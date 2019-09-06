An olive branch to oil communities

Mobil Producing Nigeria has set out to restore peace and stop restiveness in some oil bearing communities in Akwa Ibom State. TONY ANICHEBE reports from Uyo that the effort is being executed through some community based groups, to ensure that locals embraced such moves

Exxon Mobil, operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporative joint venture, through its subsidiary, Mobil Producing Nigeria MPN, is pursuing peace and harmony with its neighbouring communities through what it calls, Community Investment Programme (CIP).

Exxon Mobil is changing this narrative through their social investment programme that is community based and driven by the youths in the four core neighboring communities of Ibeno, Eket, Esit Eket and Onna all in Akwa Ibom State.

The CIP has five pseudo components of; Community Safety Awareness Campaign, Clean and Green Environment, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Market Beautification and a Beach Party.

Speaking at the launch of the CIP in Eket, the General Manager, Public and Government Affairs, Nigel Cokey-Gam, said the programme is intended to foster mutual peace, enhance the welfare of community people as well strengthen the cord of cordiality between MPN and its neighboring communities.

According to Nigel, CIP was just one of the of the three joint venture contributions to the development of its neighbouring communities and the empowerment of the people.

His words: “Total investment by the JV in this round of community programmes in Akwa Ibom State is N170 million and is one of JV’s several initiatives dedicated to positively engage our youths, re-orient and re-inculcate virtues other than the adoption of confrontation as the only mode of engagement.”

He added: “The JV is here for the long haul and is repositioning to deliver greater value to the communities, Akwa Ibom State, and Nigeria.”

On his part, the General Manager, Joint Venture Operations, Tom Benjaminsen, sued for peace from community youths as a basic tonic required for MPN sustained contribution and value additions.

Declaring the programme open, the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, represented by the Commissioner for Transport and Petroleum Resources, Mr. Orman Esin, commended Mobil Producing Nigeria for the initiative. He acknowledged the company’s contributions to the development of the state, but called for sustainability of the programme.

The community investment programme is not just community driven; it is facilitated by indigenous Non-Governmental Organization and sponsored by Mobil producing Nigeria.

No doubt, Exxon Mobil has given hundred percent of the programme to the locals. Each community leadership is the one ensuring that the project is done. For instance, resource persons are from the community and those who coordinate the NGOs are from the community.

This informs the tremendous success recorded by the programme. The coordinator, Mrs Emem Nkereuwem of Arts and Skills Development Initiative, the NGO facilitating the components that comprises: Road Safety Awareness Campaigns and Clean Green Environment Project observed that it was instructive for Mobil to be leading the trail on safety, clean and green environment, which has been the tradition within their enclave, but coming out to inculcate this tradition within their neighboring communities shows a new approach towards community relations.

“This, to a large extent, will make the people embrace the company’s attitude of safety and clean environment. A lot is happening with our climate, and this has led to unpredictability of weather conditions in recent years. As Exxon Mobil leads the communities on green environment, the company has shown its willingness to work with the communities for a greener environment.

“Environmental neglect poses an unreasonable risk to the physical health and safety of the human being. As the campaign is sustained, malaria, which is one of the highest causes of death in the communities will be eliminated. This will gradually take to us to the earth, God saw and called it good”, she said.

According to Nkereuwem an estimated 202 million malaria cases happens in Nigeria out which 440,000 deaths are recorded annually, adding that the figure could be higher. “It is therefore imperative that we make our environment clean and green for a free and harmonious habitation.”

While on the streets on community safety, she advocated for the promulgation of alcohol and other negative substances at motor parks.

The resource person for safety awareness campaign component, Mr. Godwin William, the President General of Afighiwaad I Ekid, a social cultural group for the Eket people of Akwa Ibom State, categorized his safety lecture into: Home safety, Personal safety, Safe driving and ending with tips for night driving.

“This is the first time Mobil Producing Nigeria is coming down to the ordinary people, and it is very encouraging. It is a new beginning for the company and the people for a better relationship that will entrench peace and a win -win bargain for all stakeholders”, said Mr. Samuel Akpan the Ibeno Youth Council Chairman.

Mr. Charles Edohoeket, the President of the Youth in Eket, said the various components of the community investment programme have not only integrated the company as a worthy ally in development but has also succeeded in integrating us as members of this community.

“We now know one another’s capability in organizing events. Some of us have been recognized because our capabilities have been showcased. And we are grateful to Mobil for this sterling contribution to the growth of our communities”.

The facilitating consultant on market beautification and beach party, Mr. Joseph Utin, at the presentation of market items under the market beautification/provision components said, a total of 500 tables, 500 chairs and 500 trampolines have been presented to local traders in selected market in the four LGAs. The market items are to support the trade of the beneficiaries and empower them in some ways to keep their trade going.

Like this: Like Loading...