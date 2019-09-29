Faith
Are missionary kids missionaries?
In 1793, Dorothy Carey, pregnant with her fourth child, refused to accompany her husband, William, to India. He took their eldest son and boarded the ship without her. Evangelism over family! At the last minute, with one day to spare, friends convinced Dorothy to go. She hastily packed and boarded the boat. She subsequently lost one of her children (after losing two in England) and, eventually, her mind. In later generations, children as young as five were left in England or the United States while their parents served as missionaries abroad. Evangelism over family! For their education, for their protection, for the success of the mission.
This history lingers in the subconsciousness of many Christians. One of the first questions today’s missionaries are asked when they announce their intention to move abroad is “Are you bringing the children?” When the person asking contemplates the question, they retract it sheepishly.
Of course the children are going. To Paris, Nairobi, Beijing, Beirut, La Paz. Once there, missionary parents face a relatively new question, one that few actively address before leaving their passport country but one that comes laden with unspoken expectations. What is the role of the family in kingdom ministry?
It’s Complicated The question is complicated. A thorough answer requires consideration of physical context; type of missionary work; expectations of organizations and sending churches; the ages, personalities, and faith of the children; the personal conviction of parents; and more.
The question is problematic. After all, are the children of surgeons involved in surgery? Are teachers’ kids expected to help plan lessons or grade exams? Does family play a role in trading stocks and bonds on Wall Street? There is an expectation, unique to ministry, that family will be intentionally involved in the missionary parent’s career.
Today, supporters further expect to be able to follow all the details of the family’s “adventure” on social media. The question is also necessary. Mission work directly affects family life. A missionary career is all-encompassing. There’s a physical move, maybe across the planet. All family members face culture shock. Schooling options shift. Relationships with relatives or friends change. Most other careers don’t inherently impact the language one’s children will speak or whether one’s family needs yellow fever vaccinations. I asked missionaries if they viewed their family as involved in their kingdom ministry.
Responses fell loosely into three categories:
Yes, absolutely. No way. Well … kind of? Almost every response added something to the effect of “It’s complicated.” Early Idealism Jane, who served in East Asia, told me, “When we went overseas with our first child, I had grand visions of ministering to people as a family. It was exciting.
We assumed that a thriving ministry meant having people in our home a lot. But this started to take a toll on our family.” Rachael Litchfield, who has served in Thailand and Cambodia, explained, “When we took our children to Southeast Asia, I imagined they would be totally at home with loads of local friends, speak the language fluently, and be integral to our family making an impact for the kingdom. In reality they, like us, had experiences both good and bad, went through ongoing culture stress, and grieved losses, especially in their transient relationships.” Jane and Rachael are not alone. Many of the missionaries with whom I spoke shared a similar grand vision, initially.
Children are integrated into local schools or, because of a flexible homeschooling schedule, participate in outreach and service activities alongside their parents.
The whole family is fluent, culturally competent, and delights in talking about Jesus. They form natural communities around children’s sporting or musical events, with neighbors, and with the families of the parents’ coworkers or ministry contacts. Their home is always open and a place of safety and connection.
They are a missionary family, with a corporate vision of being a blessing among the nations, in word and deed. It is a beautiful ideal. Sometimes, this is actually what happens. Amy was 13 when her parents and five sisters moved to Kenya, where her father worked as a missionary doctor. “From the beginning, my parents said they wanted us to be part of the ministry at the hospital. We went to the pediatric ward once a week, played with the kids, and sang songs. In high school, we helped with community health outreach and organized the hospital storage closets,” she explained. This influenced her heart for service and education and directed her future studies.
“I’m very thankful for it,” Amy said. “My parents taught by example and helped me to learn a perspective that went beyond my own nose.” Incorporating the whole family in ministry normalizes what might seem radical and allows children to serve. Andie, working in Turkey, told me, “We encourage our kids to find ways to serve. Greet a visitor, sweep a floor, clean up a spill, work the projector. I don’t think of it as having to do with our ministry specifically. These are things I would encourage any new believer to do. Find a way to serve, even if it’s refilling the toilet paper.”
Craig Greenfield and his wife, Nay, have raised their kids in Vancouver and Cambodia. Craig, author of Subversive Jesus, told me, “Where people [tend to] go wrong is divorcing ministry from lifestyle. Ministry becomes something outside the home. The home is dedicated to family. With that dichotomy, it’s difficult and even unnatural to involve kids.
But when you live an intentional lifestyle following Jesus, it’s difficult not to include your kids.” In Canada, the Greenfields welcomed homeless friends and people struggling with addiction or prostitution. “They interacted with our children when they were in our home and sitting around our dinner table.
