A trip down memory lane to Bakassi

The debate has been on since 2002 when Bakassi was ceded to the Cameroon. Various reasons have been adduced, with many of the key players keeping mum. But recently, the argument resurfaced with a former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, giving an account. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar

The expansive hall of Channel View hotels, venue of the book launch, “Cross River State at 50: The people and events that shaped it,” was decorated in yellow. The cuisines were refreshingly African and guests were treated to the benevolence of the author, and Chief host, Engineer Ekpe Esien Ita, whose nobleness was attested to through the display of African gesture.

The launch, which had the treaty king of Cross River State in attendance, the Obong of Calabar, Etubom Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, was an occasion which drew the crème de la crème from both within and outside the state.

Perhaps, as an elder statesman, and given his exposure to the various governments, both military and civilian that had overseen the affairs of the state, Engineer Ita seems to be in pole position to confront or expose, even if through a book, past governments.

Ita was a member of the State House of Assembly in the Second Republic. He lectured at the Polytechnic and the Cross River University of Technology, Calabar. He was a member, Federal Government Visitation panel to Bayero University; member that represented Cross River in the Petroleum Trust Fund; member of state financial impropriety verification standing committee and member of many other committees and organizations.

Ita, who also used the occasion to celebrate his 70th birthday, said he spent 29 years to write the book. The launch had the former Governor of the state, Mr. Donald Duke, in attendance and since the handing over of the peninsular took place during his tenure, it was important the ex-governor explained to the audience what transpired.

It would be recalled that on October 10, 2002, the International Court of Justice at The Hague, delivered a judgment on Bakassi and transferred the entire peninsular to the Republic of Cameroun. Since then, allegations and counter-allegations have trailed the decision.

At some point, the government of General Yakubu Gowon was at the centre of the allegation. Thereafter, the accusers felt former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke were hand in gloves in the ceding of the peninsular.

Although, the Bakassi issue has “died down,” and all the actors have since kept unholy silence, the ghost of that decision continues to make intermittent appearances either through hushed discussions or documentation.

Bakassi was, therefore, one of the issues, among many others, raised in a book: “Cross River State at 50: The people and events that shaped it,” which examined the journey of Cross River State in the last 50 years, and how it has fared in the committee of states, in terms of history and development.

To be fair to the author, he raised so many issues which touched on governance, infrastructure, amenities, tradition, as well as proposing his views on what should henceforth be done for the state to regain its lost glory.

He did not forget, as many would not, the injustice done to him since he “broke” his services to the Polytechnic, which he recounted, has left him without pension and gratuity.

Hear Ita: “The state exists for the common good of its citizens, thus, cushioning the pains of existence. Thereby, it its plans to engage in practices that would promote such order, going by the maxim that a chain is only as strong as the weakest link.

“Having said this, I present my thinking on an aspect of the administration of pensions and gratuities. The minimum years of service to qualify for pension and gratuity in the public service are 10-35 years respectively. However, there appears to be discrimination against those who have broken service, unless they were able to “merge” their broken services, which process isn’t automatic.

“Why should this be the case? As an example, I have a cumulative 21 years of public service in The Polytechnic and the Cross River University of Technology, Calabar but have been denied pension and gratuity because every effort I have made to merge my services have failed,” he lamented.

This lamentation notwithstanding, it was the issue of Bakassi in the book that attracted Mr. Donald Duke who watched, with an amazing interest, as the Reviewer of the book, Prof. Roland Ndoma-Egba, a foremost Medical Doctor, took the audience down memory lane as he explained each chapter. To give credence to the 351 page-book and its author, the forward was written by no less a person than the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Kanu Agabi.

Given the personality behind the review of the book, and the writer of the forward, and given also the presence of the Obong Calabar, whose territory Bakassi fell, it was mandatory for Duke to explain what led to the ceding of Bakassi, to clear the air about the role he played.

Duke indeed took his time to explain the situation, including the 76 oil wells and the Tinapa thus: “A few years ago, at the heat of the Bakassi loss, I hosted Gen. Gowon in Calabar here. I urged him to write his own story or someone will write it for him and he may not exactly like what would be told. Not long after, at council of state meeting, where President Obansajo was presiding, one of the members of council, then Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, pointing to the section where the Head of States were, asked that somebody should tell us why Bakassi was sold.

“During the lunch break, I went back to him and said you have to tell us a story. Because the general perception is that Bakassi was sacrificed for the war. That it was exigent to accommodate France and Cameroun’s interest,” he said.

According to him, he took the matter to then Prime Minister of Britain, Mr. Tony Blair, who bluntly told him and his entourage that “To undo the agreement will be a terrible precedent,” saying the British PM revealed to them that were other African countries that will be affected by such a decision.

“Britain and the United States were not sympathetic to our case and China and Russia were not interested. It was France that sympathized with us but told us that we should not have gone to court,” he disclosed.

While describing the ceding of Bakassi as “an international conspiracy,” however, he regretted that what was supposed to be done during the period was not done by the country, saying he did everything to reverse the ceding but could not.

On the 76 oil wells that were ceded to Akwa Ibom State, Duke said: “It was during my time that we got the oil wells that were lost. That was a painful thing for all of us. I still think it should be remedied. In law, we have what is called double jeopardy; we lost the land and we also lost the assets.

“The asset didn’t go to Cameroun. It was for Nigeria. Today, Akwa Ibom State is the largest oil producing state in Nigeria. It was a political decision. At that time, when Akwa Ibom State was having about N5billion, we were having between N225 and N240million. So, I think that the political decision that gave them the oil should be used to give us back the 76 oil wells.”

On Tinapa, Duke regretted that the infrastructure has been allowed to waste, saying the non-usage of Tinapa was the greatest disservice his successors have done to the state.

“Tinapa has not been put to use and we shot ourselves on the foot when we did not put it to use. Government is continuous and the Successor is always smarter than the Predecessor,” he stated.

He said so much was expended on Tinapa and it was supposed to be the pride of the state, but said the place has been left to rot because his successors did not understand the concept.

After his explanation, the Obong Calabar said he was relieved “because all along, I had believed that Mr. Donald Duke, along with others sold out Bakassi. With his explanation today, I believe what he has said.”

Like this: Like Loading...