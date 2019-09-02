News
Anifowose-Kelani: I remain AA National Chairman
…urges INEC to stop Udeze, Abubakar
he National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Dr. Tunde Anifowose-Kelani, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop Chief Kenneth Udeze and Vemimbe James from parading themselves as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party respectively.
He also warned INEC against recognising Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar and Mr El Moses as acting National Chairman and acting National Secretary of the party.
Anifowose-Kelani, in a letter written to INEC through his lawyer, Mr. Olaniyi Okin, dated August 14, 2019, said that he remained the authentic national chairman of the party.
This, he said, was pursuant to his election at the party’s convention “properly organised and held on 13th of April, 2013, under the supervision of INEC for a four-year term which is renewable for another four years, in accordance with the constitution of the party”.
Anifowose-Kelani said in the letter that his attention had been drawn to a publication by the Vanguard online of August 11, 2019 that the party’s National Think Tank Committee had ratified the decision made by the party to suspend Udeze and James for alleged anti-party activities and violation of AA’s constitution.
He added that the decision to suspend the duo was made on June 14, 2019, with the representatives of INEC in attendance.
News
South-East APC Assembly candidates canvass support for Buhari
Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly in the five South-East states in the 2019 general election yesterday pushed for a strong support-base for President Muhammadu Buhari in the zone.
The group under an umbrella of Conference of 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Candidates in the South-East stated that the APC-led Federal Government had done much in the South-East to win the confidence of the people of the area.
Its chairman, Mr. Afamefuna Ezenwafor made the appeal in Enugu while briefing journalists after his emergence as the leader of the group.
Ezenwafor said that they were confident in the policies of the Federal Government aimed at revamping the economy and placing it on the path of sustainable growth.
Ezenwafor, who mentioned the ongoing works at the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu as some of the signature projects in the zone said that the social intervention programmes of the Federal Government had been beneficial to the youths in the area.
He said: “We have resolved to work with the party at various levels to promote the policies of the Federal Government in our respective constituencies.
“We will work with the leadership of the party in the South-East to begin to build a strong base for the party in future elections.”
News
EFCC seeks final forfeiture of Diezani’s $40m jewellery
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos to order the final forfeiture of $40 million worth of jewellery seized from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.
EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, made the plea yesterday while arguing a motion seeking final forfeiture of 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone said to have been acquired by the former minister with proceeds of crime.
The judge had, on 5th July, 2019, while granting an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC, ordered the interim forfeiture of the items to the Federal Government.
Dissatisfied, Diezani, in a motion filed through her lawyer, Prof Awa Kalu (SAN), challenged the court’s jurisdiction to make the interim order, saying she was neither charged for any offence nor served with any summons by the EFCC.
She accused the EFCC of entering her apartment illegally and taking the items without any court order, saying her “right to own property and to appropriate them at her discretion,” under Sections 43 and 44 of the Constitution has been violated.
However, at yesterday’s proceedings, the EFCC’s lawyer urged the court to make a permanent order forfeiting the items to government.
This was after he had also proffered arguments as to the need for the dismissal of Diezani’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction to make the interim forfeiture order for being an abuse of court’s process.
According to Oyedepo, Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, No 14 of 2006, empowered the court to make the interim forfeiture order and as such, the court’s jurisdiction is unquestionable.
“The applicant’s motion is an ‘Action in Rem’ which is targeted at the respondent’s asset and as the claims of any wrongdoing on our part for neither charging the former minister nor serving her with a summon goes to no issue,” he said.
The lawyer added that since the respondent (Diezani) has failed to come up with explanations as to how she was able to acquire the items, the court should be left with no other option than to permanently forfeit them to government.
Diezani’s lawyer, Nnamdi Awa-Kalu, also canvassed arguments in support of his client’s motion seeking to vacate the interim order of forfeiture. He insisted that the court lacked the powers to make the order.
Ruling on the contentious arguments has been fixed for 10th September, 2019.
According to the schedule attached to EFCC’s ex-parte motion, the jewellery, categorised into 33 sets, includes “419 expensive bangles; 315 expensive rings; 304 expensive earrings; 267 expensive necklaces; 189 expensive wristwatches; 174 expensive necklaces and earrings; 78 expensive bracelets; 77 expensive brooches and 74 expensive pendants.”
News
Scientists to regrow teeth enamel naturally
Researchers have invented a material, which could help people regrow their own tooth enamel naturally.
This is the findings of a new study that is published in the journal ‘Science Advances’.
The new development, which could be tested in humans a few years’ away, could save thousands of people the misery of a trip to the dentist for a filling.
The breakthrough is in using ultra-small clusters of calcium phosphate to form the correct structure of tooth enamel, which looks like fish scales.
