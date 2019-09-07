American post graduate students on study tour of Nigeria

After a long break in undertaking a group or individual tour of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, one had another opportunity to do so again during the recent training of members of the Association of Nigerian journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) by the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR). The group tour was part of the requirements for the training, at least offering practical experience outside the rigours of the classroom.

The take – off point on this fate day was Rosebud Hotel: Suites and Apartments, Central Business District, venue of the training session. Everyone was excited and the mood was that of high expectation especially for those who were engaging on the tour of the city for the first time. The only drawback in this case was the fact that it was not a hop on, drop off bus that was used but a normal enclosed coastal bus and no provision made for stop over at designated points.

However, that was not enough to dampen the expectant mood, if nothing else, it was a good enough opportunity to explore the city from such a close range. The weather on this particular day was clement, which was an added impetus.

It was only fitting that Elisha Dabak, one of the instructors from NIHOTOUR, who gave an exposition on Destination Nigeria, took on the duty of tour guide for the day. Dabak turned out to be adept at tour guiding as he displayed a rich professional candour of a guide, with vast experience and mastery of the subject; possessing the right register and a good story technique to hold the attention of the tourists all through the duration of the trip.

One of the most profound discoveries for me on the trip was the perspective he brought to the historicity of the city, a historical narration that was utterly new to me and that ignited one’s rapt attention as he regaled us with the tales of the two brothers that gave birth to the FCT, which over the last three decades has served as Nigeria’s administrative and political city and ‘city of unity.’

Historically, Abuja was originally the south-western part of the ancient Habe (Hausa) kingdom of Zazzau (Zaria). It was populated for centuries by several semi-independent tribes. The largest of the tribes was Gbagyi (Gwari), followed by the Koro and a few other smaller tribes. In early 1800s when Zaria fell to Fulani invaders, Muhammed Makau, fled south with some followers and his brothers- Abu Ja and Kwaka. Abu Ja succeeded Makau in 1825.

The full name of the king was Abubakar; Abu was his nickname. By some accounts his fair complexion earned him the nickname “Ja” which means “red” or “fair-skinned” in Hausa. He became known as “Abu-Ja” meaning Abu the red” or “Abubakar the fair one while other sources say that the “Ja” is a shortened form of Ishaku Jatau, his father’s name. King Abubakar founded the kingdom of Abuja.

In 1902, Abuja was occupied by the British colonial army. The British re-organised the kingdoms and called them “emirates” which means “kingdoms” in Arabic. Until 1975, it remained a quiet part of Nigeria. The present landmass of the city were contributed by Abuja in Niger State, with 80% of the land; Plateau State (Now Nasarawa State), with 16 % of the South east territory and Kwara State (now Kogi State), with four per cent of the south-west territory.

Of historic note also is the fact that in Gbagyi (or Gwan) language, the word “Aso means “success” or “victory.” According to tradition, the original inhabitants of the region lived at the base of the rock for centuries and were never conquered. The rock served as a refuge and a mystical source of strength. Asoro “(Aso Koro”) the name of one of the local areas, therefore, means “people of victory.” In addition to this, the term “Aso Rock” refer not only to the physical structure of the most imposing rock in the area, but also as a symbol of government power and a nation.

On February 4, 1976, a decree was signed by Nigeria military head of state, late General Muritala Mohammed, establishing the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and setting up the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), with the mandate of the physical development of the new city. Physically, it is regarded as a neutral location and centre of the country, hence it is known as the city of unity. It is bordered on the north by Kaduna State, on south-east by Nasarawa State, on the south-west by Kogi State and on the west by Niger State.

The 1979 master plan indicated for Abuja to be developed in four phases, with estimated population of about three million by the year 2010 and it is believed that most of the entire phase one development has been completed. These include: Central Business District; Three Arms Zone (Presidency, National Assembly and Supreme Court); Maitama; Wuse; Garki and Asokoro.

The Phase one has five districts; these are: Central, Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama. Phase two also has five districts, Kado, Durumi, Gudu, Utako and Jabi while Phase three districts are Mabuchi, Katampe, Wuye and Gwarimpa. There are also five suburban districts, which are Gwagwalada, Kubwa, Nyanya, Karu and Jukwoyi while its satellite towns are: Lugbe, Chika, Kuchigworo and Pyakassa, Mpape, Karimu, Gwagwa, and Dei-Dei among others.

Officially, the federal government moved the seat of government to Abuja on December 12, 1991, during the regime of former President Ibrahim Babadamosi Babagidan.

The half day tour began with a drive – through Asokoro area, which is more like government reserved area as here is where you have most of the government offices and installations. Some of the installations that came to sight during the drive – through included Aso Villa, military offices, the secretariat of the Economic State of West Africa Countries (ECOWAS) and the headquarters of the police with the tour guide noting that of all the military agencies, the police appeared the least developed with less installations to their name when compared with others.

