And the bridge collapsed

No wonder, there is so much anger, pains and youth restiveness in this part of the country. Bayelsa State is one of the oil producing states in the country but they actually don’t have much to show because the lives of the early eighties is what most of them are still living.

No wonder, they are always agitated. They vent their anger especially on non indigenes, who they felt have connived with the Federal Government to rob them of their God-given blessing, the black gold which they will always tell you is their natural resource and therefore should be left for them alone.

Mostly affected by environmental degradation are those living in the creeks where pipe lines criss-crosses. Those as far as Foropa, Azuzuama, Koluama, Egwuama, Angiama, Alegbene, Abedigbene, Abulobiri, Akassa, Adamkiri, among other numerous communities, where the locals drink from the rivers and defecate there too.

It is however a decimal occurrence in all parts of the Niger Delta in Bayelsa State.

They have been living their lives like that even with some interventionist agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, the Bayelsa State government, the Federal Government and other agencies are there to ameliorate the sufferings of these people. Things have not changed for better for these people.

Although some parts of the state have been connected to the road like most parts of Ogbia, Ekeremor, Nembe, Kolokuma Opokuma, Yenagao and Sagbama, about 70 per cent of the communities in Bayelsa State are yet to have access roads. As a result, most of their movements are done through water with boats.

That was the reason why the people of Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State are in deep pains as the only road that links them to the main town has collapsed.

The bridge was said to have been constructed in 1986, about 33 years ago by Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The reason then was for them to gain access to the oil fields in the area. That bridge was however serving as a link between the community and other neighboring communities until on September 5, when it caved in as a result a heavy 16 tyre truck that was carrying chippings.

Since the collapse of that bridge, which has served as major source of carrying materials to the road leading to Nembe since the bridge at Imiringi collapsed since 2012 during the flood, the bridge is yet to be completed seven years after its collapse.

That would have been an escape route now that this Elebele Bridge has also collapsed but as at the time of filling in this report, the

Bayelsa State government or any other agency were yet to complete that bridge many years after its collapse.

A trip to that community by South South Focus on September 14, on the community’s market day, showed the community now being divided into two as those at the end of the road now have to cross to this side with a boat while the market could not hold.

The tricycle had to drop me the reporter on one side and she had to join a boat that ferried her to the other side of the community.

Of course, all commercial activities have been put to hold because of the unfortunate incident as all the tricycle drivers were seen idle due to lack of passengers while store keepers at the area kept on complaining of lack of patronage.

The paramount ruler of the community, His Royal Highness David Osene Osene, the Ogbolo XI, in his reaction said: “We are praying that the relevant authorities should come to our aid and build a permanent and standard bridge. We are calling on the Federal Government, the state government, the multinationals like the ones we are dealing directly with, SPDC and Agip, NDDC , Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and every other government agencies to come to our aid and give us a permanent bridge. It was by the grace of God that no soul was lost.

“The problem is affecting the economy of my community seriously. You cannot come here with certain goods as usual because vehicles normally go to Mbiama market and or Swali market and take the goods straight to your house and to other communities but because of the collapse, they can’t even go again. Even those that deal on building materials, they can’t go to their markets again. It hinders a lot of development. God should come and clean our tears.”

Also speaking to the youth leader of the community, Okala Azibola Ziko, he said: “The truck was trying to cross and the bridge collapsed.”

He said that the bridge is a suspended bridge, adding that it doesn’t have pillars.

Continuing, the youth leader said: “Because of the heavy weight of truck; a truck of this magnitude is not supposed to cross here because the bridge was unable to sustain it. So, the bridge collapsed.”

He said there was no sign to that show that trucks above 35 tons would want to cross through this bridge, adding that a truck above 45 tons is not supposed to go through the bridge.

Hear him “When this road was constructed in the early eighties, this road was not popular. It was just a communal road that linked to this community but now, the road has turned to a major road since the creation of the state. The road is now connected to the East Senatorial District, three local governments, Ogbia, Nembe and Brass. They are all passing through this place. Recently, Nembe has a road and a lot of construction jobs are going on there. So, people took this road as the shortest cut to all those areas.

“Elebele community is an oil producing community that has contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria. So, I expect the state government to do something before now but up till now, we have not seen any

reasonable thing done by the state government. Although, the local government chairman and the member representing this constituency came and sympathized with the people of the community and they made a promise to come and construct a wooden bridge. So, I’m seeing people working on the foot bridge and I believe that in less than two weeks, they will finish it to enable free flow of traffic.

“People are crossing with local boats and it is giving people a lot of difficulties like me as I was I just crossing, I was very scared because anything can happen on the process. So, we are appealing to the government to come and intervene and come to our aid.

Another resident, who deals on foodstuff, Ijeoma Odumini, said: “The collapse of the bridge is really affecting my business. When the bridge has not collapsed, I was doing well but everything is boring now.

“Even today is supposed to be market day but as you can see nothing is happening and many of them are afraid to cross the bridge through the canoe and this morning, one guy’s boat capsized. Had it been he doesn’t know how to swim, we don’t know what would have happened. And the phone handset got lost. It happened just this morning.

“Even my customers don’t come. They will call me on the telephone and tell me what they want. I will put them on the boat and they will take the things from the boat.

“I learnt that the people that collapsed the bridge is local content and they have promised to rebuild it and I heard that they assisted the community to do this wooden bridge. I don’t know if the money has reached the community. We don’t know and we have not seen anything but we heard that they promised to assist to do the bridge.

“But we don’t know when it will happen because the one that happened at Imiringi since 2012, they have not done it so we don’t know our fate to tell you the honest truth.

“Generally things are not too palatable here. We have not got light here since 2012 that flood came, they will collect light bills flash the light for few days and seize it. We stopped paying and everybody uses generator now.”

Another woman, who deals on second hand clothes, Mrs Preye Osika, who spoke in Pidgin English, said: “The incident is really affecting business activities in this community. The market now is to sides. Those that can’t come to this side do their own that side. Let them do fast and fix the bridge for us. I know that Governor Dickson may not do it for us but the next governor I hope will do the bridge for us.” Mrs Osika said.

