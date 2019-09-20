Ajai-Lycett: I’m an accidental actor

Foremost Nigerian actress, Mrs. Taiwo Ajai-Lycett (OON), turned 78 this year. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the veteran of so many stage, radio and film productions, a journalist, television presenter, and cosmetologist, shares her thoughts on Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, stage plays and the music industry. She also talks about the play, Hear Word, and how she became an actor by happenstance

At 78, you still look 50. What is the secret?

Work, work, work. Again, what we were discussing this evening, this business of not thinking that the world revolves around you. It is fantastic. The secret of success is service to other people. If you concentrate on yourself, how much can you find to think about yourself or say about yourself?

Your have spent 53 years of your life as a thespian, looking back now, how has it been so far?

Up, up, up on the way. It gets better every year. One thing I have learnt from my career is that practice makes perfect. Consistency, persistence, eventually, you start hitting the mark. You polish, and polishing and polishing, and there is no where you are going except you get better and better, in spite of yourself.

You recently came back from Edinburgh for the performance of Hear Word. Share your experience. How was it?

It was absolutely amazing. And Nigerians were there and they came, and they were so proud that such an incredibly powerful piece was coming from Nigeria. You know, we all bellyache about what is not going right in our country, but we do have some qualities and wonderful things that are happening. In little pocket areas, people are doing wonderful things for Nigeria. We are dwarfed, of course, by all the things that are not going right, but we must not despair, just keep going on because eventually cream always rises to the turf.

Tell us about Hear Word. For you, what is unique about Hear Words as a play?

It is not about women per se; it is about men and women. And I think it is about how to restructure society. It is about accepting that women should have a say, and that women themselves should examine their role in the society before we start blaming society for undermining us. Because most of the things that are going wrong in society women actually are perpetuating them; they are helping men to dominate and undermine their own gender, and that it is about time that we know that the contributions of women matter, not in an aggressive way but in a didactic way because it is true that if you have the capacity of women, wonderful women, you spend a lot of money, give them the best education in the world, and then you accept that they should marry, and if they fall in love and they marry, that their life finishes; you caught off the contribution that they could make to the development of the country. This is not to say that women are particularly better than men; there are very corrupt women as well. But it just means that all hands should be on deck when it comes to nation building.

Did you really set out to become an actor?

I didn’t, that is the fascinating thing about my life. I am an accidental actor.

How?

I was going out with a man, Yemi Ajibade (he is dead now), an actor in England. He was one of the old actors. And I went to the theatre and they were rehearsing Wole Soyinka’s ‘Lion and the Jewel’. It was the premiere of Lion and the Jewel. I was sitting in the Foyer and the director walked passed, I think he was going to the gent, and he came back and asked whether I was an actor? I was a civil servant in England in those days, I was working for the Post-Master General at that time, which meant that I was always well dressed and so on. And I said no, I was not. He felt, maybe, I looked like an actor. They had already started rehearsals at the time. He asked me if I would like to join them. So, he invited me to join the production.

So I went back to the office the following day to tell my boss to ask for somebody to deputize for while I go for annual vacation, which was about six weeks, and within which I used for the rehearsals and performance of the play. The play opened and after the performance, I was besieged; I was inundated…

What was your role in the play?

I was just a village girl… They had cast the lead; they had done everything, so I was given the role of a village girl. I didn’t know I had the talent, but I think I was the most forward Nigerian girl. There was another girl, Stella, who was a Nigerian, in the play. After that, I got an agent who decided to represent me. The following week, a producer from the BBC invited me to come. That’s how I started working in show business.

So, I trained; and I trained; and I trained; and I am still training.

What’s your opinion about the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, then and now?

There was no industry before. People were doing films. When we had FESTAC in 1977, we thought with FESTAC, films were going to really jump, but nothing happened. And then, 1977, 1978, there was a depression in the country, and uncertainties, clubs closed, not very much arts activities going on, nothing happening much. But it has been revived; there is a renaissance, and greater respect for the entertainment industry. People now see it that there is potential; it has been proven that there is potential; it can add magnificently to the GDP. And so we just need story lines that are more pertinent to us, with more substance and everything. And in the acting part, yes, people are talented but you got to work at your art. Pretty face is not everything.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry? People have expressed concern about the contents and lyrics of the songs these days…

Lyrics are rubbish, and that’s sad. And everybody is copying the same beat; you hear one piece of music, you’ve heard them all. It’s like it is generic. The lyrics are the same, fixated on money, and not life’s values. That is what I call pandering to the lowest common denominator.

You were doing well in England why did you have to leave and come back to Nigeria?

What’s the point of having success in another man’s country, without your people knowing what you are doing? Isn’t it wonderful? I am here, amongst my own people; and generation to generation, they are talking about what I have done. I found that more successful. It is very easy for me to stay abroad. We have got to stop thinking that our talents and our lives have to be validated by overseas.

Stage or screen, which is your favourite?

Stage, of course…

Why?

Because that’s where it is happening; that’s where all your talents and all your skills have to come to play. That’s where they are tested; that’s where you are in direct communication with your audience. That’s where you come alive; that’s where there is no child’s play. It is not play-acting.

Which of the productions you have featured in is your favourite?

All my productions are challenging and very good.

What are your plans for retirement?

I don’t have control over how my life goes, so how can talk about retirement. As long as people want me for work I will be there. But I think some people are intimidated by me.

Like this: Like Loading...