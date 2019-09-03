News
A’Ibom at 32: We’ve reasons to celebrate, says Gov Udom
…State commences anniversary with Thanksgiving
Thousands of Christians in Akwa Ibom State, last Sunday, converged at the Banquet Hall grounds, Government House to thank God for ushering them into September, the anniversary month of the State.
The event which which was preceded by a one-day fast declared by government, signalled the commencement of activities to mark the State’s anniversary celebration.
In his remarks during the event, Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed appreciation to God for his benevolence to the state and its people.
According to him,”Akwa Ibom has several reasons to be grateful to God as the state clocks 32, pointing to landmark achievements including infrastructure, security and industries to create employment and generate wealth and boost the state economy.
The state chief executive stressed that it has been by Divine Grace that Akwa Ibom is reckoned as the most peaceful state in the country.
“At Thirty two, the state has attained adulthood and could cater for itself and that calls for the celebration of the state’s creation anniversary on 23rd September with pomp and ceremony.
” The anniversary will feature the commissioning of Digital Electrical sub-station, a first of its kind in the country, the kings flour mill and the plywood industries as well as inspection of some secondary health centers equipped with high definition digital facilities”.
Governor Emmanuel said that the commissioning would be performed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, while some of the road infrastructure will be inaugurated by President Mohamadu Buhari.
He said by the grace of God Akwa Ibom would become a destination of choice with the Ibom Air the state owned Airline, dual carriage roads and many other infrastructure scattered across the state.
These reasons, he maintained, justifies the thanksgiving and noted that the theme, ‘For I believe God’, taken from Acts 27 verses 25 is very apt because God has lifted the state from economic doldrums to an economic hub and with the coming on stream of the Deep seaport the youths would be gainfully employed and the business men and women would have what to do to earn a living.
He thanked the fathers of faith for their sacrifice of love by waiting on God to give guidance and blessings to the state and the people.
He said he believes that the same God who made the vision of state creation in our forebears actualized their dreams with the creation of Akwa Abasi Ibom state and urged the people to close ranks against dissenting voices but to focus on Only God who according to him is not an Author of confusion.
Earlier, during a Special Leadership Summit held at Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the Governor remarked that initiative for the development of the state to its enviable height is not the responsibility of the government alone and called on all critical stakeholders to collaborate to change the narrative and make Akwa Ibom a state with distinction.
The Summit had in attendance members of the State Executive Council, members of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, Local Government chairmen, Leaders of Local Government Legislative Councils, youth and women groups, religious and traditional rulers.
The State chief executive said that he was highly impressed by the turnout and thanked the Guest Lecturer, Pastor Gbile Akanni, for the knowledge imparted.
According to him everybody has a part to play ranging from the family,the society,the schools and the churches in the orientation of the people to embrace positive values with the fear of God.
Governor Emmanuel frowned at the new wave of vandalism and theft of electrical equipment across the state with the connivance of some security operatives who take the equipment to other states thus frustrating the genuine intentions of government to provide electricity to all nooks and crannies.
He said some of the thieves have been caught and they are helping the police track down the stolen items.
He also took a swipe on those who abet theft of hospital equipment in some of the remodeled hospitals, describing the perpetrators as enemies of the state who for greed and selfishness mortgage their conscience for ill gotten wealth and stressed that the full weight of the law shall be meted on the culprits.
The Governor also reiterated that the ban on masquerade is sequel to acts of violence perpetrated by the masquerades to unsuspecting members of the society.
He therefore called on parents, church leaders and all stakeholders to be vigilant and to carry the message of righteous living to all parts of the State and to report any unruly acts to law enforcement agencies for deterrence and possible apprehension.
In a related development, at the Thanksgiving and Reception Service in honor of the Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien and family at the Lutheran Church Nigeria, Obot Idim,Ibesikpo Asutan local government Area, Governor Udom Emmanuel announced that government will construct a pedestrian bridge across the Aka-Nnung Udoe Road to aid pedestrians cross the busy dual carriage way.
He acknowledged the contribution of the Lutheran church Nigeria to the development of humanity through the establishment of schools, hospitals and other humanitarian services, which has helped in raising men who have impacted the society positively in their various fields of human endeavour.
Kalu: Attackers of Nigerians must pay for their crimes
…calls on Nigerians to stand firm
T
he Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has condemned the attacks meted out on Nigerian people in South Africa, calling on all Nigerians to stand firm and retaliate rather than waiting on the South Africans to fish out the perpetrators.
