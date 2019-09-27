Business
AfCFTA: Nigeria’s $13.2bn trade deficit may unlock rivals’ economies
Except the Federal Government improves on infrastructure to boost local manufacturing, indications are rife that the signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) may further hurt the country to the advantage of others.
Details to this effect emanated during the week from a report by the Chairman, Technical Work Group Presidential Committee on the Impact and Readiness Assessment of the AfCFTA, Desmond Guobadia.
Apart from obvious fears nursed generally that Nigeria might become a dumping ground for substandard goods from other countries within the continent, an already established $13.2 billion export deficit may further worsen if things fail to improve locally.
According to the report, Nigeria has been experiencing u favourable balance of trade in service sector vis-a-vis other African countries.
“For example, in 2017, Nigeria’s import of services, at $18.2 billion, far outweighed exports, at $5 billion, resulting in a huge balance of trade deficit of $13.2 billion.
“On the other hand, Egypt and Morocco experienced trade surplus,” he noted.
The report, which was presented at the Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja, identified service sectors that dominated Nigeria’s export to include transport, travel and other business services.
“For example, in 2017, travel service, which include citizens’ expenditure for business and personal travel on short term trips abroad more than one year for education, health, leisure, etc., amounted to $8.33 billion or 36 per cent of Nigeria’s total trade in services,” the report noted.
It also clarified that in contrast, the financial service sector [including insurance and pension], an area where Nigeria has comparative advantage, contributed a mere $1.7 billion ($1.35 billion imports and $0.36 billion exports) to Nigeria’s total trade in services.
The report, however, observed that there was room for growth as Nigerian banks have a role to play in this regard.
It further identified Nigeria’s export to Africa to include crude oil, (82 per cent), natural gas (4.2 per cent), electrical energy (2.1 per cent), cigarettes (two per cent), vessels (1.8 per cent) and other products (72 per cent).
According to Guobadia, “the major destinations of Nigeria’s goods in Africa are South Africa, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Swaziland, and Egypt.
“Nigeria’s top imports from Africa include polypropylene, fertilizers, refined petroleum products, chemicals, apples, frozen fish and palm oil.”
He, however, pointed out that since manufactured products were mainly the focus of Nigeria’s development agenda, AfCFTA, therefore, provides it with the opportunity to realize her economic growth and diversification aspirations based on the African market.
“Aiming to export 10 per cent of Africa’s total import needs from Nigeria would be the equivalent of doubling Nigeria’s total global exports.
“For instance, Africa imports over $1 billion per annum of refined petroleum, iron/steel, plastics, crude oil, gas, ru. Er, fishery, aluminum, cement, leather, soya, auto and parts, textile, chemicals, sugar, rice, oil, palm, fertilizer, cotton, beef, and livestock. These are key products captured in Nigeria’s backward integration agenda,” the report added.
AfCFTA has among its objectives the strengthening of Africa’s regional economic communities, establishment t of a free trade area, common external tariff, and common market, gradual removal of obstacles to free movement of persons, goods, services, capital and the right of residence and establishment.
It also proposes the elimination of duties on 90 per cent of tariff lines in five years and 10 years for the elimination of tariffs on products on the Sensitive List.
The Sensitive List covers specific products whose tariff lines will not be liberalized until after 10 years of implementation of the trade pact while the Exclusive List covers products whose tariff lines will be completely exempted from liberalisation.
AutoBeat / Auto Trends
Nissan recalls 1.2m vehicles for noncompliant rear camera display systems
N
issan is recalling 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada, South Korea and Israel over noncompliant rear visibility camera display systems.
The recall, submitted Sept. 12, affects certain 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan and Versa vehicles. Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles also are affected by the recall.
Drivers could adjust rearview camera display settings “to the degree that the image is no longer visible,” and the system display would not return to the required default image when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, NHTSA documents said.
“Nissan Group has notified NHTSA and Transport Canada that it is recalling certain MY 2018-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to South Korea and Israel, to remedy a technical non-compliance by updating the rear visibility system,” a spokesperson for Nissan told Automotive News in an emailed statement. “Nissan Group will update the rear-visibility system software to remedy this condition.”
Nissan will begin notifying customers October 21.
AutoBeat / Auto Trends
Toyota to launch next Mirai fuel cell car in 2020
T
oyota is preparing to launch the second generation of its Mirai fuel cell car next year, Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada said on Wednesday.
The executive was speaking at an international ministerial meeting on hydrogen energy in Tokyo.