Those interactions were some of the most healing times for our neighbors and friends.” Travis and Lydia, who serve in Kenya, shared how magnetic their children are.
“My sons join me to visit a beloved Muslim friend to study the Bible and Qur’an,” Lydia said. “She spoils them as if they were her own grandchildren and they adore her snacks and tea. Week by week, they learn both about Islam and about their own faith in our ongoing discussions.” Including their kids in ministry also gives Travis and Lydia a chance to disciple their children and friends at the same time. “In discipleship, the demonstration of a normal and healthy family—hugging children, appreciating spouses, and so on—is the best way to teach family life,” they said.
Growing Disillusionment Today’s social media interactions—the dopamine hit of likes and comments and the stream of opinions—can pressure missionary families to curate that ideal, uncomplicated image of family life in ways not experienced in previous generations. But families ministering together rarely look like that ideal image. Yes, children can be magnetic, but in some settings, foreign kids also attract unwanted attention and even aggressive touching of their hair or skin.
One mother said, about bringing her boys to urban areas, “The kids there were so tough—hair-pulling and name-calling.” Parents must also be alert to realities of sexual harassment and assault, issues rampant around the world today but even more commonplace in cultures where women are regularly victimized.
These difficult topics are not often discussed in pre-field orientations. Several parents expressed feeling unprepared for and surprised by these realities. Even when not abusive, the attention can be exhausting, especially when it invades home life.
Abigail (a pseudonym) said her girls grow weary of needing to change from shorts into long skirts when Muslim friends visit their home. “But at the same time, they enjoy the interactions, so we try to strike a complicated balance,” she explained.
While parents often assume their home will be a place of ministry, for many it can start to become a place of stress for their kids. Jane, who was initially excited about the possibilities of family and ministry, explained that as her daughter learned more of the language, “our outgoing daughter became withdrawn. She understood not only the praise heaped on her but the criticism as well.”
Jane’s husband also struggled and, instead of their home serving as a place of ministry, she says, “I ended up doing a lot of ministry out by myself.” Missionaries also can’t assume their children will share their beliefs as they age. In the era of social media, it is naïve for parents to think their children will be isolated from secular or other religious worldviews, even if they live in a rural location, are homeschooled, or are surrounded by Christian ministry. Jonathan and Elizabeth Trotter, missionaries in Southeast Asia and authors of Serving
Well, addressed this. Elizabeth said, “We must give our children the choice to believe, just like our Father has given us the choice to believe. I cannot believe for them, but I can pray. I can model a faith that isn’t afraid to ask questions, and I can be unafraid of their questions.” Jonathan added, “Forcing missionary kids into a faith that is not yet their own risks alienation and anger.
I would rather my kids be honest questioners than dishonest hypocrites.” Nor can missionaries assume their children will want to talk about Jesus, even if they do love him.
Jonathan said, “Children of missionaries didn’t sign up to be missionaries, and the idea that our kids should be little evangelists for Jesus isn’t fair. It might look sweet early on, and supporters will eat it up, but it’s dangerous and too often damaging. Our kids didn’t go to seminary or prepare vocationally.
They haven’t wrestled through the deep questions of calling. They’re just kids, and we should let them grow and develop as such.” Even when kids want to be involved in ministry with their parents, the culture in which they live can be prohibitive. Becky (a pseudonym), described to me her desire to have been more a part of her parents’ work in a strict Islamic area. “I wanted to be more involved but was held back by fear—fear of the unknown and of my inability to communicate.
There were also limitations because of my gender. I was limited in relationships with boys my age. Many girls my age were either married or expected to be soon. Being part of my parents’ ministry wasn’t what I was called to do in that point of my life, but being a member of my missionary family gives me responsibility to at least be partially involved. The extent of that was to pray and set a good example of how a Christian family relates.”
A Different Reality Teenagers facing cross-cultural struggles, dangerous locations, harassment, foreign language learning, social media, security concerns—it all fits under the umbrella of “normal” in modern missionary family life. But it is not what many missionaries initially anticipate.
This gap between an ideal and the reality can come as a shock. Most parents I spoke with expressed surprise, disappointment, even disillusionment, about the role their family actually played in their ministry. If parents are unable to adjust or abandon that ideal, if they face pressure from a sending organization or home church, if parents feel judged for the decisions they make (boarding school, homeschool, leaving the field, moving to a new location to avoid harassment, and so on), they struggle.
Some start to question their family, their call, sometimes even their own faith. If we are trusting God, why is this so hard? What is the point of living here, away from grandparents and Target and English, just so I can change diapers or argue with my teenager? In Southeast Asia, Rachael enrolled her children as the only foreign kids in a national school.
