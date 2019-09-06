Alleged oil bunkering: EFCC investigates 58 suspects, vessels

… says ‘President duly elected, as no law compels candidate to attach academic certificate, but only evidence of qualification’

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday held that President Muhammadu Buhari is not only qualified, but was eminently qualified to contest the February 23 general election based on his academic qualification.

This was just as the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel in a unanimous judgement that lasted for almost nine hours threw out the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to challenge the election of Buhari.

The tribunal had hinged its judgement on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove all their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

The tribunal distilled five issues as raised by the petitioners in their final written address.

Delivering judgement on issue one and two wherein the petitioners alleged that Buhari did not possess relevant academic qualification to contest the election and that he submitted fake academic qualification.

The tribunal held that: “In determining this issue, the Constitution and the Electoral Act will be read together. Part of the criteria to be eligible to contest election is possession of the Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent. The provisions further defined what constitute a secondary school certificate of its equivalent.

“Part of the provision includes Primary Six leaving certificate, service on the public of private sector for about 10 years and same being acceptable to INEC, attending a training for a minimum of one year, ability to read, write and communicate in English to tee satisfaction of INEC.

“There is no evidence before the tribunal to show that Buhari lied that he attended primary and secondary school. The evidence of R1 and R2 established that Buhari was educated.

“The argument of thr Petitioners is faulty that Buhari did not attach his certificate to form CF001. The schools attended were mentioned in form CF001.

“An affidavit sworn to by Buhari in the court suffices.

“The law is settled that a candidate is not mandated to attach a certificate before he will be adjudged to contest an election. Submission or presentation of a certificate is not a criteria. All the candidate needs do is to fill his qualification of the form. It is not only by submission of certificate that a candidate can prove that he has school certificate.

“This has not place in judicial deliberation.

“The Petitioners did not call any one to testify the authenticity that Buhari did not submit his certificate with the Army. A party who did not make a document cannot tender same.

“Evidence before the court shows that Buhari attended relevant schools and possess the relevant certificate. He is not only qualified, he is eminently qualified to contest the election.

“The Petitioners have failed to prove that allegation of non qualification and false information.

“All the Petitioners said on this comes to no issue.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the Petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent does not possess the qualification to contest the election into the office of the President as stipulated in section 131, 137, 138 of the Constitution. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.

“After a review and critical examination of issues one and two of the Petitioners, it is, however, resolved against them.”

On issue three, wherein the Petitioner alleged that Buhari was not validly elected by lawful votes, the tribunal noted that Petitioners need to give evidence of his allegation by presenting documents and leading witnesses to that effect.

“It is a settled law that the results as announced by the returning officer is valid, until it is proved otherwise.

“The Petitioners, who alleged illegality must prove so, call witnesses and also present documents. The Petitioners must not pick their evidence from hear say. It is not enough for petitioners to tender document, but to lead evidence of same.

“Petitioners should be conscious of their onus to proof their allegation.”

On the issue of transmission of results through electronic server, the tribunal held that there is nothing before it to prove that server was deployed for the use of 2019 election.

