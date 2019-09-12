Metro and Crime
Again, bandits sack three communities in Niger
- ‘They came on over 30 motorcycles, armed with guns’
Bandits on Tuesday invaded three more communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
This came less than 24 hours after the bandits attacked Kukoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.
Meanwhile, youths of Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area, blocked the Lagos-Kaduna Highway to protest banditry and incessant kidnappings in forests in the state.
Singing anti-government songs and calling on the Federal Government and the Niger State government to swiftly respond to their plight, the youth said they had been abandoned to their fate.
The Director-General (DG), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mr. Ahmed Inga, on Tuesday confirmed that bandits numbering about 200 took over Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area in broad daylight the previous day, shot sporadically into the air and sacked the people from their homes.
The communities attacked by the bandits include Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa as well as Gidan Dogo-Gurgu village.
It was learnt that the heavily armed bandits, who were on top of motorcycles numbering over 30 and carrying three people each, ransacked the three communities and forced residents to run to Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area.
A resident, Malam Dahiru, said the bandits were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.
He said: “They encircled us at Rafin Wayam village and took all our food, especially bread and beverages before they left for Pangu-Gari community.
“As at 6.45p.m. on Tuesday, there was exodus from the three villages with people numbering over 300 moving through the forest and rivers to safer places especially to the open camps in Kagara.”
Some of the youth, who carried various placards with inscriptions such as “We need help, Government save us,” “Help us with food, water,” among others, were chanting anti-government slogans over its slow approach to the plight of displaced persons sacked by bandits in the past three days.
Lamenting the poor condition of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, one of the youth, who gave his name as Jamilu, said “there are no foods, water and makeshift sanitary facilities”.
The youth also called on the state government to urgently send food and other basic necessities to the affected displaced persons from Kukoki, Rafin Wayam, Rafin Kwakwa, Gidan Dogo-gurgu, Maranji and Hanawanka.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, had on Tuesday confirmed the incident.
He said: “We are aware of these attacks in that area. The police are reviewing the security architecture of communities in the hinterland because it appears they are prone to this type of security breach.”
Abubakar told New Telegraph that the invasion took place around the hinterland areas.
He added: “The police have swung into action and we will do everything within our powers to protect the lives and property of the people in the affected areas.”
The PPRO promised that the bandits would be apprehended and brought to book.
Man beheads, removes internal organs of okada rider in Niger
Daniel Atori, Minna
A suspected ritual killer, Tunde Tayo of Ungwan Roka, Maitumbi, Minna in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State has been arrested by the Police after burying a headless body in his uncompleted building.
Tayo was caught after cutting off the head and removing the heart and intestines of the Okada at the Crystal FM area in Maitunbi.
The victim, 25-year-old Abdullahi Salle, our Correspondent learnt, was a bikeman popularly known as Okada.
The 30-year-old Tayo was reportedly apprehended by police operatives attached to the Maitumbi Division for killing his victim of Ungwan Rama for ritual purposes.
Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed to be clearing grasses grown in the building before he was apprehended.
Further investigation revealed that Salle’s body was buried by the suspect in a shallow grave near his house.
In an interview with our Correspondent on Saturday, the suspect said he lured his victim to his uncompleted building in Ungwan Roka, where he carried out the crime.
NURTW chieftain debunks being on wanted list
•Police: We can’t verify
As controversies continued to trail the emergence of transport unions’ leadership in Lagos, a chieftain of National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State branch, Mr Mustapha Adekunle, yesterday debunked claims he was on wanted list in connection with the crisis among the union. Saturday Telegraph gathered that there had been cold war among the various transportation unions, especially NURTW and the Road Transport Employer Association (RTEAN) in the state over leadership tussle.
Over 200 members of the RTEAN on Thursday stormed the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, to protest the allegation of imposition of the state chairman on them by the state government and the national body of the union. But speaking on the recent All Progressives Congress rally crisis, Adekunle described rumour of his alleged involvement as fallacious news orchestrated by his enemies within the union to blackmail him.
He said the rumour was an attempt to drag his name in the mud with a view to working against his recent appointment by the national body of the union as a member of the caretaker committee of the union in Lagos. He said he was also targeted by the attackers in the crisis that left an NURTW chieftain stabbed. “The news that I am wanted by the police is fallacious and misleading. First, let me clear here that, I am not on the wanted list of the police.
“The issue they were referring to was the violence which occurred in one of the APC rallies in which myself and Alhaji MC Oluomo were the targets of the aggressors.” Meanwhile, speaking with Saturday Telegraph on his claim, the Lagos Police Public Reations Officer, Bala Elkana, said he was not aware whether the chieftain was declared wanted or not. “When was that? I don’t know if he was declared wanted. I’m not sure. I can’t say,” the PPRO said.
Beware of internet friendship, gifts, NCC warns consumers
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned users of the Internet to beware of offers of friendship and free gifts made on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms in order not to fall victims to cyber criminals.
