APC: Kogi’s bad governance precedes Bello

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday stated that bad governance in Kogi State preceded the present governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who stated this at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, however stated that the incumbent state governor has improved the lots of the people of Kogi State.

According to Oshiomhole, who spoke after a closed door meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) with the APC governorship aspirants of Kogi State, the previous administration of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had owed salaries in Kogi State and paid for abandoned projects.

He explained that the present allegations of bad governance in Kogi State was inherited by Bello.

Assuring the people that the governor has done well and would do better, he said, “Our brothers and sisters from Kogi State who participated in the exercise have shared with us their feelings about the process and the outcome. But the good thing is that I found each one of them recognising the fact that we have to work together to win the next governorship election in Kogi State, so that Governor Yahaya Bello will build on experiences gained, build on where we have done well and improve on where we haven’t so that after eight years, we will be able to look back and point at what has changed between when he came in and when he left.

“The conversation also enabled us to look at the fact that Governor Bello also met huge debt burden, not only in terms of salary arrears which were not paid by his predecessor, but contracts that were allegedly awarded and paid for, but jobs not done.

“It is important that to evaluate the issues going forward, we need to help them to remember the woeful performance of PDP in Kogi State before now. I come from a state that has border with Kogi State and I know that once you cross what you call Murtala bridge, you are likely to see people telling you that armed robbers have blocked the road and you have to wait for them to finish.

So, security has been a big issue in Kogi long before Governor Bello came in.

While we can’t say that everything is perfect now, we can say that the state is safer today than it was under the PDP.”

The APC National Chairman also said that all the aspirants have assured the party and the governorship candidate of their willingness to work for the success of the party.

He said: “Many of them have said that as a mark of respect for the party and not withstanding whatever reservation any of them might have, they would not go to court to prolong issues arising from primary election. To all of them, we are very grateful and we appreciate their sacrifices. We have also assured them that going forward and having taken note of some of the very valuable suggestions they have made, they will all be taken into account so that together, we will work hard to ensure that the people of Kogi State witness better governance.”

Like this: Like Loading...