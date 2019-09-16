Akinlade, APM to challenge Abiodun’s election at Appeal Court

Election tribunals: Mixed fortunes for politicians, parties

Felix Nwaneri reports that it has been a season of judgements as the various election petitions tribunals wind down their activities with verdicts on the various cases before them

t has been a torrent of judgements from the various election petition tribunals that have in the last 180 days, heard suits, challenging some outcomes of the 2019 general election.

While the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sat in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Governorship Election Petition Tribunals and the State and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunals, sat in the states.

The judgements from these tribunals have either affirmed or upturned some of the results of the respective electoral positions that were contested for during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections and the March 9 governorship and states Assembly polls. In some cases, the tribunals ordered for rerun elections.

Presidency: Buhari trounces Atiku

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja last Wednesday held that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has no case in the petition he jointly filed alongside his party to challenge the February 23 election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari.

The five-man panel headed by Justice Mohammed Garba, in a unanimous judgement that lasted for almost nine hours, also held that Buhari is not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the said election based on his academic qualification.

The tribunal had hinged its judgement on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove all their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Buhari was declared the winner of the election after scoring 15,191,847 votes as against Atiku’s 11,262,978 votes.

The tribunal distilled five issues as raised by the petitioners in their final written addresses. The petitioners prayed the tribunal to decide whether Buhari was qualified to contest the election.

They also asked the panel to decide whether the alleged false information by the president on his educational qualification amounted to perjury.

They further prayed the tribunal to decide whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not transmit the results of the election electronically via its central server.

The petitioners further asked the court to decide whether the respondents did not benefit from widespread rigging, over-voting, violence intimidation perpetrated by their agents and security forces deployed to oversee the conduct of the election.

Lastly, the petitioners had urged the tribunal to hold that the president did not secure majority lawful votes.

Other members of the tribunal, Justices Abdul Aboki, Joseph Ikegh, Peter Ige and Samuel Oseji equally agreed with the lead judgement.

For President Buhari, the ruling was victory for Nigerians, who elected him for a second term in office.

“Good conscience fears no evil report,” Buhari said in a statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina.

The President also said he was not disturbed during the entire period of the tribunal proceedings because he knew Nigerians gave him their mandate.

Apparently heeding to the call by some Nigerians for him to be magnanimous in victory, Buhari extended a hand of fellowship to the opposition as according to him, “the country needs to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly.”

However, the PDP and its candidate, Atiku, have resolved to challenge the judgement at the Supreme Court.

Kaduna guber: el-Rufai affirmed as governor

It was victory for Kaduna State governmor, Mallam Nasri el-Rufai as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sat in Kaduna affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared el-Rufai, who contested the election own the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner in the March 9 election, but the his main challenger and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru, headed to the tribunal on the ground that the poll was characterised by irregularities.

But, delivering his judgement on Ashiru’s petition, chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ibrahim Bako, said the petitioner was unable to prove his allegations of massive rigging and other electoral irregularities. Consequently, the tribunal struck out the petition for lack of substantial evidence.

The petitioner, had in his final written address on August 19, asked the tribunal to cancel 515,951 votes, which he alleged were unlawfully added to the total votes cast during the election.

He called 135 witnesses out of the 685 he mentioned in the petition to prove alleged massive rigging, ballot stuffing and other irregularities during the election.

But in his ruling, the chairman of the tribunal said the signatures of most of the 135 witnesses the petitioners presented in their written statements, as deposed before the tribunal did not match with the specimens taken while they testified in court.

He also said that some of the names of the witnesses did not match with the names on the voters’ card which they presented before the tribunal.

While el-Rufai welcomed the affirmation of his re-election and called on all residents of the state to join hands in progressive endeavours for peace and development of the state, Kaduna State chairman of the PDP, Hassan Hyat, said the party executive would meet with the counsel and take a decision on the next line of action.

According to him, the tribunal’s decision was the first stage of the petition as the party will soon come out with a position.

Ogun: Abiodun floors Akinlade

In Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun, also had his election affirmed by the Governorship Election Petition sitting in Abeokuta.

The tribunal, which dismissed the suit by the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, said the petition was destined to fail.

“The petition is destined to fail, it failed and is hereby dismissed,” the chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Yusuf Halilu, stated.

