Health
Advocates seek increased family planning patronage by young persons
How to make young persons, especially adolescents in age bracket 10 to 19 years to increase the use of family planning services, was one of the high points of a recent field visit Apapa Local Government Council.
To this end, the State Coordinator, Life Planning for Adolescents and Youth, Abiodun Ajayi consequently urged service providers in that area to generate the data of young persons that seek reproductive health services in Apapa with a view to improve access to family planning services and their uptake.
These came to light during the field visit to Ijora Flagship Primary Health Centre (PHC) by members of the Media Advocacy Working (Group) in partnership with Public Health Sustainable Advocacy Initiative (PHSAI). Both groups are supported by Pathfinder International Nigeria, a global non-profit organisation that focusses on reproductive health, family planning, HIV/AIDs prevention and care, and maternal health.
Ijora PHC is one of the facilities under Apapa Local Government Council (LGC)
Based on investigation that the number of young persons who seek family planning services from Apapa was very low, Ajayi who is also the assistant secretary of PHSAI said, “There should be a separate record to show how many young persons come for reproductive health services. Some of them are sexually active and they need contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies.”
According to data from the National HIV & AIDS and Reproductive Health Survey (NARHS) 2014, the median age for sex debut in Nigeria is 17 years. Available data also shows that there was initiation of sexual intercourse, sometimes at the age of 10. “Most sexually active adolescents do not practice contraception with the resultant effect of high level of unwanted pregnancy and illegal abortion.
Based on this background, Ajayi advocated using family planning champions under Apapa to reach out to many young persons in the area with a view to educate and counsel them on abstinence from sex and the use of contraceptives by sexually active persons to prevent unintended pregnancies and illegal abortion.
According to the Medical Officer of Health in Apapa, Dr. Kehinde Ososanya who was represented by Dr. Folashade Iyanda, there was robust family planning services under Apapa including Ijora community. “The turn up of clients accessing available services was high and family planning commodities are available.”
On the role of the Lagos State Government, he said the Apapa Local Government provided N10,000 imprest with which consumables were bought. Some of the consumables purchased with the imprest include Jik, savlon, cotton, injection needles, among others. Although, the imprest was not provided monthly and available fund was not sufficient to purchase sufficient consumables that would last for a month, the officer in charge of Apapa often stepped in to fill the gap by lending the PHC N10,000 whenever there was a shortage of consumables.
On her part, the Family Planning Manager of Ijora PHC, Mrs Patience Ihejirika said to avert shortage of consumables, a factor that hindered steady access to family planning services, the Apapa Local Government Council needed N50,000 monthly to enable it provide uninterrupted consumables. “At the Ijora PHC alone, providers saw an estimated 300 to 350 clients monthly in the four PHCs under Apapa, suggesting that an estimated N200,000 was needed for consumables in the four PHCs under Apapa LGC.
Furthermore, Ihejirika said challenges arising from complaints by clients that experience side -effects, were promptly addressed for those that turn up at the PHCs.
Health
Yellow fever outbreak: Are monkeys of Yankari responsible?
- 6m doses of vaccines needed to curb dissease
Following the outbreak of yellow fever in Bauchi State that claimed lives of four students at the College of Education, WakaBiu in Biu, Local Government Area, Bauchi State Government said it needed six million doses of vaccines to check the disease from spreading.
Speaking on the issue, Saturday, September 2019 during a media chat, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed said that his administration was on top of the situation, to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread to other parts of the state.
It would be recalled that victims of the yellow fever contracted the disease during their holiday trip to Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State.
Mohammed said, the outbreak was as a result of large population of monkeys around the Yankari Game Reserve.
According to him, the state needed six million doses of vaccines to stop yellow fever from spreading, adding that government has requested for the vaccines from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The “yellow” in the name refers to the jaundice that affects some patients. Symptoms of yellow fever include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.
Yellow fever virus is mainly transmitted through the bite of the yellow fever mosquito Aedes aegypti, but other mostly Aedes mosquitoes such as the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) can also serve as a vector for this virus.
Governor Mohammed explained that, the yellow fever outbreak was also recorded in Tafawa Balewa Local Government area of the state, apart from Yankari in Alkaleri Local Government his home town. Bauchi is not the only state that has recorded disease outbreak resulting to some deaths, Lagos State also was in the news recently due to four patients hospitalised in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Lagos, all diagnosed with menigitis.
One Emma Anya whose son was also diagnosed with meningitis in LUTH, recalled that the young lad of 15 years was admitted in the tertiary hospital for 24 days. He posted his story on the facebook.
