Babalola’s counsel to judiciary on true democracy

MUHAMMAD BASHIR writes on the political exploits of the Chief-of-Staff to the Kogi State Governor, who is seen as a hardliner and someone who always surmount the insurmountable.

The Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, is called the White Oracle not only because of his political sagacity but also because of his political triumphs. He always gets what he want, whenever he goes for it. The 45-year-old from Odidoko-Emonyoku in Ogugu District of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, is not a political green horn, as his political exploits started right from his school days.

During his student unionism days at the University of Jos, Onoja wield his political expertise to install the first Student Union Government (SUG) President from the Faculty of Natural Sciences.

Venturing into conventional politics, Onoja played a major role in ensuring victory of whoever he backs. One of the best quality that can never be taken from him, is having nose for a quality and credible leader, little wonder why he has always been passionate about the success of President Muhammadu Buhari. Chief Onoja in 2010 had galvanised support for Buhari during the defunct CPC era.

In the build-up to the 2015 presidential elections, Onoja became Project Director of the Kogi Youths Arise Group (KYAG) under the chairmanship and sponsorship of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, now the 4th executive governor of Kogi State.

The group mobilised thousands of youths to campaign for the Change Agenda of the APC in Kogi State and beyond. They were instrumental in delivering the state for the APC, which contributed in no small measure to the ultimate victory of their mentor and role model, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Later that same year, Edward became Head of Campaigns and Chief Strategist for the Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, leading a team of hitherto unknown, but equally passionate, youngsters into the nook and cranny of Kogi State canvassing for his candidate.

Through his doggedness and passion for success, Onoja played a pivotal role in ensuring that APC defeated an incumbent PDP governor to make Yahaya Bello the governor.

Given his expertise and political know-how, Onoja generally known as Chief or White Oracle won 25 seats in the Kogi State House of Assembly. The APC also won seven out of the nine federal constituency seats in the state and got two senatorial seats.

Before the 2015 gubernatorial election in the state, Onoja was among the few that believed in the Bello candidacy. He was faithful and stuck to his current boss until they took over the government from the PDP.

His loyalty to Governor Bello earned him the first appointment as the Chief of Staff, even when some were mumbling over his appointment. In several fora, the governor has always ascribed to him (Onoja) as his twin.

These diverse political overtures and experiences imparted him with the experience which currently serves him well in handling difficult political situations.

Onoja as a youth emancipator, have singlehandedly turn around the fortune of Kogi youths from thuggery to personalities to be reckoned with. The Chief-of-Staff, whose midas touch have positively affected kogi youths contributed to the peaceful coexistence the state is currently enjoying.

He ensured that youths in the state occupy enviable positions ranging from commissioners, local government administrators, special advisers, and heads of board and parastatals, among others.

Without mincing words, the next level administration of Governor Bello wouldn’t have succeeded without the huge input from Onoja. His tenacity in governance and politics armedtwisted the APC to nominate him as the running mate to Governor Bello ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election.

A chieftain of the APC in the Central Senatorial District, Abdulazees Mohammed, who is also a former Special Assistant to a former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, described the nomination of Onoja as Governor Bello’s running mate as a perfect combination.

Mohammed further maintained that, besides increasing the fortune of Yahaya Bello in the forth coming election, his commitments and loyalty towards the success of the APC-led government under is unprecedented, stressing that as the current Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Chief Onoja has demonstrated uncommon loyalty, trust and sincerity which is rare amongst today’s politician.

According to him, the nomination as Bello’s running mate would have averted or reduced the likelihood of animosity, disloyalty, absence of understanding that has become of most governors and their deputies in the country today, describing the nomination as well thought and deserved.

Hon. Abdulazeez who disclosed this to our correspondent, also commended Governor Bello for empowering a sizable crop of the youths and women across the state, adding that the state shall witness multi-dimensional development if elected.

He called on the good people of the state to support the re-election bid of Governor Bello for a prosperous Kogi.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Muhammed Onogwu, while describing the quality of Onoja, said: “Many people have come to describe Edward Onoja with different appellation; with some describing him as a political oracle, some call him an enigma while others see him as a spiritual leader because of his prophetic manifestation.

