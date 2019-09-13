Sports
B/Ball: Air Warriors top Abuja Zone
Air Warriors Women basketball team havé émerged winners of the Abuja zone of Zénith Bank Women’s Basketball League.
Thé Warriors who looked sharper and fitter outplayed Nigerian Customs in thé first two quarters 29-20, 44-30.
They continued with domination in subsequent quaters to bring thé curtain down on third place winner of thé championship at 65-46 and 80-56.
Other two qualifiers from thé zone are Plateau Rocks and Black Gold Queens.
Speaking after thé victory Chairman of Warriors, Alhaji Abdulmajid Solademi said the victory was à result of long camping and hardwork.
Hé said hé knew his team would beat the Customs because they were tired legs.
Sports
Tokyo 2020: Super Falcons to regroup for Cote d’Ivoire
Ahead of the second round of the African qualifying series of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament, a total of 30 home-based professionals will arrive at the Super Falcons’ hotel camp in Abuja on Sunday to kick-start preparations for the clash with the Senior Women National Team of Cote d’Ivoire.
Seven overseas-based professionals will join the group before the trip to Abidjan for the first leg.
Already, world football-governing body, FIFA has directed that both legs of the qualifying fixture must be concluded between September 30 and October 8, 2019.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already picked Sunday, October 6 for the return leg match, slated for the Agege Stadium, Lagos. The venue hosted the return leg of Nigeria/Algeria in the earlier round, with the Falcons winning by a lone goal to push out the Algerians on a 3-0 aggregate.
Cote d’Ivoire also emerged 3-0 aggregate winners, eliminating Mali from the series to set up a clash with nine-time African champions Nigeria.
Asisat Oshoala, scorer of the lone goal against Algeria in Lagos on September 3, heads the list of the overseas-based professionals that also includes defenders Osinachi Ohale and Chidinma Okeke, midfielders Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Chinaza Uchendu, and forwards Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade.
Midfielder Osarenoma Igbinovia heads the list of 30 home-based professionals.
All invited home-based players are expected to arrive at the Chida Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, September 15.
HOME-BASED PROS
Goalkeepers: Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)
Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Opeyemi Sunday (Sunshine Queens); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Maryam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Blessing Edoho (Ibom Angels); Tosin Dimeyin (Sunshine Queens)
Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Ihuoma Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Suliat Abideen (Sunshine Queens); Josephine Mathias (Rivers Angels); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Regina Otu (Edo Queens); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels)
Forwards: Adejoke Ejalonibu (Nasarawa Amazons); Rafiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Aloko Abdulkareem (Nasarawa Amazons); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Lola Philips (Nasarawa Amazons); Titilayo Aweda (Confluence Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels)
Sports
Eto’o junior set to follow in father’s footsteps for Cameroon
Samuel Eto’o’s son Etienne Eto’o Pineda has been called-up to Cameroon’s initial squad for the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.
The 17-year-old is eligible to play for Spain, where he was born, but is now expected to commit to playing for his father’s country of Cameroon.
He was not part of the squad that won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania earlier this year to qualify for the World Cup that begins on 26 October.
The striker is currently the captain of the under-17 team at Spanish club Mallorca, one his father’s former clubs.
Samuel Eto’o, who retired from football earlier this month, played for Cameroon under-17’s but was also a member of the senior national team before his 17th birthday, reports the BBC.
The Cameroon Football Federation is waiting for clearance from Mallorca for Etienne to join the squad’s Under-17 World Cup Cup training camp at the CAF Centre of Excellence in Yaounde.
The team is expected to continue gearing up in Istanbul, Turkey from September 20-27 before heading to Brasilia for their last training camp.
At their second World Cup the Cameroonians will play Argentina, Spain and Tajikistan in Group E in Brazil.
During their maiden appearance at the World Cup in 2003 in Finland, Cameroon exited the tournament in the group stages undefeated with the highpoint of their participation an exciting 5-5 tie with Portugal.
Sports
U-23 AFCON: NFF dumps Imama, Salisu returns
- Suspended coach to also lead Eagles to CHAN, WAFU
- Why federation rushed decision
Despite leading the team to U-23 African Cup of Nations, Imama Amakapabo will not be in charge when the tournament gets underway in November after the Nigeria Football Federation announced the return of Salisu Yusuf as the handler of the side.
The NFF confirmed the return of Salisu to the national team following a year-long suspension for his involvement in a bribery incident.
