AFDB wins CIPS procurement award

Despite recent growth in penetration, Nigeria’s quest for pervasive broadband is bedevilled by many challenges. While stakeholders have repeatedly clamoured for solutions, they would also want the government to be more serious with infrastructure deployment. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Going by the over 31 per cent broadband penetration achievement by the end of December 2018, Nigeria is believed to be on track as far as broadband access is concerned.

So much so when the country surpassed the 30 per cent target set about six years ago.

Unfortunately, this belief may be the bane of the country in achieving the main objectives of the broadband penetration drive, which is economic growth.

Indeed, industry analysts have argued that the current 33 per cent penetration has not yielded the expected economic impact on the country, thus raising question of what is being done wrong.

Recall that the country’s broadband quest was premised on a World Bank’s study, which established that every 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration should lead to 1.34 per cent GDP growth.

Incidentally, while stakeholders in the industry are looking forward to another broadband plan from the government, they are, however, worried that several challenges inhibiting broadband growth in the country, which were highlighted in the 2013-2018 Plan, have not been addressed.

According to them, issues of multiple taxation, Right of Way, etc, remain impediments to operators’ efforts at deploying infrastructure, thus casting doubt on the possibility of broadband growth beyond the current level.

InfraCo stalled

According to Nigerian Communications Commission [NCC], a major initiative of government to drive broadband is licensing of infrastructure companies (InfraCos) to deploy infrastructure across the country under a subsidy regime.

This was also a major highlight of the 2013 National Broadband Plan as one of the startegies to help the country achieve its target.

Unfortunately, while seven companies had been licensed, none, including MainOne, licensed about four years ago, has been able to roll out infrastructure as planned, owing to charges by state government.

The commission had announced plans to license seven InfraCos in 2013 as part of implementation of the country’s National Broadband Plan.

Sequel to that MainOne Cable Company Ltd and IHS were licensed in 2015.

While MainOne was to deploy infrastructure in Lagos, IHS was to cover the North Central Zone including Abuja.

Zinox Technology Limited and Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited were later licensed for South East and North East respectively.

Three others were later licensed to cover South South, South East and North West zones.

However, IHS had last year returned its licence to the commission over difficulties in securing right of way approval to deploy infrastructure in the North central zone.

This has reduced the number of InfraCos to six, while the seventh licence is said to be available for another company to take up.

Worried by their inability to roll out as expected, the regulator had recently threatened to withdraw the licences.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, had said that the infracos were given a time frame of one-year to commence infrastructure rollout across the country.

According to him, the licensed companies had less than six months left to move to site or risk losing their licence.

“If we do not see any visible activity in infrastructure deployment, we have the right to withdraw the licence,” Danbatta said.

Unresolved issues

Figures released by NCC showed that as at July, broadband penetration in the country stood at 33.72 per cent, but there have been concerns that the increasing penetration level is not on national scale but in a few concentrated cities.

According to the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, the current penetration level is not a true reflection of what the National Broadband Plan envisaged.

“We say that we have 33 per cent broadband penetration, Lagos takes 11 out of that 33 per cent, out of 36 states, so do the maths. It is skewed in favour of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, probably all those three states put together take almost half of that 33 per cent and I’m being conservative here,” Teniola said.

The ATCON president noted that the country had not been able to achieve real broadband growth because all the issues that were identified to be addressed are still prevalent today.

“The reality is that, yes, there’s been an exceeding the 30 per cent that the Nigeria Broadband Plan sets, but it didn’t talk about subscriptions, it talked about subscribers.

“This is because every 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration leads to a 1.3 per cent growth in GDP. We have not realised that because Nigeria at the moment is having around two per cent GDP growth and our population growth rate is increasing.

“The InfraCo licenses, out of the open access model that NCC is implementing as part of the Nigerian broadband plan, has stalled. It was through the political will that license were given out but these licenses were ought to have been given out by 2014. Look at the time.

“They were given out by 2018 with one returned, and being presented again for someone to pick up for North Central. But under that program, not one kilometer of fibre cable has been rolled out. This is because the issue of multiple taxation, Right of Way, multiple regulations among others identified in the broadband plan haave not been addressed,” he said.

Worrying infrastructure gap

Despite current level of penetration, stakeholders said the country had barely scratched the surface in terms of infrastructure required to build a digital economy.

Speaking at a recent forum in Lagos, a former Minister of Communications, Dr Omobola Johnson, noted that the economic impact of the increasing broadband penetration was not being felt because of the poor infrastructure outlay in the country.

“Yes indeed, our broadband penetration has increased by over 20 per cent, but I don’t think we have delivered 2.6 per cent GDP growth, we haven’t. That is because the broadband infrastructure that we have is inadequate, it is unreliable, it is unstable and expensive,” she said.

For Nigeria to reap the benefits, Omobola said the country must focus on deploying digital infrastructure that would get everybody connected irrespective of where they are in the country.

“We need to look at the reliability of our connectivity and the cost; it really doesn’t look that good. We need to begin to define our infrastructure aspirations in a very different way.

“We shouldn’t just be talking about the broadband penetration, we should be talking about ubiquitous infrastructure that is available to every Nigerian wherever they are, wherever they live.

“We need to talk about ubiquitous infrastructure because when you travel out of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, it is almost impossible to do anything because that infrastructure is just not there. Or even if it’s there, it’s just not reliable. It has to work all the time,” the former minister said.

Last line

While establishing the impact of broadband and digital transformation on economic growth, International Telecommunications Union (ITU) had pointed out that countries that want to tap into this must prioritise investment in ICT infrastructure.

This, no doubt, is enough cue for Nigeria to take in the broadband journey.

Like this: Like Loading...