Kalu, a two-time Governor of Abia State in a statement issued by his media office yesterday, said: “The gruesome killings, looting, arson of properties belonging to Nigerians and attack of Nigerian Embassy in South Africa is ill-conceived, disheartening and wicked.”
“How can any sensible person attack and burn a fellow human being just because he or she has a feeling to do so? Those mindless criminals who attacked and prevented law abiding Nigerians to freely conduct their businesses must be made to pay for their crimes. Arresting them is not enough.”
Over 70 shops/businesses of Nigerians were destroyed, looted and burnt on Monday night in Malvern area of Johannesburg.
Kalu questioned the essence of the renewed attack on Nigerians, adding that South Africans in Nigeria have always lived and conducted their businesses in peace.
According to him, “If the South African government does not do more to protect the lives of Nigerians, there should be no reason to allow them to operate freely in Nigeria. All their enterprises deserve to be closed down including MTN, DSTV, Shoprite, among others.
“In the spirit of brotherhood, we have supported them. Our doors have always been opened, but it’s time we retaliate by shutting our doors.”
The Senate Chief Whip, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for dispatching a special envoy to the South African government, urged the Federal Government to hasten their intervention and institute stiffer measures against South Africa over the endless xenophobic attacks.
He added that the Federal Government should no longer be patient on invoking the United Nations law on hate and all forms of xenophobic attacks against South Africa so as to make its government take the issue seriously.
President of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, Mr. Adetola Olubajo, said the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.
“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals.
“But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest.
“Late in the evening of Sunday, September 1, a group of violent locals, suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers, besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg, looted and burnt shops and businesses with Nigerians being the most victims,” Olubajo said.
According to witnesses living on Jules Street, the Zulu hostel dwellers were very organised and well-coordinated in looting and burning of any shops/businesses suspected to be owned by foreign nationals.
No xenophobic attacks in South Africa – Envoy
S
outh Africa’s Head of Mission in Nigeria and Acting High Commissioner, Bobby Moroe, has said that the South African Government greatly condemned the attacks which he described as acts by criminal elements to sabotage the cordial relationship between South Africa and Nigeria.
Moroe spoke yesterday after being invited by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja.
The envoy said that the attack was not xenophobic, explaining that the South Africa’s Police Minister announced that some South African businesses like Spar and Shoprite were also burnt.
“Our government condemns by all means any act of violence against any individual, the constitution of South Africa says that South Africa belongs to all those who live in it regardless of race, creed, gender.
“This new phenomenon that suggests that there are criminal elements within society that seek to create retrogression in the advancement that we have made between South Africa and Nigeria.
“The South Africa Police authorities have already arrested 70 individuals in Johannesburg and Pretoria districts who have been found to be looting and destroying properties.
“We had a lengthy discussion with the minister, and we arrived at a number of propositions, among which is the early warning mechanism, an agreement which has been proposed between the two countries and from now henceforth.
“We are going to be conveying the message of the Nigerian Government to our government to ensure that we find logical conclusions to this problem on ground,” Moroe said.
On the delay of the signing of the MoU, Moroe explained that it was due to consultation processes with South Africa’s International Relations lawyers which he promised would be expedited.
Moroe also urged Nigerians and the media to be cautious and disregard viral videos and voice clips on social media showing Nigerians being brutalized and killed, explaining that most of them were from 2008.
Buhari to manufacturers: Help rescue Nigerian economy
MAN: Why industries are dying
Afrimex donates $500m to manufacturers
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Lagos, admitted that the last four years of his administration had been tough for the country.
The president made the declaration during the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) where he called on the manufacturers to strive towards repositioning the battered economy so as to achieve industrial growth.
President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said most of the challenges facing the country today, security and economy, were caused by decay in investment in productive rural economy.
He said it was time manufacturers rewrite the narrative by focusing on investment in rural development to stop the alarming rural urban migration, which is likely to threaten social and critical infrastructure in the cities.
He explained that manufacturers had a key role to play in reinvigorating the country’s ailing economy and as well suggest on how best to move it forward.
The president specifically noted that his administration was ready to consolidate its partnership with the private sector in the areas of providing advice, guidance and support designed to achieve shared prosperity.
