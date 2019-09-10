News
Aromolaran, Ataoja, others laud Oyetola for consolidating on Aregbesola’s legacies
…as gov tasks corps members on peace, unity
The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, have lauded the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola for building and sustaining good legacies of the immediate past administration of Rauf Aregbesola.
The duo, however, expressed satisfaction on the spate of development which the state had witnessed in the last nine months of Oyetola’s administration.
They were echoed by leader of the Afenifere socio-political group, Senator Ayorinde Fasanmi, who acknowledged the leadership trait being exhibited by the governor in piloting the affairs of the state.
The encomiums were bestowed on the governor during the Celebratory Banquet, organised by the state government in honour of Oyetola and the immediate past governor and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at the Government House, Osogbo.
Oba Aromolaran described as “worthwhile”, the consolidation approach of the present administration, which according to him had ensured the continuity of good governance and meaningful development.
He described the emergence of Oyetola at the polls and his subsequent victory at the Supreme Court as divine, saying God installed Oyetola to consolidate on the good legacies of the immediate past administration.
While commending Aregbesola’s good works in eight years, the revered monarchs said that their joy was in the fact that the incumbent government was following the same path of good governance.
The traditional rulers implored Oyetola not to relent in his effort at taking the state to greater heights.
Aromolaran assured him of the support of the royal fathers, saying “we are solidly behind you and your predecessor.”
Ataoja of Osogbo said “progressive government has brought unparalleled development to Osogbo and other major towns in Osun. Aregbesola did a lot. Oyetola has taken the rest up.”
He went on: “I thank God for giving us Aregbesola and Oyetola. They are political geniuses and epitome of development. I can say without equivocation that the present administration has successfully taken it up from where Aregbesola stopped.”
“We can see the good works going on in all sectors particularly in the areas of security; health and infrastructure among others. I must also commend the governor for the prompt payment of salaries since assumption of office.”
Fasanmi described Oyetola as a transformer, commending the governor for being passionate and aggressive towards advancing the economy of the state.
Meanwhile, Oyetola has charged corps members posted to the state to play their roles in nation-building, saying they should ensure they do only those things that would promote unity and peaceful co-existence.
He also tasked the 1,800 corps members to use the skills and trainings acquired during the course of their orientation to impact positively on the lives of the people in the communities they would be posted to, as well as in their various places of primary assignments.
The governor gave the charge yesterday during the closing ceremony and terminal parade, marking the end of the three-week orientation course for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream ll corps members, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, Ede.
60 days after her kidnap, Siasia’s mother yet to be released
Sixty days after Beauty Ogere Siasia was kidnapped, the Bayelsa State Police Command has pleaded with the members of the public to continue supporting the command especially as it works assiduously towards ensuring the release of the woman.
Beauty, the mother of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, was kidnapped on July 15 by unknown gunmen, who swooped on her at her Odoni country home and abducted her along with two other ladies.
Speaking to journalists on Friday in Yenagoa, the command’s Commissioner, Uche Anozia said: “Recall that on 15th of July 2019 about 0200hrs, unknown gunmen, who were heavily armed, invaded the residence of one Mrs Beauty Siasia, 80 years old, in Odoni a riverine village in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and whisked her away through the waterways into the creeks.
“Our operatives sourced for useful information that gave investigators a promising lead to see locations in the creeks where the victim may have been kept.
“Our technical team is working assiduously in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the rescue of Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia.”
The elder brother of Samson Siasia, Dennis, had told New Telegraph that the kidnappers had reduced the ransom for their mother from N70million to N20million.
He pleaded with important stakeholders, including the state government, to ensure his mother is released and reunited with her family.
Stop glorifying criminals, Buratai begs Nigerians
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has called on Nigerian to stop glorifying and giving undue publicity to criminals and terrorists through social media and propaganda.
Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that Buratai made the plea at the Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri while visiting troops in the Northeast on Friday.
Buratai said he had noted with great concern the increased propaganda and undue publicity given to the remnants of the erstwhile Boko Haram terrorists group by some people.
He said the development had further boosted the image of the criminal gang thus assuming larger than life status.
