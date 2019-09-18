Adoke’s book, bouquet of half-truths, lies – Magu

T

he Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has described a yet-to-be launched book written by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), as a “bouquet of half-truths and plain lies.”

In a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, Magu accused Adoke of trying to rewrite history in his book entitled: Burden of Service: Reminiscences of Nigeria’s former Attorney General.

According to Uwujaren, the former AGF “took aim at the EFCC boss as being part of a deadly triumvirate that had been hounding and persecuting him since he left office in 2015.

“The other two alleged traducers, mentioned by Adoke are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and former Senate Leader, Alli Ndume. Adoke claims that he had been viciously maligned by this threesome to the extent that he contemplated suicide.”

He, however, said claims were aimed at stirring curiosity ahead of the presentation of the book.

“These yarns, being spewed by hirelings of the former AGF are nothing but a marketing gimmick, dubiously orchestrated to wet public appetite and sufficiently stir curiosity ahead of the official release of the book on September 16, 2019.

“But it is obvious that what Adoke is offering the reading public in the account of his sojourn in governance is nothing but a bouquet of half-truths and plain lies.

“The accounts in Chapters 8 and 9 as it relates to the EFCC and its Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, were not only inaccurate but self-serving.

“For the records and emphasis, Magu never received any instructions from the Vice President, neither had he communicated verbally or in writing to any governor from the North-West or senator about such a patently false purported instruction from Osinbajo to “deal with Adoke.”

He added: “The EFCC is not the battle axe of political figures and could not have been called out to deal with anyone. Adoke’s ploy is simple. He wants to create a false narrative that the offenses for which he has been charged are not genuine but are the product of some high level conspiracy against him. But, first of all, there is no discernible reason for such a conspiracy. Secondly, it is an entirely false premise. It is clear that this is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws.

“Adoke ran well outside the track when he said he was instrumental to reinstating Magu, to the EFCC from the police “where he had been vegetating.” The Commission is unaware of Adoke’s role in Magu’s return to the Commission in 2012 after being away for a few years. It is well known that the EFCC Acting Chairman is a pioneer staff of the Commission, with many stripes to his sleeves by way of accomplishments that have no link to Adoke.”

