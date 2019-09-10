Aromolaran, Ataoja, others laud Oyetola for consolidating on Aregbesola’s legacies

…as gov tasks corps members on peace, unity

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, have lauded the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola for building and sustaining good legacies of the immediate past administration of Rauf Aregbesola.

The duo, however, expressed satisfaction on the spate of development which the state had witnessed in the last nine months of Oyetola’s administration.

They were echoed by leader of the Afenifere socio-political group, Senator Ayorinde Fasanmi, who acknowledged the leadership trait being exhibited by the governor in piloting the affairs of the state.

The encomiums were bestowed on the governor during the Celebratory Banquet, organised by the state government in honour of Oyetola and the immediate past governor and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at the Government House, Osogbo.

Oba Aromolaran described as “worthwhile”, the consolidation approach of the present administration, which according to him had ensured the continuity of good governance and meaningful development.

He described the emergence of Oyetola at the polls and his subsequent victory at the Supreme Court as divine, saying God installed Oyetola to consolidate on the good legacies of the immediate past administration.

While commending Aregbesola’s good works in eight years, the revered monarchs said that their joy was in the fact that the incumbent government was following the same path of good governance.

The traditional rulers implored Oyetola not to relent in his effort at taking the state to greater heights.

Aromolaran assured him of the support of the royal fathers, saying “we are solidly behind you and your predecessor.”

Ataoja of Osogbo said “progressive government has brought unparalleled development to Osogbo and other major towns in Osun. Aregbesola did a lot. Oyetola has taken the rest up.”

He went on: “I thank God for giving us Aregbesola and Oyetola. They are political geniuses and epitome of development. I can say without equivocation that the present administration has successfully taken it up from where Aregbesola stopped.”

“We can see the good works going on in all sectors particularly in the areas of security; health and infrastructure among others. I must also commend the governor for the prompt payment of salaries since assumption of office.”

Fasanmi described Oyetola as a transformer, commending the governor for being passionate and aggressive towards advancing the economy of the state.

Meanwhile, Oyetola has charged corps members posted to the state to play their roles in nation-building, saying they should ensure they do only those things that would promote unity and peaceful co-existence.

He also tasked the 1,800 corps members to use the skills and trainings acquired during the course of their orientation to impact positively on the lives of the people in the communities they would be posted to, as well as in their various places of primary assignments.

The governor gave the charge yesterday during the closing ceremony and terminal parade, marking the end of the three-week orientation course for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream ll corps members, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, Ede.

Like this: Like Loading...