Akinlade had prayed the tribunal to disqualify Abiodun on grounds of submitting false academic qualification, but Justice Halilu held that the suit was stuck out because the case had been laid to rest by the Court of Appeal.

Adding that petitioner would not be allowed to resurrect or open same matter at the tribunal since the appellate court had deemed it “statue barred,” the judge also noted that the petitioner filed the application = outside the window of time allowed.

Anambra South: Ifeanyi Ubah floors Uba brothers

It was another moment of triumph for business mogul, Ifeanyi Ubah, who defeated two brothers – Senator Andy Uba (APC) and Chief Chris Uba (PDP) – on the platform of Young Peoples Party (YPP) in the February 23 senatorial election for Anambra South senatorial seat.

INEC had declared Ubah winner of the election after he polled 87,081 votes ahead of Chris Uba and Andy Uba, who polled 52,462 and 13,245votes, respectively.

But, the Uba brothers alleged that the election was characterised by violence.

However, the tribunal, which sat in Awka, Anambra State capital, dismissed the consolidated petitions of the Uba brothers on the basis that it was lacking in merit.

Senator Ubah described the judgement as an attestation of both “the perfect will of God and the irrefutable choice of the good people of Anambra South at the February 23 polls.”

Anambra Central: Ekwunife defeats Umeh

In Anambra Central, it was victory for Senator Uche Ekwunife of the PDP. She defeated Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Umeh had challenged the declaration of Ekwunife as winner of the election, stating that she was not properly nominated by her party.

But the tribunal ruled that the case was a pre-election matter and did not fall within its jurisdiction.

The tribunal also ruled that Umeh had no locus standi to question the candidacy of Ekwunife at the tribunal. According to it, the APGA candidate should have approached the Federal High Court on the matter.

Umeh, who unseated Ekwunife through the court after the 2015 elections, in his reaction asked his supporters to remain calm. “Thank you very much for your faith and indomitable spirit! We shall prayerfully approach the Court Of Appeal after reviewing the judegment! It was like this on 9th October 2015. Today is another 9th! Let us not despair,” he said.

Anambra North: Oduah beats Emeka

Another senator from Anamba State that had her election affirmed is Senator Stella Oduah, who represents Anambra North Senatorial District.

The former Minister of Aviation who was the candidate of the PDP, had her election challenged Dr Chinedu Emeka of APGA.

Emeka, a former governor of the state, claimed that Oduah was not qualified to contest the election because she did not possess the required academic qualifications.

He also claimed that Oduah was a member of APGA at the time the election was held. But, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Esther Haruna, affirmed that Oduah was validly elected.

Akwa Ibom North West: Ekpenyong defeats Akpabio

It was victory for a former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, who defeated ex-Governor Godswill Akpabio for the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial seat at the February 23 National Assembly elections.

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, which upheld Ekpenyong’s victory, ruled that he was duly elected by majority votes cast during the poll.

The three-man panel in a judgement by its chairman, Justice W. O. Akanbi, through a majority decision dismissed the petition filed by Senator Akpabio who contested the election on the platform of the APC and was recently appointed Minister of Niger Delta.

Describing the petition as “lacking merit,” the panel noted that the petitioner failed to prove that he won the said election as well as failed to present convincing evidence of noncompliance to Electoral Act as raised in his petition.

One of the three judges, however, ruled contrary to his two colleagues in the panel and it is likely that Senator Akpabio will appeal the judgement.

Abia North: Tribunal orders supplementary poll

The case of Abia North Senatorial District won by a former governor of the state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, was different as the National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Umuahia and headed by Justice Cornelius Akintayo ordered for supplementary election in some polling units across the district.

Kalu, who contested the election on the platform of the APC had polled 30,203 votes against his closest rival, Mao Ohaubunwa of the PDP, who garnered 20,801 votes.

But, Kalu, who is the Chief

Whip of the Senate, in his reaction, urged his constituents and the people of Abian state in general not to lose hope, stressing that his mandate would be reclaimed at the Court of Appeal.

The former governor noted that his victory in the 2019 general election was borne out of his popularity among the people, adding that justice would only be delayed but not denied.

He said: “Following the decision of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, I will appeal the decision of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal. “The PDP candidate, Ohaubunwa, is not popular among the people and as such, my victory in the National Assembly polls was a landslide. Any day, any time, the APC will defeat the PDP in Abia North Senatorial District. At the appropriate time, my mandate will be restored.”