According to him, it is wrong for any person to eulogise or support murderers, bandits and armed robbers that the known Boko Haram terrorists group has turned into.
“Consequently, referring to such gang of criminals, bandits, insurgents such as Boko Haram Terrorists Group, JAS or ISWAP in Nigeria could amount to supporting or encouraging terrorism.
“It is also important to note that the mode of operation of these elements, is pure criminality for personal gains.
“It is common knowledge that the criminals no longer pretend to be championing any cause other than quest for materialism as manifested in murder and terror on hapless people.
“Peace loving Nigerians should not be glorifying these criminals by calling them by any name other than criminals, rapists, kidnappers, armed robbers and murderers,” he said.
Buratai lamented that many Nigerians were not aware that giving prominence to criminal activities of terrorist groups through sensational headlines and fake news in both electronic and print media could also amount to tacit support of terrorism which violated the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011.
He said that it was important that all Nigerians should rally round the gallant troops to fight the criminals.
“All should know that the support to the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the counter terrorism efforts would boost their morale and it will be highly appreciated.
“The Nigerian army is asking for continued understanding and cooperation of all Nigerians and well-meaning people.
“All troops have been enjoined to henceforth go all out to deal decisively with these criminals because they are nothing but bandits and armed robbers.
“Support our military to ensure a secured Nigeria,” Buratai said.
Floods: Six communities sacked by 12 hour rain in Niger
Barely a month after a flash flood claimed three lives and rendered over 500 people homeless in Bosso and Chanchaga local government areas of Niger State, a 12-hour heavy downpour on Friday sacked communities in Shiroro and Lapai local governments of the state.
The flood, which affected five communities of Gurmana, Manta, Bunuku, Gungu and Falele in Shiroro local government, destroyed several hectares of farmlands and houses, while it swept away sheep and cows.
Incidentally, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had predicted flash floods in the affected local governments between September and October this year.
According to an eyewitness, most of the roads in the communities were washed off by the rainfall.
However, the extent of the disaster in Gulu town in Lapai Local Government was not immediately known but our Correspondent learnt that it sacked several villagers in the community.
The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, when contacted, confirmed the story saying Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello had directed the agency to despatch its men to the local governments for onward assessment of the disaster caused by the flood.
According to Inga: “We have despatched two teams to the areas, for now I cannot say the extent but from reports it is very serious.”
Kogi guber: Dino rejects PDP offer as campaign DG
*Former gov, other aspirants adopt Wada
Crisis appears to have hit the Kogi chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Senator Dino Melaye, who was named Director General of the party’s governorship campaign council for the November 16 election, has rejected the offer.
Senator Melaye, who represents Kogi West in the National Assembly, placed a distant fourth in the September 3 governorship primary won by Egnr. Musa Wada.
Incidentally, 10 of the governorship aspirants, led by former governor of the state, Capt. Idris Wada, have unanimously adopted Egnr. Wada and pledged to work for his victory at the poll.
The aspirants disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja Friday.
Senator Melaye was reported to have been named the Director General of PDP governorship campaign on Thursday.
But he rejected the offer on his twitter handle: @dino_melaye.
The message read: “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is casualty there is chaos.”
A source closed to him disclosed that the senator rejected the offer because he was not contacted before the appointment was made.
The senator and Alhaji Abubakar Idris, son of former governor Ibrahim Idris, who came second during the primary, had appealed against Egnr. Wada’s emergence as PDP flag bearer.
APPOEMN set to raise the bar with 3-day transformational network
The Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN), is set to convene TEIC 2019, a 3-day transformational network of learning and cutting edge exponential conference for members of the association from September 18 to 22 2019.
Addressing the press in Lagos on Sunday September 8, Vice President of the association, Mrs Adefunke Kuyoro disclosed that the theme of this year’s conference, the third in a series, being ‘Stepping Up’; presented an opportunity for event industry practitioners to put their brands ahead if not at par with industry leaders and players in the event space.
“We call all eventprenuers/practitioners to ‘step up’ their game in the industry, because the more excellent our brands become, the better our event industry in Nigeria; be you a vendor, planner, venue owner, service provider in the event industry. It is time to step it up for good.” Kuyoro posited.
