Bandits: Niger residents condemn Bello’s peace pact

Reactions have continued to trail Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s recent peace pact with bandits and the release of 13 of them after their arrest for allegedly terrorising parts of Niger State, with many residents condemning his action.

This, however, was followed by the kidnap of two persons on Monday night in Shiroro LGA where the bandits according to a source are demanding for N4million before they would be released.

The source, who spoke on phone with our Correspondent, also said, a Supervising Councillor of Health, was among those held captive and N18million ransom is being requested before they can be released.

Our Correspondent, after a snap vox pop on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital, garnered that most residents condemned government’s action, with many asking “what are the terms of the agreement?”

Over the weekend, Governor Sani Bello had alleged that the bandits were unlawfully detained and that the state has entered into a peace pact with men of the underworld in an effort to engender peace.

According to the governor: “We entered into an understanding with them to end their activities, and there is no better day to enforce that peace than today being World’s Peace Day.

“I am pleased to inform you that since we had the understanding, there has been peace in parts of the state.

“We have expended a lot of resources using military solutions but at the same time we have decided to go into dialogue. And we found out that the dialogue we engaged in is beginning to yield positive results in some parts of the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...