Toyota launched the first iteration of the Mirai sedan in late 2014 as the first mass-market hydrogen fuel cell car.
Toyota is the first automaker to bring FCEVs to Canada, though none has been purchased outside of fleet operators. Ballard Power Systems, a B.C.-based fuel cell company, arranged in July for several of its employees to purchase a fleet of Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric sedans.
Deliveries started almost immediately.
The first fleet of Mirai vehicles hit the road in Quebec earlier this year. Toyota has also been selling the car as a fleet vehicle in Quebec since about January.
Toyota has sold 57 Mirais in Canada through August, according to the Automotive News Data Center in Detroit.
Toyota has been working with hydrogen stakeholders across Canada to help install the necessary fuelling infrastructure, training and service to support the sale of FCEVs.
Toyota expects the price of fuel cell cars to match those of hybrids within 10 years, the automaker’s European head of sales and marketing, Matt Harrison, told the Automotive News Europe Congress earlier this year in Gothenburg, Sweden.
“By the third generation we fully expect fuel cell costs to be comparable with hybrids,” Harrison said. “We believe fuel cell vehicles have a huge potential,” he said.
AutoBeat / Auto Trends
JLR unveils advanced product creation centre
J
aguar Land Rover has unveiled new facilities at its Gaydon site in Warwickshire, creating one of the UK’s most sustainable non-domestic buildings and the country’s largest automotive creation and development centre.
The Gaydon site forms part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero mission; an ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Delivered through relentless innovation, the company’s focus is on achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion – across its facilities, and through its products and services.
Gaydon is home to almost 13,000 highly-skilled engineers and designers who are developing the current and next generation Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. The industry-leading centre is also creating future autonomous, connected, electrified and shared mobility technologies that will enable Jaguar Land Rover’s long-term, sustainable growth.
Speaking at the opening event, Prof Sir Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Megatrends like urbanisation and sustainability are fundamentally changing the automotive industry. At Jaguar Land Rover, we not only participate – we are shaping future mobility. Our vision is for a world in which zero emission vehicles, public transport and self-driving pods will form one smart integrated and networked transport system.”
He further said that they have invested into the future and an inspiring environment. “We have created the prerequisites that Gaydon can design and engineer the next generations of outstanding cars in highest quality. We have consciously invested with a ‘Destination Zero’ attitude,” he stressed.
According to him, the advanced product creation centre brings design, engineering and production purchasing under one roof for the first time in Jaguar Land Rover’s history. The site is 4,000,000m², the equivalent to almost 480 football pitches.
He stated that the new facility delivers more than 50,000m² of additional world-class innovative workspace which has been designed to encourage collaboration throughout the entire vehicle development process – from sketch to showroom. It includes the new Jaguar design studio, co-locating Jaguar and Land Rover design for the first time.
Gaydon’s new offices are rated in the top 10 per cent of most sustainable non-domestic buildings in the UK. Up to 20 per cent of its energy will come from almost 3,000m² of photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, and the remainder from 100 per cent renewable sources. The same glazing technology as the Eden Project has been used to bring natural light into the building wherever possible and make it more energy efficient.
Bringing the outside in, the company has created a natural environment in the expanded facility to promote the personal health, wellbeing and productivity of its employees at Gaydon. A natural landscape is at the heart of the site, creating an ecologically diverse area reusing 80,000m³ of natural soil excavated during the construction process, the equivalent of 30 Olympic sized pools.
Journey to Destination Zero has begun
Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover has already taken several significant steps towards its Destination Zero mission. During Thursday’s event, it showcased both latest vehicles and research technologies that will deliver this mission.
From the development of 3D printed ergonomic gloves and sensory steering wheels to upcycling domestic waste to create high quality materials for our vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover is delivering its Destination Zero mission to make societies safer, healthier and the environment cleaner.
Investing in a future that is autonomous, connected, electrified and shared, Jaguar Land Rover has already successfully tested self-driving vehicles on complicated inner-city roads. It is working in collaboration with academia and leading technology companies to deliver relentless innovation across its future vehicles and services. For example, the continuous running of a fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE taxis in Munich gives insights and learning to incorporate into the next generation of Destination Zero vehicles.
Business
Give Nigerian Diaspora incentive to invest in economy –Eloagu
T
he Managing Director of Solidpro Security Nigeria, Francis IEA Eloagu has called on the Federal Government to provide incentives and support system for Nigerians living abroad willing to invest and grow Nigeria’s economy
Eloagu said this at the official unveiling of new technology, Uniview video surveillance device held in Lagos.
