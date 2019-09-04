Literature
Artist Residency Programme: Arthouse Foundation calls for applications
rthouse Foundation has announced call for applications for Artist Residency Programme 2020.
Announcing this in a statement, the Foundation stated the Winter Session for Residency will hold January 13 to April 12, 2020; while the Spring Session will hold April 27 to July 26, 2020. The Fall Session will hold September 7 to December 6, 2020.
It further stated that the application deadline is September 30, 2019.
The Arthouse Foundation is an artist residency programme that takes place in the city of Lagos, Nigeria, offering residency for two artists simultaneously throughout the year in three-month sessions. The Arthouse Foundation aims to encourage the creative development of contemporary art in Nigeria by providing a platform for artists to expand their practice and experiment with new forms and ideas.
“This call for applications is open to local and international visual artists who wish to engage a new artistic project within the city of Lagos. Each session, artists are provided with a live/work studio as well as a budget for materials and monthly living stipend. Artists develop a new artistic project that is exhibited at the end of the residency programme. Artists will also engage with the public through a workshop, artist talk and final exhibition.
To apply for the Residency, interested artists are to visit www.arthousefoundation-ng.com to apply directly online.
Literature
Homage to an uncommon revolutionary scholar
Title: Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance: Essays in Honour of Professor Funminiyi Oladele Adewumi
Editors: Owei Lakemfa and Ahmed Aminu Yusuf
Publishers: Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Abuja
Year of publication: 2018
Pages: 306 pages
Reviewer: Uzor Maxim Uzoatu
rofessor Funmi Adewumi (1960-2017) died so painfully at the height of his powers. As the dedication of this book committed to his memory goes, Prof Adewumi “devoted his life to honest intellectualism, a better society based on social justice, and to the emancipation of the poor, the disinherited and the defenceless.”
‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’ is a compilation of some of the papers presented at a “National Symposium” following Prof Adewumi’s death which held at the ETF building, Hall A, College of Humanities, Osun State University (OSU), Ikire Campus. The symposium, sponsored by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, had the theme “Democratic Space, Labour and the Socio-Economic Liberation of Nigeria.”
According to the editors, Owei Lakemfa and Ahmed Aminu Yusuf, in their Preface, “Professor Funmi Adewumi, in his thoughts and deeds, was an intellectual of the universe, not just because he taught in various countries and crisscrossed the universe seeking and spreading knowledge, but because his worldview, learning, research and work had universal origins and applications.”
In his Foreword, Funmi Adewumi’s comrade in the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Femi Falana (SAN) pays deserving tribute to “a committed and dedicated intellectual, who devoted his life to the study of the working class, the political education of union leaders and activists, and was an active participant in the struggles of workers for improved working and living conditions, national development, the enthronement of social justice and the emancipation of the poor.”
Divided into four parts and made up of 18 chapters, ‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’ starts with an Introduction, “Funmi Adewumi: In the Race of Time”, written by one of the editors, Owei Lakemfa, who recounts how as a 19-year-old University of Ife sophomore he met his age-mate, Funmi Adewumi, who was already in the third year as a History Education undergraduate and they bonded as “part of a tribe of youths who had consciously decided to either change our country from its under-developed and dependent political economy or dedicate our lives fighting to do so.”
The title of the book is taken from Professor Funmi Adewunmi’s 2009 Inaugural Lecture at Crawford University, Faith City, Igbesa, Ogun State, to wit, “Unions Without Unionism: Towards Trade Union Relevance In Nigeria’s Industrial Relations System And Polity,” which is included here. As in the case of Nelson Mandela, the struggle was Funmi Adewumi’s life as he writes: “As a Part 1 student at the University of Ife, Ile-Ife (1977/78), I got involved in prosecuting the Ali-must go struggle in 1978, thus marking the beginning of my involvement in political activism. I got elected into the Students’ Representative Council during the 1978/79 academic session and by the time I was in 300 Level; I became Chairman of the Students’ Union Electoral Commission. The Central Executive Council that was elected that year remains one of the most dynamic in the history of students’ unionism in the university.” The elected student leaders went on to distinguish themselves in Nigeria, notably Wole Olaoye (President), Greg Obong-Oshotse (Secretary), Femi Falana (Public Relations Officer) etc. Professor Adewumi concludes the essay by stating that it is “necessary to re-invent trade unionism in Nigeria as a necessary step in ensuring the relevance of trade unions within the Nigerian social formation.”
‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’ is a compilation of in-depth essays by academics, activists, journalists, researchers, trade unionists and a public servant, namely: Owei Lakemfa, Professor Sola Fajana, Funmi Komolafe, Ade A. Ola-Joseph, Olutoyin Mejiuni (PhD), Oluranti Samuel (D.Phil.), Comrade Ismail Bello, Jubril Olayiwola Jawando, Aderemi Medupin (PhD), Ahmed Aminu Yusuf, Comrade Martin Adekunle Babawale, Professor Tunde Babwale, Baba Aye, Femi Aborisade, Abiodun Aremu, Oluranti Afowowe and Comrade Gbenga Komolafe.
Aside from proclaiming the bona-fides of Professor Funmi Adewuni and what he stood for and why he stood for the principles, ‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’ interrogates the Nigerian state’s implementation of undemocratic, nondemocratic and anti-democracy neoliberal policies as exemplified by the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP).
The trade unions come up for censure for not adequately promoting and advancing the interests of the working classes. The need to move Nigeria onto the path of development, true democracy and social justice by instituting people-centred and driven developmental policies cannot be over-emphasised.
Professor Funmi Adewumi lived and died fighting for the lives, struggles, well-being and welfare of the working class, students and other vulnerable people in Nigeria. With the existence of a book such as ‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’, it is very obvious that Professor Adewumi did not die in vain.
Arts & Entertainments
Insight into Nigeria’s development experience
Book Title: Federalism, Leadership and Development
Author: Samuel Orovwuje
Pages: 161 pages
Publisher: Dictus Publishing, Germany
Reviewer: Obed Awowede
here are very few books that capture the breadth and depth of Nigeria’s contemporary leadership and development experience against the background of its history as Samuel Orovwuje’s Federalism Leadership and Development. A collection of some of his essays, most of which have been published in Nigerian newspapers and foreign journals, Federalism Leadership and Development provides a more than sufficient peek into the Nigerian state and its developmental challenges. Yet, it is not limited to issues about Nigeria, as it delves into international relations and migration, yet another concurrent issue of interest across the world. Aside from the functional themes of nationhood and development, the book looks at the structural issues of federalism and explores the crisis of leadership both in Nigeria and on the African continent. Orovwuje’s kaleidoscopic panorama also touches heavily on such social issues that have engaged Nigeria’s rulers in recent years such as same-sex relationships, the Boko Haram insurgency, national security and free speech, leadership, unemployment and the ethos of nationhood. In all, through forty five (45) essays, he dissects the Nigerian condition in a style that anyone, policy wonk or layman, can connect with.
The background of Orovwuje’s essays is situated in the state of underdevelopment of Nigeria, which has forced a robust public debate on the issues of leadership, federalism and development. This underdevelopment is suffused in the experiences of unemployment, poverty, social dislocation, fear, anxiety, economic difficulties, corruption, migration and political succession problems. In addressing these issues he frontally engages them and is not scared of speaking to the problems and offering solutions. In ‘Leaders, not Pretenders!’, The author speaks to the malaise of godfatherism, nepotism and empty campaign promises that are the bane of party democracy in Nigeria. This is an essay he wrote and published just before Nigeria’s 2015 general elections. In it he pushes the argument that the country needs true leaders and not pretenders who want power for the sake of it. He takes on the leadership selection process in the two main parties, APC and PDP thus: “Internal democracy is not respected in the APC, PDP or other parties. Internal democracy is one of the major attributes of party organizational leadership but it has not always played out in Nigeria’s space and, indeed, the emergence of the incumbent president (Dr Goodluck Jonathan) as the only PDP aspirant is also a challenge for the democratic process and the leadership question in Nigeria.” That was 2015; the same can be said of the primaries for the 2019 general elections where President Buhari ended up the sole aspirant of the APC!
