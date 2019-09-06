Bayelsa: Group tasks women to actively engage in politics

A head of Bayelsa State governorship election, billed for November 16, women in the state have been advised to be part of the decision-making process of who becomes the governor so that they would also share in the joy and blame of the leadership.

The advice was given yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, by the Centre for Environmental Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) during the launch of women in politics and good governance organised by the centre.

Addressing the women at the event, CEHRD representatives, David Vareba and Marsha Nwanne, urged the women to be actively involved in politics and in decision-making in the state politics.

CEHRD said: “Bayelsa women, it is time for you to come out and participate actively in politics, governance and issues that concerned women. In fact, governance concerns all women and if governance should have impact on women, then they should be part of that process. You should build your capacity and become part of governance.”

The duo, however, noted that the programme was aimed at bringing women in the grassroots together, in order to help them to participate in politics, coordinate, cooperate and link up with other women stakeholders, who are already members of political parties and already participating in governance.

The CEHRD representatives said that although one of the things that usually scare women away from politics was violence, stating that women are peace makers and that violence should not be enough reason to drive women away from politics.

