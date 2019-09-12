Again, bandits sack three communities in Niger

‘They came on over 30 motorcycles, armed with guns’

Bandits on Tuesday invaded three more communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

This came less than 24 hours after the bandits attacked Kukoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, youths of Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area, blocked the Lagos-Kaduna Highway to protest banditry and incessant kidnappings in forests in the state.

Singing anti-government songs and calling on the Federal Government and the Niger State government to swiftly respond to their plight, the youth said they had been abandoned to their fate.

The Director-General (DG), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mr. Ahmed Inga, on Tuesday confirmed that bandits numbering about 200 took over Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area in broad daylight the previous day, shot sporadically into the air and sacked the people from their homes.

The communities attacked by the bandits include Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa as well as Gidan Dogo-Gurgu village.

It was learnt that the heavily armed bandits, who were on top of motorcycles numbering over 30 and carrying three people each, ransacked the three communities and forced residents to run to Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area.

A resident, Malam Dahiru, said the bandits were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

He said: “They encircled us at Rafin Wayam village and took all our food, especially bread and beverages before they left for Pangu-Gari community.

“As at 6.45p.m. on Tuesday, there was exodus from the three villages with people numbering over 300 moving through the forest and rivers to safer places especially to the open camps in Kagara.”

Some of the youth, who carried various placards with inscriptions such as “We need help, Government save us,” “Help us with food, water,” among others, were chanting anti-government slogans over its slow approach to the plight of displaced persons sacked by bandits in the past three days.

Lamenting the poor condition of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, one of the youth, who gave his name as Jamilu, said “there are no foods, water and makeshift sanitary facilities”.

The youth also called on the state government to urgently send food and other basic necessities to the affected displaced persons from Kukoki, Rafin Wayam, Rafin Kwakwa, Gidan Dogo-gurgu, Maranji and Hanawanka.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, had on Tuesday confirmed the incident.

He said: “We are aware of these attacks in that area. The police are reviewing the security architecture of communities in the hinterland because it appears they are prone to this type of security breach.”

Abubakar told New Telegraph that the invasion took place around the hinterland areas.

He added: “The police have swung into action and we will do everything within our powers to protect the lives and property of the people in the affected areas.”

The PPRO promised that the bandits would be apprehended and brought to book.