The commission said during a consumer outreach programme in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, that these were the easiest means of accessing vital information about consumers, adding that the outreach programme became imperative because of the increase in cybercrime in Nigeria and globally.
Presenting the lead paper at the 110th edition of the programme, Mr. Abdulazeez Jide of consumer advocacy group, outlined the roles consumers should play to get protected from cyber criminals including to “delete or totally ignore SMishing of Phishing messages”, warning that such invitations should not be opened. Jide said many Nigerians have fallen victim to such solicitations and free gifts, losing money, valuables and even life in the process.
He explained that in most cases such invitations and free gifts were fraudulent and only a means of catching unsuspecting users and making them part with their valuable items.
Jide also warned consumers against revealing personal and family details on the Internet so as not to give Internet fraudsters access to their bank accounts, credit cards, information about office or school. He also advised consumers to use trusted anti-viruses, strong passwords as well as effective management of social media settings to ward off Internet poachers.
Jide, who described the theme of the outreach programme, ‘Mitigating Effects of Cybercrime: Roles of Telecoms Consumers’, as apt defined cybercrime as “a crime committed using the internet. It refers to the abuse of the Internet. It is the use of Internet access by some dishonest individuals to carry out criminal, wrongful and illegal activities to harm, defraud or cause psychological discomfort or steal personal information spread fear to legitimate Internet users.”
He listed the forms of Internet crimes to include, “Phishing scams, which is an attempt by scammers to trick consumers into giving out personal information like bank account numbers, password and credit card numbers through email, text message, phone or social media.”
NDLEA arrests 21 drug dealers, seizes 299kg of illicit drugs in Taraba
The Taraba State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 21 suspected drugs dealers, with a total seizure of 299.6 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs. Parading the suspects and the seized items in Jalingo yesterday, the agency’s commander in the state, Alhaji Suleiman Jadi, said that operatives of the command made the arrests from some flash points across the state.
He said the items seized include 239.9 kg of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Indian hemp and 59.7kg of Psychotropic Substances, including 274 bottles of Codeine Syrups. He said so far, nine of the suspects had been charged to the Federal High Court in Jalingo while investigation was still ongoing on the remaining suspects. Jadi said the success was recorded within 40 days of his assumption in Taraba, after his transfer from Kebbi State, adding that the development followed various raids in some major flash points across the State.
“The raided areas include Gidin- Doruwa, in Wukari LGA, Road Block area, Forest, Kogin-Sarki, Kogin- Malam-Garba, Maijidda Plaza, Mayodasa, Sabongari, and Mile Six all in Jalingo.
“The raid operation is a continuous exercise in order to make Jalingo metropolis a drug-free society,” he said.
While appreciating the state government for its support in the area of logistics, the commander appealed to Governor Darius Ishaku to provide the command with a bigger facility that would house the staff and its rehabilitation programmes. “Currently our rehabilitee clients are taken to Bauchi State while some of our seized drugs are stored in Yola because our store in Jalingo is too small to accommodate the seized drugs,” he said.
Police arrest 3 rustlers, recover over 1,000 cows, arms, ammunition
The Police in Kano State yesterday said they arrested three notorious rustlers for stealing 1,000 cows in Falgore Forest, Kiru Local Government Area of the state.
The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) team of Operation Puff-Adder in collaboration with members of Miyetti Allah in Falgore Forest using community policing tools .
He said the suspects were Sa’idu Abdullahi, 23, of Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Lawan Mohammad, 25, of Damau Village, Kaduna and Suleman Abdullahi, 30, of Damau Village Kaduna State.
“The suspects confessed to their crimes and led Puff-Adder operatives to various locations within the forest were more than 1,000 cows were recovered.
“Two AK47 rifles with 110 rounds of live ammunition, three Pump Action rifles with 22 live cartridges, two military camouflage uniforms and four cell phones were also recovered,” the police said
. Iliyasu said efforts were being made to track down and arrest all remnants of the syndicate who are at large. He commended the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, for his continued encouragement and guidance to officers and men of the Nigeria Police in-line with the directives and principles of the veritable Anti-Crime machine of Operation Puff-Adder.
Scores killed as NAF destroys ISIS training camp in Borno
•Insurgency increases our level of operations, says Air Chief
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said a training camp for suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists had been attacked and destroyed during an air operation within Mallam Fatori in Borno State. The NAF said the operation conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole, was conducted upon intelligence reports of activities of the suspected terrorists within the fringes of Lake Chad, confirmed during Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission. It added that scores of the fighters were killed, while others who fled with varying degrees of injuries, were “mopped-up”.
The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said the operation was conducted on September 10. Daramola said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded another major feat with the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno Sate. “The operation was executed on September 10, based on credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters. “The ATF, therefore, dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area observed significant activity of the terrorists.