Buhari stated that he was aware of the country’s manufacturing concerns, adding that resource-based industrialisation remained key to taking back the country’s economy to the next level.
He, therefore, stated that the task to build a sustainable manufacturing sector was a collective one, thereby tasking manufacturers to collectively develop implementable strategy that support value addition within Nigeria and, indeed, Africa especially since Nigeria has the raw materials, population and capacity to achieve the vision.
Speaking on the resource-based industrialisation policy, Buhari stressed that his administration introduced various incentives in priority sub-sectors of the economy to enhance ease of doing business by using eligible customer regulation, developing the capacities of entrepreneurs through SMEs clinics, initiating relevant executive orders to promote transparency in governance, enhancing local content and improved patronage of locally produced goods.
The President said: “Over the years, MAN has been a valuable partner to government, especially this administration. You will all agree with me that last four years have been tough on many fronts.
“However, MAN has always been there as a partner to provide advice, guidance and support on how best to move this country forward. For instance, your association is duly represented on the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council and other relevant committees on board of government institutions.
“Going forward, MAN will also be represented on the Action Committee of AfCFTA that will soon be inaugurated.”
Buhari further explained that: “The industrialisation of Africa is absolute necessity and non-negotiable. It is the key to inclusive growth. Many African countries have viable GDP growth rate compared to their global peers. But at the same time, we see very high poverty, unemployment, mortality rate within the continent.
“This clearly indicates that this reported growth is not inclusion; it is driven by result extraction without local value addition. We must, as a country, aspire for collective and shared prosperity.”
On agric sector development, he said: “Our government was elected into office in 2015, and our immediate priority then was to develop and implement policies that would energise the rural economy; we started with agriculture and food security and the sector has the largest and quickest potential to create jobs across the country both skilled and an unskilled.”
Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, announced a donation of $500 million to MAN from the bank.
Oramah said the donation by the Cairo-based bank was targeted at encouraging and enhancing the operations of the manufacturers.
He said that Afreximbank, as a multilateral trade finance institution, has the mandate of promoting trade in Africa, saying it was on that principle that the bank made the donation to MAN.
Earlier, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, the President of MAN, had commended Buhari’s administration on its economic diversification and agricultural transformation.
Ahmed pleaded that the government should continue with its efforts of creating a conducive environment for manufacturers to thrive.
He, however, listed some of the challenges hindering effective operations of the manufacturers.
“The state of our infrastructure has deeply eroded the competitiveness of the sector.
“The supply of electricity, access to our ports and their low operating efficiencies, the poor condition of most of our highways and waterways and the absence of a credible rail network.
“All these constitute impediments to the operating efficiencies of our manufacturing establishment; inducing high costs of production and distribution and rendering our manufactured goods uncompetitive,” he said.
Ahmed also commended the President of Afreximbank, Oramah, for the $500 million donation to the Nigerian manufacturers.
“It will help to adjust operations and provide training to help manufacturers take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
“All of us are afraid and concerned but other countries are afraid of Nigeria; the problem is the lack of awareness of what AfCFTA is and what opportunities are available there.
“It is an exciting opportunity to Nigeria; it is a turnaround for the Nigerian manufacturing sector.
“But for AfCFTA to succeed, we must develop policies that will promote African production among other benefits. Africa, therefore, needs not only a trade policy but also a continental manufacturing agenda,” he said.
Gbajabiamila seeks ICT application in agriculture, health, others
T
he Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the effective deployment of Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools in rural communities would help empower rural dwellers and stimulate increased economic activities in Africa.
The Speaker said, by having access to adequate and the right information, the poverty level in rural communities in Africa could greatly be reduced.
Gbajabiamila said this in a paper titled ‘Enhancing Information Communication Technology (ICT) Use in Providing Life-Changing Solutions in Rural Communities’ at the ongoing 50th Regional Conference and the Annual General Meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Africa Region, taking place in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Gbajabiamila, who led the Nigerian delegation to the conference, moved a motion for the commencement of proceedings and the debate on the second day of the conference, saying policy makers must, through the policy making and legislative process, ensure that the opportunities created by technological advancements were available to the people.
“Everywhere, from Africa to Europe, Asia to the Americas, policymakers are still trying to figure out this brave new world. It often feels as if the moment we reach an understanding of one paradigm, it changes again to reveal new vistas, new challenges, and opportunities. We cannot, and we do not seek to halt the march of technological progress.