Edo North: Tribunal upholds Alimikhena’s victory

Senator Francis Alemikhena (APC) representing Edo North senatorial district had his election upheld by the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal. PDP’s Abubakar Momoh had approached the tribunal to declare him winner of the senatorial ballot on the grounds that Alimikhena was not qualified to contest the election, and, having contested, did not score majority of lawful votes.

But, the tribunal in its ruling held that the petitioner did not prove his petition beyond reasonable doubt and therefore dismissed it for lack of merit.

Lagos West: Adeola trounces Rhodes-Vivour

Another senator that had his election affirmed is Senator Solomon Adeola, who represents Lagos West Senatorial District.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Kunaza Hamidu, held that the petition filed by Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the PDP, challenging the election of Adeola of the APC failed to establish any prima facie case against him. Rhodes-Vivour had dragged Adeola and INEC before the tribunal, challenging the result of the Lagos West Senatorial District election over alleged irregularities.

The PDP candidate in his petition claimed that Adeola was not entitled to be returned as the duly elected candidate as the election was marred by irregularities, malpractices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act. He also claimed that INEC wrongly declared Adeola winner of the poll with 328,817 votes, while he scored 243,516 votes, noting that INEC ought to have declared him winner of the election instead of Adeola. But, the tribunal declared that the election was held in accordance with the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

Benue North West: Orker Jev defeats Akume

It was loss for ex-Governor George Akume, who was recently appointed Minister of Special Duties as the petition he filed against Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev, who defeated him in the February 23 election to take over the Benue North West Senatorial District seat, was dismissed by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi. Chairman of the tribunal, Justice R.O. Odugu held that Akume, who contested the election on the platform of the APC failed to prove his claim that the election was marred by irregularities and was in noncompliance with the Electoral Act.

On Akume’s claim that Jev, who was the candidate of the PDP was not duly elected by lawful votes cast during the election, the tribunal held that the APC candidate failed to provide evidence to prove that noncompliance affected the result of the election.

Benue South: Moro’s election upheld

In Benue South, the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal also dismissed the petition by a former deputy governor of the state, Chief Steven Lawani and upheld the election of Senator Abba Moro. Lawani, who was the candidate of the APC, had prayed the tribunal to nullify the election of Morro, who contested the poll on the platform of the PDP on the ground that the election was characterized by gross irregularities.

The former deputy governor called 13 witnesses to testify that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act, while Senator Moro did not call any witness. Delivering judgement on the matter, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice A. A. Adeleye said the petition was filed outside the pre-trial session. He also noted that the petitioners failed to proof that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

Benue North East: Victory for Suswam

In Benue North East, it was disappointment for Mimi Orubibi of the APC as his petition against the election of Senator Gabriel Suswam (an ex-governor of the state) was dismissed.

Suswam of the PDP had polled 148,645 votes to defeat Orubibi, who had 81,603 votes and Senator Barnabas Gemade of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who came a distant third with 32,534 votes.

Orubibi’s petition was based on claims that the election was marred by over voting, falsification of results and violence. She also alleged that vote inflation occurred during the transmission of results by INEC. But, the tribunal headed by Justice R. Odugu, in its judgement, said the petitioner did not prove the falsification of results to enable it resolve the issue in her favour.

“Over voting cannot be proven by card reader alone, but the use of voter register. How the result will swing in favour of the petitioners is still a mirage to the tribunal as margin of lead is enormous.

“The petition is not worth wasting judicial effort on. It is helpless and hopeless and is hereby, dismissed for lacking merit,” the judge maintained.

Enugu West: Ekweremadu triumphs

It was also victory for the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu at the tribunal as his election was affirmed. In a unanimous judgement delivered, the tribunal dismissed the petition brought by Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the APC against Ekweremadu, who contested the poll on the platform of the APC as lacking in merit.

INEC had declared Ekweremadu winner of the election with 86,088 vote against 15,187 scored by Ibekaku-Nwagwu. Justice Haruna Kereng, who headed the tribunal, said the petitioner failed to prove her claims of substantial non-compliance to the Electoral Act, thuggery, falsification of figures beyond reasonable doubt. He noted that the few witnesses brought by the petitioner failed to demonstrate to the tribunal how the election figures were falsified.

