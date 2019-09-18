Army General faces trial over diversion of N400m

T

he Nigerian Army, yesterday, inaugurated a General Court Martial (GCM), to try a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki, over allegations bothering on diversion of over N400 million.

The senior army officer will stand trial over the alleged diversion of the huge cash by five soldiers, who were on escort duty from Sokoto, his Area of Responsibility (AoR) to Kaduna, where they were said to have absconded.

The GCM has Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) as President, with six other senior Major Generals serving as members.

This is, arguably, the first time in about two decades that a three-star General will be presiding over a court martial.

New Telegraph gathered that the choice of a Lieutenant General as President of the GCM sitting at the Army Officers’ Mess in Asokoro, Abuja, may have been informed by the fact that the former GOC is one of the most senior Major Generals in service.

President of the GCM, while reading the Convening Order issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the GCM would have been inaugurated on September 9, but was delayed till yesterday owing to exigencies of service.

Part of the convening order read: “I, Lt. General TY Buratai, by the powers conferred on me as the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, and pursuant to Section 131 Sub Section 201 of the Armed Forces Act, Cap 20, Laws of Nigeria 2004, hereby convene this General Court Martial to assemble at Army Headquarters Command Mess, Asokoro, Abuja on 17th September 2019.

“The charges are to be served on the accused person or his counsel not later than 24 hours before arraignment.

“The prosecuting and defence counsels will respectively call witnesses to prove their cases in accordance with the law.

“The accused person is entitled to a defence counsel of his choice and accused person is to inform the convening officer of his counsel not later than 24 hours before the commencement of the trial.

“Recommended books to be used are the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended; Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Laws of the Federation 2004; Evidence Act number 18 of 2011; Rules of Procedures, Army 1972; the Holy Bible; the Holy Quran and any other relevant document.’”

It was gathered that upon inauguration, the GCM adjourned until September 30, for arraignment and possible commencement of trial.

Before adjournment, however, our correspondent gathered that one of the counsels for the accused officer, Major Femi Oyebanji (rtd), raised objection to the membership of Gen. Adeosun, saying the former GOC may not get fair trial.

He hinged his objection on the ground of past issues between the two senior officers, hence the need for the President to disqualify himself.

“We have it on good authority that you bear a grudge and so we have a strong feeling that our client will not get fair trial under your leadership in this court.

“It is a known fact that Gen. Otiki got into the Nigerian Defence Academy on 10 January before you who resumed on 4th July in 1983 and he drilled you to catch up.

“He took over from you as corps commander infantry last year. When you were promoted to Lt-Gen., he sent you a congratulatory message which you did not acknowledge.

“It is also a known fact that when Otiki took over command of the infantry corps, he inherited your security personnel that formed his inner security who are the basis of why we are here,” Oyebanji was quoted as alleging.

A senior lawyer, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said the objection was overruled.

While confirming the position, the lawyer said: “The objection was predicated on the position of Lt-Gen. Adeosun as president of the court martial.

“That they have had issues with the accused person in the past, and so he (president) is not likely to be impartial in sitting in judgement over him.

“So, he should recuse himself from being president, but it was considered and it was thrown out.

“At this point, the only thing they did at the inauguration of the court, was the possibility of objection to membership of the court: no issue of jurisdiction or charges yet.

“Consequently, the case was adjourned till September 30 for arraignment.”

Apart from the President, other members of the GCM are: Major General A. A. Tarfa, Major General John Malu, Major General CT Olukoju, Major General C. C. Okonkwo, Major General Aguguo, as well as Major General M. Mohammed.

While Major J. S. Obot leads Major I. Suleiman and Major Orumo for the prosecution, Mr. Okechukwu Ajunwa is lead counsel for the accused officer, with Oyebanji and Mr. Ishaq Adekunle, as other defence counsel.

