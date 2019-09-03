Politics
Bayelsa guber: APC finally adopts Direct Primaries
The Returning Officer for the Bayrlsa All Progressives Congress Primaries, Mai-Mala Buni the Governor of Yobe State on Tuesday night declared that the process to elect the governorship candidate of the party in the state will be the direct primary method following the vacation of the court order that earlier disrupted it.
Buni, who spoke after a meeting with the aspirants and major party stakeholders including the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, in Yenagoa said the process would be concluded within the time frame stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Buni said: “The process has commenced and we had a very wonderful meeting with the stakeholders. We adjourned the meeting to allow the process to continue. We have agreed to adhere to all the guidelines issued by the party.
“We have a timeframe within which we are working. The process is direct primaries and all the aspirants agreed with it. We are on the same page.
“We are here to provide the level-playing ground for all the aspirants. We are not hoping for violence. We are all APC and one big family so we have to work together to win the election.
“It is only one person that wins and when one person emerges we look forward for all the others to come forward and support him.”
The Sagbama High Court sitting in Yenagoa had set aside an interim order stopping the party from conducting its governorship primaries in the state using direct method.
The court presided by E.G. Umukoro, said the interim order, which he initially granted, could no longer stand following the argument contained in application on notice filed by the applicant respondent.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Politics
Ikpeazu has been on pay cut since 2015, says commissioner
Abia State has been in the news in recent times for the wrong reasons, ranging from salary and pension arrears to infrastructure decay, among others. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, offers explanation to these and other issues
Some portions of the 9km Umuaro/Ekwereazu road, linking Abia with Akwa Ibom State, quickly failed after completion. What’s your explanation for that?
First, I want to say that this administration has confidence in our local contractors. Of course this is the only administration in its own economic bracket in Nigeria among the 36 states of the federation that is using four grade A contractors at the same time. We are also engaging local contractors, especially those we know can do very quality jobs. The thing with Umuaro-Ekwereazu road is that it was an intervention we made specifically because Aba-Ikot Ekpene road was abandoned by the federal government; people couldn’t move; they could not link up with Aba from Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.
So, we decided that we need to do a road to open up access to Akwa Ibom, at least, to avoid a very terrible part of Aba-Ikot Ekpene road that the federal government abandoned. But, the challenge is that that road was done bearing in mind that ordinarily it is a Grade C road. Ordinarily, that is a rural road, but we realized that because of the continuous failure of Aba-Ikot Ekpene federal road and Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene federal road, that road started taking very heavy traffic. Because that road was impacted by heavy traffic, it became a problem for its durability.
But the governor has directed the contractor to go back to the road and do palliative work bearing in mind that the contractor is one of the best we have in Abia State and indeed Nigeria. As a government that is responsible, we want them to go back there and look at that road as a possible Trunk B Road based on the traffic it is receiving and take both palliative and long lasting measures to see that our people continue to have access to Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.
The Aba road in Umuahia, has been under construction since the first tenure of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and has been slated for completion to celebrate the first 100 days in office of his second term, but it doesn’t seem feasible as both personnel and equipment have vacated the site. What happened?
This administration has fully paid the contractor, but for some reasons, Aba and Umuahia, exceptionally have received high rain fall. If you notice for 12 days Aba was bombarded by rains, 12 days nonstop. For Umuahia it was eight days nonstop. No contractor can do any effective work under the rain. So, the contractor came back to say, unless you are going to accept variations in contract, we will not be able to work at this time. And we said go back and work on completing the drainage.
If you go to front of the Ceramics Industry, you will see Arab contractors working on the drains, so that once we have more clement weather they will complete the asphalting of the small portion left. We have even gone ahead to award from where they will stop, that is, the rail line to Ubakala junction of the express to a local contractor to deliver a better road to enter Umuahia from. Let me point out this, in terms of time, this administration prefers to do quality roads. We consider quality over and above time. And people have to also noted that it is not as if we have limitless financial resources. Sometimes some of these road projects are delayed because we don’t have enough funds to continue, but there is one assurance we need to give to our people, the administration of governor Okezie Ikpeazu will not abandon any road project that we started, not even one.
But we will continue to do what we have to do based on the resources available. Time is not important to us as quality because by the time we leave Aba road, the next two administrations in Abia State should not go back to it, that means we would have effectively added to infrastructure capital. What happened in Abia State in the past is that previous administrations did not do quality roads, so we have gone back to those roads. Of course, it is not possible to complete all those road projects at the same time and even if you have the money you don’t have control over the weather and that’s what we are seeing in Aba Road. I still believe that Aba Road will still be commissioned in September based on what I have seen right now, the extent of the work I have observed I believe Aba Road will still be commissioned in September.
Does this also apply to other projects that were supposed to be completed for the first 100 days in office?
Generally, it is the same problem. I need to point this out; we have already delivered about three of the 100 days projects. But I must point this out, first 100 days is a review period for us. After that we do another review in 200 days, after that we do another review in 300 days. That review period says, how far have we gone in 100 days, what is left? We will evaluate, there is no ceremony called 100 days for us. What we have is, at the end of the first 100 days sit back and review all that we wanted to do.
How would you react to the knotty issue of backlog of salaries, pensions and gratuity, which led to the recent demonstration by pensioners?
I think the story of payment of salaries in Abia State is not reported correctly. The ministries, departments and agencies of government in Abia State are up to date with payment of salaries. They received their July salary on August 1. No single ministry, department and agencies of Abia State is owed even one month of salary. Now, these people constitute more than 70 per cent of Abia State workforce. Where there is a challenge is workers of parastatals. By law, even by definition, parastatal management should pay the workers. The government does not pay their salaries. Go and verify this. If you go to a neighbouring state, I don’t want mention the name, pensioners there are owed over 80 months, but you don’t see protests.
If you go to some of the states that we envied during the recession, many of them slashed workers’ salaries by about 70 per cent, some 50 per cent, but this administration continued to pay workers 100 per cent to date. Abia State’s wage bill is around N2.4 billion, but in a neighbouring state, the wage bill is N900 million. Now, if you go to that state that is paying N900 million and compare what they pay their Level 8 workers to what we pay to our Level 8 workers, you will understand that workers are much more better off in Abia State. That’s why we asked the workers if they are ready for us to do exactly what that other state is doing, so that we will have more money and our wage bill will come down to about N1.6 billion which will be more manageable.
What will you have to say about local government workers, who also say they are in arrears even as the allocation is as regular as that of the state?
I don’t believe the arrears were accumulated under the new local government officials. The two months arrears they are talking about were there before they came, before the new transaction rule, the NFI rule. But the governor has directed them to prioritize workers payment. It’s the same thing with primary school teachers. Of course, you know that they now enjoy more reasonable financial autonomy. What we are going to do is to continue to push them to set aside money to pay the backlog that they have, but at the same time ensure that every month they pay workers first.
