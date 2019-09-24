APC: Buhari has restored Nigeria’s image internationally

With his attendance of the 74th General Assembly in New York and his address at the Assembly, the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has restored the image of Nigeria internationally.

The party, in a statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, commended the President on his call for strong action against xenophobia, racism, poverty, climate change, international crimes terrorism and other forms of threat to life.

Onilu said where Nigeria was is not where it is with President Buhari but that the party and the government were ready to do more.

In the statement, Onilu said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) joins a wide section of Nigerians in applauding President Muhammadu Buhari on his inspiring address at the United Nations 74th General Assembly in New York.

“We particilarly commend the president’s call for strong action against xenophobia, racism, poverty, climate change, international crimes terrorism and other forms of threat to life.

“From our previously battered international image, it is a thing of immense pride that Nigeria under the President Buhari-led APC administration is being restored to its respectable standing among the committee of progressive nations.

“The theme of the current General Assembly is: ‘Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion’. A stable and developed Nigeria is required to effectively support global efforts in combating and seeking solutions to equally global threats and challenges that we face.

“While the administration works to rebuild the economy, empower our citizens through social investments, curb corruption, check terrorism and other crimes, President Buhari administration has demonstrated its solid commitment to the principles of the United Nations as regards mutual cooperation and partnership with member nations.”