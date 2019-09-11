AuGF: NDDC ‘wasted’ N64.4bn on contract mobilisation

384 projects abandoned in Akwa Ibom, 115 in Ondo, others

FG releases N738bn since inception

Reps summon Emefiele, ex-NDDC MDs, top officials

T

he Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF), Mr. Anthony Ayine has disclosed that a total of N64.4 billion has been wasted as mobilization fees on abandoned projects across the oil-rich region by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ayine made the disclosure yesterday at the opening of the investigative hearing by the House of Representatives’ ad hoc committee on abandoned projects by the NDDC.

The AuGF, who was represented by the director of audit in the Office of the AuGF, Mr. Julius Michael, told the investigative committee that the N64.4 billion was from the audit carried out by his office from 2000 to August this year. He said it was shocking that after collecting mobilization fees, companies abandon projects, explaining that the report of the audit is ready.

Meanwhile, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mallam Ahmed Idris, has disclosed that since the inception of the NDDC, the Federal Government has released a total N738.025 billion as its contribution as enshrined in the act establishing it.

Ahmed, who was represented by the director in charge of federation account, Mr. Sabo Mohammed, explained that this amount was outside of the contribution from international oil companies (IOCs).

Testifying before the ad hoc committee, Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, disclosed that a total of 384 projects have been abandoned by the NDDC in different locations across the state.

He explained that 148 of these projects were in Eket senatorial district, while 104 are in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district and 132 in Uyo central senatorial district.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen, the governor further explained that some of the projects were abandoned for as long as 10 years, while some for five years and others in the last few years; and promised to get details of the defaulting contractors to the committee.

He lamented that the quality of job executed by the NDDC in Akwa Ibom was of very poor quality, urging the parliament to impress on the commission to embrace international best practices in the execution of contracts.

“Honourable members, I want to bring to your attention that the roads constructed by NDDC across Akwa Ibom are of low standard. The contractors do not follow the designs. I want to appeal to this committee that in the course of this investigation, NDDC must be made to adopt international best practices because there is no need building substandard projects.”

Also making his presentation, chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Commission, Mr. Gbenga Edema, disclosed that the commission has 115 abandoned projects in the state.

Representative of the Aiyetoro community in Ondo State, Otunba Dele Kudehinbu, in his presentation, informed that the Aiyetoro Shoreline protection project, which was first awarded in 2014 at the cost of N2.4 billion to Gallet Nig. Ltd., was re-awarded to another company in 2009 at the cost of N6.6 billion after the former had collected N650 million mobilization fee.

He said another project, the construction of concrete jetty in Aiyetoro, which was awarded in 2013 to Global Link Venture at the cost of N82 million, had been abandoned since 2016 with work only 50 per cent completed.

Also, at the investigative hearing, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiamen Ikenwoli, lamented that some projects awarded by the NDDC in Delta State since 2006 were still ongoing, yet there is nothing concrete on ground.

According to the traditional ruler, the communities in the state were being eroded by exploration activities.

The Olu of Warri, who was represented by the Ogua Olusan of Warri, Chief Brown Mene, expressed displeasure with the slow pace of work executed by the NDDC in the state, noting that “the Koko-Owerri roadhas been on the Federal Government drawing board for 50 years and this is supposed to be part of the trans African highway linking Akwa Ibom.”

He said the Okene-Koko-Escravos road and the one leading from Escravos, the Maritime University and Chevron were still not completed.

The ad hoc committee has, however, summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and acting managing director of NDDC to appear before it unfailingly next Monday.

Also summoned to appear alongside the trio are the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani and all former managing directors of NDDC. Similarly, NDDC’s directors of finance and administration, agriculture and legal services, environmental control and supply, as well as that of budget monitoring and supervision are to also appear before the committee.

The invited officials are to explain how contracts were awarded for various abandoned projects and which companies benefitted from the deals.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), who announced the invitation of the concerned government officials at the investigative hearing, warned that failure by any of the invited stakeholders to honour the summons would result to issuance of warrant of arrest against them.