Speaking further about the 3-day conference, Mrs Kuyoro said what informed TEIC (The Event Industry Conference), expected to assemble key professionals from across the country and a spectrum of events service providers, to share experiences, perspectives, insights and latest developments in the events industry, was the desire to mix international growing trends with existing traditions.
According to her, “events have always been a part of our culture, but in the recent past it has received a sudden boost, apparent by the increase in coverage received from the print and social media.”
“The 3-day conference is drawn up to provide technical sessions and poster sessions on cutting edge issues related to the event industry, and will also provide ample opportunities for networking and socializing with colleagues.” Kuyoro averred.
TEIC 2019 is expected to kick off on the 18th of September with a Masterclass scheduled for 250 participants, where evolving issues and trends in the industry will be learnt, culminating in a bonding after-party in what can best be called “Senior Lit of a lifetime”
Day 2 of the event will be devoted to Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR by way of easing motorists’ driveway through Lagos Island and mainland in a give back approach to law-abiding Lagosians.
To that extent the association has partnered with the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) to coordinate traffic in heavy-traffic-prone areas in super hyper traffic time between the hours of 7am-9am, with 350 members of the association expected to take part in the exercise. Next on Day 2 agenda will be a yardsale (a kind of compensation plan) to the industry where various valuable items will be circulated especially to new entrants, to boost their brand equity in the trendy event market space at giveaway rates.
The icing on the cake in regard to TEIC 2019, is its culmination on the last day of the event with a dinner and award night, where up to 500 guests are expected to attend the TEIC Award for the year, as the best practitioners in diverse categories of the industry will be appreciated.
Speaking to SMILE on the criteria adopted for the award, Mrs Kuyoro said nominations were done by members of the association on the different categories with 5 to 6 nominees in each category, while voting was done online to produce the list of recipients for the final awards, all in strict compliance to the best ethos.
With respect to some challenges in the industry cutting across relevant training, optimum service delivery, trust and abuse issues etc., Mrs Kuyoro told SMILE that APPOEMN has over the years been able to set the standard for operation in the industry which has made the association a credible force, saying the association is not just an all-comers affair, as prospective members are observed for up to two years before being registered in the organisation, while penalties which include suspension or dismissal, depending on the degree of rules infringement are also meted to erring members, all in a bid to make the industry attain and maintain standard global practices, assuring that such erring members would at the end of their penalty also have to reapply again, if qualified to. Training opportunities she added were also being constantly offered to members to ensure best practices.
APPOEMN is an association with a mix of seasoned events professionals that have been at the forefront of event planning and coordination in Nigeria, for the past 15 years. The association has risen to become a major player in the socio-economic space in the Nigerian polity contributing 55bn to the country’s GDP in budgets, appreciatively deflating the country’s unemployment balloon.
The Event Industry Conference (TEIC) is an annual event of APPOEMN and this year’s would be the third edition of the event.
NAF destroys ISIS training camp in Borno
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Friday said a training camp for suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists had been attacked and destroyed during an air operation within Mallam Fatori in Borno State.
The NAF said the operation conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole, was conducted upon intelligence reports of activities of the suspected terrorists within the fringes of Lake Chad, confirmed during Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission.
It added that scores of the fighters were killed, with others fleeing with varying degrees of injuries, were “mopped-up”.
The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the operation was conducted on September 10.
“The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded another major feat with the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno Sate,” Daramola said.
According to him: “The operation was executed on 10 September 2019, based on credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.
“The ATF therefore dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area observed significant activity of the terrorists.
“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralizing the ISWAP occupants. The few other fighters seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks.
“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.”
Kenya becomes third African nation to introduce world’s first malaria vaccine
Kenya on Friday added the world’s first malaria vaccine to the routine immunization schedule for children under two, becoming the third country in Africa to roll out the vaccine for the disease that kills one child globally every two minutes.
Malaria is a top killer of children under five in the East African nation, and the vaccine is critically important to its efforts to combat the disease because other measures such as mosquito nets have not proven adequate, the director general of Kenya’s health ministry, Wekesa Masasabi, told Reuters.