“In fact, we embrace it because we have seen how technology properly used can improve the circumstances of human life in every sector from education to health care, security, and commerce,” he said.
On how ICT could address poverty, he said it, “can play a major role in addressing rural poverty and improving the economic well-being of the people through access to adequate and right information.
“Rural communities in Nigeria and Africa as a whole are faced with the challenges of infrastructural deficit that would help stimulate development. This affects access to adequate and right information by the rural communities. The challenge is how to leverage the bountiful opportunities in the sector to improve service delivery in rural communities.”
In the area of agriculture, the Speaker said the deployment of ICT in the sector would increase efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of small-scale farms.
“The agricultural sector will be strengthened with the application of ICT as it opens up access to information. ICT increases the knowledge base and choices of farmers in terms of quality of soils, seedlings, management of drought and erosion as well as pest and disease control. It also provides farmers with useful and timely information on crops, animal husbandry, fertilizer and market prices. The corollary effect of all these is increased productivity and high income.”
On education, Gbajabiamila said: “The use of ICT in a dedicated manner within the education sector in the rural areas would help increase the literacy level of the rural population. There is a need to embark on an aggressive sensitization drive to educate the rural communities on the importance of ICT.
He added that ICT could help connect rural areas to the outside world, which would make them enjoy access to information sharing for greater economic activities.
“The contact with the outside world would no doubt increase the volume of economic activities in the rural areas as the rural population becomes more aware of untapped opportunities and new ways of doing business. ICTs can increase access and mobilization of financial assets, particularly through the instrumentality of mobile banking and mobile finance. This would ultimately increase general economic activities in rural communities.”
In the area of healthcare, the Speaker said: “The use of ICT to deliver healthcare will enable healthcare professionals and institutions to address the critical medical needs of rural communities. This will bring about improvement in the health of rural dwellers and their economic well-being.”
Similarly, proper use of ICT, the Speaker said, would address rural-urban migration as well as make the rural populace politically active by sensitizing and mobilizing them on activities of the government.
South African police arrest 80, 5 confirmed dead in fresh attacks
S
outh African police arrested more than 80 people and confirmed five deaths as riots in Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria intensified yesterday, spreading to surrounding townships with roving groups attacking mainly foreign-owned shops.
The streets of Alexandra Township, a walking distance from the skyscrapers of Johannesburg’s financial centre Sandton, were littered yesterady with broken bricks and glass from buildings torched in overnight fires and debris from police battles with local groups.
An Ethiopian shop owner, Abushe Dastaa, pointed to bare shelves and an empty fridge and told Reuters TV his entire shop had been emptied and vandalized overnight.
“Even now, we are scared to come this side,” he said.
His store sells items like bread, milk and phone cards in the working class neighbourhood, which is regularly rattled by unrest and protests over poor living conditions and jobs.
The latest wave of unrest in South Africa has raised fears of a recurrence of violence aimed at foreigners in 2015 in which at least seven people were killed.
Before that, some 60 people were killed in a wave of unrest around the country in 2008.
President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday he was urgently sending a special envoy to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure the “safety of Nigerian citizens’ lives and property”.
Police have yet to pinpoint what triggered the violence, which began on Sunday when protesters, armed with makeshift weapons, roamed the streets of Pretoria’s business district pelting shops with rocks and petrol bombs and running off with goods.
High unemployment and widespread poverty have been cited as possible triggers for the recent disturbances and attacks on immigrants, but some officials say the riots may be the work of criminal syndicates.
“We can’t rule out pure criminality of criminals using a sensitive situation where there are real grievances on issues of unemployment and foreign nationals,” Police Minister Bheki Cele said.
Cele confirmed five people had been killed in the three days of rioting, but did not give further details on the circumstances, or on arrests.
He ruled out sending in the army, as the government did in Cape Town in July to quell a spate of gang-related killings.
The premier of Gauteng province, David Makhura, said during an inspection of the damage in Alexandra, that there was a “xenophobic sentiment” underlying the attacks.
He said 86 people around the province, which includes the city of Johannesburg, had been arrested, seven of them in Alexandra.
Ramaphosa condemned the violence, saying in a video posted on Twitter that “attacking businesses run by foreign nationals is totally unacceptable.”
