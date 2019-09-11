B/ball League: Delta Force coach talks tough, Deepwater make final push

Delta Force coach, Broderick Peter, has warned top teams in the ongoing Zenith Women Basketball League that his side is ready to ruffle their feathers as hostilities winds up at the Akure Centre of the league. Peter’s side battled past a massive home support to fend off the challenges of Sunshine Angels to win their third successive games 58-49 in overtime which was enough to take them to the next stage as they keep on the heels of MFM who are bossing

the the centre with an immaculate record.

While the likes of defending champions First Bank, Dolphins and a few others are also showing great form to underline their determination to reach the finals in Lagos, Peter says the top teams are in for a shocker if they underrate his side.

He declared: “Everything is going as planned because there has been so much improvement in my team. The girls are showing more hunger to succeed and they are not repeating the mistakes they were making in the first phase.

“We are playing better and this could only means that we stand a very good chance against the teams that are tipped for the title.”

Meanwhile, former national champions, First Deepwater, are banking on luck to shine on them in order to make the top four to progress to the next stage.

The team handled by Sola Ogunade is still very much in the race despite being walked over by host team Sunshine Angels on Matchday 1.

On Tuesday, the team enjoyed their second win from four matches with a 41-31 points win over IGP Queens and should nick the last ticket with a win over Delta Force in the final day on Wednesday.