The theme of leadership failure interweaves the issues of underdevelopment as seen in the essay, ‘The Common Man and the Failure of Leadership in Nigeria’: “the parochialism in the political realm has not only exacerbated the socio-political and economic disparities between the rich and poor, it has crucially also played a role in institutionalizing corruption in Nigeria.” Those problems were expected to get a salve, especially with the successful transfer of power to President Buhari, a man famed for his ascetic lifestyle and Orovwuje captured the expectations and the potential pitfalls, which must now seem prophetic, as follows: “Indeed no one has a fair idea of the critical mass of this government, but it may only be a matter of time that we see the demonstration of a newfound Nigeria where courage, discipline, stewardship and indeed promise-keeping, reminiscent of Buhari’s ancestral DNA, will resonate with the election triumph. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. Unless the bogus structure of governance and the number of political jobbers that draw off the resources of the state at various levels is sorted, Buhari cannot go through with his ambitious economic reforms agenda for Nigeria. We can only hope that the Change is here.” How prophetic! But Orovwuje’s comes from deep thinking and a thorough reading of the social space, which has been his practice for over two decades now.
For Nigeria to achieve true change and development it must regularly engage its peoples in discussions on the terms of the union. That point is succinctly explored in the essays dealing with Nigeria’s corporate history and true federalism and finds expression also in other subjects dealing with the everyday problems in the country such as insecurity and forced internal migration. In them the author sees the symptoms of the main problem, which is a defective federal structure. Again, the failure of leadership connects with the problems of the political and governance structure, because the current arrangement is both unwieldy and unaccountable. He advocates a structure that promotes national inclusion while providing for the expression of the identities of the diverse nationalities at the local level. In ‘Toward a new Governance Structure for Nigeria’, which was published ahead of the 2014 National Conference organized by the President Jonathan administration, the author counsels as follows: “Nigeria should not be in a hurry to forget the disintegration of the former Yugoslavia between 1992 and 1999, which had similar trajectories like us. Therefore, the national conference should facilitate a deep-rooted and inclusive democracy where all minorities are protected.”
Throughout the book Orovwuje emphasises that elite exploitation using the instrument of state power creates social problems,pitting groups and against groups through the vehicles of propaganda, hate-speech and manipulations of the levers of power. To stem the tide toward civil unrest, he canvasses that ‘Politicians should be ready to make necessary compromises whenever it is required in the spirit of national interest.” (The imperatives of Social Harmony)
While majority of the essays focus expressly on issues, a few come in the form of tributes: to Chief MKO Abiola (winner of the annulled June 12 1993 presidential election);President Nelson Mandela; Professor Ali Mazrui; Prime Minister Lee Kwan Yew; Maya Angelou and Dr.Tunji Braithwaite. These are easily recognizable names and their values will resonate with many readers, but in including a tribute to HRH Chamberlain Orovwuje, Okpara I of Agbon Kingdom in Delta State, the author brings out the point that even in our small corners there are persons who have shown commendable qualities deserving of recognition and have in their own ways tried to make a difference in their communities. The king was one such person;he “was a disciplinarian and highly principled man with a large heart that accommodated all shades of opinions, particularly from his chiefs and subjects.”
Federalism, Leadership and Development is not a textbook on those issues but a practical examination of the themes as threads that run through the essays. Broadly the 45 essays provide a deep insight into the historical and contemporary issues that collectively make up the touchstone of the Nigerian experience, a reason the book is highly recommended to anyone who seeks to understand why Nigeria is the way it is, a wasteland of development sprinkled with a few bright stars.
Literature
Biyi Bandele’s Rain returns on stage
‘Rain’, a play written by Biyi Bandele, goes on stage on Sunday, August 25, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Directed by Toyin Oshinaike, produced by Park Theatre in collaboration with Theatre @ Terra, the play features guest performance by standup comedian Odogwu D Comedy Machine. Famed for his performances on television as “Principal” in Bovi’s comedy series titled “Back To School”, Odogwu also hosts a yearly one man stand-up comedy show known as Home Alone.
Rain, which won the International Students Playscript Competition in 1989, is an absurd but funny play of two crazy street sweepers who find their mental balance in telling each other tall stories that reflect their warped state of mind made up of and by the state of the nation.