“They never became confident in the language. We all struggled with how they were singled out and with the totally unfamiliar approach to education and discipline.” When they relocated to a new country, they made a different educational choice: “When we moved to an international school setting, they began to thrive. Allowing them to be who they were and not placing my idealistic views of missionary life onto them, including using them to prop up my shaky self-image, freed us to simply be family.”
Jane told me, “For a long time, I felt guilt— but I’ve realized a ministry that sacrificed my marriage or kids was not what God wanted.” Most of the people I spoke with expressed gratitude that, among missions organizations, there is a recent growing focus on healthy families.
Organizations like the Navigators and AIM now offer counseling services, address special education needs for issues from ADHD to stuttering to dyslexia, and provide spiritual support over Skype. Some plan special conferences and retreats specifically for families or offer online parenting classes.
“Our organization, Serge, sees us as a family unit, seeking to ensure that we are all well cared for and understanding that if the kids aren’t doing well, we won’t be able to continue,” Rachel McLaughlin, an ob-gyn in Burundi, said. One of the primary ways Serge does this is by encouraging missionaries “to preach the gospel not only to our host culture but to ourselves and our families every day.”
Go and Bless As I heard from all around the globe— Hawaii to China, Kenya to Colombia—the picture of families involved in ministry together often moved from idealistic to painful to joyful and complicated, and finally, to life lived authentically, empowered by the Holy Spirit, alongside coworkers, neighbors, and friends. Not despite but in the struggles of family life, many missionaries developed a more nuanced form of authentic ministry— living out the gospel in the context of their own family’s needs, brokenness, difficulties, and limits. Family life abroad is complex and individual.
This leaves little room for pride or judgment and a lot of room for learning. Rather than conforming to a façade of the perfect ambassador for Christ, missionary families live out the truth of grace, forgiveness, and redemption.
Theirs is a proclamation that those who mourn are blessed—as are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, who hunger and thirst, who are poor in spirit. These are not descriptions of the perfectly integrated cross-cultural family. But missionary families say these are accurate descriptions of a blessed and honest life—one lived in the pain of broken relationships and a sinful world, of natural disaster and disease, and with a God who is present in the trial and who offers restoration and redemption.
•Courtesy: Christianity Today
Faith
Drop your differences, Kumuyi tells denominations
In furtherance to his new mandate to orchestrate the phase of revival both locally and international, the General Superintendent (GS) of Deeper Life Christian Ministries, Pastor W F Kumuyi, has called on all Christian denominations in Nigeria to do away with their differences and work together to strengthen the church in the country.
He made the call at the African Church Bethel, Ikorodu, Lagos, on Thursday where the various blocs of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), where fully represented, during the ongoing revival crusade supported by Lagos CAN. Speaking with a lot of passion, the GS regretted that the church in Nigeria appears helpless and has lost its voice. He, however, said that, with the cooperation of various denominations, local churches and the ongoing revival programmes, God put a new tonic and his church strengthened. His words: “I am glad that every bloc of CAN is represented.
The church will be united in Nigeria and the world will be united. God will break any wall of demarcation in Jesus name.” Kumuyi took the text of his message from the book of Mark chapter two pointing out that the church needs to demonstrate the faith which the paralytic man and those who did unusual things to bring the helpless, sick man to Jesus, the only man that is capable of restoring the him. In the message titled ‘The faith and miracle of the paralytic man,’ Kumuyi said: “This is what the body of Christ is today. If I should retail his story; this is the story of a man who God created that has become so helpless and so paralysed he couldn’t help himself.
And the purpose of his existence was lost on him. “As we talk about the body of Christ, and we think about the powerlessness of the body of Christ even though God has built his church with a base rock yet the church of God is weak like this man.
He is anemic like the blood of Jesus Christ that should flow from the like the head of Jesus Christ as the head if the church to every other parts of the body, that blood is not flowing through.” According to him, the body of Christ in Nigeria is powerless, impoverished, and dejected like the paralysed man.
“We cannot help ourselves, we cannot run by ourselves, we cannot strive for ourselves, we cannot walk by ourselves, but something is going to change. “The man was blind, the man was unproductive, the church in our country, the body of Christ is like we are losing strength, it’s is like we are losing vitality and we are losing relevance. This man we are talking about has no relevance anymore.” Kumuyi added: “If we are to use this man to represent you, that means God wants you to know that you are impotent, that you are powerless and you cannot deal, but tonight something is going to change in your life.
This man could easily represent the church, the local church. The local church is there. People pass, they go up and they don’t even look at the church. They feel that church means nothing to me because the local churches are weak but now our local churches are going to become strong.”
He frowned that rather than face common enemies if Christian with singleness of purpose, the denominations they fight each other. “It is all going to make us strong. All we need to do is to join hands with our minister and bring the church in Nigeria to Jesus Christ. What we are doing now is going to inject power into the church of God.” He called on all blocs of CAN to put their difference aside and become united with a common purpose.
