Anti-doping case dropped against fastest man

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, is optimistic about the chances of Team Nigeria making good impact at next year’s Olympic Games scheduled for Tokyo, Japan.

Dare was speaking shortly after Team Nigeria athletes arrived the country from the venues of the 12th African Games which ended on August 31 in Rabat, Morocco.

Egypt had 101 gold, 97 silver and 72 bronze medals to emerge tops in the final overall medals table with Team Nigeria in the second place after winning 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze medals. South Africa recorded 36 gold, 26 silver and 25 bronze medals to place third.

The minister noted that the performance of the Nigerian athletes was a good indication that they would be ready to compete and do well at the Tokyo event next year.

“The results from Morocco are enough to determine what is going to happen at the Olympic Games and I am certain that we will win lots of medals.

“These athletes are inspiring and we intend to keep them together and prepare them better for the Olympic qualifiers, after that there will be intensive camping in stages to raise the form of the athletes.

“I want to also assure that their (athletes) welfare will be top on agenda and when Olympic Games come, we will be ready because we are going to review the mistakes of the past to deal with the current challenges we might have in the federations.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Olusade Adesola, said the exploits of Team Nigeria in Morocco was a result of cooperation enjoyed from other ministries.

Olusade said: “We thank the Minister of Finance, the Presidency , the Bureau of Public Procurement, the transparency agencies, all of them came to our aid , Immigration Service, the airline partners, Air Peace, and many others.

“Others oscillated in their medal position but Nigeria maintained a progression. We started slowly but gradually went up to emerge second. Not many expected us to topple Morocco and South Africa but we did that in style.”