Immigration to South Africa from across the continent and from parts of southeast Asia picked up in the early 1990s, spurred by the end of apartheid rule and the economic boom that followed.
But in recent years immigration has become a sensitive issue, with anti-immigrant attacks, economic hardship and a government clampdown on immigrants and asylum seekers.
Insecurity: Reps flay minister, IGP over delay in police recruitment
T
he Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu were yesterday rebuked by the House of Representatives over the delay in recruiting additional 10,000 policemen to tackle insecurity.
Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) made the position of the House known at a mediation session held with the minister and the IGP yesterday at the National Assembly.
Kumo, in his opening speech said: “We want hear from you and mediate. We want to mediate in the issue. Even when our able President, magnanimously said go and recruit, we don’t see why we should be having issues.
“We are a country governed by laws. We believe that at the end of this meeting, we will all go come out as members of one family because the three segments are to complement one another. We will resolve into an executive session. “
The lawmaker also touched on the issue of security, saying it was becoming worrisome.
He said:“Each and everyone here will agree with me that there is need for urgent and radical approach to the security issues in the country.
“Innocent lives are being lost every minute in the country, whether through Boko Haram, herders/farmers clash, kidnappings, whatever nomenclature you may call it; the security issue is a cause for worry.”
It would be recalled that the planned recruitment of 10, 000 constables have created a rift between the Nigerian Police and the Police Service Commission.
The Commission had issued a statement signed by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, to announce the suspension of the recruitment exercise which it started last year. The Police Service Commission enjoined applicants for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to exercise some patience as it finalises the remaining stage of the recruitment exercise.
While expressing the belief that the process might be tainted or hijacked by the Police hierarchy, the Commission assured the people of its constitutional powers for recruitment into the Police.
It advised all the candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise up to the aptitude test to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the Commission.
Reps minority caucus condemns police raid on Umahi’s residence
T
he Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has condemned as menacing and inexcusable what it termed as “rogue police” raid on the Abuja residence of the Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman, South East Governors Forum, Mr. Dave Umahi.
The Minority Caucus said whereas the law enforcement agencies were free to do their job with respect to the rule of law, it was worried that the police authorities had denied foreknowledge of the operation and called for a thorough investigation.
The Caucus stated this in a statement signed by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.
The Caucus said: “We received with angst and rude shock the report of the illegal raid on the Abuja residence of the Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, by police officers reportedly from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Federal Capital Territory Command led by a Commissioner of Police.
“Whereas no one is above the law, we find the needless forced entry into the Governor’s residence, needless breaking of doors, scaling of fences, switching off of lights and the CCTV system as well as all acts of intimidation associated with the raid rather menacing, inexcusable, and anti-democratic.
“The fact that the police high command, including the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, have distanced themselves from the operation makes it very suspect and a clear rogue operation.
“We denounce this illegality and act of intimidation. Such barbarism, abuse of power, and illegal use of a security apparatchik funded by tax payers is totally unacceptable and should, in fact, have no place in a democratic society.
“We therefore call on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to rein in his men. We call for an immediate high-level enquiry into this act of cowardice and obtuse misuse of instrument of state security.
“We enjoin the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, to personally take it upon himself to ensure that every person directly or remotely involved in this brigandage is exposed and brought to book.”
The Caucus expressed solidarity with the Governor and his family, urging him not to be intimidated in providing leadership for the good people of Ebonyi State, South East, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a major opposition leader.
“We appreciate your courage and steadfastness and urge you to match on, bravely as you have our full support and solidarity as you as a solider of good governance and defender of the finest democratic principles”, the statement added.
Tambuwal distributes relief materials to 9,000 flood victims
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday said the state government has distributed relief materials to more than 9,000 households displaced by flood in Silame Local Government Area of the state.
Distributing the materials in Katami town, the governor said more than N40 million was spent in purchasing the materials that comprised rice, maize, millet, guineacorn, atampa and brocade, among others.
Tambuwal, however, explained that considering the severity of the incident, more relief materials would be provided for people affected by the menace after due consultations. He sympathised with the victims, particularly the people of Silame Local Government and the entire state and prayed Allah to prevent recurrence of such in the state.
The governor warned the people of the state to avoid building houses or erecting structures on waterways or dumping refuse in drainages to avoid such incidents.