When this was done on human teeth, a test using a thin probe found the regrown enamel was as hard as ordinary tooth enamel.
Over two days, it grew to almost three micrometres thick, which is about one-thirtieth the thickness of a human hair, the ‘mailonline’ reported.
Dental fillings are artificial substances that are used to fill in the holes or gaps in the enamel of decayed, broken or damaged teeth, occasioned by the consumption of too much sugar.
The hole is plugged using a cement or resin filling, which can lead to a potential infection or need to be replaced several years later when it becomes loose.
The ‘’mailonline’ reported that for over a decade, scientists have been trying to replace fillings by making tooth enamel regrow, by providing it with extra calcium phosphate.
The new enamel however did not have the right ‘fish-scale’ structure and consequently was too soft.
However, scientists have used extra tiny clusters of calcium phosphate, which organise into hard enamel within hours.
It has not yet been proven to work in the mouth.
A co-author of the study from Zhejiang University in China, Dr. Zhaoming Liu, said:“Our newly regenerated enamel has the same structure and similar mechanical properties as native enamel.
“We hope to realise tooth enamel regrowth without using fillings, which contain totally different materials and we hope, if all goes smoothly, to start trials in people within one to two years.”
The report quoted the Scientific Adviser for the British Dental Association, Professor Damien Walmsley as saying: “Regrowing teeth is the holy grail for dentistry, not least because it is so complex.
“We would love to see the end of fillings and this is one step closer to scientists being able to regrow teeth, although this is the start of the journey and there is still a long way to go.
“For now, we would like to see people preventing fillings by visiting their dentist, brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and reducing the amount of sugar they eat.”
Tooth enamel is the hardest part of the human body but it cannot repair itself, making dental decay one of the most common diseases in the world.
News
NLNG clocks 30, gears for celebration
…gets new communications manager
The Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, is set to mark it 30 years anniversary this year. This was disclosed by the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs of the organization, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, who led a team to the corporate headquarters of New Telegraph yesterday.
Horsfall, the new Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, is a medical doctor, chartered accountant and also a chartered Human Resources practitioner.
This new appointment, which takes effect from August, was made known to New Telegraph Newspapers management when the communication team of NLNG paid a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of New Telegraph Newspapers in Lagos, yesterday.
Horsfall, who expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome she received from the management team of New Telegraph, said: “This year is a special one for NLNG. We are 30 years as an organization and 20 years of safe and reliable production. We have done well in our various CSR projects in different areas such as literature, science, supporting universities and scholarships etc. So it’s time for us to sit back, reflect and also celebrate our achievements and how we have grown as an organisation to impact Nigeria positively. We want you to be part of that celebration in getting our success story out to Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world.”
Speaking on behalf of the communication team that came for the courtesy visit, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Head Media Relations and Corporate Communication, NLNG said: “Basically, we are here to introduce a new leadership in the communications section of NLNG to your organization. Dr. Sophia Horsfall is a seasoned manager and she took over at the beginning of August as manager, corporate communications.”
Other members of the team that came for the courtesy call were: Mr. Emma Nwantu, Social Media Adviser; Okana Achawe, Senior Media Relations Adviser and Yemi Adeyemi, Head of Brands and Public Affairs.
News
N840m fraud: ICPC wants court to freeze retired judge’s account
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has asked the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja for permission to confiscate the sum of N840million it allegedly traced to a proxy bank account that was operated by a retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Mrs. Margaret Igbeta.
The anti-graft agency in an ex parte motion it filed for an order of interim forfeiture of the fund, alleged that the retired Judge, had while in service, lodged huge sums of money in the fixed deposit account she operated in the name of her maid.
The applicant told the court that funds the ex-Benue State Customary Court President lodged into the account that was domiciled in Ecobank Plc, accumulated about N870, 321, 492.15 between 2008 and 2019.
The Commission said the order it sought from the court would stop Mrs. Igbeta, from accessing the money “alleged to have been obtained through fraudulent activities in the course of her official duties.”
A statement that was signed by Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed that the interim forfeiture application was brought against the ex-Judge, pursuant to Section 48 (1), (2) and (3) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 6 (6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
“The retired President of the Customary Court of Appeal was accused of operating a proxy fixed deposit account in the name of her maid, one Theodora Atsu, with Ecobank Plc, where she accumulated N870, 321, 492.15 between 2008 and 2019.
“She was said to have opened the account with her passport and the name of Atsu on the 5th of March, 2008, with an initial deposit of N8 million.
“She subsequently made several other huge deposits including N123, 745, 925.57 and N5 million, in the months of March and May, 2008.
“It was also noted by the Commission that the money was far above her legitimate earnings both as a judge and President of the Customary Court of Appeal within the period that the account was operated and would have used to meet the infrastructural needs of the citizens and development of the nation.
