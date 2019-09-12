Sports
Aribo rues Ukraine draw
Joe Aribo has described his goalscoring debut for Nigeria as ‘a special day’ for him and his family.
The 23-year-old who made his first appearance for the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s International Friendly with Ukraine, opened proceedings at Dnipro Arena in the third minute after a neat exchange between Samuel Kalu and Alex Iwobi. Then Victor Osimhen extended the lead heading into half time.
The Rangers midfielder featured for the entire duration of the clash, with an inspiring performance, and although the visitors were denied victory by two late goals in what ultimately ended 2-2, Aribo said Tuesday’s outing in Dnipro will always be a memorable one for him.
“Buzzing to make my debut for the Super Eagles, unfortunate with the result but happy to score on my debut, a special day for me & my family and one I’ll remember. Thank you God,” Aribo tweeted.
Why I wanted Neymar back at Barca – Messi
Lionel Messi says he wanted Neymar to return to Barcelona this year as the Brazilian would have helped the club take a leap forward, adding that his former team mate was looking forward to rejoining the La Liga champions.
Barca spent the bulk of the close season negotiating with Paris St Germain to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou two years after he left for a world record 222 million euros ($245 million) but the Catalans failed to strike a deal with the Ligue 1 champions.
“The truth is I would have loved him to come back to us,” Barca captain Messi told Spanish newspaper Sport on Thursday.
“I understand some people were against it and that’s normal considering everything that happened and how he left us, but thinking about it on a sporting level, for me Neymar is one of the best players in the world.
“Obviously he would have increased our chances of getting the results that we all want. The club would have taken a leap forward, in terms of sponsors, our image, our growth, but in the end it didn’t happen.”
Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu said last week that the club did everything possible to sign Neymar, but admitted they could not meet PSG’s asking price for the forward, who hit 105 goals in four seasons for the Catalans.
“I don’t know what happened with the directors, I know they were speaking with Neymar, he told me how things were going. He was really looking forward to coming back,” Messi, who has been unable to play this season due to a calf injury, said.
“I understand it’s difficult to negotiate with PSG and with Neymar because he’s one of the best. These negotiations are never easy.”
Barca’s all-time top scorer also said he had no plans to quit the Catalans any time soon after it was confirmed by the club that his contract contains a clause that allows him to decide at the end of each season whether he wants to leave for free, reports Reuters.
“I can say that I want to be at Barcelona for as long as I can and end my career here because this is my home,” he said.
“I want to stay here if I can stay in good shape, play well, feel important and if I see we have a winning project.”
Giggs, Cole star in Kompany testimonial
* As City build sculpture, name road after former captain
Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Ashley Cole were among the stars to play in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial as a Manchester City legends XI drew 2-2 with a Premier League legends side.
The 33-year-old, who joined Anderlecht in the summer, played no part at Etihad Stadium due to a hamstring injury.
Martin Petrov put City ahead from an acute angle but Robbie Keane equalised.
Robin van Persie fired the Premier League side ahead from long range but Benjani’s header gave City a draw.
The money raised from the friendly will go towards Tackle4MCR, a charity Kompany set up with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to help with homelessness in the city.
Earlier in the day, City announced they had commissioned a sculpture of Kompany to be built outside the Etihad, while a road within the club’s training ground has been renamed Vincent Kompany Crescent reports the BBC.
U-23 AFCON: Foreign-based Eagles raise the alarm
…unsure of availability as Nigeria face tough title defence
Nigeria’s campaign in the 2019 U-23 African Cup of Nations might suffer the same fate as 2015 because of possible withdrawal of many foreign-based players when this year’s edition kicks off in Egypt in November.
The coach Samson Siasia-led team won the second edition of the edition of the U-23 AFCON in Senegal without the full complement of the foreign-based stars and same scenario might play out in Egypt with some of the players claiming that they might not be released by their clubs.
Mainz 05 forward Taiwo Awoniyi forward was not sure of his participation as he claimed that the decision would be left for his club.
Awoniyi scored one of the five goals against Sudan on Tuesday that secured qualification for the team for the third edition of AFCON.
“The tournament is not in the FIFA calendar and so it will be down to my club to release me or not,” Awoniyi said.