“The pursuit we have is that the church of God will become one. We will pursue it and achieve it,” Kumuyi said. To achieve that, the GS said the church would have to forge an unbreakable partnership, have unabated passions to bring the paralysed, deaf, dumb and voiceless church to Jesus Christ who will make it come alive. In addition, the denominations would have to embrace unusual procedure, repentance forgiveness and faith to explore uncommon possibilities, power and strength
Faith
Wisdom gate for financial fortune
W
elcome to another impactful week. I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. This month, we shall focus on: Wisdom Gateways to Financial Fortune!
We discover from scriptures that even though God has ordained that we enjoy a life of abundance and command financial dominion, yet the Bible says, Labour not to be rich: cease from thine own wisdom (Proverbs 23:4). But nature abhors vacuum, if we are not to labour to be rich, then what are we to labour to do? Clearly, we are called to labour to be a blessing, so we can continue to be blessed …for it is more blessed to give, than to receive (Acts 20:35). For instance, it was in the heart of David the king to build God a house and God enriched him supernaturally. In the same vein, the Macedonian church in spite of their poverty, their liberality launched them into financial dominion (2 Corinthians 8:1-3, 9; 1Kings 8:17-18). All liberal souls both in Bible times and in our contemporary history enjoyed financial fortune and commanded financial dominion. Therefore:
•Chasing after wealth for the purpose of accumulation and consumption and not for distribution usually leads to a wreck (Luke 12:16-21; 1 Timothy 6:6-10).
•A crave for wealth by all means will lead to a crash (Joshua 7:20-25; 2 Kings 5:20-27; Matthew 27:3-5).
•Craving to be a blessing will lead to a world of financial fortune (Job 29:4-17).
•A commitment to promoting the Kingdom of God with one’s resources will culminate in financial dominion (1 Kings 8:17-18; 1 Chronicles 29:3-6).
•Worshipping God with our resources will lead to a world of financial wonders (Genesis 22:1-5-18; Isaiah 51:1-3; Galatians 3:13-14; 1 Kings 3:3, 13).
• Commitment to being a blessing to the needy will bring any man into realms of financial fortune (Nehemiah 1:1-4, 2:1-10; Job 29:4-17).
•Craving to help others while we are in need is key to a world of financial favour (2 Corinthians 8:1-7, 11; Nehemiah 1:1-4, 2:1-10).
However, we must understand that wherever our commitment to being a blessing stops, that is where God’s blessings stop because we can never be blessed beyond our commitment to being a blessing. But, when we are positioned to being a blessing, God’s blessings never cease to flow.
How, Then, Can We Keep Financial Blessings Flowing?
•Remain faithful in your covenant practice (Luke 19:15-17, 16:2, 10).
•Be good managers of God’s resources at our disposal (Matthew 25:14-30; Luke 16:11).
•Be accountable (Luke 16:1-12, 19:15).
•Avoid waste by maintaining financial discipline (Proverbs 18:9, 13:4).
•Commit to the demand of budgeting (Luke 15:11-13).
•Invest as appropriate for profiting (Luke 19:23).
•Maintain financial integrity (Proverbs 13:11; Jeremiah 17:10-11; Zechariah 5:4).
Thus, we must understand that giving does not only guarantee access to financial or material returns; rather it is a covenant that qualifies to be defined as our Kingdom life insurance policy because it provides access to having all our needs met, including restoration of our health and healing miracles (Philippians 4:15-19; Proverbs 10:22). As it is written, Blessed is he that considereth the poor: the Lord will deliver him in time of trouble. The LORD will preserve him, and keep him alive; and he shall be blessed upon the earth: and thou wilt not deliver him unto the will of his enemies. The Lord will strengthen him upon the bed of languishing: thou wilt make all his bed in his sickness (Psalm 41:1-3).
When we give, we are entitled to full scale restoration of our health among
Faith
Pleasing God
T
he Bible speaking in Mathew 3:16-17 says ‘”And Jesus, when He was baptized, went up straightway out of the water; and lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him: And lo a voice from heaven, saying, ‘This is my beloved son, in whom I am well pleased’’.
Our father in heaven created us to have fellowship Him; and our duty is to do His will, and serve Him with all our heart-Revelation 4:11; Jeremiah 29:13.
Anyone who intends to please God must live for the pleasure of God. Many people in the Bible days, who were pleased with God, served Him with all their hearts -Genesis 12:1; Mark10:28.
God called out Abraham, and he followed Him whole heartedly. The apostles also followed Him with all their hearts.