“ICPC therefore prayed the court to grant the order in the interest of the nation”, the statement added.
News
Ekiti to prosecute parents of out-of-school children
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that parents who kept their school-age children out-of-school in the state would henceforth face criminal prosecution as the State’s Child’s Right Law had provided that all children must be given access to education.
The Ekiti State government had last week commenced school enrolment drive aimed at ensuring that all school-age children must register for the forthcoming 2019/2020 academic session.
Speaking in Eporo, Emure Ekiti during sensitization programme, Fayemi who called on parents and guardians to key into the free education programme of his administration, said education was not only free but compulsory in Ekiti State.
He added that it was an abuse of Child’s Right for any parent or guardian to deny school-age children an opportunity to go to school, saying the state government was providing free but quality education which parents must exploit to build a solid foundation for their children and wards.
Fayemi said: “We have a Child’s Right Act in Ekiti which prohibits parents from disallowing children of school-age to be out of school during school session. If your child is not in school when the school is in session, you have a lot to explain because we will apprehend the child whether he is found hawking on the street or engaging in any illicit activities which prevent the child from being in school.
“The parents will have to explain to the government or the relevant institutions why that child is not in school. In order to ensure that we implement that law, we have a family court in the state that takes responsibility for children that are not in school and parents who fail their responsibility.
“For us in Ekiti, it is not enough to say we have free education. We need to enlighten our people particularly in the rural communities on the importance of education and the necessity for their wards to be enrolled because education is also compulsory in our state and we are doing this for basic education level because we have experienced some challenges in the last four years in the state.
“Enrolment figure in the state used to be the highest in the country up till 2014, and then we suffered a decrease in enrolment according to UBEC national figure. We have a duty as a government to ensure that we get the figure back to where it used to be in order to build the foundation that is solid for our children and we have a duty to ensure that we don’t just encourage them to come to school but also provide everything to make sure education is pay-less for them whether in terms of the instructional materials or the school feeding that we now offer them in primary school or the encouragement we give the teacher to deliver competently.
“All these are things we are working on, and the school environment because it is not just the teacher quality but also the learning environment that contribute to the growth and development of the average child. You cannot put children in an environment where they can’t learn properly because they have no table and chairs, no fence to protect the school premises, the teachers don’t have all they need in terms of maintaining discipline, an entire gamut of responsibilities that we have as parents.”
News
World Bank to partner Abia against flood disaster
International financial institution, the World Bank has indicated interest to partner Abia State against devastating flood ravaging Aba, the commercial hub of the State.
Disclosing this in Aba, the Abia State Coordinator of Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Engr. Izuchukwu Onwughara, said that the World Bank had mapped out some of the flooding hotspot with a view to tackling the menace.
The identified hotspot, according to Onwughara included Obohia road, Uratta axis, Ngwa road and some axis of Port Harcourt which he said were in the first phase just as Omuma road and Ohanku road were put in the second phase.
Onwughara said that the projects would be funded by the World Bank with the Abia State government providing a counterpart fund as a partner in the project aimed at managing the effect of flood in Aba.
The coordinator, who said that the project which had a life span of 30 months, would commence by October called on the residents of Aba to give their maximum cooperation and see the project as their own.
He said: “We are at very last leg of the preparation of the project in 2018, a lot of consultants came in to do some socioeconomic studies, we environmental and social management, we did the resettlement action plan for a project of such magnitude.
“The entire soil investigation has been done. We prepared a design that is a world-class standard for deploying best practices globally. The designs have gone through layers of approval from here to Washington and came out cleared.
“The job is too big so we’ve split it into two units. We’ll start with Uratta and Umuagbai. This will cover sections of Port Harcourt road, Obohia road and take it down to Ngwa road.
“The advert has been done to pick contractors that will do this project, the valuation of the bid has been concluded and the reports have been forwarded to the World Bank.
“This month September, we are waiting for their no objection that the report is okay. By October we shall be able to award that contract because we expect that the World Bank.
“We are using this period to sensitise our people to prepare and get ready for the project. Everyone along the corridors of this project has been consulted and we call on everyone to cooperate with us on this.
“This project is devoid of that type of political interference because the World Bank is investing heavily and would want to see their money go down the drain.
“We wouldn’t want to experience another white elephant in the state; World Bank best practice in procurement was adopted. It passed through developing bid documents with global standard.
“The World Bank was working together with the procurement team in our project to develop that document. Because of the large volume of this project, it is called ‘a prior review project.
“For every stage of this project, we have to refer back to the bank to clear what you’ve done, when they certify it and say we can give you a go ahead with the next. We went through some rigorous processes to produce an acceptable bid document.