Giving details of what Bauchi State was doing to curb yellow fever, the state governor said, “We have already procured some basic vaccines, but we need about six million more doses of vaccines to prevent it from spreading.
“The WHO is ready to give us that very soon and with that we are going to cover everybody in the state in times of immunisation so as to make sure that even with the problem there is a government in place to tackle it.
“Some Development partners have graciously granted us the sum of N6 billion support for the state to fight the outbreak.
“Governor Mohammed said there was no cause for alarm and people don’t need to be scared of visiting Bauchi State. “We are on top of the situation; our health officials are working round the clock to curtail the situation.”
As far back as 2005, the WHO had raised the alarm and expressed great concern over serious yellow fever situation in some parts of Africa. The world body had described as serious, yellow fever outbreaks in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
This was contained in a release by the Emergency Committee regarding yellow fever convened by WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations in Geneva in 2005.
The Committee said WHO Secretariat had earlier briefed the Committee on the history and impact of the Yellow Fever Initiative, the urban outbreak of yellow fever in Luanda, Angola.
It also briefed on its international spread to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), China and Kenya.
The committee said following the deliberation on the information provided, it decided that the urban yellow fever outbreaks in Angola and DRC was a serious public health event, which warranted intensified national action and enhanced international support.
The committee, however, strongly emphasised the serious national and international risks posed by urban yellow fever outbreaks.
The committee called to accelerate surveillance, mass vaccination, risk communications, community mobilisation, vector control and case management measures in Angola and DRC.
It also insisted on yellow fever vaccination of all travellers, and especially migrant workers, to and from Angola and DRC.
In addition, it called for the intensification of surveillance and preparedness activities, including verification of yellow fever vaccination in travellers and risk communications, in at-risk countries and countries having land borders with the affected countries.
These international actions geared to tackle yellow fever is in line with events in Bauchi where actions to secure vaccines ware being intensified.
As part of activities to curb yellow fever, the governor Bauchi State called on the people of the state and stakeholders to support his administration to enable him deliver quality health services in line with his campaign promises to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.
On his own part, the Executive Secretary Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed said that his ministry received a report of the suspected cases, which were linked to Yankari Game Reserve after students of the WakaBiu College of Education visited the Reserve during their holiday.
He said, four of them died while twelve were hospitalised.
“Following these reports the state’s rapid response team visited the Yankari Game Reserve on Wednesday and discovered a possibility of a yellow fever outbreak, which is being investigated”.
He said “So far, six samples have been collected from suspected cases for testing at the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and at the Regional Laboratory Dakar, Senagal. We are waiting for the outcome of the result.
Speaking to New Telegraph Samuel Itodo a Resident of Birshi Gandu, Bauchi said he was threatened with the news of the outbreak of yellow fever in Bauchi. According to him, “I was threatened because yellow fever is a dangerous disease; it has killed a lot of people. The recent outbreak has claimed lives of students who came for excursion in Yankari.
Although, the people of Borno State who were victims of the yellow fever issued a press statement but the management of Yankari tried to deny the report, saying it was just a mere rumour to smear the image of their organisation, instead of them telling the truth. We thank God the truth has come out.”
Samuel said, “Though, help is on the way, people should complement government efforts by keeping their environments clean, with clean environment most sicknesses would not be there. The state government has taken a drastic step to address the outbreak by the ongoing spraying of the whole of Alkaleri Local Area”.
According to him, he was not scared living in Bauchi because of the proactive measures of the state and people should not be afraid to visit the state.
In a similar vein, a resident of Wunti Bauchi Huruna Mohammed said that he was shocked receiving the news of the yellow fever outbreak something people have forgotten about it long ago. It is shocking because this is not what we anticipated before , you know Yankari area has a lot of monkeys. I am glad that government has taken proactive measure to address the abnormality.
On his part, a Professor of Virology and Former Vice Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Ogun State, Oyewale Tomori while corroborating the importance of vaccines in curbing yellow fever among at-risk population, said, “We know that your vaccine during infection protects you for the rest of your life.”
Also, Tomori highlighted that the limitation of diagnostic facilities was a challenge. However, he said it was important making diagnostic facilities available so as to reduce the time spent in getting diagnosis done. If diagnostic facilities were available, there would be no need taking samples all the way to distant locations for before diagnosis would be made.
Health
Ogbolu: Depression, largest contributor to suicide
Dr. Raphael Ogbolu is a consultant psychiatrist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, Lagos and coordinator, Suicide Research & Prevention Initiative (SURPIN) domiciled in LUTH. In this interview, he discusses factors driving depression, the need to enact Mental Health Law, tackling stigma around depression and suicide, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
You highlighted the global increase in depression. What is the trend in Nigeria?