According to him Nigerians are among the most talented brains in the world. Nigerians are making giants strides in the area of medical service, technology, agriculture, art, among others and are willing to come back to contribute their quota towards the development of our economy.
He noted that there are many who want to come back to Nigeria but are faced with challenges such as insecurity, and government policies which must be constantly be looked into.
“Government must be deliberate in its policy to entice and encourage young talented Nigerians who can help us grow our economy, enhance our technology and improve our Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”, he said.
He challenged Nigerian youths to values themselves, come out of their shelves and make an impact in their world.
He also noted that the product launch and road show is to showcase the new brand of CCTV, which are durable, dependable and digitally driven.
Business
Report: GenCos release 3,857 MWH of electricity to national grid
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Energy
Petroleum Ministry seeks resolution in Aiteo, host communities’ face-off
The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has intervened in the on-going litigation by Nembe communities in Bayelsa State against AITEO, an oil company operating in the community and hosts to Oil Mining Lease (OML 29), urging both parties to settle out of court.
A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa had on June 24 declined an application to halt the renewal of OML 29 pending, the determination of a suit by the Nembe communities.
At the resumed hearing on Friday, Counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr A. Eyinda told the court that officials of Ministry of Petroleum Resources had proposed an amicable resolution of the face-off.
He explained that the ministry had prepared a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for resolution of all the issues in the suit by the parties and sought the input of the communities at a meeting scheduled for August 27 which did not hold.
However, Counsel to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Agbade S. Agbade said that although he was aware of the disposition of his client for an out of court settlement, he had no update to give the court without recourse to his client.
Eyinda expressed the desire of the plaintiffs to continue with the case while hoping that the settlement option proposed by the Petroleum resources will yield fruit.
The defendants are Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Environment and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria.
Others are Aiteo Exploration and Production Ltd, Attorney-General of Bayelsa and The Deeds Registrar, Bayelsa Ministry of Lands.
Business
Aviation: Concerns over non-implementation of safety guide
Experts in the aviation industry have listed why it is very difficult for some safety recommendations of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to be implemented.
They expressed divergent views as some said implementation of virtually all the safety recommendations was a panacea to a safe aviation sector.
They spoke at a one day Business Breakfast Meeting third quarter held by the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) in Lagos.
The roundtable had the theme: “Advantages of Implementing AIB Recommendations.”
A former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, explained that it was not compulsory that all the recommendations of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) must be implemented by the aviation regulatory body.
He disclosed that the implementation policies were not entirely successfully carried out, due to the fact that most of the policies had some unattainable implementation process.
He reiterated that the role of AIB was to determine probable cause of accidents, adding that AIB like the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had no legal authority to impose recommendations.
“It is not every case they accept to work together. The regulators must evaluate it and it is a risk based approach.
“When you look at the risk or cost, they may not implement it. They may defer it. NTSB has made over a thousand recommendations but some gaps are yet to be closed while 82 per cent have been closed,” he added.
Demuren further stated that it was not the amount of recommendations made but the quality.
He reiterated that those that were not implemented, they gave reasons why they could not be implemented because of the risks associated with the recommendations.
Pioneer Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Dr. Sam Oduselu, disclosed that accident investigation could no longer be compromised as long as the investigative body is autonomous.
“The stereotype is that investigators are compromised, but I believe investigators can’t be compromised anymore in this country. If you give autonomy, the autonomy must be allowed to work.
“We usually sit down together with NCAA to have recommendations.
“The unfortunate thing is that reports are written, but they are never in the public domain. The safety recommendations of AIB were written and ended up in the ministry. That is why it is necessary for AIB as autonomous body to go beyond the ministry,” he noted.
He explained that he was yet to see any of the agency’s reports turned down because the agencies were partners in progress.
His words: “AIB does not have the powers to enforce implementations. We collaborate with regulators to know when they are implemented.
“Our recommendations are good for the overall safety in the aviation industry.”
He noted that the collaborations between AIB and other agencies were cordial, stressing that after AIB’s reports, drafts were usually sent to them for perusal and inputs.
He added that using a risk based approach on airlines must have a positive outlook on the industry which incurs cost but is necessary in order to have an achievable and stabilize industry.
Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman, who was represented by a senior safety officer in NCAA, Mr. Ifeanyi Eteke, noted that all reports drafted and issued were analysed and the contents of reviewed and implemented by the aviation regulatory body.
However, Akin Olateru, Commissioner, AIB, in his presentation differed with some of the positions of the participants at the event.
