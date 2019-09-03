Attacks on Nigerians: FG summons SA High Commissioner

MAN: Why industries are dying

Afrimex donates $500m to manufacturers

P

resident Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Lagos, admitted that the last four years of his administration had been tough for the country.

The president made the declaration during the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) where he called on the manufacturers to strive towards repositioning the battered economy so as to achieve industrial growth.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said most of the challenges facing the country today, security and economy, were caused by decay in investment in productive rural economy.

He said it was time manufacturers rewrite the narrative by focusing on investment in rural development to stop the alarming rural urban migration, which is likely to threaten social and critical infrastructure in the cities.

He explained that manufacturers had a key role to play in reinvigorating the country’s ailing economy and as well suggest on how best to move it forward.

The president specifically noted that his administration was ready to consolidate its partnership with the private sector in the areas of providing advice, guidance and support designed to achieve shared prosperity.

Buhari stated that he was aware of the country’s manufacturing concerns, adding that resource-based industrialisation remained key to taking back the country’s economy to the next level.

He, therefore, stated that the task to build a sustainable manufacturing sector was a collective one, thereby tasking manufacturers to collectively develop implementable strategy that support value addition within Nigeria and, indeed, Africa especially since Nigeria has the raw materials, population and capacity to achieve the vision.

Speaking on the resource-based industrialisation policy, Buhari stressed that his administration introduced various incentives in priority sub-sectors of the economy to enhance ease of doing business by using eligible customer regulation, developing the capacities of entrepreneurs through SMEs clinics, initiating relevant executive orders to promote transparency in governance, enhancing local content and improved patronage of locally produced goods.

The President said: “Over the years, MAN has been a valuable partner to government, especially this administration. You will all agree with me that last four years have been tough on many fronts.

“However, MAN has always been there as a partner to provide advice, guidance and support on how best to move this country forward. For instance, your association is duly represented on the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council and other relevant committees on board of government institutions.

“Going forward, MAN will also be represented on the Action Committee of AfCFTA that will soon be inaugurated.”

Buhari further explained that: “The industrialisation of Africa is absolute necessity and non-negotiable. It is the key to inclusive growth. Many African countries have viable GDP growth rate compared to their global peers. But at the same time, we see very high poverty, unemployment, mortality rate within the continent.

“This clearly indicates that this reported growth is not inclusion; it is driven by result extraction without local value addition. We must, as a country, aspire for collective and shared prosperity.”

On agric sector development, he said: “Our government was elected into office in 2015, and our immediate priority then was to develop and implement policies that would energise the rural economy; we started with agriculture and food security and the sector has the largest and quickest potential to create jobs across the country both skilled and an unskilled.”

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, announced a donation of $500 million to MAN from the bank.

Oramah said the donation by the Cairo-based bank was targeted at encouraging and enhancing the operations of the manufacturers.

He said that Afreximbank, as a multilateral trade finance institution, has the mandate of promoting trade in Africa, saying it was on that principle that the bank made the donation to MAN.

Earlier, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, the President of MAN, had commended Buhari’s administration on its economic diversification and agricultural transformation.

Ahmed pleaded that the government should continue with its efforts of creating a conducive environment for manufacturers to thrive.

He, however, listed some of the challenges hindering effective operations of the manufacturers.

“The state of our infrastructure has deeply eroded the competitiveness of the sector.

“The supply of electricity, access to our ports and their low operating efficiencies, the poor condition of most of our highways and waterways and the absence of a credible rail network.

“All these constitute impediments to the operating efficiencies of our manufacturing establishment; inducing high costs of production and distribution and rendering our manufactured goods uncompetitive,” he said.

Ahmed also commended the President of Afreximbank, Oramah, for the $500 million donation to the Nigerian manufacturers.

“It will help to adjust operations and provide training to help manufacturers take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“All of us are afraid and concerned but other countries are afraid of Nigeria; the problem is the lack of awareness of what AfCFTA is and what opportunities are available there.

“It is an exciting opportunity to Nigeria; it is a turnaround for the Nigerian manufacturing sector.

“But for AfCFTA to succeed, we must develop policies that will promote African production among other benefits. Africa, therefore, needs not only a trade policy but also a continental manufacturing agenda,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...