The WHO’s Global Health Observatory, states that in Nigeria, the estimated rate of depression is 3.9 per cent of the population as at 2015. If we are using the last estimated population size of before 2015 which was about 180 million, we should be talking about seven million Nigerians have depression. However, we do know that it is more than that because most of them go undiagnosed. There have been local studies that said it is 3.1 per cent.
What are the causes of this depression?
We all have neuro-transmitters in our brains; they are like chemicals. They regulate our moods. For some people the level of those neuro-transmitters would drop. Once the level drops to a certain point that is when the symptoms of depression manifest. Most of the medicines try to raise the level back to where they should be.
Other things that could make the levels low could be traumatic life experiences including childhood abuse, traumatic experience early in life, chronic medical conditions, poorly treated diabetes, poorly treated hypertension, chronic medical conditions are stigmatising like epilepsy, HIV, people suffering cancer who feel that life is no longer worth it can go into depression.
Also, depression could be hereditary. However, we want to sound a note of caution that even if you inherit the genes, it does not mean that you must come down with depression; you may never become depressed in life.
However, if you inherit the genes and live’s problems now impact you, it will bring out that genetic vulnerability and the fellow can now become depressed. Also, we do know that some treatment can make some people who are predisposed to come down with depression.
Some of the drugs we use to treat hypertension could reduce the level of transmitters in the brain.
Also, people who are on long duration of treatment of steroids could put them at risk of depression. A study in Europe found that oral contraceptives for some women can put them at risk of depression because they are steroids, too.
Also, drug abuse, especially people who are struggling with drug abuse can come down with depression. Each time they fail in their attempt to stop, they feel that they are failures; they feel that the drug has ruined them and that their lives are not going on well. Hence, some of them would now become depressed.
Cases of depression has been on the increase. Why is this so?
The World Health Organisation (WHO) decided in 2017, to make depression the theme for the World Health Day and the reason is that the world body had observed that there has been a global increase in the rate of depression, which had increased more than 18 per cent over a 10 year period between 2005 and 2015. It was also the greatest cause of disability worldwide and that has steadily been increasing as a result of the global disease burden.
What it meant was that people with depression were disabled to the point that they could not be productive and that this would impact on global economies, beginning with the income of the household. That is why the WHO felt that it was time to begin to break the silence and for people to begin to talk about depression because it is something that is not too difficult to diagnose.
Hence if we talk about it at community level even people in the community would be able to identify the signs of depression among people around them and among themselves.
Depression is treatable and it is the single largest contributor to suicide, it means that if we can address depression we can also help to reduce suicide.
What are the signs people should look out for?
If the person experiences low mood, that is sadness that occurs every day or some of the days for at least two weeks.
The personal experiences loss of interest in the things he/ she used to enjoy doing,, but suddenly finds that when he does those things now, he does not derive pleasure from doing them anymore.
Such persons will begin to experience loss of energy; they are always tired, fatigued and it is always as if their energy is sapped. When you have at least two of these signs in someone for at least two weeks, it is the first warning sign of depression.
Similarly, when you have the core symptoms of depression together with other symptoms of depression, which include a change in sleep pattern, usually insomnia; the person no longer gets enough sleep. He cannot fall asleep or when he falls asleep, he wakes up earlier than he used to, most times it is excessive sleep, but sometimes, it is less sleep.
There is also change in appetite, usually less appetite but most times, most people begin to eat more. With the loss of appetite there is also a loss of body weight.
The fellow will also feel that he can no longer concentrate; the fellow will be reading the same page over and over because it does not sink.
The person will also begin to feel worthless, helpless and feeling unduly guilty about things he had done in the past and all of a sudden he will begin to feel that it had just happened.
Also, the person begins to feel pessimistic about tomorrow and when that hopelessness comes, the next thing is suicidal thoughts, that is, feeling that life is no longer worth it.
Once anyone has any of the first three I mentioned and any two of the other two, definitely the person has depression. These are signs we can easily see in people around us. Such people should seek help for depression.
Does the poor economic situation has any role in the depression of some Nigerians?
Yes, when I talked about stressors, it includes financial stressors. There are also relationship stressors, medical stressors arising from medical conditions. The irony is that in the majority of those we have seen that have attempted suicide, financial problems are not the most prominent cause. The most prominent cause that we have seen in those that commit suicide are relationship issues: marital or other relationship issues – have featured prominently even more than financial problems.
What are the challenges we face in addressing depression?