Park Theatre is the resident theatre platform established to offer and promote regular theatre culture within the serene atmosphere of Freedom Park Lagos, which is in response to the urgent call for more community-based performance spaces that balance the delicate needs of the performers and the community they serve.
The play was earlier staged at Esther’s Revenge, Freedom Park, Lagos, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. It was also directed by Toyin Oshinaike.
Arts & Entertainments
Education as tool in birthing new Nigeria
Book Title: The Hope
Author: Uwana Michael
Publisher: EndFront Express Ventures
Year of Publication: 2011
Number of Pages: 104
Reviewer: Oladipo Kehinde
he Hope is a book that envisions better tomorrow for Nigeria and other African countries. Every change that comes to any nation comes with a price. Change is inevitable. The author tries to make Nigerians, Africans and, indeed, black in Diaspora believe there is possibility in impossibility.
The first place we can make that possible is in our thought pattern. Doubting mind is an enemy of progress. The author says: “Reasons why some people may think that the Nigerian dream is a daydream or impossibility is because of the previous challenges the country has encountered.” page 10.
We have to change our attitude for the nation to move forward. Every nation needs a progressive vision. The leaders need the followers vice versa. A shared vision is a fulfilled mission. The country is waiting for the sun of hope. Michael urges the nation to fast not from food but from thinking wrong thoughts. The youths are parts of the transformational change the country waits. A reading nation is a progressive nation. The author puts across Chief Obafemi Awolowo assertion: “Any people that are starved of books, especially the right type of books, will suffer intellectual malnutrition, stagnation and atrophy.” page 12.
Education is an indispensable tool in birthing the dream of a new Nigeria. Thinking is the business of life. The book has 20 chapters.
Each chapter has food for thought, quotes and reflections. The diction is lucid and specific. The cover design has pictures of our past and present presidents. The cover design has green background which shows the future of this country is green. Hope is everything. Dream is a product of one’s imagination. Michael urges Nigerians to hope for the best.
He affirms that it takes the mind of a man to achieve his dreams and ultimately live a purposeful life. Knowledge from books helps a nation to progress. Government should allocate fund for education. The author cites Professor Chibuzo Nwoke’s statement that, “If we know so much with all the conferences and workshops conducted, why Nigeria is still the way she is?” page 25. This is a question we should ponder on. We have to think of the way forward.
The author says: “People talk about how and what they know will move Nigeria forward, but they leave it at the discussion table only to go back to their normal lifestyle.” page 25. The author opines that organisations and religious groups should engage in youth empowerment projects. Government should create employment opportunity, stable power supply and friendly policies to achieve this lofty vision.
The author also advises the youth thus: “I bet you, if there is no job in the country, you would still be you; as the case may be; but you would eventually create a job.” page 29.
This is a motivational book on how to discover a new meaning to life; survive tough times, manage ones emotions, faith and spirituality, national and personal development and a special feature on Africa. This book is a must read for all Nigerians.
The author is a freelance writer, singer, value-entrepreneur and a trained administrator. He’s the initiator of the Mission to Nigeria Project and a minister.
Literature
Overcoming failure in examinations
Title: Secret Behind Examination Success
Author: Tunde Ogunsola
Publisher: Education Times Publication
Pages: 304
Year: 2015
Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga
Tunde Ogunsola’s new book, Secret Behind Examination Success, is a commendable effort by the author in a situation where students no longer want to read but make good grades in both internal and external school examinations over the years, with the connivance of some shameless teachers and unprincipled parents on one hand and the students personal laziness on the other.
Divided into 12 chapters with topical headings such as The Concept of Examination Success; Understanding and Application of Examination Techniques; Concentration and Curbing Distractions; Overcoming Comprehension Difficulties and Sustaining Growth in Reading; How To Become a Fast Reader; Your Path To Academic Excellence, amongst others, the book brings to the fore how over the years, Nigeria has recorded poor performance in public examinations.
Ogunsola however, points out that despite the huge deficits in the education sector; some sterling individuals are making outstanding progress in their examinations. He says “Every year, such students prove their academic prowess by their uncommon performances.”
The book highlights the legal things and techniques that honest students are doing well, strengthening them to excel, which others that are struggling to succeed could apply to achieve their academic goals too.