Following the Lord entails forsaking all, including pleasure, and other possessions. And as much as possible be independent on anyone. Acts 20:33-34 says: “I have coveted no man’s silver, or gold, or apparel. Yea, ye yourselves know, that these hands have ministered unto my necessities, and to them that were with me’’. Apostle Paul was advising fellow brethren on how to please God. According to him, he never coveted anyone’s property; he never depended on any one. He worked for all he needed, including those that were with him.
Many people today who claim to be Christians, are one sided, they are not sound, their Christianity is not sound. Many claim to be born again because of their individual challenges, and needs. They clearly fail to understand, and appreciate the main reason why God created man. The Bible says in the book of Revelation 4:11: ‘’Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.’’
God created all things, including man for His pleasure, and not for our own pleasure. That being the case, we must always do all things to please God, for His pleasure; not for our own pleasure. One of the major ways to please God is to ensure we are born again, that we have salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ. We must be reconciled with God, and go on to live a righteous life. As we do this, God will be happy and pleased with us. And if, God is happy with us, He will go on to grant us our heart desires -Mathew 6:33.
In pleasing God, we must put Him first in all we do. God demands the first from us, including all our products, and services -Proverb 3:9. We must serve God with all our heart, and not for what we will gain, because it is our duty to serve God.
Faith
Back to sender
T
his is a special prayer with very critical biblical authorities by which you can send back those things that are not yours to the owner Satan the devil. The Bible says concerning you in (Jer. 29:11)
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end”
This prayer will return all evils, all problems, lack of progress, failures, sicknesses, promise and fail and other bad things in your life to the devil who is the owner.
BIBLICAL AUTHORITIES
1.Back to Sender Prayer No 1
Ahitophel was a bosom friend of David. He was the wisest man on earth. (II Samuel 16:23).
Ahitophel joined Absalom to wage war against David. David was told of this and he prayed as follows
“ Now David had been told, “Ahithophel is among the conspirators with Absalom.” So David prayed, “O Lord, turn Ahithophel’s counsel into foolishness.” (II Sam. 15:31).
The result was that Absalom refused the counsel of Ahitophel. Ahitophel, knowing the implication of his failure, decided to hang himself.
“And when Ahithophel saw that his counsel was not followed, he saddled his ass, and arose, and gat him home to his house, to his city, and put his household in order, and hanged himself, and died, and was buried in the sepulchre of his father.” (II Sam. 17:23.)
Every counsel that is against you will return to the owner -Back to sender
2.Back to Sender Prayer No 2
Haman was not happy anytime he saw Mordecai the Jew. Mordecai had refused to bow down to greet Haman as directed by the King because Mordecai knew that Haman was an Amalekite that God had put under a curse to fight them from generation to generation.
“For he said, Because the Lord hath sworn that the Lord will have war with Amalek from generation to generation. (Exodus 17:16).
Because of Mordecai’s refusal to honour him, Haman was advised to erect a pole fifty feet high upon which he would hang Mordacai. He did and went to the King to obtain the warrant of death for Mordecai. But God reminded the King overnight of the good deed of Modecai by which the life of the King was saved. Instead of the death warrant, Haman was commanded to lead Mordecai into a Parade-of-Honour round the city. Eventually Haman was the one hanged on the very pole that he had prepared for Mordecai. Every pole, every evil intention, every evil machination and every arrangement that is against you is hereby returned to the owner – Back to sender.
3.Back to Sender Prayer No 3
Senacherub was the greatest King on earth. He had numerous chariots of war. He was so fearful that some nations out of fear, deliberately put themselves under his authority. All other nations that did not, were captured and colonised by him. He came over to Judah and Hezekiah the King. He insulted God but Hezekiah placed his letter before the Altar of the Almighty God asking Him to intervene. God did through one single angel who killed 185,000 army officers in the camp of senacherub overnight. Senacherub returned with shame to his city where two of his own children killed him. (Isaiah 37). The intension of Senacherub against Hezekiah became his portion.- Back to Sender.
With the above authorities I decree that everything that is bad in your life leaves you and return back to the sender. I decree that sickness, failure, poverty, stagnation, hatred, promise & fail and all other undiserable things get expelled from your life and go straight back to the sender. The son has set you free and you are free indeed! Amen. (John 8:36).
Faith
Everything you possess isn’t for you alone
B
y this we know love, because He laid down His life for us. And we also ought to lay down our lives for the brethren. But whoever has this world’s goods, and sees his brother in need, and shuts up his heart from him, how does the love of God abide in him? -Proverbs 3:27-29.
As a prophet, I hear God saying it is not expedient to make everybody rich at the same time: “Who has heard such a thing? Shall the earth made to give birth in in one day? Or shall a nation be born at once? For as soon as Zion was in labour, she gave birth to her children. Shall I bring to the time of birth and not cause deliver, says the Lord. Shall I who cause delivery shut up womb,” says your God -Isaiah 66:8-9.