We need to have a Mental Health Act. We don’t have Mental Health law. What has been operating since is the Lunacy Act, which has been in place before the 1920s. Obviously, that kind of law cannot cater for today’s problems.
The body of psychiatrists in Nigeria has been pushing for the National Assembly to pass the Bill on Mental Health Law. If we don’t have that theres nothing to guide the issues of addressing mental illness including depression in the country.
Also, we need to create awareness about depression and maintain our mental health practitioners to practice in the country. Unfortunately, our doctors and nurses are leaving the country in droves, but among doctors leaving, psychiatrists are very attractive outside the country.
Meanwhile we never had enough; we have less than 300 practicing psychiatrists for our population in Nigeria and many of them are leaving every year.
We also have to insist that things like suicide attempts should be de-criminalised. Suicide should not be a crime because people who attempt suicide and don’t succeed will not come for treatment because of fear of being arrested.
One of the biggest risks that somebody will die by suicide is if the fellow had previously attempted it. So, anybody who had previously attempted suicide needs to be treated, but they can’t come forward because it is a crime in Nigeria, which attracts one year imprisonment.
WHO has been pushing for countries around the world to de-criminalise suicide; there are not many of us left. Criminilisation of suicide is negatively affecting suicide prevention.
What’s the way forward?
The way forward is to try and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. Once we are able to do that, more people will come forward to seek help. That is why I am happy that more people are calling the HELPLINES of LUTH’s Suicide Research & Prevention Initiative (SURPIN): 0908-021-7555; 0903-440-0009; 0811-190-9909; and 0701-381-1143, seeking clarifications on issues of depression.
That is one way forward. The hotline is providing them an avenue to anonymously call and come to seek help, but because of the stigma, most people will not come forward.
The more we create awareness it will go a long way to help. The more we discuss it, the more people will understand that it is not a crime to suffer depression.
Health
LASUTH cardiologist records another medical feat
A medical team comprising of an Interventional Cardiologist and other medical doctors recently carried out a lifesaving surgery by using improvised methods in the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja on Friday, September 6, 2019.
According to the Chief Medical Director of the institution, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, there is a dire shortage of skilled manpower and equipment in this branch of emergency medicine. However, despite this challenge, doctors at LASUTH saved the life of a patient recently.
In his words, “Pulmonary Embolism is a form of medical emergency happens when a clot is lodged in the pulmonary artery of the individual. Globally, a medical condition which the fatality rate is quite high, urgent intervention is needed to dislodge and remove the clot, in order to save the life of the patient who would have succumbed to heart attack.”
“In order to carry out this procedure safely, a Catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab) is required, which costs about 150 million naira, to set up. Even though, LASUTH does not, as of now, have a cath lab but we are excited that our interventional cardiologist and other doctors recorded another feat in this area of medicine using improvised methods. This was indeed the second time this team would successfully carry out this kind of high profile procedure in LASUTH.”
Professor Fabamwo is optimistic that there are lots of medical possibilities in LASUTH if more facilities were made available to the team of medical experts across all branches of medicine in the institution. He urged more philanthropic organisations to partner with the hospital in order to make such medical facilities available to Lagosians.
Health
10,000 get free medical services
In an effort to alleviate the health challenges of villagers including farmers and Fulani herdsmen who couldn’t afford medical bills, the Chairman of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council of Plateau state, Hon Isaac Kwallu, has offered a one week free Medical Services to over 10,000 rural beneficiaries.
The free medical services also provided an opportunity for the team of medical expert to carry out successful surgeries to 500 persons which include children, women and the old from the various villages of the Local Government Council as well as neighbouring LGAs.
New Telegraph gathered that the free comprehensive medical and surgical services which started on the 2nd to 7th of September 2019 held at the Cottage Hospital Kwalla was as result of the divine mandate of the Administration of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council in collaboration with Eden-compassion and Health Mission International (ECHM).
The Council Chairman Hon. Kwallu while Addressing beneficiaries at the end of the free Medical service said his desire to help humanity and touch the lives of the villagers, the down trodden mases medically at the grassroots which necessitated his action to organise the free medical and surgical services including free eye surgery, eye glasses, eye consultations and treatment, screening of hepatitis B&C, hypertension, diabetic Mellitus, Malaria test, hepatitis B vaccines amongst others.
“Our people have a lot of medical and surgical problems including eyes cases, which is a major problem in our communities and I took up the challenge to help rescue and reduce the disease burden through the medical services as the Council Chairman and my dream is always to give back to the society whenever I have the opportunity.
