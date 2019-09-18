ANOCA President visits Sunday Dare in Abuja

T

he recent surge in form of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revived an old debate in Nigerian football.

The football fraternity is divided between those who feel the Nigeria Football Federation should do everything possible to get foreign-born Nigerian footballers to switch allegiance and those who believe these players are not worth the trouble.

Abraham once turned Nigeria down and it all went quiet. But the young striker is back in the headlines after his stunning start to the new Premier League campaign where he is currently top scorer with seven goals in five games.

Now, after unequivocally rejecting Nigeria’s advances back in 2017 with a spot in the Russia 2018 squad almost guaranteed, Abrahami has said he is open to a Super Eagles switch.

The NFF has reportedly made a fresh approach while England manager Gareth Southgate is considering giving the 21-year-old (he will be 22 on 2 October) another shot at the senior squad.

When he first rejected Nigeria two years ago, Abraham rode on the back of good form, while on loan at Swansea, to win two England caps in friendly games against Germany and Brazil. But he was soon back in the U-21s and was not anywhere near the senior squad for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

I’m sure he will have that at the back of his mind as he considers his options once more. If he plumps for England, would they stick with him when he inevitably hits a rough patch?

Besides, even if he keeps this form up, which is highly improbable, it would take an injury to Harry Kane and a severe loss of form for Marcus Rashford before Abraham starts as England’s No.9 in an important match.

He is at least third in the England pecking order and he still has Callum Wilson to contend with. Abraham’s only real competition in the Super Eagles, following Odion Ighalo’s retirement, would be Victor Osimhen at the moment.

There is a strong case for him to choose Nigeria but he really has to want to play for his country of heritage.

My take has always been that it does not matter where a player was born or where he grew up, so long as he has Nigerian blood, has special talent and is WILLING to play for the country, we should give him a shot.

It is important that we do not have to go down on our knees before an athlete with Nigerian blood agrees to wear our colours. We should present our case, make him a good offer; if he accepts great, if not we move on. No hard feelings.

Even when Nigeria is second choice to a player, he has to make a quick decision on his allegiance when he is still in his prime. Because, if we’re being honest, very few players would opt for Nigeria over England, Germany and the like.

Fortunately for Nigeria, the country has benefited greatly in recent years from players with dual nationality. While it was a trickle 20, 30 years ago with the likes of Reuben Agboola and George Abbey coming along every few years, it has been an absolute deluge in recent years.

In the last seven years alone, Nigeria has had so many overseas-born or raised players that they could almost form a Super Eagles XI.

Led by Victor Moses, there have been Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Tyrone Ebuehi and Carl Ikeme.

Every single one of them has contributed positively to the team, Moses vital in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph while Balogun, Iwobi and Troost-Ekong were practically indispensable during the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup. Ikeme was so good he is still being missed two years after his enforced, health-related retirement.

Aina and Ebuehi are supremely gifted young defenders who will be useful to the team for years.

This present NFF board has clearly identified the recruitment of exceptional Nigerian players born and raised in Europe as a path to Super Eagles success.

This policy has opponents who insist that the direction will not help grow domestic football. While they may have a point, national team success or lack of it doesn’t necessarily have to do with how you develop your local football.

The simple fact is no matter how strong the Nigeria Professional Football League grows, for instance, it’s never going to reach the level of the top European leagues. Therefore, players who are exposed to football in these countries from childhood already have a head start over the ones who learnt their trade here in Nigeria.

The best footballers from all over the world aspire to play in the big European leagues. And any country’s national team is made up of its best footballers.

For example, although Algeria has a very strong league and decent grassroots developmental system, they won the last AFCON with several players born or raised in Europe, including the French-born Riyad Mahrez. Only one player in the 23-man squad was based in Algeria.

There is nothing wrong in trying to persuade Abraham to consider playing for the Super Eagles, but he also has to make a quick decision.

If he chooses Nigeria now when he is in red-hot form, then he really wants us. If he dallies for too long without making a commitment, then he should be left alone.

Hopefully, he will not go the way of Gabriel Agbonlahor, Nedum Onuoha, the late Ugo Ehiogu and Jordon Ibe who all turned down Nigeria only to have non-existent international careers.