Olateru, who was represented by Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, insisted that both NCAA and AIB could not sit together to come out with safety recommendations in case of an incident or accident.
Olateru declared that in case of an incident or accident, everyone, including NCAA, was a suspect.
He, however, said that the relationship between NCAA and AIB was over 70 per cent robust, stressing that AIB could only send out safety recommendations to the industry, while the onus of implementation lied with NCAA.
According to him, some of the safety recommendations of AIB had helped to prevent accident in the globe, but wondered why some industry players in Nigeria were reluctant to implement its safety recommendations.
A former Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nnamdi Udoh, said that to implement the Annex 13 of ICAO, the leadership of AIB must be experienced, bold and purposeful.
Business
Minimum wage: Labour, FG still at daggers drawn
Even while the Federal Government is still making efforts to convince Nigerians, especially workers, of its capacity to better their lot, the conflict between it and then organised labour over minimum wage is again heading to the peak, with the latter threatening to call members out for an industrial action anytime soon. Sunday Ojeme reports
The issue of a new minimum wage had lingered for years under the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Although he has been humane enough to sign the N30,000 new minimum wage into law, implementing it has become herculean following the likely implication on budgets, even though billions of naira are wasted and unaccounted for yearly.
Initial dithering
To this end, the Federal Government has deliberately been introducing series of delay tactics to ensure that the new wage is not fully implemented the way organised labour designed it.
From the initial refusal to discuss it at the beginning of the administration to delay in transmitting it to the National Assembly, intention to set up another committee to review it up till shillyshallies pronouncements by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, the matter has become a bone in the throat of the administration.
Reluctance
Indication to Federal Government’s reluctance, besides the dithering in the past, was consolidated after receiving the report from Ama Pepple’s committee.
Although President Buhari had promised to ensure quick activation of the whole process, it is, however, clear to every discerning observer that the political exigency of that period, and the fact that the administration appeared to have been blackmailed by labour into accepting the document compelled it to enter the deal.
Specifically, the Presidency reportedly frowned at what it called misinterpretation of President Buhari’s remarks, saying “the president’s speech at the event was immediately made available to the media and nowhere indicated that the president endorsed N30,000 minimum wage.
“It is not the duty of the president only to endorse a new national minimum wage. The process involves the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Assembly. It is imperative for us to always avoid misinterpreting a written speech.”
Although Nigerians have gone past this stage of the negotiation as the new wage is now a law, its implementation has rather become a hard nut to crack following the issue of consequential adjustment arising from the new wage.
It is on this premise that labour is, once again, setting out to disrupt the system any moment from now if in the next couple of weeks the Federal fails to do the needful.
Reminder
Long before the current signal by labour to embark on another strike, the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) had implored the Federal Government to take urgent steps to kick-start negotiation with the council on the issue of consequential adjustments.
According to the Secretary, TUS, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, the N30,000 monthly minimum wage bill has been signed into law, millions of workers especially civil servants, were hopeful that implementation of the new salaries would commence immediately.
“This is the more reason why we urge the Federal Government to immediately meet with the Trade Union Side of the Joint Council to work out the consequential adjustments and produce a fresh salary structure in line with the new National Minimum Wage,” the union stated.
He said the normal practice was that once a new minimum wage is fixed, a fresh salary table is generated so that employees in all salary grade levels will benefit from the new emoluments.
“This is the standard practice all over the world and Nigeria should not be an exception,” he added.
According to the union, the generation of a fresh salary table in line with the new minimum wage will also prevent distortion and overlapping.
Indifference
While the heat has been on, the Federal Government appears not to be too interested in the matter as it has not shown any seriousness at resolving it apart from promising a new salary adjustment in the public service.
While most Nigerian workers are still stuck with the old wage of N18,000, the Federal Government is busy with other things that appear to matter most and considered better for the development of the country.
However, organised labour is fast running out of patience as it has finally threatened to embark on another strike over the new wage impasse.
Ready for the trenches
The TUS Acting Chairman, Mr Anchaver Simon and the Secretary, Lawal, expressed disappointment in government’s effort to derail the implementation of a new wage.
“As things are right now, the government side is only prepared to pay peanuts to workers as adjustment under the pretext that it will soon be undertaking general salary review in the public service.”
The labour leaders stated that the TUS had initially proposed that since the minimum wage was increased by 66.66 per cent from N18,000.000 to N30,000.00, salaries for officers on Grade Levels 01-17 should be adjusted accordingly to maintain the relativity that exists in the salary structure in the public service.