The Council Chairman also disclose that one of the public health problems affecting the farmers is the issue of snake bites which has sent many villagers to their early graves, saying he would establish a snake bite treatment centre, which would be first of it kind to take care of neighbouring Local government areas.
Team Leader of the Medical expert who carried out the free medical services and surgeries Dr. Longbap Dinfa said the major surgeries conducted to includes, uterine fibroid, appendix, hernias, hydrocele and herniorhaphy. Others are lipomas, goitre and eye surgeries.
He also mentioned that other services include eye glasses distribution, medical consultations and treatment, laboratory investigations amongst others.
The Medical expert commended the LGA boss for the demonstration of outstanding qualities of a leader to alleviate the health challenges of the villagers.
On his part the Paramount Traditional Ruler of the Local Government and the Long Pan, His Royal Highness NDA Emmanuel Dabang appreciated the Council Chairman with his entire cabinet for the free medical services carried in eight District of the Local Government.
“You have really exhibited not just the role of Council Chairman, but that of a true leader who is desirous of nursing his own people by putting smiles on their faces through this elaborate health services”.
Patience Nobad is 27 years, a beneficiary of the free Medical surgery while speaking to New Telegraph at the Cottage Hospital Kwalla describes the Council Chairman as saviour to her, “God has actually save my life through this chairman, he is actually a God sent to us in Qua’an-Pan because i have been having pains as result of appendix and my parents cannot afford to take me to hospital for operation, but thank God today iam free, May God bless Hon. Kwallu”.
Another beneficiary Austin Joseph told New Telegraph that the Council Chairman has demonstrated love for humanity, “I was operated as result of Appendix and now and feeling happy, we are poor, but we thank the Chairman for assisting us”.
Also another beneficiary, Pricila Dapan commended the LGA boss for saving her the cost of paying for treatment at hospital. “This is more than the medical outreaches people have been doing here. They check my blood pressure, took my blood, gave me drugs and food. “If I had gone to hospital, I will spend so much money but I got everything for free,”.
A fulani herdman and a beneficiary Adullahi Ahmed said he was tested and diagnosed of malaria and typhoid and was given drugs, he commended the LGA chairman and the APC government for the gesture.
Meanwhile the Former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Plateau State who hails from the Locality Hon. Rufina Gurumyen commended the initiative by Hon. Isaac Kwallu said is unprecedented and will go a long way in alleviating the long suffering health conditions of the rural dwellers
She said Medical intervention will brings succour to the people of Qua’an-Pan to enable them give their best to the development of themselves, community and Plateau state at large.
However the Council leadership has practically demonstrated as the saying goes “Health is wealth” by touching the lives of the poor, young and old, male and female, the able and disabled, the depressed, the afflicted, the blind, the crippled and all the inhabitants of villages to have access to free medical and surgical services including various treatment.
Health
Nature remedies for headache
The head is one of the most common sites of pain in the body. A headache or head pain sometimes can be difficult to describe, but some common symptoms include throbbing, squeezing, constant, unrelenting, or intermittent. The location may be in one part of the face or skull or may be generalised involving the whole head. A headache may arise spontaneously or may be associated with activity or exercise. It may have an acute onset, or it may be chronic in nature with or without episodes of increasing severity. A headache is often associated with nausea and vomiting. This is especially true with migraine headaches.
Head pain can be classified as being one of three types: 1.a primary headache, 2.a secondary headache, and 3. cranial neuralgias, facial pain, and other headaches. Common primary headaches include tension, migraine, and cluster headaches.
Home remedies for tension headaches, the most common type of primary headache, include rest and over-the-counter (OTC) medications for pain.Secondary headaches are usually a symptom of an injury or an underlying illness. For example, sinus headaches are considered a secondary headache due to increased pressure or infection in the sinuses.
Medication overuse headache (a rebound headache) is a condition where frequent use of pain medications can lead to persistent head pain. A headache may improve for a short time after medication is taken and then recur (The term “a rebound headache” has been replaced by the term “medication overuse headache”) Individuals should seek medical care for new onset headaches or if headaches are associated with fever, stiff neck, weakness, change in sensation on one side of the body, change in vision, vomiting or change in behaviour that may be caused by the development of serious infections.
What is a headache? A headache is defined as a pain arising from the head or upper neck of the body. The pain originates from the tissues and structures that surround the skull or the brain because the brain itself has no nerves that give rise to the sensation of pain (pain fibres). The thin layer of tissue (periosteum) that surrounds bones, muscles that encase the skull, sinuses, eyes, and ears, as well as thin tissues that cover the surface of the brain and spinal cord (meninges), arteries, veins, and nerves, all can become inflamed or irritated and cause headache. The pain may be a dull ache, sharp, throbbing, constant, intermittent, mild, or intense.