Last year, Salisu was found guilty of collecting an amount of money reported to be around $1000 and was sanctioned by the NFF Ethics Committee with a fine of $5000 and a one-year ban from football-related activities.
The former Enyimba and Kano Pillars coach was caught on camera receiving money to influence his team selection for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.
On Thursday, the Nigerian football body announced the return of Yusuf to football while appreciating stand-in coach Amapakabo for his contribution during his absence.
“The Nigeria Football Federation has noted that the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf has now fully served the one–year suspension clamped on him last year,” the FA statement read.
“The Federation thanked Coach Amapakabo for his sterling efforts while in charge of the U23 National Team in the absence of the suspended Yusuf, and for eventually seeing to the team’s qualification for the U23 AFCON.”
Amakapabo’s team scored whopping nine goals in four matches to pick the ticket to U-23 AFCON while the style of play of his side has attracted plenty plaudits from many Nigerians.
The coach had even spoken of his plans for the team ahead of the championship in November before Thursday’s announcement.
Our correspondent learnt that the NFF would have left Amapakabo in charge of the team for the championship while Salisu is eased into the national team, but the process was hasten because of the negative reports in the media about the contract situation of the coaches.
A source in the federation told New Telegraph that although the NFF was impressed with the coach’s run, it felt embarrassed by the report that it was yet to offer the technical crew members proper contract and they were yet to be paid for several months.
“They challenged him over the report but the coach denied ever told anyone about his situation or complained to anyone. The NFF chiefs didn’t believe him and other coaches, hence the decision to bring Salisu back immediately. They revealed the decision to the coaches in Asaba, a day after they defeated Sudan,” the source revealed.
However, our correspondent learnt that Salisu’s official duty would be WAFU Cup slated for Senegal later in the month.
Sports
Rohr’s Eagles’ future in doubt
…as coach loses mother
Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has again raised concerns regarding his future with the Nigerian team as he announced the death of his mother on Thursday.
Rohr is likely to remain in his role as Head Coach when Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers get underway, but the German’s contract runs out in the course of it.
In an interview with BBC World Football, the 66 year-old admits that he would like to continue on the job, but is weary as there are no talks of a renewal on the table yet.
“I have a lot I want to achieve. Big things with Nigeria. I can see what the future can produce. I hope I can work with President (Amaju)Pinnick to achieve those things. But I don’t know my situation after June 2020. We have to see what happens.
“As is known, my current contract with the Super Eagles runs till June 2020. This ends right in the middle of the qualifying campaign for the 2021 AFCON.
“It’s a bit strange that I have a contract ending while I have to qualify for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.
The news of Rohr’s mother demise was confirmed via the NFF)twitter handle @Thenff on Thursday.
It reads: We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr. Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace.”
Sports
Kanu: EPL teams afraid of Pepe
The former Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu believes clubs in the English top flight have become aware of the talent of and are increasingly afraid of the potential of Gunners ‘ new signing Nicolas Pepe.
The Ivorian joined the Gunners from French side Lille during the summer for a club record fee and Kanu has already seen enough to know that Pepe will be a huge hit at his former club.
“He’s a good player,” the 1996 Olympics hero told Goal . “He’s got fast feet and I think he can unlock teams. He can score and he can assist.
“The league here is totally different from every other league so it takes time for somebody coming in to perform the way they have for their other clubs. But I think he will do well for us because now he is getting more game time and I believe he will complement the other two strikers.”
“If you watch him you can see he is a really good footballer and his feet are very quick. He is going to score goals and he is going to play well,” Kanu added.
“I believe that teams are already afraid of him after a few games. They are scared of what he can do and what he can offer. He’s a very good addition.”
Kanu, a former Arsenal star, jumped to the defence of Nicolas Pepe after the Ivorian came under criticism for his poor finishing. Pepe is yet to open his scoring account for his new side despite featuring in four games so far, spurning a few decent goalscoring chances notably against Liverpool.
Sports
ABU title: Joe Boy vows to show Oladosu hell
African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, has warned his challenger and West African Boxing Union champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, to expect something worse than hell when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 20 on 12 October for the ABU title in the weight division.
The bout, slated for the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, is the biggest of the eight encounters billed to hold at the event. A thick flood of bad blood is flowing between both boxers, who are rated the best in the division locally and internationally, a situation for which analysts have dubbed the contest “fight of the decade”.