We rode through the back entrance to Aso Rock (Aso Villa) the seat of the presidency, with Aso rock, from which the presidency drives its name looming large at the backdrop of the villa. No one is actually allowed around this vicinity as it is regarded as security risk to do so. Some of the iconic buildings that we feasted on as we drove – through this axis included the Zoological garden, WU Bassey Barrack for Nigerian Army and Army War College as well as the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

And of course, IBB Golf Course, one of the best golf courses in the country; a membership only golf course, which over the years has played host to a number of golf competitions and other social events of note. It is said to be maintained on a regularly basis by Julius Berger, the construction company, which is believed to have handled majority of the construction works in the city. And as it has become the tradition of the company, you see their symbol etched in many of these constructions bearing its imprint.

A drive – through Aso Drive was another impressive exploration of the city as this is where, according to the tour guide, you have most of the political offices of the presidency alongside some military installations, such as the headquarters of the Department of State Security (DSS). Also in view was the National Assembly structure but a better view of it and the Three Army Zone was later to be feasted on as we drove through the Central Business District area of the city.

One of the landmarks of the Aso Drive section is the Millennium Park, which was constructed during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. It is perhaps the only area within the Aso Villa zone that is opened to the public. An expanse of lush green and luxuriating garden, it is a park most frequented by both residents and visitors to the city to unwind and have intercourse with nature. It is opened all days of the week, including public holidays.

From this impressive scenic, serene and very attractive section of the city, we made a detour to the Central Business District, which comes up with different propositions as it is home to all sorts of businesses and offices both government and private. What it lacked in terms of serenity, it appeared to make up for with iconic and enchanting buildings of all sorts. Here the Three Arms Zone comes into full glare and adjacent is the Eagle Square, which is a public square for hosting government and private events.

Within sight also is the Federal Secretariat; clusters of buildings, which host most of the federal government ministries, departments and agencies. One of such buildings is the Bullet House, which is believed to be the first of the buildings. The office of the head of the federal civil service is located within this precinct just as you have the office of the now defunct ministry of culture and tourism. However, the office has been converted to office of the minister of information and culture.

Other impressive structures that came into sight as we drove – through included the Millennium Tower, which bears the coat of arm and said to be quite visible and illuminated during night hours. The National Library, though uncompleted, is also located in this axis of the city alongside Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NNPC Towers, Federal Mortgage Bank, Ministry of Transportation, and Audit House, which houses the office of the auditor general of the federation.

Also in sight was Grand Square, one of the popular department stores in the city, World Trade Centre and Churchgate building while heading towards the Abuja National Stadium, we feasted on the Ship House, which houses the Ministry of Defence and down the road is Bolingo Hotel, one of the earliest highbrow hotels in the city. Then we headed to Garki, Area 10, and drove – through the Diplomatic Zone, which is the reserved area for all the foreign missions and embassies in the city.

One of the public buildings within this zone is The Envoy Hotel By Mantis, and it is the only hotel within this zone. Run by an international brand, it is popular for its fascinating ambience, with luxurious and sophisticated facilities and world class service at your call. Recently one spent two nights at the hotel where one was treated to the best of world class hospitality. It is an experience to be cherished for a long time to come.

Heading out of the Diplomatic Zone, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) came into sight, leading to Airport Drive where such buildings as the National Hospitality, which is only noted for its impressive outward look but deliver less on its mandate of saving lives, UN House, which after the unfortunate bombing incident years back, has reclaimed its majestic position as it remains one of the most impressive structures in sight. Then the National Stadium, which has also become an abandoned national structure, as it is hardly put into use all year round.

We also drove – through Jabi area where a train station presently under construction came into view and then to Wuse area where the Wuse market, in its full bloom and bursting hours came into sight. We could perceive its busy nature with people massing around the vicinity and heavy traffic.

The sometimes heavy traffic is one of the draw backs of the area, which most times make it difficult for people to visit and feast on its nature, which is an apt study of Nigerians in their best of elements conducting businesses unhindered.

In the course of the tour, we also drove – through Mubushi and Utako Districts where we saw a number of very enchanting structures, mostly business and government offices and then made a detour to Jabi District again and drove – through Jabi Lake and Shoprite mall, one of the five Shoprite malls in the city. We then headed to the office of NIHOTOUR on Mike Akhigbe Way in Jabi, where we toured the office complex and interacted with the staff before departing for the hotel with our lunch packs courtesy of the training institute.

In all, it was an impressive tour and quite a cherished experience for the team, especially for some of the journalists who were touring the city for the first time. It was a way of reconnecting with the city and feeling its pulse and observing the interplay of the various elements, which have made the city what has it become for many.