A migraine is a painful throbbing headache, usually, on one side of the head, that is often initiated or “triggered” by specific compounds or situations (environment, stress, hormones, and many others). They occur more often in women (about 75 per cent) and may affect a person’s ability to do common tasks. Migraine headaches are often triggered to occur when the person is exposed to a specific set of circumstances such as flashing lights, anxiety and stress, lack of food or sleep, hormonal changes, foods (red wine, cheese, chocolate, beer, processed meat) and caffeine
Primary headaches include a migraine, tension, and cluster headaches, as well as a variety of other less common types of a headache.Tension headaches are the most common type of primary headache. Tension headaches occur more commonly among women than men. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in 20 people in the world suffer from a daily tension headache.
Some natural remedies for headaches
Massage: Massage therapy is one of the oldest remedies known to be effective for a number of different conditions, including seeking relief from headaches. Where access to a therapist is not possible, a massage can be carried out with the individual’s own hands to incorporate the most effective soothing rub and pressure point application.To ease headaches, start by placing the thumbs on the cheekbones close to the ears and use fingertips to apply pressure gently and rub the temples. Using a circular motion, slowly move the fingers up along the hairline until they meet in the centre of the forehead. Repeat as needed.
Avoid nitrates and nitrites: Nitrites and nitrates in processed meats and monosodium glutamate (MSG) used in foods as a flavour enhancer has been linked to migraines. Some heart medicines also contain nitrate. Caffeine, alcohol, phenylethylamine (found in chocolate and cheese), tyramine (found in nuts and fermented meats, cheeses, and soy), and aspartame (in many artificially sweetened foods) are headache triggers for some people. Some doctors support taking riboflavin (vitamin B2), magnesium, and coenzyme Q10, among other supplements, as part of a headache-relief strategy.
Ginger: Touted as an elixir for headaches, ginger is a home remedy for instant relief. It helps reduce inflammation of the blood vessels in the head, hence easing the pain. And since it stimulates digestion, it also helps quell nausea, which occurs during migraines.Steep ginger root for tea or mix equal parts of ginger juice and lemon juice and drink up. You can consume this once or twice a day. You can also apply a paste of ginger powder and two tablespoons water on your forehead for a few minutes to provide quicker relief.
Cloves: Cloves can be used to ease a throbbing headache due to its cooling and pain-relieving properties. Crush a few cloves gently and put them in a sachet or a clean handkerchief. Inhale the smell of the crushed cloves whenever you have a headache until you get some relief from the pain. Some herbal teas, such as the Pax herbal Health tea, contains cloves. Infact, most people who take the Pax tea find it to be an extremely useful remedy for headaches. The Pax Herbal Bitters, which also contains cloves, has been found to be very good for headaches, based on testimonies and data collected over the past 20 years. Simply rub the bitters on your forehead for immediate relief from headaches. For those who are busy, this is a hassle-free remedy for headaches.
Health
ACPN to members: Beware of scammers
National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Samuel Adekola has alerted community pharmacists to be cautious of the meeting between Konga and Community Pharmacy Owners, warning its members to avoid scammers who may not be representing the interests of ACPN.
In a statement, Adekola said the ACPN was not aware of any association of Community Pharmacy Owners, hence, the ACPN organisation to dissociated itself from the programme between Konga and the said Community Pharmacy Owners, which was “shrouded in secrecy possibly for pecuniary gains.”
According to him, the ACPN was neither involved nor invited to the meeting with Konga. Yet the meeting was said to be with Community Pharmacy Owners. Based on this, Adekola reasoned that the ACPN did not endorse the acquisition of pharmacies by none pharmacists as this was grossly unethical and against the spirit of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) laws guiding community pharmacy practice.
Consequently, the national chairman of the ACPN urged community pharmacists to call their executives to seek for clarifications so as to avoid scammers who may not be representing the interests of ACPN.
He said, “ACPN does not endorse the part ownership of community pharmacies by non-pharmacists. We render professional service and we are not traders.”
The chairman of ACPN said this could be a connivance to betray the pharmacy profession and sabotage the robust plan of ACPN, which planned to drive collaboration of pharmacies in order to keep pharmacy practice in the hands of pharmacists from one generation to another.
Will the present promoters and enablers of this strange model of Community Pharmacy practice not be synonymous to interlopers working as undertaker to bury the soul of ACPN, Adekola asked.