He also reiterated the commitment of his ad- ministration to executing programmes and policies aimed at uplifting the welfare of the people in all the nook and crannies of the state. At the occasion, the governor presented the materials to the District Head of Katami, representatives of the District Head of Silame and Gande on behalf of the victims of the flood from their respective domains.
Earlier, Sole Administrator of Silame Local Government, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Gumki, thanked the governor for his quick response to their plight and prayed Allah to reward him abundantly. Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries of the state government gesture, District Head of Katami, Alhaji Usman Garba Katami, lauded the state government’s concern for the welfare of its people.
The Sarkin Yamman Katami also appealed to the state government to look into the possibility of constructing the three-kilometre road that linked the area to Kebbi State. Highlights of the event were the inspection of the areas affected by the flood in Katami by the state governor.
Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal yesterday directed the state Ministry of Lands and Housing to allocate land for the construction of the Federal Fire Service’s zonal office in Sokoto. The governor issued the directive while inspecting fire fighting equipment allocated to the office by the Federal Government.
Corruption, greatest enemy of Nigeria, says Omo-Agege
D
eputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday said corruption was the greatest enemy deterring the nation’s progress and development.
This was as he urged Christians occupying privileged positions in government to shun all forms of injustice, divisiveness, greed and corruption.
According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, the deputy senate president, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Legislative and Plenary Matters, Prince Efe Duku, spoke on; “Christianity and Accountability for Christians in Government,” at an event organised by the Palace of Priests Assembly in Abuja.
He said sincere commitment to religious and ethical values should inspire further support for Muhammadu Buhari administration’s battle against corruption and that Christians in positions of authority had a duty to help lead such fight.
The lawmaker emphasised that committed Christians should not be involved in vices like nepotism, inter and intra-ethnic violence, divisive politics, looting of public treasury and public wastefulness.
Stressing that Christian leaders had a duty to be exemplary ambassadors of Jesus Christ in public service, he noted that both the Christian religion and the law frown against corruption and other ungodly behaviours that attract appropriate state sanctions through due process.
“Whatever we do in public office that negates the essence of good governance also negates the very tenet of godliness and our professed faith in Christ; such unrighteous actions or inactions harm society as a whole and deny us true peace and joy as individuals,” Omo-Agege said.
“Because 1st Timothy 6:6 declares that ‘… Godliness with contentment is great gain,’ we know that God Almighty whom we serve never permits these greedy, harmful and unpatriotic behaviours that promote bad governance and misery; they never produce true, sustainable gain for their perpetuators.
“While God admonishes us to walk away from these sins to avoid severe punishment, government expects us to avoid these infractions against the law (where so defined) in order to escape legal sanctions.
“It is often said that without good governance, democracy is nothing but the dictatorship of a few to the distress of the majority, and I agree entirely that that is part of the reasons why I am fiercely loyal to progressive democratic ideals.”
NUPENG, PENGASSAN, decry state of insecurity
T
he Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have raised concern over the level of insecurity in the country.
The President of PENGASSAN, Mr Ndukaku Ohaeri, and his NUPENG counterpart, Mr Williams Akporeha, spoke at a joint news conference on yesterday in Lagos.
Ohaeri said: “We are utterly saddened by the activities of bandits in all sections of the country.
“Every day, headlines, locally and globally, are replete with gory stories of killings, kidnapping, ritualism, cultism, human trafficking, rape, and all sorts.
“We are deeply dumbfounded by the boldness and brazen manner that these bandits carry out their nefarious activities, ranging from intimidation, bombings, suicide attacks, raping of school girls and women to mention, but a few.
“Sadly, these nefarious acts have painted Nigeria in bad light, with serious implications for the much desired national development and growth.’’
PENGASSAN president, therefore, called on the Federal Government and security agencies responsible for securing lives and property to rise up to the occasion by stemming the ugly tide of insecurity.
He said that the mandate given to the government was sacred and required much more than any political affiliation or consideration.
“Government must be seen to be capable, committed and consistent in discharging its responsibilities, the very basic of security of lives and property.
“Nevertheless, we will not renege in doing our best to support the government as we are aware that the success and prosperity of Nigeria is a collective responsibility,’’ he said.
Ohaeri also called on the government to rearrange its security architecture for optimal performance, so that Nigerians could experience the much desired peace and security of lives and property.
Also, Apkoreha said that both unions decided to organise the conference as the first step to raising an alarm over insecurity in the country.
According to him, if nothing was done, both unions will review their positions.