There should be a process of graduation, so that there will be training, perseverance, humility, experience, honour, respect and leadership. If all of us are managers in the office, who will keep the office tidy? If all of us are directors, who will manage the affairs of the company? If all of us are car owners, what will taxi drivers, motorcycle riders, tricycle drivers do, as they will all go out of business?
Life progresses in order of cycles, ups and downs, good and bad light and darkness, positive and negative etc. As such, a poor man can become rich tomorrow and so can a rich man also become poor. There is something a short or poor person can do uniquely, just as the tall or rich person in the family. So we need the very tall or rich and equally the very short or poor as both have their unique quota to contribute and value to offer.
For instance, a rich man who was once poor is meant to easily identify, relate and assist the poor, having known what it is like to be poor by so doing, having value for, and not dispersing them. “We then who are strong ought to bear with the scruples of the weak, and not to please ourselves” -Romans 15:1-3. All fingers are not equal and can never be. As such, we need each other, so that life will flow as God intended it; “Let no one seek his own but let each one the other’s welfare” -Corinthians 15:1-3.
You do not think about what you will eat alone, the moment you are hungry, someone else is equally hungry somewhere; that moment you want to dress well and look good, there is also somebody else that want look good somewhere else. Those things you long for in life, there millions if people around that are also longing the same. So when God grants you the grace to have it, it is not for you alone, it is for you and others.
Romans 12:13 says: “Distributing to the needs of the saints, given to hospitality. Bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ. And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not loose heart. Therefore, as we have the opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the household of faith –Galatians 12:13.
Faith
Grace is the welcoming smile of God
M
ercy is God’s love in action. Grace is the welcoming smile of God. Compassion is the natural response of God towards the need of man. Mercy is the provision for that need. God looked down on sinful man with mercy and compassion. He loved us; He knew that a perfect sacrifice would be required for our atonement.
Despite the pain it caused Him, He sent His precious and only son to take our sin on Himself and to die in our place – the greatest mercy ever done. It was all gracious, compassionate and over merciful to show this magnitude of mercy to sinful mankind. His mercy and compassion gave Him no alternative, but to die for us. Kindness (hhesed) is the steadfast love of God in practical manifestation, toward those who fall.
Throughout the Old Testament, the word for steadfast love, which is mercy and kindness, are used interchangeably. Kindness is the persistent effort of the Lord to reach His people and enable them to return to him. Our Lord Jesus Christ was kindness incarcerated. He came to express it, lived to model it, died to offer and returned to impact it to us through the Holy Spirit.
Indeed, the ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ involved meeting the needs of all, it was solution oriented. He was constantly giving sacrifices and serving others. He was selfless and lived in a passion to do good. Hebrew 13 says that the Lord Jesus Christ was the exact expression or representation of God’s nature. He was God in human form; doing exactly what God would have done and has willed to do on earth as in heaven.
He is the express image of Godhead bodily. So if you want to know the nature, texture, demeanor, image and disposition of God, you observe studiously the life and ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is a life and ministry of mercy. This was why I was prompted by the Holy Ghost to view Him in this article as the God of Mercy.
Our Lord Jesus Christ was God’s Revelation of Himself to mankind. God is the unchanging changer, the same yesterday, today and forevermore. The God in the Old Testament is still the God in the New Testament. He says; “I have come that they might have life and that they might have it more abundantly -John10:10b.
As a corroboration to the above scriptural position, Hen said: ” Verily, verily, I say unto you, the son can do nothing if himself but what he seeth the father do; for what things so ever he doeth, these also doeth the son likewise. For the father loveth the son and sheweth him all things that himself doeth; and will shew him greater works than these that ye may marvel -John5:19-20.
The nature of God is truly the nature of goodness, compassion, and overflow of mercies. This; our Lord Jesus Christ demonstrated multi dimensionally without reservation. He took ownership crime and paid the death penalty which we could not pay, so that we be freed and totally emancipated. Mercy is not just the natural of God, but the life and breath of God, as well as the force behind many divine kingdom operations. O! What a great God.
Faith
Rape: Pastor Olotu makes shocking allegation about Fatoyimbo
T
he last has certainly not been heard in the rape allegation leveled on clergyman, Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo, wife of singer Timi Dakolo.
Reverend Busola Olotu, a clergywoman who Biodun Fatoyinbo saw as a mentor, had an exclusive interview with media personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, where she revealed that Busola’s sister, Funmi Ayeni, had come to her in 2011 to recount how her sister, Busola, had become troubled after she was allegedly raped by Fatoyinbo who was her pastor at the time.