Commenting on the standards of secondary school education as yardstick for admission into higher institutions of learning in Nigeria, Ogunsola posits that “It is an established fact that students’ performance in public examination especially the Senior Secondary Examination (SSCE), is one of the criteria for measuring and establishing the effectiveness or otherwise of Nigerian secondary schools and the prerequisite for gaining admission into tertiary institutions.”
It is on this basis that many lazy students do all sorts of illicit and condemnable things to get the necessary grades in English and Mathematics including three other relevant subjects in order to be eligible for admission into Nigerian Ivory Towers. Unfortunately, some also buy their way through by giving money to admission officers and lecturers who allow them to be enrolled as students even when some could barely write two sentences without committing terrible blunders.
Hence, apart from the earlier aforementioned topical headings, the author pinpoints the mastery of common examination terms, how to answer mathematical and scientific questions, how to develop positive attitude towards studying and examinations, the secret of how to successfully understand oneself, techniques of effective study, and computers as personal educational tools, as remedies to perennial failure by conventional students and mature people who write professional exams from time to time.
Remedies to examination failures are replete in the book like a doctor’s prescription for medical ailments. Both intellectual and academic analgesics, injections, vitamins and what have you that neutralize laziness and fear to study to achieve academic goals without engaging in nefarious means to excel, are well dissected and explained with electrifying analysis and simplistic use of elegant diction for the basic understanding of any average reasonable reader.
The author’s effort is commendable as he tends to always use his intellectual works to encourage and develop the moral, academic and social lifestyle of the average Nigeria youth or student.
Apart from being the Editor-in-Chief and publisher of The Nigerian Education Times magazine, the author is also a traditional title holder, the Balogun Apesin of Ode-Omuland, who had published a book titled Letter To The Nigerian Youth, in the recent past, to foster discipline and positive character of Nigerian youths.
He studied Guidance and Counselling at the University of Ibadan, and also holds a Masters degree in the same discipline and Mass Communication from the University of Lagos as well.
Literature
This Lovesong for my wasteland
oetry is the oldest genres and advance form of composition. This offering, “Lovesong for my waste land, “is where poetry intersect drama. The poet uses action with purgation of emotion in the prologue. The thematic preoccupation of the poet literary motif hinges on the concept of land and its symbolic and metaphoric importance to the people. There is a story in our history. The Poet has been to the market place of thought. It is pertinent we borrow a leaf from his poetic messages. “The land is for us to Plough; not to Plunder”, a poem by Niyi Osundare and “This Earth My Brother” a novel by Kofi Awoonor are in corollary with Lovesong for my Waste Land. The Poet poetic lines ride the wings of the clouds and beat the drum of peace. Truth will always challenges the tongue of lies. It is not normal when abnormality becomes the order of the day. Wanton waste of our natural resource is the paradox for the love song. The country consumes what it does not produce and produces what it does not consume. There is more than meets the eyes with these poetic lines. The Poet urges the people to fight for their collective request. Changes can only come when the people know that they are part of the system. We have to dialogue to put an end to the labyrinth of violence. We have to dialogue to correct some mistakes of the past.
The land has witness The Years of the Elephant – when music was made out of the skulls of men. When two elephants fight the grass suffer it. Those who say the truth become the palace soup. The Year of the Wolf-all that was saved became food for phantoms and bandits. The Year of the Dog- Everybody barked after the band and now party of bandits. The Year of the Hyena – The Hyena claimed all our limbs except for those who spoke with their legs. The way in and out of the forest is identical. The Poet writes in “In The Beginning of Season”: what does the farmer think/ when to sleep, how to harvest or what to plant? / There is a land where thirst runs through the river/ p 15.