It is the same thing with former MFM FC of Lagos, Stephen Odey, who came in as a second half substitution in the 5-0 demolition of Sudan.
According to the new KRC Genk of Belgium striker, it would be difficult for his club to release him with the season still in full swing.
He added: “I am not sure I will be released by my club because the season will still be on by the time of the tournament. If I am not there, I will still wish the team the best of luck in Egypt.”
Meanwhile, Nigerian side might be facing a strong battle for the defence of the title they won in 2016
The eight-team competition, which will also serve as qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be headlined by hosts Egypt, who are the only North African country present.
Champions Nigeria will face a titanic battle in their quest to defend their crown following the qualification of Ghana, Zambia and Cameroon for the tournament proper in Egypt in November.
The tournament will be staged between November 8 and 22.
FIBA World Cup: France stun holder USA in quarterfinal
Holders the United States suffered a shock 89-79 loss to France in the quarter-finals of the Basketball World Cup in China on Wednesday.
The US had won the past two World Cups and not lost in 58 international games, a run stretching back to 2006.
France were 51-41 ahead in the third quarter before the United States moved into a 72-65 lead, but the French fought back to take the victory.
Evan Fournier scored 22 points, while Rudy Gobert finished with 21.
France will play Argentina in the semi-finals on Friday, with Spain taking on either Australia or the Czech Republic in the other match.
This will be the first time the United States have failed to win a medal at the World Cup since 2002, when they finished sixth.
Apart from winning the past two World Cups, they have also won the past three Olympic titles.
Rohr hails Eagles despite slip against Ukraine
Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr is satisfied with the performance of his players despite throwing a way a 2-0 lead to draw with Ukraine on Tuesday.
Debutant Joe Aribo scored the opener for the Nigerian side before striker Victor Osimhen added the second before in first half but the Eagles capitulated in the second half to allow Ukraine draw the tie through goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk.
The 60-year-old German tactician is pleased his side – ranked 33rd on FIFA rankings – avoided defeat against the 25th-ranked Ukraine.
“It was a good match. Both teams played quality football. We dominated the first half, but Ukraine played at home, so the result is natural,” Rohr told FFU.
“After the break, the opponent did much better. Would I like to win Ukraine’s national team in an official tournament? No.
“This team is ranked 25th in the FIFA rankings, leading the way in its Euro-2020 qualifying group and is likely to reach the finals of the continent.”
I’m still heir to Mikel’s throne, says Nwakali boasts
…targets AFCON qualifiers slot with Eagles
National U-23 team captain Kelechi Nwakali believes he is still in line to fill the shoe of the retired Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi despite not being in the reckoning of the coach of the senior team, Gernot Rohr.
The midfielder, who joined Spanish second division side form Arsenal penultimate week, is yet to fulfil is potential as wrong club’s choices and poor run of form have blighted his career.
He is ready to set his career on the path of progression with assured performances at his modest Spanish side with the hope of attracting call up to the Super Eagles .
”I am still the heir apparent (to Mikel),” Nwakali said after he inspired the U-23 team to a 5-0 spanking of Sudan.
”I believe my own is to do the playing and whenever it is time for me to come I am always available.
”It is always an honour to represent Nigeria. Of course, I am still knocking on the door of the Super Eagles, that’s why we keep playing every day.”
The new SD Huesca signing has captained the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles in the past and knows what it takes to prepare for major tournaments including the U-23 AFCON which holds in Egypt in November.
”The only thing I have to say is the Federation should support the team, the coach I believe he knows what is at stake.
”The main thing first is to go there to pick up the ticket to the Olympics, even if we don’t win the competition, picking up the ticket is the most important thing, so one step at a time,” Nwakali added.
Ndifreke, Faleye excited by Sudan demolition
Ndifreke Efiong and Sunday Faleye have told SCORENigeria they are delighted their goals against Sudan helped Nigeria qualify for the U-23 AFCON in Egypt in November.
The Nigeria U-23s overturned a 1-0 loss in Sudan with a comprehensive 5-0 win in Asaba on Tuesday to go through 5-1 on aggregate.
Akwa United star Ndifreke grabbed a brace, while substitute Faleye contributed a goal and an assist for Nigeria to stay in contention for a place in next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.