In an interview at his training base in Lagos on Wednesday, Joe Boy said he is motivated to severely punish Real One for all the insults he has publically hurled at him. He also denied his challenger’s claims of serial victories over him during their time in the amateur ranks.
“I’m really prepared for this fight because I know it’s a very big fight for me. Rilwan was there before me, but I have leapfrogged him.
“He has been claiming that he defeated me before but even the fight that he said he won, I was robbed. How could someone be fighting three rounds and they were watching the time at 1 minute 30 seconds? So, I’m really prepared. Over the 12 rounds that we are scheduled to fight, he will be in a place worse than hell and that is if he lasts the distance. I’m going to beat him black and blue on that day,” boasted Joe Boy.
The WABU champion has never shied from talking up his chances and insulting Joe Boy at every opportunity, including at press conferences, where they almost came to blows; GOtv Boxing Night 18 venue as well in radio and television interviews.
Sports
Siasia: I’m scared of my mother’s health
…laments insecurity in the country
A former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has berated the deplorable state of security in the country following the inability of the police to track the abductors of his mother.
Siasia’s mother, Ogere Siasia, was kidnapped about two months ago and the former international on Wednesday said it was a shame that the security operatives had no traces of the abductors so far.
The 76-year-old Madam Ogere Siasia, was abducted on July 14 this year at about 2:00 a.m. in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, according to her son and the footballer’s brother, Dennis Siasia.
This is not the first time Siasia’s mother will be abducted, she was earlier taken in November 2015 and held for 13 days, when her son was then in Gambia preparing for the U-23 team for the U-23 African qualifiers for the2016 Rio Olympics but millions were paid out as ransom for her release.
Speaking on a radio programme on Kennis FM anchored by ace journalist, Mitchell Obi, Siasia said it was sad that there were no facilities to track the abductors in the past weeks.
“The country is something else. I don’t know why they are after my mother, she is not the only person in Bayelsa State and I wonder why this is happening constantly. The police are reassuring that she would be out but it is close to two months now, and no valid sign of her getting out from the abductors
“I am worried about her health and mental state because she is an old woman. This is really frustrating and terrible.”Siasia said.
This time the kidnappers are demanding for a ransom of N70m for the release of the woman.
Two weeks ago, Siasia was also banned for life from all football related activities by the world Football body, for bribery and manipulation of matches at the international level, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics. And Siasia was also handed a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000, 46,000 euros).
“I have sent an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, and I am optimistic I will be vindicated. I did nothing. I was busy and did not check my mails for sometime and that is what FIFA is using against me. I will come out clean,” Siasia said.
Sports
Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: MFM maintain unbeaten run in Akure
Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball club of Lagos have breezed through the second phase of the Zenith Bank Women’s Premier League without a defeat in the four matches played at the Akure Centre, the South East zone.
The Shade Olukoya Queens started their march to the third qualifying stage of the league playoffs by walking over Coal City Queens of Enugu in what was supposed to be their first game on Saturday.
Another Lagos team, First Deep Waters were no match for the MFM ladies with a lopsided 73-36 points victory on Sunday afternoon.
Even though these results had all but guaranteed their passage to the next stage, the Coach Aderemi Adewumi led side had no mercy on IGP Queens with a scoreline of 66-30 points win on Monday.
Obviously buoyed with the return of the duo of Marvelous Abel and Fumnanya Ijeh who led Nigeria to the gold medal at the Africa Games, the MFM Ladies took apart Delta Force of Asaba 58-29 points on Tuesday and rounded up their last game with yet another routine win stopping homers Sunshine Queens of Akure 54-38 points on Wednesday.
Speaking at the end of hostilities, coach Adewumi assured that his girls were not carried away by their flawless outing in Akure.
“Our performance didn’t come to me as a surprise because we have prepared well before coming to Akure. We are aware that there are tougher games ahead and all we need to do is to remain focused for the final 8 of our conference. It’s a step at a time”, he said with some measure of confidence.
The former national team handler added that the team was bent on delivering the league title and a continental slot to their sponsor, Dr Daniel Olukoya who is the General Overseer of MFM because of his tremendous support.
Next up for MFM is the Atlantic Conference final 8 that will produce the best 4 teams that will be in Lagos for the national final. The other 4 teams will come from the Savannah conference. Venue and dates will be announced by the Nigeria Basketball Federation.