The instruction of the governor to them is: ‘You must pay workers before you spend on any other thing.” Let me point this out to you, the governor had the opportunity to pay his political appointees, some of them have not received the last month’s salary before they were relieved of their duties and the governor said: ‘Use that money and pay my pensioners first. My pensioners would have to be comfortable before you start telling me about political appointees.’ There’s something nobody is talking about; since 2015 Governor Ikpeazu is on 50 per cent of his salary and 50 per cent of his security vote today compared to what others before him were getting. Go and verify it.
I am a commissioner in Abia State I am on 50 per cent salary. I am also on 50 per cent security vote. I should not hide it that my salary is about N210,000, that is not the standard salary of a commissioner. People are not talking about this; that’s the sacrifice the governor insisted that we all make to support payment of workers, to support development projects, and we are happy to make the sacrifice. Indeed, nobody should think that we are happy parastatals are owing workers or that pensioners are being owed. It worries the governor much more than it even worries the general public and that is why he is actively working hard to see where we can find the resources to clear these outstanding as quickly as possible.
Do you have any explanation for the governor’s delay in constituting the state Executive Council as you happen to be one of the two members of the exco since the government came on board three months ago?
The governor is ready with the list of commissioners, but the House of Assembly is on recess. As soon as they resume from their recess, he will give them and they will announce the new commissioners. What he has done is to assemble the best quality of men and women, a mixture of professionals, technocrats and politicians with conscience. Not every politician would be there. Those with conscience alone, who understand the mission, those who understand the vision of the governor, those who can relate with the 5-point development agenda of the government. The list is tilted in favour of young persons. We will submit it at the appropriate time and the appropriate time in this case is when the House of Assembly resumes.
Indeed, there is actually no vacuum as you can see, there are two commissioners in place, the commissioner for Information and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. We have a Secretary to the State Government (SSG) who is a member of the exco and we also have the Deputy Chief of Staff, who is also in the exco, so the wheel of government is running, but we believe that the expanded list will come very soon.
Politics
Bayelsa guber: APC finally adopts Direct Primaries
The Returning Officer for the Bayrlsa All Progressives Congress Primaries, Mai-Mala Buni the Governor of Yobe State on Tuesday night declared that the process to elect the governorship candidate of the party in the state will be the direct primary method following the vacation of the court order that earlier disrupted it.
Buni, who spoke after a meeting with the aspirants and major party stakeholders including the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, in Yenagoa said the process would be concluded within the time frame stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Buni said: “The process has commenced and we had a very wonderful meeting with the stakeholders. We adjourned the meeting to allow the process to continue. We have agreed to adhere to all the guidelines issued by the party.
“We have a timeframe within which we are working. The process is direct primaries and all the aspirants agreed with it. We are on the same page.
“We are here to provide the level-playing ground for all the aspirants. We are not hoping for violence. We are all APC and one big family so we have to work together to win the election.
“It is only one person that wins and when one person emerges we look forward for all the others to come forward and support him.”
The Sagbama High Court sitting in Yenagoa had set aside an interim order stopping the party from conducting its governorship primaries in the state using direct method.
The court presided by E.G. Umukoro, said the interim order, which he initially granted, could no longer stand following the argument contained in application on notice filed by the applicant respondent.
Politics
Kinsmen move to recall Okorocha from senate
Kinsmen of Senator Rochas Okorocha representing Imo West Senatorial district have commenced action towards the recall of the former governor from the senate just about two months into his tenure.
In a statement issued Tuesday by Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, a socio-cultural organisation and pressure group from Okorocha’s Constituency, the group accused Okorocha of underrepresention.
They contended that the former governor is “morally unfit” to represent Imo West, having been indicted by INEC and several probe committees in the state for alleged misrule and misappropriation of the public funds while in office.
According to the statement signed by Christian Okolie and Chibuike Odunze, President and Publicity Secretary respectively, the group has already set up a seven-man committee headed by one Mr. Collins Opuruzo, who among other things is charged with the responsibilities of “interfacing with INEC for the purpose of the recall; collation of data, petitions and signatures of the entire eligible electorate in the zone”.
Politics
2023 presidency: North, S’East leaders disagree on zoning
There seems to be no end in the sight to the brickbats between the North and South-East over which part of the country produces the president in 2023.
Some Northern political leaders have continued to make case for their region to retain power beyond 2023, but their Southern counterparts, particularly those of South-East extraction, are insisting that it is the turn of their zone to produce the next president.
Though a former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, warned that there would be crisis if North decides to hold on to power beyond 2023, another Northern political leader and Second Republic presidential adviser, Alhaji Tanko Yakassi, warned that threats and blackmail cannot win the presidency for the Igbo.
However, apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; elder statesman and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche and a coalition of Igbo groups, maintained that a president of Igbo extraction will not only ensure equity and fairness, but test the commitment of leaders of other sections of the country to Nigeria’s unity.
There’ll be crisis if North holds on to power – Balarabe
Balarabe Musa, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who said Nigerians will suffer if zoning is jettisoned, told New Telegraph in an interview that it is in the interest of the country to adhere to the zoning arrangement between the North and South.
His words: “It is dangerous, but it would not break Nigeria. But, I can tell you that it will make every part of Nigeria to suffer. We are suffering under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari that are northern based, but the suffering will be worse if we jettison zoning.”
Further warning on the dangers of North perpetuating itself in power, Musa advised politicians against playing with the level of economic, political as well as social and religious integration the nation has achieved.
His words: “There are people in Nigeria, who are products of intermarriage, even if you dismiss the idea of intermarriage, there are people, for instance, from the North, who live in the South, who know nowhere else other than the South and they made it clear when some Northern elders asked their people to leave the South and return to the North. Some of them said ‘we have lived here for ages; we have spent our lives there.’ It might look insignificant in terms of arrogant politics, but in reality, these people have influence.
“That is why there were lots of stories during the civil war. Some northerners preferred to go back to the South than remain in the North. Some of the northerners, even Hausa/Fulani, who didn’t know people in the North became strangers in their own land. It was the same thing with the people of the East. There was a place in Tudun Wada, Kaduna that we called Enugu; a settlement of people who intermarried between northerners and the Igbo.
“People should not play with the level of economic, political as well as social and religious integration we have achieved. If there is separation, what are you going to do with, for instance, Igbo in Kaduna or even in Kano, who have been there for over a hundred years? The same thing with Enugu where there are Hausa/Fulani, who have been there over time.
“So, let us try and remain one Nigeria. I know it is very difficult, and at the moment, you might even say it is not worth it. But other people in other parts of the world faced the same problem and they made it. Look at England, how many years have they being having problem with Ireland, Scotland and Wales? But, they are handling it and still remain one country.”
Threats cannot give S’East power – Yakassai
But, Yakassai, who reacted to a statement credited to a former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, that there will be no Igbo citizen of Nigeria if the South-East is denied the presidency in 2023, said though he is an advocate of Igbo presidency, the approach employed by Ezeife is faulty and cannot be accepted in a democracy.
His words: “While all along I have been advocating for a president for Nigeria from the South-East, I would like to advice that issuing threats as was reflected in views ascribed to my good friend, Dr. Ezeife, is, in my views, not the right approach to achieve that objective in a multi-dimensional country such as Nigeria.