According to the judge, the petitioner was only able to present 16 witnesses from the 824 polling units, 81 wards and five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Abia Central: Orji defeats Nwogu

It was victory for Senator Theodore Orji as the National and State House of Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia affirmed his election as the senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District. In a unanimous judgement, the Chairman of the threemember panel, Justice Adeyinka Adebirigbe, dismissed the petition brought before it by the candidate of the APC, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, on the ground that the petitioner failed to prove her allegations of electoral irregularities. Nwogu had alleged irregularities in 215 polling units in the district and urged the tribunal to order for a rerun.

However, the tribunal held that the petitioner only called one polling unit agent as witness out of the 215 polling units which, it said, was not enough to prove her case.

Delta North: Nwaoboshi floors Uboh

For Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who has faced a running battle for Delta North Senatorial District seat, it was victory for him at the tribunal.

The APC candidate during the election, Doris Uboh, had challenged Nwaoboshi’s election on the ground that the poll was characterised by irregularities, but the tribunal headed by Justice E. I. Ngene, dismissed the petition on the ground that it lacked merit.

Oyo South: Ajimobi loses to Balogun

Former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajiomobi, was again defeated by Kola Balogun as the latter’s election as senator for Oyo South Senatorial District in the February 23 National Assembly election was upheld by the tribunal. Ajimobi, who contested the election on the platform of the APC, had challenged the declaration of Balogun of PDP by INEC as the winner of the election.

Balogun had polled 105,720 votes to defeat Ajimobi who garnered 92,218 votes. Ruling on the petition by the former governor, the three-man panel chaired by Justice Anthony Akpovi, with Justice Sambo Daka and Justice Chinyere Ani as members, unanimously upheld Balogun’s victory. The lead judgment, read by Akpovi, said that most of the witnesses called by the petitioner to tender the results of polling units were ward collation agents and not the proper persons to tender the results.

He also said that the testimonies of the ward collation agents could not be accorded any probative value because they were not the makers of the documents tendered.

He added that the petitioner also based his testimonies on the card reader result without calling the maker to testify, while no witness was also called in regarding voters’ accreditation register.

Imo West: Relief for Okorocha

It was respite for the embattled immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the election petition tribunal dismissed petitions filed by the candidates of the PDP, Jones Onyeriri and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osita Izunaso, challenging his victory in the February 23 National Assembly election for Imo West Senatorial District. Onyeriri and Izunaso had claimed that the election was marred by irregularities, intimidation and violence.

But, the tribunal however held that the petitioners were unable to prove the allegations.

Ekiti South: Adeyeye loses to Olujimi

It was turn in events for Senate spokesperson, Senator Dayo Adeyeye as the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti nullified his election and declared former Minority Leader and the Senate and candidate of the PDP, Biodun Olujimi, winner of the poll.

INEC had declared Adeyeye, who was the candidate of the APC in the election, winner of the poll, but Olujimi challenged his victory on the ground that she scored the highest number of lawful votes cast during the election. She also claimed that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and prayed the tribunal to annul votes in areas, where the election was marred by irregularities.

In its judgement, the threemember tribunal headed by D.D. Adeck, nullified elections in some polling units. A final computation of results showed that Olujimi polled 54,894 votes against Adeyeye’s 52,243.

Delta South: Uduaghan defeats Manager

Another lawmaker, who had his election nullified, is James Manager, the senator representing Delta South Senatorial district in the National Assembly.

This followed a petition filed by the immediate-past governor of the state and candidate of the APC, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who claimed that the election was marred by massive rigging and other irregularities. Uduaghan had his prayer for the cancellation of the poll answered by the tribunal as it ordered for a fresh one within 90 days.

Kogi West: Melaye loses to Adeyemi

It was also nullification of victory for the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye as the National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, ordered a fresh election for the district. Melaye, who was the candidate of PDP was declared winner of the February 23 election, but Senator Smart Adeyemi of the APC cited irregularities, over voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act as his reasons for challenging the election outcome. In a unanimous, the tribunal headed by Justice Anthony Chijioke, upheld Adeyemi’s grounds and ordered for a fresh election in the senatorial district. Melaye in his reaction to the judgement, said he will appeal the ruling.

According to him, the judgement was full of strange information alien to the case.