“Laced with an immeasurable level of empathy, love for the people and charitable gesture, Edward Onoja has come to epitomise the living reference of an uncommon philanthropist.”

“Giving his iconic characteristics, unmitigated appetite for justice, proclivity for fairness and equity, the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor undoubtedly mirrors egalitarianism. He epitomizes nature’s template of what a man thrust with responsibility posits.”

“He is politically witty, courageously strategic and bravely poised in dismantling the chocking old order of political domination, offensive nepotism, tribal hegemony, favouritism and religious bigotry. Gifted with the innate ability of seamless negotiation, oratorical prowess, and the political wherewithal, he navigates and closes the gaps between the old and the new order, bringing to common compromise different ethnic, political and cultural orientations.”

“Edward Onoja embodies the essential qualities of the great American Diplomat in history; Henry Kissinger-renowned negotiator, geopolitical Consultant, custodian of political idealism and pragmatism.”

He said the unrivalled role in the overwhelming success of the APC in the 2019 General elections can not be easily forgotten.

“A young, committed and audacious Edward confronted the old system and broke the yoke of excruciating hegemony. With tact, domesticated vigour and intimate pact with the grassroots, he set the new order that defines inclusiveness. Traversing the hinterland along the interior villages at the boundary of Benue, crossing the Mabolo River along the boundaries of Enugu and Anambra states, identifying our brothers and sisters who were merely Kogites by geographical description but have be forgotten by the government in the past, Edward identified with them redirected their traces back to their roots and ensured government made impact in their communities.”

Chief Onoja was recently conferred with grand commander of Igala kingdom organised by the most revered Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA) an umbrella body of all associations in Igala land.

The first of it kind tittle bestowed on him came along with several commendation by some indigenes in the state.

The story of Igalaland according Mohammed Onogwu cannot be told without the mention of Edward Onoja today. “He did not only erase the memory of the past maladministration and lack of basic amenities and infrastructure which had become the age-long insignia that differentiate Kogi East from other senatorial districts of the state, but he has also written his name in the historical marble as one who brought fortunes to the people of his ancestral constituency.”

He said the last time Ibana-Okpo-Ikeje-Emonyoku-Odidoko-Ogugu-Ette road got government attention was during the reign of Prince Abubakar Audu of blessed memory, saying that Two Igala sons had governed the state while that road remained in deplorable condition.

“But today, it has been rehabilitated for the benefit of the people. Also, the Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugwolawo-Ajaka-Idah road, Ankpa-Okpo Express Junction road which were hitherto abandoned for years are now fixed. All things are equal; no politician is ideologically connected with the grassroots in Kogi East as Edward Onoja today. “

“Within Olamaboro local government area where he hails from, over 30 boreholes in over 17 communities have been provided as part of his constituency projects. Renovation of schools and scholarship to hundreds of students annually, offsetting medical bills of indigent patients, construction of town halls and worship centres, youth and women empowerment and support for entrepreneurship and participation in socio-cultural activities including the recently built and commissioned Igala Unity House has endeared Edward Onoja to the hearts of the Igalas.”

“Giving to his impact on Igala soil, Edward was recently conferred with the award of “Grand Commander of Igala Kingdom” by the highest Igala Socio-cultural Organisation, the Igala Cultural Development Association at Anyigba.

From the Riverfront of Bassa local government area, through the hinterland of Dekina, Ankpa, Ofu, Igalamela to the Riverbank of Idah and riverine settlement of Ibaji, the administration of Yahaya Bello dots various communities with one project or the other.”

Also extolling Onoja’s virturs, the former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists kogi state council, comrade Ali Atabor, this is the first time in the history of Kogi state a Chief of Staff to a governor commands much respect even from his political adversaries.

Atabor who is equally the trustee member of the NUJ national body, argued that Kogi State would have been greater if the kind of Onoja have been in governance of the state, since its creation.

“As a journalists I am not good at praise singing, but I am force to say that the relationship between the Chief-of-Staff and the governor is so cordial and healthy for the state,” he added.

Chief Edward David Onoja will be running mate to his boss, Governor Bello for the coming gubernatorial election in the state. The question now is; can he continue to do better in his philanthropic activities in an event they win the election? Time will tell.