This river belongs to us. It is our collective inheritance. But this river of oil is our bane of disintegration. The laughter and smile that meet peoples face is fake. The land is famished. The Poet buttresses in “We have Ore but invent Nothing”: We have rain but hate to plant/ We have the heat and the glory of the rainbow/ But we kill our own suns with hurtful glee/ The earth swoons in the farmers hands/ But all we do is rape the land/All we know is maim the mind/All we plant are epitaphs for the dead/p19
It is those who work that the earth support. The rain brings food to the earth. In the Year of the Elephant- People work like elephant and eat like ant. The upland sun nourishes the plants yet the farmer gaze at the sun from the window of his heart. Our can we sing the songs of victory when our voice is stolen? How can we protest when bags of rice tame our hungry mouth? What can we make out of it when we sing the national anthem in fear? The Poet put across in “Why would I Think of Love in Times of War”: why would I talk of tenderness when the argument in the rafters can start a fire? / Why would I peddle laughter in a paroxysm of pain? P22. We are living in a country where everybody is a talking solution. Nobody wants to take action. Action they say speaks louder than words. Enough of false rhetoric! Let leaders lead. We have paragon of failed promises. If you were the solution would you tell us the answer without excluding the question mark? We are tired of lies. In “Ten Monarchs, Ten Seasons” the Poet writes: Believe the lies and query the truth/ or strangle the truth and embrace the lie/ Your life shall be long/ We have not reached the threshold/ But the crossroads are multiplying daily/ Ten Monarchs, Ten Seasons/ p27. Change can only come to the land when we collectively take away power from those misusing it during the election.
The state of the country is that of Victorian sensibility: a country not strong enough to divide and too weak to be united. We are not motivated to learn from the past. This is not the land our fore father’s envision. This is not the dream of the land. Tears from the eyes of the young and old; terror terrorizing the peace and unity of the land. When will this land become a bride again?
In “There Can be no argument on where I Stand” the Poet asks these salient thought provoking questions—Who stole the secrets of oil from the rack of Forcados? / Who at night decimated the harvest of Kano’s pyramids/ And started the ululation and the curse in the morning? / Who burnt the trees of wealth: rubber, cocoa, kola and palm/ Which sprawled the land and crossed many rivers? / Who bled the bellies of caves and aborted earth? /p28. This collection of poems is an overflow of powerful recollection of the past. The land is kind enough to tell her stories of rape and wanton waste of her resources – Lovesong For My Waste Land.
Literature
Intrigues, conspiracy as Jagagba goes on stage
ll is set for the stage production of Jagagba, a play by Abdul-Qudus Ibrahim, winner, 2nd Beeta Playwright competition.
A production of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, producers of Our Son the Minister, the show holds on Friday July 19th to Sunday July 21st, at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Directed by Olabunmi Adewale, and starring Kunle Coker, Mawuyon Ogun, Bamike Olawunmi “Bam Bam”, Ese Lami George, Olarotimi Fakunle, Eden Attai, Kelvinmary Ndukwe, this 40-man play is a colourful folk rendition of great acting, with wonderful music from Debbie Ohiri.
Produced by award winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Jagagba is thought provoking, emotive and entertaining.
The King is dead! Who will wear the mighty crown Jagagba? Will it be Adebola, the King’s adopted son or Adesupo, the King’s estranged brother?
Amidst palace intrigues, political conspiracies and family traditions, Abebi the King’s widow offers her advice.
“You will be transported to a fantasy world that mirrors ours with societal vices that touch on relevant social issues like female inclusion, security and co-existence.”
Literature
POETRIP: Civilize The Earth
Let my words be like rain for the earth
Let my words grow on the soil of my heart
Let my breath be a budding to the dreams of my eyes
I will give it all it takes to walk in my dreams
Look into my eyes and tell me you know the ways of the day unfolding with the hands of time
Unfolding with the promises of hope
I will have my share from the hands of the upland sun
Do not forget the hands of many children
My hands and knees in prayer tell
Time to learn the wisdom of the night
Time to learn the language of dawn
You are the fountain of my desire,
On this journey
I love to taste the honey in the parable of life
Let the day show me the way to the house of wealth
Let the wind bring forth good tidings to the chambers of my ears
Let the heart of men civilize the earth for a table of bread
Tomorrow, the world will be awaken from the memory of the night
Let the heart of men civilize the earth
Literature
Tumours and Butterflies, happiness like water
Book Title: Happiness Like Water
Author: Chinelo Okparanta
Publisher: Granta
Pagination: 196
Year of publication: 2013
Reviewer: Adeniyi Taiwo Kunnu
Happiness Like Water is a brazen collection of short stories that are fictive realities of our lives. The part of us we love to share, or those moments which are locked up in our remotest recesses. Expressing itself in cunning artistry, the stories become personified as you would a speaking ink on an accompanying piece of white paper, rustling under the weight of a dexterous hand, crafting thoughts and moulding minds without being bridled.
