans to demolish structures erected on waterways in different parts of the state.

According to the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, who inspected the havoc wreaked by the downpour, the demolition is part of measures to prevent flooding in the state.

Ajayi, who is acting as governor, promised that the state government would try its best in terms of bringing relief to the affected victims soon.

“We thank God no life was lost. Small flood that is not much like this had killed, but we thank God such did not happen in Idanre.

“I was in Ibadan when this happened. We have inspected the houses. I will advise that our people should leave the affected houses to prevent another disaster.

“Some people build houses along the river course. We will ensure that no matter how highly placed the person is, we will demolish the house to have a free flow of water,” he said.

Speaking on the magnitude of the havoc, the Odopetu of Ayede-Ogbese, High Chief Oladimeji Abitogun, stated that the government is only chasing shadows with its intending approach to the issues.

According to Abitogun, the Ogbese river has never been dredged, adding that the drainage within and around the community, which has blocked, overtime, has never been channelized which he said was the resultant effect of the heavy downpour.

He cautioned that urgent measures must be activated to prevent such from recurring in the future instead of strategies currently being employed by the government at scoring unnecessary political points.

“Farms have been destroyed. Buildings have collapsed. Cars have been swept away. Beyond that, people have lost so much in terms of valuable property.

“Even crocodiles and other amphibious animals now lurk around the community. That is the situation with us in Ogbese now. “That kind of statement from a political leader that houses will be demolished is unfortunate. That is what I called a third world mentality. Leadership is more than political expediency.

“I have listened to some of the officials of the Ondo State government talking down on them as regards the flood as if the government does not have any blame in all of this.

“How about officials of the physical planning office, they do not do due diligence when they give approvals?

“They should look at the effects of erosion washing the riverbed as well as the blocked drainage. People have lived on these plains for centuries without any issue. “Will the government also say that the flooding that occurs on the airport road in Oba-Ile is caused by people building houses on waterways too?

“We must look at this in a more fundamental and germane way other than saying it is because the people are building houses on waterways.

“They should release the relief material first for the affected victims. They should provide short and long-time measures,” Abitogun stated.

Like this: Like Loading...