“But when the government side argued that such increase across board would raise the total wage bill too high, the TUS side reviewed its demand downward and eventually settled for 30 per cent for officers on Grade Levels 07-14 and 25 per cent for those on Grade Levels 15-17.
“The government side on its part was insisting on 9.5 per cent salary raise for employees on Grade Levels 07-14 and five per cent for those on Grade Levels 15-17.
“The two sides then agreed to capture the two positions in the technical committee’s report which will now be presented for discussion at the plenary.”
According to the TUS, it received a rude shock at the last meeting of the technical committee when the government side began to hold on to a non-existent position that the technical committee’s term of reference was to base its assignment in respect of salary adjustment on what was provided for it in the 2019 budget.
“With this turn of event, it is quite clear now that some fifth columnists in this administration are hell bent on pushing President Muhammadu Buhari to enter into a collision course with millions of Nigerian workers in the public service. This is very sad,” the union stated.
The TUS recalled that after the Ama Pepple committee recommended N30,000 monthly new National Minimum Wage, the government side went to the press to announce that the negotiation was inconclusive.
It, thereafter, sent N27,000 and N30,000 monthly National Minimum Wage proposal to the National Council of State and the National Assembly.
“The latter approved N30,000 as the new monthly National Minimum Wage before President Buhari signed it into law on April 18.
“This is why the eight Trade unions in the public service have resolved that enough is enough and that if the Federal Government fails to call its officials to order and direct them to negotiate openly the issue of consequential Adjustment arising from the new National Minimum Wage, millions of workers at the federal and 36 states public services will have no other alternative than to take some necessary trade union actions to seek redress.
“The time for President Buhari to act is now,” the union emphasised.
Last line
With the reappointment of Ngige as the labour minister and the failure of government to act fast on the matter, it all looks good that organised labour may have no choice than to carry out its threats within the next couple of weeks.
If that happens, the implication might be unsavory to the economic and social milieu.
Business
Evaluating CBN’s impact on palm oil production
Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that about 40 applications from investors willing to cultivate palm oil had been received nationwide, in addition to committing about N30 billion to enhance palm oil production in the country. Taiwo Hassan reports
Sundry complaints from palm oil producers have greeted the country’s palm oil industry in recent times with aggressive calls on the Federal Government to intervene in order to salvage it.
The stakeholders believe there are conspiracies from government’s angle to deliberately thwart the sector’s growth with the continued import waivers granted some importers under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).
Ironically, in the past, government had consistently issued waivers to importers under the mischievous application to import refined palm oil from China and other Asian countries because of the duties and tariffs being paid into its coffers.
However, this has become counterproductive where government on one hand encourages Nigerians to go into agriculture and on the other hand, disincentivises them through improper and haphazard implementation of enabling policies and not plugging loopholes where they exist.
In fact, the conspiracy is certainly taking its toll on the industry and it requires concerted efforts on the part of government and key industry stakeholders to address. This is certainly the time when plantation owners need all the support they can get from government.
However, the CBN has risen up to the task by showing its unflinching support to the sector.
Debate over Nigeria’s palm oil production
In the early 1960s, crude palm oil was one of Nigeria’s major sources of foreign exchange. Unfortunately, today the commodity is massively imported from Malaysia and Indonesia.
Nigeria currently occupies the fifth position on the global production ladder, with Indonesia a distant first with 33 million metric tonnes, Malaysia, 19.8 million metric tonnes, Thailand, 2 million tonnes and Colombia, 1.1 million metric tonnes.
However in the past few years, there has been an increase in the production of the commodity in the country. Moribund oil palm plantations were revamped, while smallholder plantings were established even far beyond the traditional oil palm belt to include the fringe states like Kogi, Kaduna and Nasarawa.
Yet, there is a controversy over Nigeria’s production figure. While Index Mundi puts Nigeria’s production at 970,000 tonnes annually (a figure that has stagnated for 11 years), available data from the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON) put domestic and industrial demand for palm oil in the country at 2.5 million tonnes annually with production at 1.8 million tonnes. This leaves a production shortfall of about one million metric tonnes – a deficit which ordinarily should be balanced off by imports.
Stakeholder’s plight
Nigeria is currently losing more than $500 million worth of palm oil annually owing to worsening situation in the industry affecting local production, the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN) has reported.
NPPAN Ambassador, Dele Olanubi, in a chat with this newspaper in Lagos, explained that the over $500 million worth of palm oil annually importation had virtually taken toll on their businesses.
