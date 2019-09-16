Awobodu: Political interference fuels fraud in procurement process

Mr. Kunle Awobodu is the new President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and founding president, Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG). In this interview with Dayo Ayeyemi, he speaks on various issues affecting the housing and construction sectors in Nigeria and what should be done to resolve them

Many people believe there is corruption in the construction sector, especially in the procurement process. What’s your take on this?

Construction over the years has been seen as an outlet for siphoning funds. The cost of construction is huge. Are you talking of roads and construction running into billions of naira? There is always temptation to pad the estimate and tendency to introduce variations to be able to make extra profits from such a project. Some might not be legitimate; it is an indirect way of generating income for certain use politically. Engineers in road construction in Nigeria do not permit quantity surveyors to interfere in the estimates; rather they use Bill of Engineers. That is the difference.

How can corruption be checked in the building industry?

Building construction is guarded by standards. When money devoted to construction works cannot be juxtaposed with the quality expectation, then that project will fail. Procurement process is useful at promoting due process, but don’t forget that the system that brought most of the public office holders to power is compromised. When you expend so much on electioneering, you are bound to recoup your investment and one of the things to do to recoup the money is the idea of getting contracts for project execution. As a result, the procurement process could be influenced because if you are a procurement officer, you may have problem not dancing to the tune of your boss. Our electoral system is very expensive, the system of government is very expensive, so, if huge resources are expected from party members, those who sponsored public officers must have got the money from somewhere and want to recoup their investment by getting contract. And if some of the contracts are tight, there is no way they can get further remunerations. If it is competitive and is given to the lowest bidder that has political interest, the only way he can have extra income in such a project is to compromise quality. Can you see the difficult situation we find ourselves? You cannot have your cake and eat it. Invariably, the due process that is supposed to checkmate overloading of contract sum is the procurement system, but you discover that those who bid for project innocently might end up not getting the contract because of certain hiding interests.

Yet, it is a known fact that President Buhari is fighting corruption, but his experience as a military Head of State is at conflict as a civilian president. As a military head of state, he used fiat to get things done without much hindrance, but as a civilian president, there are so many obstacles that he needs to maneuver. He is surrounded by businessmen and political jobbers.

If you are to set agenda for the president and ministers, what would be your priorities?

I credit the government over its empowerment programme. N-Power programme is to train Nigerian youths from age 18 to 35 in trademanship so that they would have handwork instead of having ambition towards white collar jobs. So, Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) and NIOB have been training artisans across the country so that they would be able to generate income on their own rather than waiting for government to give them salary. The area government should look at, which is very critical is how it will increase the value of naira. When we went to Builders’ show in the United States, one of the objectives is to bring investors to Nigeria on building materials, but by the time we compared prices of building materials and converted them to naira, it was huge. So, the best thing is to start manufacturing most of these things in Nigeria so that we will not be importing them, which was what China did to raise the value of their currency. This government has been given second chance but in the next two years if people don’t see significant improvement in the economy, they would become despair; they would lose interest in the government. The greatest challenge before this government is economy because in a country where you have huge number of youths that are untrained and unemployed, then crime can never be far-fetched. There is no way you can control crime. One of the sectors that generates jobs for youths is the construction industry. For this reason government must deliberately checkmate the influx of foreign artisans so that those within the country can also get jobs.

The issue of Ministry of Work and Housing getting involved in construction of housing scheme might not really solve the big challenge of inadequate housing provision. Private sector is still better to handle the crisis. I think the ministry should be an umpire – a magnetic pole that would attract developers from private sector and coordinate them appropriately for provision of houses. We have seen the ministry getting involved in construction of houses during Shagari regime, but one of the hidden reasons is because of political patronage. It is when they have such projects that they use to compensate those who have contributed to the campaign. It is also a way of taking care of them and we can’t rule them out. It is give and take system, but the ministry should ensure that those who are working for the political contractors have professional experience/qualifications

Dangote group recently said its refineries project was delayed due to lack of quality steel. Are you not worried that Nigeria has not been able to revamp Ajaokuta Steel Company to fill the gap?

Steel companies are very germane for rejuvenation of the nation’s economy. We are worried about the moribund nature of Ajaokuta steel milling over the years; and for many long time, that has always been going back and front, moving round the circle. For a project that is very crucial for the development of a nation’s steel sector to be moving round the circle without progress is very worrisome.