Pastor Olotu who is a lawyer by training, said she spoke with Busola at the time her sister came with the story and she could tell that Busola was telling the truth as she exhibited the traits of a rape victim who was very troubled. Pastor Olotu said three members of her church who had also come out to seek counsel after they were raped, had also fingered Fatoyinbo as the person who raped them.
Pastor Olotu in her interview said she had a revelation where she saw Fatoyinbo on bed with another lady and when she challenged him in shock, he told her that he had a ”Grace for such things”. Pastor Olotu said after her revelation, she met with Fatoyinbo’s then spiritual father, Reverend Emmanuel Oset, and to her shock, Pastor Oset replied ”So he is still doing this thing?”.
Pastor Oset in another interview with Onyenokwe, also said that many ladies had come to him in the past to make same allegation as Busola against Fatoyinbo. According to Reverend Oset, the allegations were glaringly true. He said he cut ties with Fatoyinbo in 2014 after he tried to reach him when the Ese Walter scandal happened in August 2013
Faith
Fathering children to make them feel important
Y
ou can never get the best out of your child when you always make that child feel bad about himself or herself.
Some ways you can make them feel important include praising them frequently. Use words of affirmation and love. Yes, they may have their weaknesses, but they also have great strengths. Praise them more than you correct them.
Celebrate them when they accomplish anything. Always let them know that you are proud of them. This makes them feel important and have good memories of you.
Dr. David Youngi Cho wrote about how his son was not doing well academically. Instead of telling the boy, “you are too dull. You are always playing around instead of reading your books,” He did not.
For example, if Cho’s son was graded a D in an examination, Youngi Cho would give him a pat on the back and make him realize that if he was intelligent enough to score a D, he was intelligent enough to score a C, a B and eventually, an A. He encouraged the boy to work harder until he eventually became one of the best students in his class.
It is very necessary for a father to know how to listen to his children. It is even more important for him to listen not to reply but to understand. Many people make the mistake of listening to reply instead of listening to understand. One of the qualities of a great father is to be a patient listener. One of the ways children feel important is when they are listened to; when they are heard.
Create time to gist with your children no matter their ages.
Build in them the “I can do it” spirit which will in turn make them have an “I can do it” image and this will enable them face life’s problems with the self-image of a winner and not with the mentality of a loser. This was what God did to Joshua and Gideon in the Bible. Give them identity. Give them approval.
Take them out from time to time.
Organize family parties. These parties do not have to be costly. For example, when our children were much younger, we organized a monthly party called The B and G party. B is for banana and G, for groundnuts (peanuts). We would sing special songs, dance and toast to a prosperous family. The singing and dancing used to excite the children. It gives them sweet memories now that they are adults.
Make your children feel special during their birthdays. If you cannot organize a party, that will involve inviting their friends, you can buy some juice with which the household can use in toasting to a victorious life for the birthday celebrant.
Be a house husband for their sakes. For example, whenever I am in town, I do not spend my evenings out, unless it is an evening service, or I am invited to minister somewhere. I spend my evenings with my family.
I may work two hours at home after they have gone to bed. Invent ways to make your children feel important. Love you.
Faith
Days of one man show over –Sam Adeyemi
…as CFAA targets transparency, accountability in church
A
fter the failed attempt by the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria (FRCN), a Federal Government agency,to get churches and charity organisation in Nigeria to embrace prescribed financial recording standards and accountability, another body comprising of Christian leaders, experts in legal practice, business, pastoring, and mentorship have brought the issue of promoting financial accountability, ethical and governance standards among churches and faith-based organisation, to the front burner once again.
Speaking at the inauguration of the new body, Christian Financial Accountability Association (CFAA) recently, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, explained that CFAA was borne out of public outcry for transparency and accountability from the church in Nigeria and powerful Christians leaders.
Adeyemi, however, contended that many churches are actually poor because of lack of financial management skills and an endemic culture of inefficiency amongst church leaders.
But with CFAA, Christian leaders would be trained, more informed and helped to structure their financial management better, for greater efficiency.
According to Adeyemi, the approach will in turn build and strengthen the capacity of the church in Nigeria as it takes on its mandate of preaching the gospel and transforming nations
Asked how the CFAA would get church operators to embrace its objectives and prescription with open arms. Pastor Adeyemi said: “Leadership deals on change and people hardly jump to embrace change, they want their lives to change, they want their situations to change but when they come to the implications of change they back out.
“That’s why the more they want to change the more they remain the same the headlines on the newspapers 35 years ago are the same headlines today, people want their lives to change but change threatens your sense of security.
“So we bear all that in mind as we move forward, but people that introduced change makes people’s lives better when their motives are secured… It may take time for the world to recognise the person but we believe we will make it.”