He noted that it was time for the Federal Government to step in to salvage local production of palm oil and finally put a stop on the importation of the product.
According to him, if this action is not taking properly by government, local investors in the oil palm industry are at the risk of losing billions invested in the sector.
Olanubi explained that the problems facing the country’s oil palm production include lack of adequate land space, inadequate storage facilities which result in low production of oil palm, inadequate finance and among others.
The NPPAN chieftain also said, currently, 80 per cent of production of oil palm comes from scattered smallholdings spread over an estimated 1.6 million hectares of land.
CBN’s game changer
In a bid to revive the country’s palm oil sector to stimulate growth and development, the apex bank has been at the fore front to ensure that Nigeria’s lost glory in palm oil returns.
At a meeting with some state governors in Abuja recently, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed that the bank had committed about N30 billion to enhance palm oil production in the country.
Emefiele explained that the fund was disbursed through deposit money banks to six oil palm companies to support their expansion programmes.
He said that the companies were PZ Wimar, Biase oil company ltd, Eyop, Okomu Oil Company Limited, Presco Oil Company Limited and SIAT Limited, adding that application for Ada Palm in Imo state was being expected.
Also, the apex bank governor disclosed that about 40 applications from investors across the country for the cultivation of 126,694 hectares were being considered.
For a layman, the importance of funding in any project goes a long way in bringing positive results, and this is exactly what the CBN has just done to an industry begging for survival.
In fact, the intervention fund coming from the apex bank to the sector is expected to catapult real investment in the sector, which will bridge the deficit of 1.25 million metric tonnes per annum currently in the sector.
Emefiele, while reacting to the deficit, said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria oil palm initiative is aimed at closing the gap and also positioning Nigeria to incrementally export oil palm products to neighboring African countries and beyond.
“Closing the identified gap would require bringing about 312,500 hectares under modern cultivation at an estimated yield of four metric tons per hectare.
“Our target is to ensure that a minimum of 1.4 million hectares of land is put under oil palm cultivation in three years.
“As a step in this direction, the bank had met with 14 state governors who pledged to make available 100,000 hectares of land in each state.
“We currently have a total of 904,624 hectares which are available in the states for allocation and investors have been matched with the States of interest to process necessary documentation and titling requirement,” he added.
Last line
Many agric stakeholders have been commending CBN for taking the bull by the horn to support agriculture, which has been neglected for decades by past governments.
As a matter of fact, the N30 billion credit to the palm oil industry will see Nigeria’s quest to attaining sufficiency in oil palm production materialise soon.
Business
Osinbajo, Akamnonu, Ladipo, others join Great Legends In Africa
The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibajo, amongst others, has been slated to join the league of Great Legends in Africa.
A release signed by the Honours Selecting Committee Director of Elation Communications, High Chief Darlinghtyn Momoh Umoru, said: “These honours are bestowed only on a few men and women, that must have distinguished themselves with those rare qualities of an icon in their various fields of endeavor.”
The release added that those qualities had been identified in recognition of the vice president’s achievements, beneficial and unsolicited selfless service toward humanity and nation building, not just in Nigeria but in Africa.
As a result, Professor Osibajo and a few other men and women, who have equally met the criteria for these honours would be conferred with the Great Legend in Africa Gold Award at the Nigeria National Merit Award House, known as MERIT HOUSE.
Amongst others to be honoured are Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, the President-General (Worldwide) of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, who has had an unbeatable record of football support as recognised by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) amongst others.
Also to be recognised, according to the release, is Professor John Bosco Akamnonu, the founding father of Tansian University amongst others.
The event, third in its series, originally scheduled for September 28, will now hold on October 31.
The epic event shall also be used to mark the organisation 10 years anniversary.
Trending
-
Perspectives24 hours ago
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 1)
-
Show Biz24 hours ago
All they didn’t tell you about Mad Melon of Danfo Drivers’ fame
-
News23 hours ago
36 dead cows: Leave Yorubaland now, Gani Adams tells herders
-
Politics24 hours ago
In free, fair contest, Yahaya Bello won’t score 25% in any local govt –Musa Wada
-
News23 hours ago
You cannot waive your immunity, lawyers tell Osinbajo
-
Investigation24 hours ago
IRT WIDOWS: LIFE WITHOUT OUR HUSBANDS
-
Politics23 hours ago
Livestock policy same as RUGA, cattle colony –Pogu
-
Travel and Tourism24 hours ago
AWALAHHOTEL: ‘Closure, great loss to the people, government’