“Besides, the normal way of political advocacy is through persuasion rather than threats and blackmail. At his age, national standing and exposure, I am not happy to hear a person like Dr. Ezeife speaking in the same vein as Nnamdi Kalu and his likes. Nnamdi Kalu is only engaging in rhetoric to appeal to the sentiments of young Igbo people, who are oblivious of the consequences of what they do.
“We have experienced this kind of careless mantra that led to the loss of many lives and destruction of property during the unfortunate civil war. Dr. Ezeife as an elder by right and a former elected governor of the most populous state with more enlightened and advanced people in the entire South-East geopolitical zone, a retired and seasoned civil servant of note, should be above this kind of rhetoric.
“Dr. Ezeife is undoubtedly aware that no ethnic group in our country is in competition with south easterners in the field of commerce and industry today,and this is likely to be the case in the foreseeable future. So, for anyone to be thinking of any situation that will lead to the pulling out of the South-East people from this country is without any doubt making a wrong calculation.
“I am an ardent supporter of seeing the emergence of a Nigerian president from the South-East geopolitical zone. My stand is informed by my patriotic desire to see that equity and justice is done to Nigerians from that area like their brothers from the North and West who had the opportunity of having one of their own emerge as president.
“But this can only be achieved in a democratic setting through persuasion rather than threats and blackmail. Politicking is about debate and exchange of ideas, so that holders of different political viewpoints can win support of their rivals by advancing superior arguments and reasons.
“That is what democracy is all about. There is no other way of going about it. The sooner this is appreciated and respected the better in a civilised discourse. All Nigerians should appreciate the need to subscribe to its sustenance.”
Ohanaeze: A president of Igbo extraction’ll cement Nigeria’s unity
But, apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which insisted that it is the turn of the South-East in 2023, said a president of Igbo extraction will not only make for equity and fairness, but also help to cement the unity of the country.
Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, who spoke with New Telegraph in Enugu, said the presidency of Nigeria has been turn-by-turn, noting that the North, South-West and South-South had taken their respective turns, remaining the South-East.
He said: “Our view is very clear; the presidency of Nigeria for now is turn-by-turn. The North has adequately had its turn, the South-West has adequately had its turn, the South-South has had its turn; it is now the turn of the South-East.
“If you talk about merit; we even have people who can deliver. We have so many people, who can turn around Nigeria. It is even for the best interest of Nigeria because Ndigbo are development conscious people. So, whoever is there as president from Igbo extraction will see the whole of Nigeria as his constituency and the same developmental consciousness that is in-born in them will translate to the nation’s development.
“Also, a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction will give the Igbo psychological restitution and will also douse the agitation by some youths for self-determination. I think those trying to circumvent it or subvert it should soft pedal. I’m appealing to those trying to torpedo the political stability of Nigeria to think twice because it will not augur well for the nation and will not help the unity of the South.
“We are trying to build bridges, we are trying to have East-West solidarity and even East-North solidarity, and we want the solidarity of all sections of Nigeria. So, a president of Igbo extraction will cement the unity we are looking for.”
Ndigbo should get ready to fight – Amaechi
Elder statesman and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who spoke in the same vein, urged Ndigbo to get ready to fight for the presidency in 2023.
He said: “They should start first of all now to organise, to mobilize. I have asked them to come to me, they don’t want to listen. Each person is pursuing his own life; presidency cannot just come to them because they said we want to be president. You have to organise, you have to work, you have to strategize, you have to mobilize and they are not doing these.”
Methodist prelate, youth groups: North, S’West must jettison 2023 plan
Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche, who also spoke on the issue, maintained that the South-East must be allowed to produce the next president after President Buahri.
The prelate, who described agitations by the North and South-West as selfish, said the two regions have produced presidents since the country’s return to civil rule in 1999, while the South-East, which according to him, championed Nigeria’s independence, but has suffered marginalization over the years, must be compensated in 2023.
“After this present administration in the country by the North-West, naturally, power should come to South-East because the South-South and South-West had occupied the presidency through Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. So, if we want to enthrone equity and justice, the next leader of the country should come from the South-East,” he told New Telegraph.
A coalition of Niger Delta Youth Leaders’ Forum and Ohanaeze Youth Council, on its part, warned that the country may be further divided if the South-East is denied the presidency in 2023.
The groups added that denying the zone an opportunity to produce the president in next the general election will increase agitation for Biafra by Igbo youths.
The coalition, in a statement by Dr. Abiye Dogulas (National President Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Leaders’ Forum), Comrade Obinnna Achionye (Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide) and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike (Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide), urged the North to honour the power rotation agreement.
It said: “We are overwhelmed by the large delegation of over 150 youths from different states of Niger Delta to press for the legitimate demand for the South-East to produce the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023 as a new dimension towards ensuring that Nigeria remains as one entity beyond 2023, and we have eminently qualified personalities both in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to actualize the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.
A group, Odinala Cultural Heritage Foundation otherwise known as OCHIE Igbo, which faulted the clamour by the North and South-West for the presidency come 2023, said the next general election will be a major test of North and South-West leaders’ commitment to a united and just Nigeria.
The group’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Okoro Chinedum Benedict, who spoke with our correspondent in Owerri, said: “The cooking pot has three legs. Let us assume that those legs represent the three major ethnic tribes – Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba. Since the Fourth Republic, Ndigbo have had to support other tribes to clinch the presidency.
“So, it is only right and just that Ndigbo be allowed to produce the president in 2023 as was the case with the South-West in 1999, when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olu Falae ran against each other before Obasanjo eventually clinched the presidency.
“2023 will therefore determine how committed we are to justice, and how passionate we are to righting the wrongs of the past. To say the least, 2023 would be the moral test for our dedication and commitment to one Nigeria.”
Okoro recalled that in 1999, it wasn’t just about politics, but about keeping Nigeria as one indivisible entity. According to him, “That was where the ‘non-negotiable’ phrase came from.”
He added: “It is imperative that we reawaken the consciousness that 2023 would not just be about politics. It would be about justice; it would be about dousing tension and bringing stability to the nation. And most importantly, it will be about according Ndigbo their respect and rightful place as a major part of the federating units of Nigeria.”
Politics
Buhari’s choice of ministers met expectations – Erubami
Comrade Mashood Erubami is the president of Nigeria Voters Assembly (VOTAS) and Executive Director, Centre for Human Rights. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on expectations from the newly-inaugurated Federal Executive Council, among other issues
What is your take on the newly-inaugurated federal cabinet?
The new ministers, no doubt, conform to the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to give Nigerians a formidable team that will drive the Next Level agenda of his government and it is great that this has been done in a timely fashion. The ministers in my view met the expectation of majority who do not harbour ethnic hatred and ill feelings or driven by separatist agenda but imbued with the spirit of one nation, one government and one God. The ministers are persons who are capable of adding value to the policies and programmes of government. So, it is the responsibility of you and I to join hands with the government to drive the processes and key in to its policies.
What are your expectations from the cabinet?