On Ohaeto Street opens readers to the un-put-down-able collection. Eze and Chinwe become a married couple after the intrigues of evangelism by Eze. Chinwe’s ideals of a man she wants differ, but as would in many homes, her mother’s will prevailed and she becomes the wife of a man whose religious inclination and financial prospects are enough to make him qualify, thus becoming a husband to a woman whose life he values less than his cars and other material possessions. On page 15, paragraph 3: “But the more she looks at him, the more defeat she feels, because she knows that she’s no match for the car”
The challenges of child-bearing and the length a woman is made to go in getting it splatters the pages of the story which makes up ‘Wahala’. From the cleansing process at a herbalist’s, to the hosting of a family party, the threads of pain felt by every woman who makes effort at bearing a child resonates. Nneka, Ezinne’s mother would not be alive to see her daughter bear the name, mgbaliga – an empty barrel. Her daughter’s pain combines the pressure of not becoming productive for Chibuzor, her husband. Again, a woman’s pains rises to a crescendo as she desires the completeness that is associated with a woman’s lifetime cycle. The yearning, the challenges and eventual hope for the ‘fruit of the womb’ prompt deep thoughts.
‘Fairness’ is the third and most replete with comical relief of the stories. The mischief of secondary school students was explored, and what rib-cracking moments there were, as an attempt to have light-complexioned skin turns out way beyond expectation. Onyechi suddenly turns fair, while freely availing Uzoamaka and Clara the secret of her magical physical conversion. Experience turns out to be the best teacher afterwards.
The devious nature of humans gets the proper examination in the fourth story. ‘Story Story’ is in fact a narrative told about Nneoma and how desperation to have her emotions satiated and motherly longings gratified, results in satanic entrapment through her fetish practices. Four pregnant women lost both ways all for her to conceive a child. The zenith and seeming un-forgiveness of her actions is that, she seeks her prey in the church, showing penitence just for a momentary reprieve of graver ill.
Survival series is definitely on the cards as well. Charles Darwin in the Origin of Species says; the most adaptable to change of any living creature survives. By implication, neither the strongest nor the smartest cope, but the ones which understand the dynamics of change. Ada’s mother appears on a journey to death land because of her sickness, having initially lost her husband. Without a father and with a sick mother, Ada becomes a Runs Girl in the self titled story; seeking to cater to her mother’s needs and her education.
America and Shelter are in tow. With both settings in the USA, America examines Lesbianism in ways that only few have, while Shelter dwells upon the lack of choice for a woman in a grossly abusive relationship. the former considers the pains of same sex sexual preference and the latter flays the irascible excesses of a man who cannot take a count of his teeth with his tongue.
Grace is the seventh and arguably the most profound of the stories in this fiction. It is an unusual lesbian connection between a lecturer in religion and a student of the same department. From seeking answers to prodding on faith, to a sudden swing in mood and complete transfer of intimate loveliness to another; Chinelo Okaparanta demystifies the illusions of amorous expressions between same sex of old and young diversions.
Design pitches a simple Nigerian wife-to-be against a no- holds – barred former girlfriend. Nonso is the man who wants to eat his cake, have it and be a person whose tendency never to lose a thing, while opening his palm facing down is legendary. But legends die, so does the sexual theatrics and subtle ‘penile’ excesses of the man in the middle of an American girlfriend meant to be in the past by the name Celeste, and an unarguably dutiful Ifeinwa, who is now living in America to be a wife.
Tumours and Butterflies is about the indifference to make a mother get out of an abusive relationship. She stays put, while Uchenna, her only daughter could not enjoy the least cordiality with her parents, particularly her father. He falls ill, her mother calls, he remains unbearable, his wife supports him, Uchenna takes a final walk-off and nothing seems the same again.