“We still have an incidence of 27% (malaria infection) for children under five,” Masasabi said before Friday’s launch of the vaccine in the western county of Homa Bay.
The Homa Bay program was the government’s first step toward creating awareness of the new vaccine, he said.
African nations Ghana and Malawi launched their pilot programs of the vaccine earlier this year. Kenya plans to roll out the vaccine to eight of its 47 counties over the next two years, Masasabi said.
Malaria can be eradicated within a generation, global health experts said in a major report last weekend that was commissioned by The Lancet medical journal. The Lancet report contradicted the conclusions last month of a malaria review by the World Health Organisation , and its experts urged the WHO not to shy away from this “goal of epic proportions”.
Malaria infected about 219 million people in 2017, killing around 435,000 of them, the vast majority babies and children in the poorest parts of Africa.
Due to ongoing transmission, half the world’s population is still at risk of contracting malaria.
32-year-old man pretends to be 81 to get into US
A 32-year-old man has been arrested at an Indian airport for pretending to be 81 in order to get into the USA.
Jayesh Patel was stopped as he was trying to board a flight to New York at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by the Central Industrial Security Force. Disguised in glasses, make-up, a turban and a dyed beard, he made it through initial security checks and past immigration officials, a spokesperson for the Central Industrial Security Force told news agency IANS.
“He was planning to go to the U.S. for a job. But his profile was such that he would not have gotten a visa easily,” a senior police officer told local media. “With a fake name – Amrik Singh, a fake address, he managed to get a passport and a U.S. visa. We’ve never seen a similar case at the Delhi airport before,” he added.
Riding through the airport in a wheelchair, Patel aroused suspicion at a second security check when he refused to get up saying he was too old. He reportedly refused to make eye contact during the exchange.
“[The Security Force] was suspicious about him as his voice didn’t match his age. Despite grey hair, his skin seemed to be quite young as there were hardly any wrinkles on his face,” a spokesperson told local news outlets.
Patel reportedly hired an agent who got him the documents and arranged for him to be made-up to look like an 81-year-old in a hotel in Delhi, according tolocal media. Patel agreed to pay the agent once he had arrived in the U.S.
The security force tweeted that they had arrested the man for impersonation and carrying dual passports, before handing him over to the Delhi police, reports abcnews.
Paris commuters hit by transport strike
Parisian commuters faced travel chaos on Friday as transport workers went on strike over plans to reduce their retirement privileges in a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans.
Ten out of Paris 16 subway lines and two major regional train lines were totally shut as the morning rush hour got underway, leaving commuters scrambling to find alternatives to get to work.
“I am walking to work today and will be on the streets for at least four hours,” Anthony, 21, who works in a restaurant in West Paris told Reuters.
Unions want the strike, expected to be the largest since 2007 in Paris, to send a warning to Macron’s government as it launches one of the most perilous reforms of his presidency — to merge France’s 42 different pension systems into a single points-based system.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised on Thursday to take the time to carefully sound out unions and take account of broader public opinion after having faced criticism in the past for turning a deaf ear.
“The prime minister’s announcements will not have any impact. The strike has been launched and participation will be massive,” Frederic Ruiz, who heads the CFE-CGC union at the RATP Paris public transport company, told Reuters.
The government did not waver in the face of rolling strikes last year over a reform of the state rail company, but Macron has since been weakened politically by a series of anti-government protests at the end of 2018 and early this year.
Those protests, which shocked the nation with some of the worst street violence in decades, were triggered by concerns over falling living standards and also concerns Macron was pushing his reform agenda too hard.
While promising to be open to external input on the pension reform, Philippe said that he is determined to carry out the pension reform plan.
The pension regime specific to RATP workers allows train drivers and other staff that work underground to retire at 52, a decade earlier than the normal legal retirement age for a full public pension.
Previous reforms have already rolled back some of RATP workers rights and increased how long they have to pay into the system, but workers are worried they will have to make further sacrifices.
An Odoxa-Dentsu poll found that nearly three out of four people surveyed did not think that Macron’s government would come up with a good reform.
