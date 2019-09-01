Bandits, kidnappers not Nigerian Fulanis –Miyetti Allah

A

s the Niger State Government intensifies plans to dislodge the criminal elements from the state, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has disclosed that those perpetrating banditry, kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities are not Nigerians.

While speaking in defense of its members on Friday at an interactive meeting between Fulani leaders, state government officials, security agencies and other stakeholders held at the Government Secondary School, Kotonkoro in Mariga Local Government Area of the state, the Vice Chairman, Miyetti Allah, Niger State chapter, Alhaji Hussaini Bosso said the attacks also affect them (Fulani’s) too.

He said: “I am telling you the truth that those perpetrating banditry, kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities are not from Niger State but foreigners who have been hiding in neighbouring states.

“I am very optimistic that this meeting would put an end to the migration of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers from the neighbouring states to Niger State and other areas because we are the most affected.”

In his remarks, Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane stressed the need for people to be more security conscious in order to overcome the present security challenges that have bedeviled some parts of the country.

He told the people of the area that government is worried with activities of armed bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers and as such it is leaving no stone unturned in tackling the dastardly act in the state.

Matane further condemned in strong terms, the degree of carnage and mayhem bandits and kidnappers are causing in some parts of the country and reiterated government’s continued determination to rid the state of any security threat.

Ahmed Ibrahim Matane expressed optimism that the interactive meeting would afford the people of the area the opportunity to come with strategies that will help secure the state and communities from trans-border terrorism and migration of armed bandits and kidnappers.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Adamu Usman, warned bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and perpetrators of other criminal activities in the state to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law.

He enjoined vigilante groups in the area not to engage in any operations without the consent and involvement of the police or any security agencies, stressing that violation of this order by any vigilante group will be decisively dealt with.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane paid a courtesy visit to the Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska and intimated him on his mission to Kotonkoro.

The SSG was accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Usman, Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, Brig. Gen. Gideon Ajetonmobi, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Security, Alhaji Aliyu Isah Ekkan, Director Security, Alhaji AbdulRaheem Tariq and other top government functionaries.