We are just lucky that the Indian and Chinese came with rolling mills, which are majorly concentrated around Ikorodu, Lagos. These are the rolling mills that have been helping the steel sector in the country. Without them, the sector would have been in shambles. Everybody knows that Ajaokuta is very pertinent to the growth of Nigerian economy, but somehow, it has been moribund. I don’t know how this government will handle it. It requires a lot of discipline and action; it requires a lot of reengineering; it requires rumination about where the expertise would come in to deliver.

What are the benefits if the major steel company is rejuvenated?

It would aid the manufacturing industry. Also, rather than importing billets from abroad, we will get them right here and also get the iron right here. Even those who are manufacturing steel-based vehicles and other things will find it cheaper to operate. Bringing vehicles, trucks and equipment that are manufactured from steel to Nigeria are very expensive with the nation’s weak naira. That is why we cannot afford new ones but fairly used plant, vehicles and equipment. Invariably, if the steel company becomes very active, honestly speaking, prices of steel-based materials will become affordable.

Are you not worried about the huge unemployment rate among Nigerian artisans despite various re-training exercises?

The unemployment is general, it cuts across all professions. We should try to find out from the cement manufacturing companies and steel rolling mills, they would be able to provide data of what they have been producing in the past. When juxtapose with the present, it shows there was a decline in construction activities. Also, when you have a competitive market, you would advitise yourself to me that your handwork would also be under perpetual request. It is one thing to train them, it is another thing for the trainees to market themselves when such trainings are offered. It is one thing to train people who are offered such opportunities to display their skills, but somehow they could not impress their supervisors. This means their patronage would not be constant. It is one thing for you to make claims on a trade, it is another thing to deliver.

There is argument that foreign artisans are taking over their jobs despite being trained and certified by government. Is this true?

System of construction makes it difficult to impose workers on contractors because the construction companies have the right to recruit workers and access them. So if they bid for government’s project and you now introduce a clause that whosoever win the contract must engage building artisans trained by government, what do you think would happen to the artisans they groomed over the years? If you say government has trained some artisans and that those building artisans working with the construction companies should hand off while local artisans take over the jobs, do you know that the contractors might use it as an excuse for poor performance?

This means that government has interfered in the system they have enjoyed over the years. It is a complex situation for any government to impose building artisans on contractors.

Also, if they talk of foreign artisans like those from West African countries, our local artisans should replace them because we need to empower them. But the area we need to also address is dexterity, skill and expertness.

When you talk of skills, are we satisfied with the skills the indigenous building artisans are displaying?

Some of them are acceptable; some of them are below average.

Is this the main reason for their joblessness?

It might be. Some of them are below standards. If you go around, government projects are not so many when it comes to building construction. Most of the estates are being developed by private companies or private developers. So this is the area where building artisans have to focus. Can those developers who are making use of Chinese, Indians and Togolesse be convinced to start patronizing indigenous building artisans? Whether you like it or not, anybody that has fund to execute project would not want to engage building artisans that would be creating problems for the project. A developer told me her experience that large building that were constructed in one of her project sites ended up having plumbing issues. She said people who procured the apartments were just complaining. They have to concentrate on rectifying plumbing issues. So, would you say such a person would not scout for the best hands? This makes it very complex. We can patronize local artisans, but they need to provide good credentials.

We are worried about capital flight, aren’t you?

We are concerned. We have understudied major reasons foreign artisans are more competent than ours. Some of them passed through the system of National Vocational Qualification for Frameworks (NVQF) – that is the system that would be assessing the performance and skills or abilities of building artisans and put them under gradation or levels. They would go through the system, they would assess their works practically and discover their shortcomings and deficiencies, and then improve on them. I am an assessor. I have gone through the training and I can assess artisans and discover their deficiencies and have a way of improving on them. We don’t have this system. Presently, the National Board of Technical Education has introduced it to our system. We now have National Skills Qualification Framework. This will enable us to assess the ability of our local artisans, assess level of their skills and introduce up-skills, having discovered their area of deficiencies. If this is done, local artisans would be able to compete successfully with foreign artisans.

What is your advice to these artisans?

They should not despair; they should not be frustrated, they should be optimistic that things will get better. It is a matter of time, they would become more relevant than foreign artisans. Of course, as I have told you, private sector is re-investing more into the building sector than government. If you go to Lekki axis, you will see huge estates and construction going on there. We are going to be having meeting with developers as part of my programme on how to patronize local artisans and make them gainfully engaged in construction work.