However, Adekola reassured all members of ACPN that our grand project as endorsed by the National Executive Council (NEC) and the Annual general meeting AGM of the ACPN in Kano was being pursued with all zeal and vigour. “We should not allow saboteurs to derail our collective vision for collaboration through the Trans-Generational Pharmacy Project.”
Health
OOUTH doctors call off eight-day strike
Doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu in Ogun have called off their indefinite strike.
The Secretary of ARD in OOUTH, Dr Ajose Oluwafemi, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.
The doctors had on September 2, embarked on an indefinite strike over what they described as “serious decline in work force without replacement”.
The doctors, after an emergency general meeting on Monday night, resolved to suspend the eight-day-old strike.
According to the statement, the doctors decided to end the industrial action to honour Governor Dapo Abiodun for his approval of the immediate employment of resident doctors and other health workers in the teaching hospital.
The statement noted that the doctors thanked the governor for his quick response and intervention.
It urged the hospital management to complete the recruitment process within four weeks, in line with the directive of the governor.
The statement read: “The Congress of the ARD, OOUTH, Sagamu, appreciates the kind gesture of His Excellency, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, for his quick response and intervention in the issues affecting the teaching hospital and other healthcare facilities in the state.
“To this end, we have suspended our indefinite strike in honour of the governor.
“We appreciate also, the administrative panel set up by the governor to look into the issues affecting the growth of the teaching hospital.
“We want to assure the hospital management, the state government and members of the public that we shall not relent in the discharge of our duties and our agitation for an international standard health care system and delivery in Ogun state.”
Health
Indian woman, 73, gives birth to twin girls
A 73-year-old woman in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has given birth to twin girls.
Doctors delivered the twins, who were born following IVF treatment, on Thursday.
“The mother and the babies are doing well,” Dr Uma Sankar, the woman’s doctor, told BBC Telugu.
Mangayamma Yaramati said she and her husband, who is 82 years old, have always wanted children but had been unable to conceive until now.
“We are incredibly happy,” said her husband, Sitarama Rajarao, adding that the couple got pregnant within two months of starting IVF treatment.
“We tried many times and saw numerous doctors,” Ms Yaramati said, “so this is the happiest time of my life.”
She added that she felt stigmatised in her community and village and would often be excluded from social gatherings because she was not a mother.
“They would call me a childless lady,” she said.
But the day after the twins were born, Rajarao suffered a stroke. He is currently being treated in hospital.
The twin girls were delivered by Caesarean section, which is the usual method in such rare cases.
In 2016, another Indian woman in her 70s, Daljinder Kaur, gave birth to a boy.
Health
Indian woman, 73, gives birth to twin girls
A 73-year-old woman in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has given birth to twin girls.
Doctors delivered the twins, who were born following IVF treatment, on Thursday.
“The mother and the babies are doing well,” Dr Uma Sankar, the woman’s doctor, told BBC Telugu.
Mangayamma Yaramati said she and her husband, who is 82 years old, have always wanted children but had been unable to conceive until now.
“We are incredibly happy,” said her husband, Sitarama Rajarao, adding that the couple got pregnant within two months of starting IVF treatment.
“We tried many times and saw numerous doctors,” Ms Yaramati said, “so this is the happiest time of my life.”
She added that she felt stigmatised in her community and village and would often be excluded from social gatherings because she was not a mother.
“They would call me a childless lady,” she said.
But the day after the twins were born, Rajarao suffered a stroke. He is currently being treated in hospital.
The twin girls were delivered by Caesarean section, which is the usual method in such rare cases.
In 2016, another Indian woman in her 70s, Daljinder Kaur, gave birth to a boy.
Health
Akintayo: Poor storage degrades drug quality
Olumide Akintayo is a former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). In this interview with FUNKE IDOWU, he discusses the impact of exposing medicines to heat, counselling as part of drug administration, among others
Public perspective of road side drug sellers
Drugs are not just ordinary articles or commodities of trade. They are specialised items; they are active poisons because if you misuse or mishandle them they could kill you. That’s why sometimes you hear about some unprecedented fatality rate or some outright fatality or mortality rate that are exceptionally high in this country because like we say, the access to medicines is too easy in Nigeria. Anybody who has N2,000 in Nigeria can begin to hawk medicine for a living.
So, that’s why I said it is not about what I think, it is an unlawful act because there’s a prohibition of drugs sales in certain places and that certainly includes hawking drugs on the streets like you put it because for you to legitimately sell drugs in Nigeria, you must receive a specific accreditation from the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), which is the appropriate government licensing authority.