Against the deluge of campaign promises made by President Buhari on specific and general issues of road/rail infrastructure, education, agriculture, poverty eradication and inclusion of youths and women in government as well as the fight against corruption and Insecurity, his victory on the February 16, 2019, must once again set new agenda for earning greatness for the country and reaffirm the strong commitment of the President to ending corruption, jailing all its perpetrators and end insecurity, so as to regain the confidence of local and foreign investors.
My expectations is lengthened by the high hopes of the Nigerian masses and the realities of noticeable shortfalls in government performance and the need to chart a new course for making Nigeria great again. There is a subsisting confidential trust between the poor and the government of President Buhari, which must be redesigned by the ministers to change the game of mandate delivery and redirect the next level government to concentrate more on the less privileged and vulnerable and creating qualitative life for their decent existence.
What specific areas do you think the ministers should focus on?
Given the high hopes of the people and the deluge of unmet needs in the first term of President Buhari against his campaign promises, the people will expect that the ministers will commence their duties with immediate setting of specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound project models to discourage the business as usual attitude and orientation of work, devoid of goal targeting that permeated the first term towards underscoring the implementation of government policies in the spirit of prosperity and sustainable development.
They must also set up project performance self-evaluation mechanism to review every project execution, quality and impact on the life of the people. The ministers must also make public the set goals and objectives to be achieved by the Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), prioritise, rank and assign responsibility and appropriate authority. The public expect to see and feel dramatic positive changes in the performance of the ministers as aides through which the President expect to change the course of governance and leave an enduring legacy for sustainable national development.
The new ministers should also leverage on the subsisting synergy between the executive and the legislature to raise the bar of productive governance in the country, putting behind the mistakes of the first term, and avoid distractions that could drag back the vehicle of good governance so as to renew the capacity to drive sustainable economic growth, job creation and ability to enhance good governance via delivery of tangible dividends of democracy to the mass of Nigerians.
Nigerians expect the administration to sustain its fight against corruption. What measures do you think it should take to achieve its goal on the anti-graft war?
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation must mobilise the anti-corruption agencies and resources under his control to fight corruption head long; fight its menace strenuously and unsparingly in a nonselective manner. The anti-corruption agencies must be reformed to be more effective, proactive to respond to corruption issues in line with global best practices. And all cases of corruption taken through the police or so-called Justice Department must not be compromised by using wrong charges that are easily knocked out by lawyers, who do not necessarily know the law, but are winning case because they are familiar with judges.
With corruption out of the way of Nigeria, there will be available resources left for building of roads and bridges, power infrastructures which will be available for the manufacturers, industrialists and for social services towards inducing employment and create new capacities for better revenue generation. Education will also be brought to its expected level of International standard and the money that would have gone into private pockets of civil servants and politicians would be utilised to fund research on science and technology.
The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation must be fair and ethical as work with honest judiciary and incorruptible bar to ensure justice, so that technicalities are not used most often against substantial justice to win cases. He must also start the review all court judgements yet to be obeyed by the government and within three months, ensure that they are obeyed without further delay. I will also advise that all outstanding cases of alleged corruption against judges must be relisted and charged to court through the appropriate agencies.
In the process monies found to belong to states, which are laundered from contracts awarded through accomplices must be won back through diligent prosecution. Also, houses built with proceeds of corruption must be recovered.
What about the issue of power, which is another major thing Nigerians are yearning for?
The Ministry of Power is expected to double the capacity of DISCOs to utilise the current power generation capacity, while increasing generation. The minister in charge of energy and power must work to reduce fuel prices and electricity charges. This will stem the mass movement of manufacturing companies out of the Nigeria for countries where the advantage of scale could be enjoyed. It should also boost the economy to create jobs, bring about business growth and improve living conditions.
With the level of insecurity in Nigeria, what do you think government can do, especially the ministers in charge of internal security?
The minister in charge of Police Affairs must rid the Police Force, within two years, of hoodlums who have been mistakenly recruited, so as to prevent conscious commission of law breaking, extra-prejudicial killings, rampant torture to extract information from suspects, arbitrary detention and maltreatment of detainees.
The new ministers concerned with security and safety of lives and property must ensure that nobody engaged in kidnapping, intra-community violence, robbery and unnecessary militancy is spared from accounting before the law of the land. Measures must also be put in place to curtail the misuse of ammunition against public rallies and peaceful protests.
Having highlighted some of the key areas the Buhari administration must focus on, what is your advice to the ministers to ensure that they deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians?
My advice to the ministers will be to learn from those who have entered the pitfalls of corruption in the past to refrain from unethical practices in office and close their eyes against the temptation to want to divert public funds for their private uses. They must remember that the public cannot forget in a jiffy that those with a mass wealth during the last tenure cannot go scot free. Human rights and principal anti-corruption crusaders are collecting facts against them to ensure what they worth before going into government with their present status and shall soon call for their accountability. So, they must be guided that same institution will do the needful on them too.
The new ministers must also redouble their efforts, work diligently to serve and not to steal, ensuring that every programme they implement make impacts on the lives of the people and contribute to the overall success of the Buhari administration. President Buhari had boldly told Nigerians how he met the state of the nation; its security, declining economy, huge youth unemployment and the rot of corruption including the unveiled realities of insecurity. He never pretended that he was going to solve all the accompanying problems alone and within short span of time in office but was strongly convinced that the problems are solvable.
This bold statement must always click in the minds of the ministers in whatever they do that they must live the stage far better than they met it and that President Buhari when evaluated must receive excellent marks. As it was, Buhari met multifarious problems accentuated with network of damaging social media platforms implanted by corrupt politicians who have tended to see nothing progressive in the style and technique being adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate to stem the tide of unethical practices and Indiscipline, all inherent obstacles must be removed. Corruption must not be left for the President to fight alone, the ministers must join hands with him to ensure that the toes of corrupts and their promoters are marched and their legs crushed at all levels of their engagements.
Having spoken on your expectations from the ministers, what is your advice to President Buhari?
President Buhari must start the next level government by cultivating a collective stakeholders governance, carrying along his new ministers with the orientation of proper understanding of his project models in an all-inclusive manner, making the masses to become the oxygen of his democratic administration while also extending the hands of friendship to others from opposition parties and competent hands from outside the parties to make them participate in his government, so as to get the system working for the country without prejudice to the ongoing corruption fights which must continue unsparingly.
Politics
Bayelsa Guber: Bayelsa is doom if we don’t get it right this time, says Okoya
With allegations of votes buying, imposition of candidate and the many irregularities that have characterized the process for choosing who bears the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, an aspirant, Reuben Okoya, insists the state may be heading for doom, if the process is not right.
Okoya, a frontline aspirant for the PDP governorship race, who meet members of the Federated Correspondents Chapel on Monday in Yenagoa, said the state was at a cross roads and needs to get it right this time or face a troubled future.
He said there are lots of distrust, lies and disunity among Bayelsans, so there was the need to unite all Bayelsans in the new dispensation to save the state from the looming doom.
The governorship aspirant said he is not desperate to become a governor at all cost but he is desperately desirous to help build the capacity of the youths, adding that any mistake of choosing a wrong candidate will not augur well for the state.