Sports
Sunshine Queens coach satisfied despite Super 4 miss
Sunshine Queens head coach, Wemimo Matthew, has said regretfully that her side worked very hard to deserve a place in the prestigious 2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 class.
The Owena Mermaids sat atop of their group for some hours on pretty 11 points after an emphatic 2-0 win against newcomers, Kaduna Queens in Wednesday’s NWPL Matchday 6 Photo finish clash in Akure but hours later on Thursday’s morning the Akure landladies were pegged to the second spot no thanks to 2-2 draw played by Bayelsa Queens and Nasarawa Amazons in Yenagoa.
The final Group C table showed that the reigning champions, Bayelsa Queens retained the top spot as well as the Super 4 ticket on 11 points same as runners-up, Sunshine Queens, but the Restoration Girls had superior goals.
Wemimo said she has now realised that the NWPL Matchday 1 clash in Akure which saw her side shockingly shared the spoils in a goalless draw with visitors, Nasarawa Amazons, actually cost the Akure landladies the coveted Super 4 ticket.
“Unarguably, our group is the toughest but I thought with the quality of the bench and players we should deservedly top the group. Three of the teams in the group; Sunshine Queens, Bayelsa Queens and Nasarawa Amazons, played in the last season’s Super 4 Championship.
“Unfortunately, we could not achieve the mark at the end of the day and naturally I’m not happy.
“However, for Sunshine Queens to come out from the tough group on same points with the eventual winners, Bayelsa Queens, and merely losing the top on goal’s difference. I think we have done quite well.
“We fought hard on all front perhaps our best was not good enough to hand us the Super 4 ticket.
“I think we lost the battle for the Super 4 ticket in our first home match against Nasarawa Amazons which ended in a goalless draw.
“Besides the questionable 0-1 loss to champions, Bayelsa Queens in matchday 3 clash in Yenagoa.
“If we had picked three points each in the first match and the third match, the whole scenario would have been totally different.
“Well, that’s history and nothing can be done to rewrite history as far as the two matches are concerned. But we have learned our lessons.
“In the second stanza of the league, you can see we did not lose any match that showed how resolute we were to clinch the enviable ticket.
“I think we did our best. There is nothing to add or subtract. We can only look forward with hope of doing far better in future,” said the 2019 All Africa Games goal medal winning assistant coach.
Wemimo, said her side will be taking a well deserved rest from their campaign consoled by the fact that they ended the 2018/19 NWPL season on high.
“We have to prepare better for the upcoming season more so as we ended the outgoing season on high.
“We will take a deserved break. The players will be free at the moment to consider their future and seek greener pastures elsewhere.
“Of course, the truth remains that not all the players will be retained for next season by Sunshine Queens,” said Wemimo.
Four teams have already picked the Super 4 tickets – Bayelsa Queens, Adamawa Queens, Confluence Queens and Rivers Angels.
However, relegation playoffs teams are already known, they are the teams that finished at the bottom of the Abridged League season.
They are Osun Babes, Invincible Angels, Dream Stars Ladies and Kaduna Queens. Out of these four, two teams will survive to continue in the elite league while two will drop to the lower division to join the last two teams after the conclusion of the Pro-League playoff.
Sports
Gov Okowa Pre-Season Tourney: Akinwunmi hails Okowa for football development
First vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, has hailed the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for developing football in the state with the hosting and sponsorship of the maiden Gov. Okowa Pre-season tourney. The Lagos State Football Association chairman, who took the official kickoff of the competition involving 10 teams from the Nigeria Professional Football League, the Nigeria National League and Nationwide League One, said the governor has done enough for football in the country since taking over.
“The fact that I am here present at the opening ceremony of this tournament, tells a lot of what we think of Governor Okowa, the Government and the people of Delta State,” he said. “It takes a lot and it takes a man with a big heart in these times to host the national team and to host back to back events, which includes the pre-season tournament.
“It is very important that we honour him and appreciate him as well and let him know that we love what he is doing for us and we are not taking it for granted. He is a good man and we hold him in very high esteem.” Meanwhile, substitute Alex Aghahowa made the difference for Lobi Stars as his 71st minute spot kick secured a hard earned 1-0 victory against Cynosure on Thursday. Lobi Stars were awarded a penalty kick when Ifeanyi Anyanwu committed a reckless tackle in the box with Aghahowa scoring from the spot.