Implications of exposing drugs to high temperature
Like I said earlier, drugs are specialised products. If you begin to expose them anyhow there are consequences. Let me give you practical examples. It is very ideal that drugs are supposed to be stored at a temperature range of about 15 C on the average, in fact, they are either thermolised labeled products that must be stored all the time in refrigerators. Now look at the type of temperature range I’ve given you between 8-16 C. So, what do you think would happen when you expose these drugs to a temperature range in the tropics, usually upward between 25-40, depending on where you’re staying in Nigeria. What you have is accelerated degradation of the medicines; in other words, if the medicine was designed to have an expiry life or expiry of three years, if you have a continuous exposure to temperature range of 35-40, it reduces that expiry from about two to three years to probably less than 30 days. That means what you’re selling is already expired even if it’s carrying a far longer date.
Secondly, every medicine that is dispensed goes with counselling and that’s why it’s only pharmacies that are legitimately authorised to dispense medicine because every medicine you dispense comes with some advice or counselling. There are medicines to be taken before meal or after meal; there are incidences of food drug interaction, drug-drug interaction, and drug misuse interactions. There are some pharmaco-kinetic parameters you have to recon with.
In such instances, you may even have to personalise the drug you’re administering to such patients, like in a renal patient, you don’t just give them drugs you personalise the dose based on certain pharmaco- kinetic diameters, like I said.
So, you begin to see very clearly that there are consequences when you obtain your medicines from those that are not in the value change of registered pharmacists or pharmaceutical companies. It comes with serious consequences, which includes consequences of outright death.
Existing law guiding sale of medicines
Of course there’s a law..there are many laws in Nigeria that guides this problem. We have two major pharmacy laws today in Nigeria. Those major pharmacy laws are 1, The Poison and Pharmacy Act CAP-535 Laws of the Federation 1990.
There’s another one in its most contemporary form, which is called the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act CAP-P11 Laws of the Federation 2004. Those are the two major pharmacy laws in Nigeria.
Similarly, pharmacy laws have more than seven other drug laws. The drug laws include the drug law of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the law of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Dangerous Drug Act, the Counterfeit Drug Act of which its Section 2:1 prohibits the sales of drugs in any place that is not registered by the appropriate licensing authority.
Section 2:2 of that same section defines that licensing office as the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), that’s why its a regulated business and the regulated.
What advice can you give to consumers of medicines that take these road side drugs?
People who patronise road side drug sellers, who don’t know anything about medicine are sentencing themselves to death. It’s a death penalty of some sort. That is why we are beging to encounter an upsurge in incidence of cancer of all sorts. You’ll see that there’s an upsurge also in organ damage including kidney damage, liver damage and all of that.
There’s consequences of opting for cheap medicine or substandard medicine. I’ve had instances of people who use fake eyedrops and they lost their sight, thereby paying the consequences.
The only thing that is reasonable for everybody to do is to source your medication from a professional networks and linkages, which in apocalyptic term’s remain registered pharmacies.
It’s unfortunate that we have a Nigerian style of practicing everything: the law practice to the architecture, there’s a Nigerian way of practicing all the different profession, of course, it has consequences, too. So, if you want to enjoy full benefits from taking medicine then the only place to search will be a registered pharmacy.
What government should do about people selling drugs on the roadside?
The counterfeit drug Act that I talked about for instance, is very clear that if those people are arrested because it’s clear that they’ve committed an offense. So, the penalty of the offense is outright forfeiture of whenever they’re selling in the unregistered premises. This law was originally formulated by 1988.
The fine which is about N500,000 cannot be compared to the extent of the violation they are committing.
However, in more recent times, I think the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State Branch recently called the Federal Government to set up a Presidential Committee on Drug Distribution. It actually stated that there was a need to declare an emergency from that section and then bring a registered pharmacist probably in a private sector to come and deal with this mess because you need a more urgent and specific intervention to tackle the type of issue we are talking about.
Trending
-
Sports22 hours ago
I’m still heir to Mikel’s throne, says Nwakali boasts
-
Politics4 hours ago
Rivers APC: Abe faction recognizes Ameachi as leader
-
Sports7 hours ago
Why I wanted Neymar back at Barca – Messi
-
Politics18 hours ago
Days of criminal elements over in S’West –Gani Adams
-
News21 hours ago
A’Ibom: Emmanuel to complete Etinan-Eket highway
-
News21 hours ago
IPOB reiterates commitment to Biafra project
-
Business21 hours ago
RCCG partners Lagos on infrastructure, hands over N180m projects
-
News18 hours ago
Nigerians, not Atiku, are losers –CUPP