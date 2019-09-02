Anxiety as FG Closes Lagos–Ibadan Road today

Mrs. Basirat AbdulSalam, wife of Customs Assistant II Officer, AbdulSalam Rasheed, accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of keeping mum more than one year after her husband disappeared while on duty.

Rasheed was attached to the NCS Federal Operations, Lagos.

Basirat, who is a fulltime housewife, said she had been abandoned by the Customs since her husband got missing about a year ago.

She said Rasheed had gone on an operation with his colleagues on April 14, 2018 and in the process of carrying out their official duty, they were attacked by smugglers on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, immediately after the toll gate.

She said: “My husband and his colleagues who were also attached to the Federal Operations Unit, we were told, were attacked by smugglers during the operation. He was the one that drove the Customs’ official Hilux van, which was taken for the operation. In the process, the smugglers overwhelmed the officers and they had to run away. Because my husband was driving the vehicle, he was captured by the smugglers who had blocked the road. He was said to have been taken away by the smugglers.”

Basirat said the Customs never had the courtesy of visiting the family since her husband disappered.

She added: “I was forced to visit their office in Lagos with members of my husband’s family, his younger brother, AbdulWaheed, and their elder brother, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

“During the visit, we were told that they were working on the matter. They told us that the police have arrested about 12 people. They said they have even arrested the owner of the smuggled rice. We were even shown the vehicle that the smugglers used to load the rice. The rice was still inside the yellow van in their office in Ikeja. But since then, no one is giving us information about what is happening. They have never visited us once since I went there.”

Basirat said since her husband got missing, the responsibility for the upkeep of their six children including their school fees had been on her and some family members.

She said: “When my husband got missing our last born, twins, were less than six months. Till date, they are expected to start nursery school, I do not know where to even start from. We were told that they have stopped paying his salary since December 2018. Meanwhile, they are saying they cannot declare him dead yet as his body has not been found. So why then did they stop his salary?”

Also, AbdulWaheed said his visits to the Customs office had not yielded any result.

He said: “I am surprised at the levity with which the Customs have handled the matter. It is unfortunate that one of their operatives is missing and they have been so lackadaisical about it.

“They kept saying they are working on it, but information we got was that, top officials of Customs refused to take action on the day of the incident.”

AbdulWaheed said on one of the occasions that he visited the Customs office, he was informed that the command had done its duty on the matter, having reported to the police.

He added: “They said the matter is not in their hands again. The people said to have been arrested have been granted bail. The case is in a Magistrates’ Court. It was just marking time there. Even if they had killed him, we should have his body in order to have a closure. We lost our father a few years back but my 74-year-old mother is still there asking questions we have been unable to answer.”

The SA to the former Oyo State governor, Tunji, corroborated what the family said.

He said: “I think they have done the best they can under the circumstance by reporting to the police that has the power to investigate and prosecute. I visited the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State on the same issue and he assured me that they would do all that is humanly possible to arrest and prosecute all those involved. His Excellency equally raised the matter with the former Inspector General of Police. Since then, we have not really made headway.

“Our major concern now is to know what became of him. Has he been killed? If they had killed him, can we just have his body in order to have a closure? I am particularly concerned that no one showed interest about the upkeep of his immediate family. Is that the way Customs handles such issues of its missing personnel? That is very unfortunate.”

