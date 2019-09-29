Atiku mourns political activist, Stanley Nwabia

S

enator Ama Nnachi has tasked the Senate to strengthen the Procurement Act and Public-Private Partnership through legislations as a necessary step towards strengthening the nation’s economy.

Nnachi, who is representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the apex legislative chamber, made the call while commenting on the legislative agenda of the Ninth Senate, which was comprehensively debated and adopted Thursday, last week.

He said that the need to strengthen these two areas of the economy became necessary in view of the pivotal role they would play in facilitating rapid socio-economic development of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Nnachi observed that the present Public Procurement Act was defective and needed immediate amendment to reposition the law towards achieving its fundamental objectives.

According to the lawmaker, the law as presently structured would give room for capital flight as the investors doing business in the country would keep taking money out to their own countries to the detriment of the economy and the citizenry.

He said: “The Public Procurement Act we are using today is all comers’ affair; so we need to amend it. We need to amend it because if we continue with it, the foreign companies we are patronizing will keep taking our money away.

“We don’t have local content aspect of that procurement but we can do something about it. I will want the relevant committee of the hallowed chamber to come up with a bill so that we can strengthen the procurement Act.

“Another thing is that everywhere in the world, the practice has shifted from government providing everything for the people to partnership; public-private partnership.

“We need to come up with a law in that area, so that the little money we have as a nation, government can employ it into public-private partnership. In partnership agreement, the investors that are coming will recoup their money from what they have invested, not to look for profit in other places.

“Take for instance, the tollgate; it has paid off through public-private partnership. So, the relevant Senate committee in this area should do more work to make this sector more productive by putting up enabling legislation to make it more viable.

“We are here for the people we represent and we need to press forward so that the people can reap more dividends of democracy in this area. We need to examine ourselves on why we are here.

“I believe that the Ninth