He said, “If we don’t get it right this time, I mean if Bayelsa doesn’t get it right this time, I don’t want to mince my words we are doomed.”
Politics
Tribunal Dismisses PDM’s petition, upholds Umahi’s victory
The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on
Monday dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Ajah Agha Arua challenging the omission of the party’s name and logo in the March 9 governorship election in the state.
Chief Agha had petitioned the tribunal alleging that that his party’s name and logo were omitted in the ballot papers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which he said disenfranchised the party supporters in the March 9 election and called for a total
cancellation of the election.
Governor David Umahi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), INEC and PDP were respondents to the petition.
Delivering judgment on the petition, Chairman of the Tribunal, A.B Abukareem held that PDM did not conduct any valid primary.
He held that the party failed to prove that it conducted its primary and submitted the name of its candidate in line with the electoral act and upheld the election of Governor Umahi in the governorship election.
Politics
First ladies’ pet projects: From better life to life assured
The story of first ladies’ pet projects
FELIX NWANERI writes on pet projects of past and present Nigeria’s first ladies, with promises of empowerment and better life for women and children that have remained a mirage over the years
T
he First Lady phenomenon seems to have come to stay in Nigeria as part of the polity. Perhaps, copied from the United States (U.S.) where the use of the title, First Lady to describe the spouse of an executive first began in the early days of the republic, the office of the First Lady is not recognised by the Nigerian Constitution though wives of presidents and governors have over time continued to enjoy public acknowledgement and some perks.
However, this has generated lots of controversies among stakeholders, who not only see such office as an illegality, but a drain on the nation’s resources. From a mere status in the First and Second Republics, the First Lady phenomenon has metamorphosed to a power broking one.
The office, particularly, became part of Nigeria’s polity in 1986 through the wife of the then military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, late Mariam. Since then, wives of subsequent leaders, military or civilian, have not only continued to glamourise the position, but have gone ahead to strengthen it.
As a result of this, the title, which has no mention anywhere in the Nigerian Constitution has become a trend at all levels of government in Nigeria – federal, states and even the local councils.
And despite the fact that formal budgetary provisions are not made for this office, it is very generously funded with public funds. Also, the various first ladies are allocated a retinue of aides, who are paid from public funds. Besides these are beside their pet projects, which are equally funded by the government as well as funds from individuals, corporate bodies and donor agencies.
Like in the Babangida era, when the then First Lady introduced the Better Life programme, it has become the norm for spouses of successive presidents and governors to introduce one form of pet project or the other. However, many have argued that these pet projects are avenues to siphon public funds as they make little or no impact on the lives of the people even as they fizzle out once the spouses of their initiators leave office.
Apart from the Better Life Programme, which ceased to exist after Babangida relinquished power in 1993, other pet projects by former first ladies’ since then include Family Support Programme/Family Economic Advancement Programme by Maryam Abacha (late General Sani Abacha’s wife) and Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative by Hon. Justice Fati Abubakar (General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s wife).
Others are Child Care Trust Programme by late Mrs. Stella Obasanjo (former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s wife); International Cancer Centre project by Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua (late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s wife) and most recently, Women for Change Initiative by Dame Patience Jonathan (immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife).
The pet projects are however not limited to wives of presidents and governors. Some wives of vice presidents and deputy governors have also at various times initiated theirs. Like those of the first ladies, most of them equally fizzled out immediately the respective spouses of their initiators left office. An example is the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) by Hajia Titi Abubakar (wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar).
These pet projects, which have spanned over decades and kept changing names though the same package, have all promised change, empowerment, better life, and everything imaginable for women and children.
But, the questions many have asked are: What exactly are these programmes all about? Are they just avenues for first ladies to seek relevance for their office, buy time and have something to do besides having tea and dinner parties with their friends and ladies-in-waiting? Do these projects actually touch and change the lives of women and children, whom they are mostly meant for?
Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who, at a time, stirred the honest nest with his call for the scrapping of the Office of the First Lady, described the position as an “office of confusion,” which adds to the reckless spending by the respective levels of government.
According to him, “it costs an average of N2 billion to run the Office of the First in a state annually and all the office does is to create confusion. If you do away with it, you have saved a state government of N2 billion and N72 billion for all 36 states, annually.”
Perhaps, it was against this backdrop of wastage that most political analysts and observers, in 2012, hailed the recommendation by the Justice Alfa Belgore Presidential Committee on the Review of Outstanding Constitutional Issues that the office of the First Lady be scrapped.
The committee’s report read in part: “The committee noted, the response on the Office of the First Lady and recommends that since the office does not operate under any legal framework, that the operation and funding (both in kind and cash) of such offices at all levels of government should be discouraged and abolished forthwith.”
Despite the praise that greeted the recommendation, it was never implemented and the debate for and against the office has continued to dominate the political space since then. While there seems to be a consensus on its scrap, a political school is of the belief that the fact that the Office of the Lady is not provided for in the constitution does not make it illegal.
Though members of this political school acknowledged that one of the problems with the office is that Nigerians have allowed their experiences with some former power-hungry and corrupt first ladies to inform their judgement on the issue, they argued that the question of legitimacy could be addressed if the people can engage in conversations devoid of the usual venom, hypocrisy, sexism and ignorance.
They cited the Office of the Chief of Staff, which was nowhere mentioned in the constitution, but has become an integral part of the executive both at the federal and state levels. “If there is legislation and a budgetary provision recognising the office of the spouse either at national or state level, then there will be more transparency and accountability around their activities,” members of this school argued.
Predicating their argument on the U.S. experience, they further opined that the Office of the First Lady of the U.S. evolved over time. It is not in the American constitution, and for many years the office was not funded, except for the use of seconded, temporary staff. But all this changed in November 1978, when President Jimmy Carter approved Public Law 95-570, which provided for the First Lady’s budget and staff.
But, till today, debates still rage in the U.S. about the various occupants of the office, their politics, choices, their value addition or subtraction and so on, but there is consensus that the office itself has come to stay and it does have a vital role to play. Apart from serving as hostess of the White House, it is also in charge of all social and ceremonial events of the White House.
The U.S. First Lady has her own staff that includes the White House Social Secretary, a Chief of Staff, Press Secretary, Chief Floral Designer and Executive Chef, among others.
But, brilliant as the argument for the legalisation of the office of the First Lady in Nigeria may sound, critics, who maintained that it should be done away with, described it as an aberration. They particularly decried the rate at which an office that has no constitutional backing is being used by to carry out sensitive state functions.
To these analysts, although some past first ladies had at different times initiated projects that were specifically aimed at women and children, their impact were never felt as envisaged as the high point of most of them was sharing of foodstuff and perhaps clothing to women or donation of sewing machines, grinding machines and provision of small scale loans for the purpose of setting up petty trades, whereas they were relegated to the background as a result governments policies.
Maryam Babangida: Better Life Programme for Rural Women
The Better Life Programme for Rural Women (BLP) was initiated in September 1986 by Mrs. Maryam Babangida, whose spouse, General Ibrahim Babangida, was Nigeria’s head of state from 1985 to 1993.
