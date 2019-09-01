AAG 2019: Team Nigeria returns from Morocco Sunday

The remaining members of Team Nigeria they took part in the 12th All-African Games in Rabat, Morocco are due to return to Nigeria on Sunday.

The team, which placed second on the overall table returned in batches as members completed their events.

The first batch returned on August 22 while another batch left on Friday. The third and final batch is scheduled to leave Rabat, Morocco aboard an Air Peace chartered flight.

The team placed first in thletics, badminton, weightlifting and wrestling.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Olusade Adesola, told the media that he was pleased by the performance of the athletes as there was no case of doping among them.

“They competed and won clean and clear,” said Adesola, the moment the Closing Ceremony of the Games was concluded on Saturday night.

He was particularly thrilled that Nigeria led in some of the sports’ discipline and that the country is going to build on these areas to come first in the next edition which will hold in Accra, Ghana.

“At the moment, our focus is Tokyo Olympics and we will strive to do better than anyone can think of,” said Adesola.

Meanwhile, the 12th African Games came to a close on Saturday night.

The 15-days competition came into a colourful end as the Games’ Flag was handed over to Ghana, whose capital city, Accra will host the next edition in 2023.

The closing ceremony was preceded by the march past of representative athletes of the 53 countries that participated. They marched in alphabetical order.

Traditionally, the host nation brought the rear to a resounding applause from the crowd.

Later, the four-minute anthem of the Games was rendered and simultaneously, the African Games was lowered to signify the end of the Games and commencement of a night of celebration.

One after the other, various artists took to the stage rendering melodious songs amidst colourful lighting effects.

The high point was the fireworks that illuminated the skies at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

Nigeria placed second behind Egypt on the medals’ table with 127 medals comprising of 46 gold, 33 silver and 48 bronze.