Adeyemi also declared that the days of one man show in church administration was over; adding that CFAA is open to partnering with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and any institution that identify with the aims and objectives of CFAA.
CFAA’s adviser, Yinka Ogunnubi, pointed out that the church occupies a pre-eminent place in the area of touching lives.
His words: “There is no gainsaying that the church has increased the nations’ GDP. The church in Nigeria has been instrumental to several sectors of our lives. It brings relief and back up what the government has not been able to do. The church in Nigeria has invested in Nigeria for decades.
“Issues we will be looking at here in CFAA are values enshrined in our faces. Churches and faith based organisations are to be at the forefront in promoting transparency and ethical governance which are the key subjects we need to be championing.”
He therefore called on churches and Christian-based organisations to be part of CFAA. Ogunnubi said the organisation wants to be the model of transparency, insisting that any individual or church who truly wants to be Christ like will identify with CFAA.
“We will begin to see a lot of activities on the key subjects of transparency and ethical governance. We have the belief that no church that will oppose accountability. If you have that goal you should consider being part of CFAA.
“You cannot say you are a true church and refuse to be accountable. That is our position and we want to champion that in ministering to people in everything that relates to the church. There is a need for every organisations to have checks and balances,” Ogunnubi said.
Faith
Divine scholarship
I
did not merit what I experienced. Someone saw the performance of 5 of us in his Almarmata, 5 out of 7 Grade I in West African School Certificate Examination from our Community – so he single-handedly gave all of us admission and Scholarship in that Institution where he was Medical Director. Scholarship covered tuition, boarding, feeding, etc. That was in 1974.
Most of the persons in government today and most company managers, were on scholarship in those days. All my secondary and university (first degree) education. I was on Scholarship. If you have not been on Scholarship before, you may not understand the benefit or privilege of being on scholarship. These Governors charging school fees to day were on Scholarship. Many of them went abroad to study on scholarship – but refuse to encourage children to go to school.
You can appreciate what Divine Scholarship is all about. It covers feeding, housing, job, business, provision of wife or husband, children (sons and daughters), grandchildren, your wards etc and their welfare. Divine Scholarship is far greater and can’t be compared with Parental Scholarship or Government Scholarship. You are or you were on your parents’ scholarship. Their duty is to feed you, house you, train you, give you good education or trade that will earn you a living. In some cases, marry for you and provide job also. Even if the parents die early, some persons do it, taking the place of the parents. For governments or companies, they offer scholarship to educate or train people, and may or may not provide job opportunities. The Lord’s Scholarship covers everything in life, even security and health and long life. Even when the government or parents fail to perform their duties for you, the Lord will pick you up and do more than they are supposed to do.
When my father and my mother forsake me, then the Lord will take me up (Psalm 27:10).
Entrust your entire life, family, health, future to the Lord Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit and you will begin to realise and experience what Divine Scholarship is all about. This realisation will make you relax and be peaceful. Double achievement is not by doubling your effort to achieve, but doubling your faith in the Lord – especially depending on His Scholarship.
PROPHETIC ACTION FOR JOB-SEEKERS
(Matthew 20:5-7)
The Lord Jesus Christ was telling a story which stands out to where labourers stand waiting for those to hire them for the day before 9am in the morning. He took them to his farm or company. At 9am, he went out again to see some persons and asked them why they were idle, and did not go to work. They answered that no one employed or engaged them. He took them to his farm / company to work. He told them he would give them what was appropriate. The man did the same thing again to people he saw at 12 noon, 3pm and also at 5pm who complain that they had no work to do. He ask them to go and work for him, promising to pay them what is appropriate at the end of the day. They went out to work, and he paid them.
1. Are you idle? Not employed / engaged? The Lord is asking you to go and work for Him promising to pay you “at the end of the day”.
2. Can you look for something to do in any church or help the poor in the community or sweep the church or their house? The Lord will place in your heart what to do for Him, and how long you will do it.
3. If you obey, be rest assured that:
Trending
-
News23 hours ago
Xenophobia: Ozubulu Bishop’s whereabouts uncertain
-
Top Stories23 hours ago
S’East, S’South excluded in Nigeria’s security architecture –Report
-
News24 hours ago
Trouble in Bayelsa APC over guber candidate
-
News23 hours ago
Bayelsa: Why we want APC guber candidate disqualified –PDP lawyer
-
News23 hours ago
Nwodo: Nigeria’s economy can’t survive beyond 2023
-
Faith24 hours ago
Drop your differences, Kumuyi tells denominations
-
AutoBeat / Auto Trends23 hours ago
Auto policy reversal will turn Nigeria to dumping ground for pre-owned vehicles
-
Sunday Extra23 hours ago
Nigeria now like Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, says AVM Ararile, (rtd)