APC: It’s victory for rule of law

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as victory for the rule of law.

The APC hailed President Muhammadu Buhari; the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, all members of the ruling party and, indeed, all well-meaning Nigerians on the judgement which, it said, was a legal affirmation of the party’s victory.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said that the judgement by the five-man panel validates the decision of most Nigerians to do away with the past as expressed in their overwhelming votes in the 2019 elections.

“We note the painstaking efforts and thoroughness of the Justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in arriving at their decision. Today’s judgement, no doubt, would go down in the annals of our nation as the longest and detailed, spanning almost 10 hours.

“The PDP and Atiku’s petition was largely hinged on the educational qualification of President Buhari and tales of an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server and allegations of electronic transmission of election results. This was rightly dismissed by the tribunal for lacking in merit.

“From the outset, our party was not perturbed over the PDP and Atiku’s petition, which will go down in Nigeria’s history as the most frivolous in the history of election petition.

“In fact, our position has now been justified that the PDP and Atiku’s petition was a complete waste of time. In their puerile efforts, they insisted on taking the country on a circus and wild goose chase.

“Going forward, APC’s victory at the presidential polls and the election tribunal represents our collective desire as a people to remain focused on the progressive growth and development of our country’s economy, fight against corruption, and providing security,” he said.

According to Issa-Onilu, the APC had, by this victory, taken a bold step by rescuing Nigeria from the “satanic era” when the collective interests of the people were sacrificed at the altar of corruption.