The programme was one of the numerous strategic institutional approaches put in place to solve some of the identified challenges facing a considerable portion of the population then.
BLP championed women issues vigorously and sought to improve the quality of life and status of rural women by creating awareness among them as well encouraged them to realise, utilize and develop their potentials for a more fulfilling life.
The programme was launched in Abuja after which every state and local government in Nigeria launched its own chapter and it operated through committees organised along village, districts, local government areas, state and federal levels.
The objectives of the programme include: To raise the social consciousness of women about their right and roles, as well as their social, political and economic responsibilities; to sensitize, motivate and mobilise women for a more positive and fulfilling life; to encourage women to work together for better understanding and the resolution of their problems and to give basic education and train women in various skills and techniques to enable them to understand and participate more effectively in programs and activities in their communities.
Others were” To encourage, solicit, and strongly support, programmes and public policies and government action on matters of gender equity and equality, women empowerment, political participation in governance, human rights and health issues; to seek, encourage, and support, credible and qualified women civil society organisation for avid participation in the design, implementation and monitoring/evaluation of macro-economic reforms and politics and development administration; to collaborate with government, donor and international non-governmental organisations to organise conferences, workshops and seminars and generate knowledge products that will facilitate knowledge on current best practices and lessons of experience in gender mainstreaming in government and budgetary procedures.
At the inception of the programme, critics argued that BLP was an exercise in futility and publicity, exhibitionist showpiece meant at dragging attention to Mrs. Babangida and other elite women who ran it. Also, the composition of the organizing committee comprising of wives of service chiefs and elite women depicted that the elite women were working for and not with the rural and local women.
However, in reality, the programme went beyond the mere parade of flamboyant attire of the elite women. Key areas in which BLP made appreciable marks were awareness on the plight of women; economic improvement for women through creation of cooperatives and other associations as bases for rendering assistance to the women in productive ventures and mobilizing women to participate in immunization against children diseases.
Also, through the BLP, Mrs. Babangida was able to complete a lot of projects. She built the Center for Women Development from resources realized from the lunching of BLP. The building was formally commissioned at Abuja in 1992.
She equally lobbied the AFRC (Armed Forces Ruling Council) to establish the National Women Commission, which was formally established by the promulgation of Decree 30 of 1989. The commission successfully hosted the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) conference on the integration of women in development.
Despite these feats, BLP’s demise was inevitable as it went into extinction, when its benefactor (General Babangida) bowed out of power on August 27, 1993. Before then (1990), a Lagos based lawyer and rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (now late) had filed a suit at a Lagos High Court and prayed it to compel Mrs. Babangida to disclose the sources of funds for used for the BLP fair.
He also asked the court to also declare that Mrs. Babangida, apart from being the wife of President Babangida, has no constitutional function or duty, or power vested in her to embark on political, economic, or functional programme like the BLP. General Babangida was joined in the suit as a co-defendant, but Fawehinmi lost the suit.
Maryam Abacha: Family Support Programme
The Family Support Programme (FSP) and Family Support Trust Fund (FSTF) were instituted by Maryam Abacha, who succeeded Mrs. Babangida as First Lady after her spouse, General Sanni Abacha,
From Better Life to Future Assured
sacked the Interim National Government put in place by General Babangida and headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan. The main objective of the FSP was to improve the standard of living of Nigerians through the family unit on health, education, agriculture, income generation, disability and destitution. Other areas of interest included issues affecting children and widows and national peace. And for proper documentation and accountability, Mrs. Ababcha affiliated the FSP to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Social Development. The FSTF, which was launched in 1994, on its part, was instrumental in the construction of the National Women and Children Hospital, Abuja.
However, like Mrs. Babangida’s BLP, Maryam Abacha stopped identifying with FSP and FSTF, following the demise of her husband in August 1998. But she later disclosed in a media interview that her consolation is that some of the projects initiated through the programmes were sustained by administrations that succeeded her spouse’s regime. “I did those projects on government basis. They are still there. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo did not change the names, neither did subsequent presidents.
The African First Ladies Peace Mission is still there, the Poverty Alleviation Programme, the National Programme on Immunisation, the Family Support Programme, the Family Support Basic Education Programme and the Family Economic Advancement Programme are all there. These are projects and programmes that touched the lives of the people, particularly women.
“The National Hospital is there and so are the other hospitals around the country. I never did any programme for my personal benefit, but for the government and the people of the country. So, today, in my personal capacity, on whether I’m still embarking on these projects, I am no longer in government, so I am not embarking on such projects. I tried my best as the then First Lady to bring about all-round development, particularly for women in the rural areas. We did extensive reach-out to the rural populace and touched lives in the remote areas of the country,” she said.
Fati Abubakar:
Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative The trend of pet projects by first ladies was sustained Justice Fati Abubakar, wife of General Abudulsalami Abubakar, who succeeded General Abacha. In line her professional background (Law), Mrs. Abubakar established the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA).
Apart from being First Lady between June 1998 and May 1999, she served as Chief Judge of Niger State between 2013 and 2016. WRAPA was established to advance and protect the rights of women as provided by national laws and policies, regional and international treaties and agreement through an integrated approach that entrenches respect for the human dignity of the woman as well as her inclusion in decisions that affect her life and the development of her community.
But, unlike other pet projects, which went into extinction after their respective initiators left office, WRAPA is functioning till date.
A check by New Telegraph showed that it has an office at 19, Monrovia Street, Off Aminu Kano Way, Wuse II Abuja; offices and coordinators in some states of the federation and a functional website – https://wrapanigeria.org. Listed on its website as Board of Trustees, which Justice Abubakar serves as its chairman, are some eminent Nigerians.
They are Mallam Isma’ila Isa, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, Prof. Gambo Laraba Abdullahi, Amb. Judith Sefi Attah, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, Dr. Sani Sufi, Dr. Ifenne Enyantu and Saudatu Mahdi, who serves as Administrative and Programme Head responsible for the general administration of the organisation at the national level. Stella Obasanjo: Child Care Trust Mrs. Stella Obasanjo established the Child Care Trust (CCT) through which she cared for the underprivileged and disabled children after she became Nigeria’s First Lady, following the election of her husband, Chief Olusegun as president in 1999. Mrs. Obasanjo, who was First Lady until her demise in October 2005, also joined the campaign against female genital mutilation. On February 6, 2003, she declared the day the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. Though her spouse declined funding her pet project, there is no doubt that Mrs. Obasanjo made a mark with the CCT. The Trust, which started operations from a hired apartment in Abuja, later expanded the scope of its operation to a permanent structure with more space and facilities. Its school, located in Bwari Local Council Area, an outskirt of Abuja, was built with proceeds from the the N600 million permanent site launch on August 22, 2002.
The school has classrooms, a health care centre, playgrounds as well as vocational training centres for special children, but is no more what it used to be – the number one centre that caters for children with disabilities in the sub-region. Lack of funds was said to have forced it to suspend operations at a time even as report had it that it presently survives on financial support from late Mrs. Obasanjo’s son, Muyiwa, who is based abroad. Turai Yar’Adua: International Cancer Centre Another pet project that offered hope for women at its launch on July 18, 2009, was International Cancer Centre.