Chinelo Okparanta elevates the women-folk as angels to say the least, whereas the men are sure the albatross of the she-human kind. This position evidently demonstrates a deliberateness to enable women assume more power and positivity, which in itself is good, but her obvious stance may give this brilliant author up as one whose world and literary view needs utmost diversity and elastic geography, which in itself would be very needful..
On page 144 she writes, “Happiness is like water…. We are always trying to grab onto it, but it’s always slipping between our fingers….”
Literature
Personal journey to rediscovering values
Book title: The Last Flight: A Personal Journey to Rediscovering Values
Author: Dapo Akande
Publisher: Ceenai Multimedia Ltd, Gbagada, Lagos
Year of publication: 2017
Pages: 160
Reviewer: Maureen Ihonor
“The Last Flight” is a book that touches on many cogent issues bedeviling the Nigerian society. It is replete with numerous anecdotes and analogies while it ekes out critical lessons learned from personal experiences.
The book implicitly questions the human, nay, African tendency to conjure up complicated solutions to problems when simple ones will do just fine. Manners, Integrity, Neighbourly love, Discipline and a common good approach to Success( M.I.N.D.S); all are as simple as they come and if rediscovered, embraced, widely and faithfully adopted, could do wonders to the mindset of our people and ultimately lead to the much needed rejuvenation of our society; the progress and wellbeing of our society.
With hints of an autobiography, ‘The Last Flight’, notes the author, betrays the unmistakable influence a 20-year sojourn in the United Kingdom would expectedly have on the outlook of the author even if he did return to his motherland over two decades ago.
This book sets out to subtly coerce the reader to self-examine, reflect and assess his own set of values. It has something for everyone as I believe anyone who reads it will discover something in it that speaks their mind.
The Last Flight unapologetically preoccupies itself with the Biblical notion of Good Success while great attempt is made to contrast the self centred nature of Success (so prevalent in these climes) and the more common good complexion of Good Success. Great pains is also taken to trace a strong link between the pursuit of the common good, the fulfillment of one’s purpose and the notion of Good Success.
As the book draws to a close, it gradually comes to the conclusion that all the best intentions, grand political and socioeconomic solutions, may eventually fail to provide the apparently desired result if we as individuals don’t demonstrate genuine love for the other. No matter how grandiose the development plan, if a solid foundation of love for our fellow man is not set, the plans will fall flat like the proverbial pack of cards. Love produces Character and Character develops a society.
Though ‘The Last Flight’ “shies away from categorically expressing an opinion on whether it’s a little late in the day to significantly change the mindset of the older generation; it does however, repeatedly and with much hope express the strongest belief that it’s not too late for the younger generation, if only we start now by inculcating in them time tested values inherent in MINDS. MINDS, an abbreviation of my recently registered NGO, MINDS Reform Initiative, has the sole aim of propagating these simple, long lost ideals.”
The scriptural verse which says a child who’s shown the way to go will not depart from that path when he grows up has never sounded truer. The soul, the spirit and the very essence of ‘The Last Flight’ wholeheartedly aligns with that revered English author, William Wordsworth, who once said, the child is the father of the man.
Just the right edge of keen sports imagery thrown in as dessert. The chapters are both short and fast and all stories are interspersed with just the right amount of quotations. The inclusion of extensive quotations from other publications, the Holy Bible and from world renowned scholars fully demonstrate to the reader that the author’s vision enjoys worldwide and historical foundations as some have been successfully utilised to improve past and present societies round the globe.
Oladapo is eager to demonstrate that a change in personal mindset is not only possible but is actually the only way for each citizen to move towards the long awaited “new Nigeria”. His style is non-judgmental and rich with personal experiences of authority figures in his life from childhood; people who have and continue to affect him tremendously.
“The Last Flight” is a compelling work. I could not put it down. It is not only a theoretical analysis as each idea expounded in one chapter is fully given a practical review in the subsequent one. It will be difficult not to like Oladapo’s unpretentious style. His work provides a window of opportunity for change in present day Nigeria, a change that can only come about when each citizen develops his mind by following the steps provided.
I would recommend the book to everyone – young and old, who wants to witness some positive change in our community and country. Oladapo’s invitation to all of us is to hasten to board the flight as it may be our last opportunity.
Mrs. Maureen Ihonor is the founder of Cedar Multilingual School.