“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralised the ISWAP occupants. The few other fighters seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks. “The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North-East.”
Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said the recurrent attacks in the North-East and other related violence across the country heightened Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) level of operations. He made the disclosure yesterday while declaring open the Logistics Command’s Safety seminar on aircraft and armament maintenance, themed; Aviation Safety: Panacea for minimising Aircraft and Armament Maintenance Hazards, held at the Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Ikeja.
Represented by the Director of Evaluation, NAF’s headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olusegun Philip, Abubakar said: “The NAF is involved in a lot of operations now all over the country in the North East, everywhere there is crisis, there is insecurity and what we use are platforms. “It is important safety culture is inculcated in everybody, the pilots and when you have a good maintenance culture, you are aware that safety is paramount.
It means that the aircraft will fly for its operations. “I make sure that this type of seminar is done quarterly to remind us of safety locations of all our activities in our operations both in the air and on the ground. “This seminar is planned primarily to facilitate unrestricted exchange of views and ideas by all stakeholders and professionals with the aim of enhancing safety practices in NAF aircraft and armament maintenance activities.”
“Safety is shared responsibility that requires synergy between the regulators , operators and other stakeholders, this underscores the need for effective consultations and vigilance among stakeholders to improve on safety.”
Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command (LC), Air Vice Marshal Abduganiyu Olabisi, said: “The aircraft and armament maintenance engineering requires strict adherence to aviation safety regulations, which is a complex discipline that requires experts and interaction of other stakeholders to keep pace, aptly changing technological advancement in aviation. “The adherence to safety principles and practices is what regulates the reliability as safety of the equipment being maintained as well as safety of the world environment.”
Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abu, who delivered a topic: Enhancing Aviation Safety Management in an Armament Maintenance Environment, said: “NAF is a highly technical service and the issue of safety is something big and cannot be compromised.
EFCC, NAPTIP to partner on human trafficking, money laundering
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has pledged the commission’s collaboration with the National Agency for Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) in the discharge of its duties. He stated this during the week when the NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Nduka Nwanwenne, and his team, paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Office of the commission.
Magu, who was represented by the Zonal Head, Mukhtar Bello, said the commission would collaborate with NAPTIP as some of those involved in human trafficking also engage in money laundering. He said: “Sometimes in discharging our duties, we stumble on information which link human traffickers with money laundering. They sometimes use these people as channel to move money.”
Earlier in his remarks, the Zonal Commander, Edo State, Nwanwenne, said they were in EFCC to seek collaboration with the commission in curbing human trafficking in Nigeria. He said: “We need the collaboration of other stakeholders in curbing human trafficking. When we come across issues of financial and economic crimes, we refer it to EFCC.”
Six communities sacked by 12-hour rain in Niger
Barely a month after a flash flood claimed three lives and rendered over five hundred people homeless in Bosso and Chanchaga Local Government Areas of Niger State, a 12-hour downpour yesterday sacked communities in Shiroro and Lapai Local Governments of the state.
The flood which affected five communities of Gurmana, Manta, Bunuku, Gungu and Falele in Shiroro local government, destroyed several hectares of farmlands, houses sheep and cows.
It should be recalled that the Nigerian Meterological Agency (Ni- MET) had predicted flash floods in the affected local governments between September and October this year. According to an eyewitness report, most of the roads in the communities were washed off by the rainfall.
However, the extent of the disaster in Gulu town of Lapai local government was not immediately known but our Correspondent gathered that it sacked several villagers in the community
Motorcyclist beats wife, mother of eight, to death in Ogun
Police in Ogun State have arrested a 40-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Kingsley Madukwe, for allegedly beating his wife, Glory, to death. The suspect, an indigene of Ihiala in Anambra State, was said to have slapped his wife, following an altercation between the duo.
The incident, according to the police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, happened about 11:30 pm on Wednesday at Atan-Ota in Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state. The deceased, a mother of eight, was nursing a month-old baby at the time of the incident. It was learnt that Madukwe woke his wife up to breastfeed the baby but she claimed she was too tired and her response infuriated the husband.
Oyeyemi said: “The arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Chief Rafiu Gbadamosi, the Baale of Egando in Atan-Ota, that the couple had a minor misunderstanding as a result of which the husband beat the wife to death about 11:30pm.
“On the strength of the report, the DPO Atan Ota Division, SP Salau Abiodun, led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, the suspect stated that his late wife, a mother of eight, was nursing a month old baby and that the baby was crying which made him to wake his wife up to breastfeed the baby, but she refused claiming that she was too tired to breastfeed the baby at that time.
“He stated further that the victim got up and was going to the sitting room leaving the baby behind and this got him annoyed, consequent upon which he drew her back and gave her a hot slap. The woman fell down and gave up the ghost.” The police spokesman stated that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the mortuary of General Hospital, Ota for post mortem examination.
He added that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.