“I feel great and I also feel happy for my team,” Ndifreke told SCORENigeria
“I also thank God for the two goals.”
Austria-based Faleye made an immediate impact when he came off the bench to hit target with almost his first touch of the ball and two minutes later he set up Sunusi Ibrahim to net Nigeria’s fifth goal.
“I feel fantastic because we’ve qualified for the Olympics. It’s a thing of joy because Nigerians expected this and I’m glad it went the way we all expected,” he offered.
He dedicated his goal to the Nigerian who lost their lives in South Africa recently.
“I dedicate the goal first to God almighty, my parents and also to all those who lost their lives in the sad Xenophobic attacks in South Africa. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.
Gov Okowa pre-season: Rivers Utd in opening day victory
Rivers United on Wednesday started their participation at the maiden edition of the Gov. Okowa Pre-season Championship with a 1-0 defeat of Abia Warriors at the Stehen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Bamba Bakari 81st minute goal was enough for the Port Harcourt-based team to get the maximum points in a match featuring two Nigeria Professional Football League sides.
The competition started a day after the U-23 Eagles thrashed their Sudanese counterpart 5-0 in the second leg of the final round for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with the fans expecting goals which failed to come.
Nigeria Football Federation board was led to the venue by 1st vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi, as clubs continue their preparation for the new season.
The second match involving relegated Kwara United and Nigeria National League side, Remo Stars, ended in a goalless draw.
Speaking in Asaba, the general coordinator of the championship, Bash Badawir, expressed his delight on the level of performance of the teams.
“Even though there were not more than one goal in two matches, the teams showed class,” he said.
“We should not forget that these teams are still working ahead of the new season and I am sure as the competition progresses, we are going to see improvement in performance.
“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the NFF board members that took their time to be available for the opening game and also all the teams present.”
The Kwara United General Manager however called on the fans to come out in their numbers for the second day with Lobi Stars taking on Cynosure, MFM against Delta Force and Bendel Insurance playing against Remo Stars.
Zenith Women’s Basketball League: Ogun Babes pick final qualifiers slot in Ibadan
The Ogun Babes Women’s basketball team on Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan picked the Final national qualifiers ticket of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.
It was not a feat achieved easily as the team had to endure a highly competitive match to pip Oluyole Babes 74-73. The one point victory was recorded in an entertaining tie which was a winner-takes-all for both sides.
Coach Peter Akindele of Ogun Babes said he was elated with the development which came at the home of the Oluyole Babes.
“My players are so young and I did not expect them to exhibit such composure and determination which gave us the victory. We worked so hard for it and of course luck was on our side. The crown cheered and cheered our opponent but it did not affect us too much,” Akindele said.
As expected, First Bank and Dolphins finished as first and second respectively in the centre which is the South West Zone of the League. In the final match of the centre on Wednesday, First Bank defeated Dolphins 66-58.
In Akure, MFM Queens, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens qualified to set up the Atlantic Conference Top 8 Play Offs. MFM emerged tops in the group after winning all games. In their last two games, they defeated Delta 58-29 and also beat Sunshine Angels 54-38.
At the Abuja centre, Nigeria Customs have been consisted as they walloped Nasarawa Amazons 101 – 29 points and whipped B;lack Gold 63-29 to shoot on to the top of the table.
Also at the package B of the Abuja national Stadium, Air Warriors Babes beat Plateau Rocks 56-25 and also defeated FCT Wings 83-40.
The Zenith Women’s Basketball League comes to an end today at the four centres nationwide as teams are expected to depart on Friday.
NYG: FCT pace setter after five days
Team Federal Capital Territory are the pace setter at the on-going National Youth Games after amassing five medals- four gold and a silver.
The team on Tuesday clinched the medals through Munachim Obiefuna who achieved the feat in gymnastic.
Obiefuna got gold in beam, floor and team performance in the girls category, and a silver in vault.
Meanwhile, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos and Edo make the Top fFve.
Ekiti state are in second position with two gold and two silver, Ogun garnered two gold, one silver and one bronze while Lagos have one gold and five silver medals.
23 states are yet to win medals as at Day Five of the games in Ilorin.