News
Borno South: Tribunal dismisses petition against Ndume
The Borno National and State House of Assembly election petitions’ tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday dismissed a petition filed by Malam Kudla Satumari, challenging the election of Senator Mohammed Ndume.
Satumari and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on March 15, filed a petition with number; EPT/BO/SEN/1/2019 before the tribunal.
They are challenging the declaration of Ndume of All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the Borno South senatorial district election conducted on February 23, 2019.
APC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also joined in the suit.
Delivering judgement yesterday, Justice Peter Kekemeke, chairman of the tribunal, held that the petitioners failed to proof their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
Kekemeke held that the proof of allegations laid solely on the petitioners, in this instance; the petitioners must provide the register of registered voters to show that the numbers were conflicting with the number of votes cast and counted.
He held that all allegations of electoral malpractice and irregularities must be proved beyond reasonable doubt.
Kekemeke added that the petitioners did not demonstrate before the court the procedures for accreditation, neither the difference between the numbers of votes shown in the evidence and the alterations made, nor evidence linking to the allegations of malpractice.
“In totality, the petitioners have failed to prove their case in the preponderance of evidence and balance of probability so that they will be entitled for the judgement; neither any case of malpractice was proven beyond reasonable doubt.”
“The petition therefore fails and is accordingly dismissed, he said.
The tribunal further held that there was no proof of evidence in the allegations of either unlawful votes or witnesses called to testify that they were disfranchised.
The tribunal added that there were no evidence suggesting that there were alteration and how it affected the results of the election, which of the polling units were altered and what the results were before the alteration.
“No evidence linking the exhibits to the case of the petitioners, the results that were not stamped or signed were not avail to the tribunal.
“The petitioners merely tendered nine sacks, representing the nine local government areas of the district; none of them were given evidence linking them to the case in the petitioner’s demonstration of evidence.
“We went through them, we observed that some names in the register were not indicating that they did not vote, we also did not notice any thumb print infliction we could not go beyond that, the attention of the tribunal was not drawn to what the petitioners wanted demonstrate with the documents,” Kekemeke said.
News
Entries for 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year hits record high
The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Sade Morgan, yesterday said this year’s ‘Maltina Teacher of the Year’ performance recorded a substantial improvement in the level of participation by teachers across the country over that of last year as the entries for the 2019 edition came to a close.
This, she added was a confirmation of the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative as a platform for rewarding effort and commitments of teachers in the country. Morgan, who noted that with a total of 1,310 entries received so far for this year’s edition across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), pointed out that this showed an increase of 104 per cent over last year’s 641 total entries. “This year’s entries are also the highest ever recorded by the initiative since its inception in 2015,” she added.
Winner of this year’s Maltina Teacher of the Year would receive a cash prize of N6.5 million and a capacity training abroad, while a block of classrooms would be built for the school where the winner emerged from. The first runner-up and the second runner-up would get a cash reward of N1 million and N750, 000 cash prize respectively, while the state champions would receive a cash reward of N500,000 each.
News
Igbo residents in Benue raise the alarm over threat to lives
Igbo communities in Benue state, especially Gboko, have raised the alarm over their fate in the state, saying that they had become ‘endangered species’ in the State.
The alarm followed an alleged targeted kidnapping and murder of Igbo in the state by native gangs, suspected herdsmen and bandits.
A businessman and a prominent member of the Igbo community in Gboko, Mr. Okafor Nnolim, who raised the alarm while speaking with journalists in Enugu yesterday, stated that there was no week an Igbo man would not be kidnapped or murdered in Benue State even as they were subjected to paying millions of naira in ransoms.
“We can no longer do our businesses freely for fear of being kidnapped or murdered. Since January this year, we have had over 50 Igbo kidnapped and some murdered in cold blood by bandits and suspected herdsmen,” he said.
Nnolim’s fears and concerns were collaborated by another Igbo resident in the state, Ndukaku, a fabrics merchant, who described the Igbo as endangered species in the north-central state of Benue.
Ndukaku, a trader at the Gboko Central Market lamented the deteriorating state of insecurity in the State, noting that all the effort to get the security agencies and the state government to address the matter had fallen on deaf ears.
“Igbo in Benue state are being systematically decimated and our businesses are gradually being ruined by these kidnappers and bandits,” he said.
Also, Mr. Ikem Ani also lamented that Igbo in Benue have been subjected to untold hardship and their lives are no longer guaranteed.
He said: “There is virtually no week that an Igbo person is not kidnapped. We have tried to engage the State Police Command to no avail. We are therefore crying out for the world to know the fate of Ndigbo in Benue State.
“We are now putting Ohanaeze Ndigbo on notice that we have become endangered in Benue State because what is happening to Igbos in Benue State is worse than what is happening to Ndigbo in the far north.”