The then First Lady, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, whose spouse Umaru Yar’Adua, was president from May 29, 2007 until his death on May 5, 2010, conceived the idea of building a cancer centre in the nation’s capital that will particularly cater for the poor.
“My resolve to stand up to the menace of cancer is occasioned by the devastating effects of the disease on our population. The more enlightened and financially capable among Nigerians suffering from cancer have been able to travel out to seek professional and medical attention in the form of diagnosis and treatments,” she said at a fundraising that was graced by eminent Nigerians, including President Yar’Adua. She added: “If cancer can take away the young the old, the rich, the not so rich and the poor, who then can be spared from the dreaded disease?
Cancer has maimed kills and has affected the quality of lives hence the need to take affirmative action. “The initiative has been on my mind for a long time. However, the reality of the day has made it imperative for me to take the big step. The centre will stand up as a flag ship in offering medical services. It will render services in diagnosis, treatment and research of cancer. It will prevent our collective pride and responsibility to one and other as Africa’s largest community. The disease doesn’t discriminate against the rich and the poor.”
At the end of the event, close to 10 billion was realized. Some of the big donors included Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who on behalf of his friends and associates donated N1.2 billion to the project. Other donors include eminent business man and entrepreneur, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who donated the sum of N1 billion on behalf of the Dangote Foundation.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum donated N720 million, while some former governors raised N40 million. Members of the National Assembly then were not left out as 15 of them donated a total sum of N7.5 million, while 34 members of the Katsina State House of Assembly also donated N5.1 million. Major stakeholders in the private sector also jostled to outwit themselves in the donation ceremony. The cancer centre was allocated 7.3 hectares of land along the Umaru Yar’Adua Express Road in the Federal Capital Territory.
Some imposing structures later sprang up at the site, but that seemed the end of the road for the dream project. The multi-billion naira project is now virtually abandoned. Patience Jonathan: Women for Change Initiative The coming to power by Goodluck Jonathan on May 5, 2010 after Yar‘Adua’s death, saw his wife Patience, launching her own pet project – Women for Change Initiative – on July 16, 2010. The project was launched in Abuja with fanfare, and according to Dame Jonathan, the idea of the project was spurred by need for the restoration of the dignity of womanhood in the country as well as support for women in leadership positions. She added that the convention on all forms of discrimination against women which Nigeria is a signatory to, already serves as a blueprint for all to follow and that violence, be it religious or ethnic, should be done away with because women are always at the receiving end.
Her words: “I am particularly concerned about the education of women, especially the girl-child, so that they can take their rightful position in the scheme of things.” Dame Jonathan urged women not to sit on the fence when it comes to taking decisions on violence-related issues, but to speak out against such vices for the good of the country, especially when it concerns their immediate family members. With a charge to wives of then governors to advise their husbands positively, especially in the appointment of women into elective positions and to spread her message of hope to the grassroots in order to bring about even development, the then First Lady averred: “My ultimate goal in all parts of the country is to enlighten women and children to encourage their husbands, so that we all live in peace with one another which brings about meaningful development.”
No doubt, Dame Jonathan’s message of hope for women reverberated across the country as more women were appointed into public office by her spouse, but the fortunes of the Women for Change Initiative dwindled immediately she ceased being the First Lady on May 29, 2015, following her husband’s defeat in the presidential election by Muhammadu Buhari. Matters were made worse for the Women for Change Initiative, when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in November 2017 sealed up a property belonging to Dame Jonathan, located in Mabushi district of Abuja, were it operated from.
The same building was later sealed up and taken over by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which also accused the former First Lady of using the Women for Change Initiative to launder over N3.3 billion. The matter is still pending in court. Aisha Buhari: Future Assured Many had thought that President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power on May 29, 2015, will revisit the Belgore committee recommendation, when on assumption of office, he promised that there would be a clear difference between the role played by his wife during his tenure and that played by many previous first ladies.
A statement by the presidency, which then gave hope in this regard, read in part: “President Buhari promised that there would be a clear difference between the role played by his wife during his tenure and that played by many previous first ladies. All that ostentation, ubiquitousness and arrogance we have come to expect from the office are over and done with. Change has come. “The ideal platform from which she will be useful to Nigeria’s women and children is still being thought out. Once this has been concluded on, Mrs. Buhari’s role will become clearer to all Nigerians.
There will be nothing shady or hidden about it. There will be no access to public funds. It will be purely private and voluntary.” However, the President’s wife, Aisha like her predecessors had gone ahead to launch a pet project known as Future Assured. She said of the project: “I decided to come up with a project called ‘Future Assured’ to help in reducing maternal and infant mortality rate and support girl-child education. “The project is also to enlighten parents on how to restrain their children from being indoctrinated into social vices. Monitoring daily activities and control of every child is a unique family affair.
“We need to educate women on how to control their children in order to avoid a situation where they would fall victims of indoctrination to social vices inimical to the society.”
Future Assured, according to information on the project’s website –www.futureassured.org.ng – is a non-governmental organisation set up with the aim of advocating for the well-being of women, children, and adolescents in Nigeria. The information further had it that “as a key diver of our activities, Future Assured believes that every social indices can be influenced for good if the Health, Education and Economic Status of the Population are improved upon.
“Leveraging on her capacity as the Wife of the President of Nigeria, the founder of Future Assured, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, held consultative sessions with key national and international stakeholders and organisations working around the health of women and children, to discuss a way forward to improve the health indices in Nigeria.
“The stakeholders identified the need for high level champions to push for continued advocacy engagement with government and parliamentarians to improve the implementation of existing national RMNCH policies and plans, accountability to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH) commitments (global and African) and increase budgets for overall health and research and produce Nigeria-specific knowledge products, disaggregated by state and highlighting challenges and required interventions.
“Mobilize active media participation in the Nigeria RMNCH advocacy process through a media event and site visit to a maternity hospital. This is intended to strengthen the media’s understanding of RMNCH and to encourage reporting of maternal and newborn health issues. Mobilize active community participation in RMNCH advocacy and raise awareness of the right to health through outreach, aimed at women, faith based groups and professional and community associations.
This strategy is intended to tackle the challenge posed by myths and misconceptions that limit the uptake of RMNCH services, particularly antenatal and immunization services at the grass-roots level.
“Future Assured has taken up the baton to create partnerships and high-level advocates from states across Nigeria on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) RMNCAH+N issues. The programme will work with Government MDAs, Private Sectors, CSOs, NGOs, development partners and other stakeholders to: “Advocating for the repositioning of health as a development issue use high level advocacy to mobilize the governors and their wives as state level champions; champion the momentum and movement with officials at all levels of government the need for accelerated implementation of RMNCAH+N programs to increase service provision and utilization.
“Mobilize families on the actions they can take to improve the health of mothers and children; influence investment in critical and high impact intervention areas in the health sector through high level advocacy and work with the private sector, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to promote accountability for the attainment of maternal, new born, child and adolescent health targets through the already existing institutions, mechanisms and initiatives.” Like pet projects of former first ladies, Mrs. Buhari’s Future Assured has so far registered its presence in areas of support to victims of insurgency, education women empowerment, medical outreach and protection of the rights of women and children, but whether it will survive the test of time, would be determined by May 2023, when tenure as First Lady elapses.
