Analysts back planned introduction of 10-year naira futures

With 45,347 breaks inflicted on Nigeria’s fuel pipelines in 18 years, thieves and vandals appear to be winning war against government and oil multinationals. Adeola Yusuf reports

For the umpteenth time, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) penultimate Wednesday announced collaboration with the Nigerian Navy to deepen war on crude oil theft. Describing theft and vamdalism as a menace, the two institutions declared a full-fledged war on crude oil theft and attacks on oil and gas facilities.

The duo came to the resolution when the NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas at the Naval Headquarters.

Events over the years had, however, showed that the menace continue to be deep-rooted in the Nigeria’s society despite many of such collaborations that NNPC had had with the Navy and many other security agencies over the years.

Tracking the menace

Nigeria, as at the last count, suffered a total of 45,347 pipeline breaks on its 5,000 kilometers downstream pipeline network between 2001 and half year 2019.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Kyari, said this, according to a statement, in a keynote address at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference and Exhibition organized by the Pipelines Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN) in Abuja.

The GMD, according to the statement made available by Group General Manager, Group Public affairs, Ndu Ughamadu, said in 2018 alone, a total of 19 fire incidents were recorded on the petroleum products pipelines. He added that the theme of this year’s conference: Pipeline Assets: Critical Backbone for Socio-Economic Development, resonated with the thinking at the NNPC on the need to reinforce the narrative of the critical role of pipeline assets to the nation’s energy security and economic progress.

Counting the losses

With this rise in theft and vandalism, it was difficult for the oil and gas industry to deliver much value to the economy without effective and efficient pipelines operations.

“As a major player in the oil and gas industry, NNPC operates over 5,000 kilometers of pipelines traversing many communities to link terminals, three refineries and 20 depots for efficient transportation of crude oil and refined products,” Kyari quipped.

“In addition, NNPC has over 1,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines to supply gas to power plants and gas-based industries, including deliveries to trans-national reception points.”

The NNPC boss lamented that these huge pipeline assets have become difficult to operate efficiently as a result of incessant activities of vandals and other criminal syndicates that were becoming increasingly sophisticated.

The corporation, he said, was ready to collaborate with PLAN and all stakeholders to respond aggressively to incidences of pipeline vandalism in the country with a view to mitigating them.

Shell, others bear the brunt

The super oil major, Royal Dutch Shell penultimate Monday hinted that it suffered about 1.81 million barrels of crude from its pipelines to crude oil theft, and vandalism in the first six months of 2019.

The company’s subsidiary in Nigeria, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), which said this in a statement, cried out for help from government, communities and other stakeholders to stem the incessant attack on oil assets in the Niger Delta.

A daily loss of about 10,000 barrels of oil, the company said, was recorded in 2019.

“These are critical national assets with 55 per cent government interest and they produce the crude oil that accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange and the bulk of government revenue,” the SPDC’s statement quoted its General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli, to have said at a workshop in Port Harcourt.

Economy bleeds

The loss amounted to 1.81m barrels in the 181 days between January and June 2019, according to Checks by New Telegraph.

Hurting these assets, Weli continued, means “hurting the nation’s revenue, the economy of the states, the health of the people and the environment.”

Crude oil theft on the pipeline network, the statement said, resulted in a loss of around 11,000 barrels of oil a day in 2018, which is more than the approximate 9,000 bbl/d in 2017, Weli said, adding that since 2012, SPDC had removed more than 1,160 illegal theft points on its joint venture pipelines in the Niger Delta.

In its June 2019 monthly report, the NNPC, which controls Nigeria’s 55 per cent interest in the SPDC JV, said there was a 77 per cent rise in oil pipeline vandalism and that 106 pipeline breaches were recorded in June, up from 60 in May.

Weli said SPDC was concerned about the lives and safety of those involved in pipeline vandalism and crude theft just as the company was concerned about the environment.

“As a responsible organisation, we put safety first and have constantly made this appeal to those involved in crude theft in the Niger Delta to stop destroying their land and heritage from the spill and pollution arising from their activities.”

He described crude oil theft and artisanal refining of stolen crude as criminal acts “that are not only against the law but are also capable of mortgaging the future of the community.”

Another perspective

Also speaking, SPDC’s General Manager, Safety and Environment, Chidube Nnene-Anochie, noted that illegal refining and third-party interference with pipelines were the main sources of pollution in the Niger Delta.

According to Nnene-Anochie, in 2018 alone, “third party interference caused close to 90% of the number of spills of more than 100 kilograms from SPDC JV pipelines.”

Represented by SPDC’s Compliance Monitoring Lead, Temitope Ajibade, Nnene-Anochie said no spill was acceptable to the company.

“A key priority for Shell companies in Nigeria remains to achieve the goal of no spills from our operations. No spill is acceptable, and we work hard to prevent them.

However, SPDC cleans and remediates areas impacted by spills from its facilities irrespective of the cause,” Ajibade said.

Fresh efforts against the menace

The GMD, however, said that the current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to boost domestic gas utilization to improve power generation and boost industrial growth.

He stressed that the support of all, especially pipeline professionals, was required to drive the laudable initiative to fruition.

Chairman of PLAN, Mr. Geoff Onuoha, described the nation’s pipelines as the arteries driving the prosperity of the national economy, assuring the management of NNPC of PLAN’s support to enable her run its pipelines efficiently.

In his submission, the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Engr. Chidi Izuwah, advocated the adoption of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model as a solution to the funding challenge hampering the expansion and modernisation of the nation’s infrastructure.

On the measures taken by the international oil companies to stem crude theft, SPDC said that it had enhanced its community-based pipeline surveillance while promoting alternative livelihoods through Shell’s flagship youth entrepreneurship programme, Shell LiveWIRE.

“Between 2003 when Shell LiveWIRE was launched in Nigeria and now, the programme has trained 7,072 Niger Delta youths in enterprise development and provided business start-up grants to 3,817.

Last line

All the stakeholders – government, NNPC, security agencies, oil companies and host communities among others, must go steps further than mouthing collaboration on war against theft and vandalism. The time to work the talk is now. No better time to fully put the popular axiom “let all hand be on the deck” into proper use than now.

This, events have shown, is the only way the war on the menace of crude theft and pipelines vandalism can be won in Nigeria.