Politics
100 days in office: Ikpeazu has nothing to celebrate – APGA
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Abia State, has lambasted Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on the first 100 days of his second tenure accusing his government of celebrating backwardness and failures in his first tenure that include projects abandonment, non-payment of workers emoluments and pensions.
The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ebere Uzoukwa, chronicled some of the governor’s failures to include: “The abandoned Osisioma Fly-Over, an alleged conduit pipe with which the governor and his surrogates have allegedly misused about N5 billion from the treasury of Abia State, the destruction rather than construction of Obikabia-Umuobiakwa-Ururuka Road (the road leading to the governor’s house/village), the invisible Enyimba Economic City, the non-existent Abia Shoe Factory and the destroyed and abandoned Abiriba-Nkporo road.”
Also listed as some of Ikpeazu’s “sins” are: “The 8-month salary arrears owed to secondary school teachers, the16-month salary arrears owed to Abia workers, the 30-month arrears owed to Abia pensioners, contracts inflation, alleged money laundering and the neglect of the Ukwa East and Ukwa West council areas as well as the disregard to oil producing communities of Abia State.”
While describing Abia as the least developed state in the country, the party further described the situation as ‘disheartening’ especially when governors of some neighboring states in the South East particularly Ebonyi and Enugu states are consolidating gainfully, on the numerous achievements recorded during their first term in office.
Politics
LG autonomy debacle
As the battle rages between state and local governments in the country over financial autonomy for the latter, BIYI ADEGOROYE, argues that the earlier constitutional provisions are followed the better for the third tier of government and grassroots development
F
rom all indications, securing financial and administrative autonomy for the 774 local governments in the country will remain as easy as getting water from the rock- and for imaginable reasons. The state governors are hell bent on keeping the third tier of government at their beck and call by maintaining joint accounts with the councils and expectedly deciding how their funds are expended.
The directive of the Nigerian Financial Intelligent Unit (NFIU) stripping the 36 state governors of control over accounts of the local government is one vexed issue generating ripples. The NFIU, in guidelines effective from June 1, banned banks, governors, financial institutions, public officers and relevant stakeholders from tampering with the statutory allocations of local government areas from the Federation Account.
And any delinquent individuals and/or companies who violate the order will face direct international and local sanctions, said NFIU. Some of the sanctions are possible blacklist of errant governors and the Chief Executive Officers of the affected banks, a complete shutdown of any bank and put violators on watch-list in 160 countries where they cannot transact business or pay bills.
The NFIU also imposed a daily N500, 000 cash transaction limit on all the 774 local governments, thereby guaranteeing each of them the freedom to spend its funds without taking directives from state governors who had hitherto hijacked the monthly allocations of the third tier of government under the pretence of State Joint Local Government Account.
To the governors, the financial autonomy which is said to be in tandem with constitutional provisions is a ruse and over the years, the later had been at their mercy, which some have observed was responsible for massive infrastructural decay and stunted growth at the local level.
Accordingly, the state governors who met in Abuja penultimate week have resolved to challenge the constitutionality of the NFIU directive to strip them of their hold on the State Joint Accounts with local governments, insisting that the NFIU Act 2018 lacks the power to issue guidelines on local government finances, especially imposition of sanctions. The action followed the failure of political resolution to the matter.
LG functions
As the third tier of government, the local government derives its powers from Section 7, (132) of the 1999 Constitution and in sharing of the national revenue, Federal Government takes 52 per cent, while state government takes 26.72 and the local government takes 20.60 per cent. The LGs are saddled with financing primary education, waste disposal, drainage, markets, road rehabilitations and construction while their budgets are passed by the state house of assembly.
According to the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution, the 15 specific functions of the local government are as follows: The consideration and making of recommendations to a State commission on economic planning or any similar body on-economic development of the state, particularly in so far as the areas of authority of the council and of the state are affected, proposals made by the said commissioner or body; collection of rates, radio and television licenses, establishment, maintenance of cemeteries, burial grounds and homes for destitute or infirm.
Others are licensing of bicycles, vehicles (other mechanically propelled trucks), canoes, wheel barrows and carts, establishment and maintenance of slaughter houses, slaughter slabs, markets, motor parks and public conveniences, construction and maintenance of roads, streets, street lightings, drains and other public highways, parks, gardens, open spaces, or such public facilities as may be prescribed from time to time by the House of Assembly of a state and naming of roads and streets and numbering of houses.
Also they handle provision and maintenance of public conveniences, sewage and refuse disposal, registration of all births, deaths and marriages; assessment of privately-owned houses or tenements for the purpose of levying such rates as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly of a state; and control and regulation of outdoor advertising and hoarding, movement and keeping of all pets of all description, shops and kiosks, restaurants, bakeries and other places for sale of food to the public, laundries ad licensing, regulation and control of the sale of liquor, the provision and maintenance of primary, adult and vocational education, the development of agriculture and natural resources, other than the exploitation of materials, the provision and maintenance of health services and such other functions as may be conferred on a local government council by the House of Assembly of the state.
Before the return of democracy in 1999, it was fashionable for all local governments in the country to design their programmes and announce their budgets annually. Such budgets were examined by local government legislature and approved, thereby enabling them to develop at their pace. During such period, city councils like Ikeja and Lagos Island operated massive bus mass transit and other developmental projects, while Onitsha Local Government was said to be the richest council area in Africa.
However, in recent times, state governors have refused to allow local governments to handle their funds, but reallocated them to the Commissioner for the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Example has been given in some states where
local governments are given as low as N1,000,000 every month as running cost to handle operational expenses like electricity bills and sundry maintenance.
For instance, in Ondo State and some other states in the federation, local government activities like contracts for market construction, road rehabilitation and refuse disposal are currently being awarded by the state government, while the local government chairmen and lawmakers are mere figureheads. In other cases local government funds are said to either been diverted or mismanaged by the state governments after intimidating the local government chairmen.
Such was said to be the case in the 33 local governments in Oyo State in the last administration where the Council of Mogajis of Ibadanland petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to investigate handling of council funds in the last one year. They said they were unsatisfied with last minutes spending of the state reserves, particularly the council reserves, as contained in a petition jointly signed by the trio of Mogajis Moshood Gbola Akere, Abass Oloko and Ademola Olasomi, urging the commission to investigate accounts belonging to local government in the state.
In the petition in April this year, they claimed that the Local Government Ministry was used to run the accounts of the councils without recourse to the law, while a portion of local government fund from the Excess Crude Oil Account, which is kept in a new generation bank totalling N34.6 billion as fixed deposit account yielding interests was spent in the twilight of the last administration. They therefore, wanted the EFFC to investigate the accounts of the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the past one year, investigate the procurement process of all the local governments and the local council development areas in the state, investigate the operations of the local government account with Heritage Bank and freeze the local Government account with Heritage Bank or any other bank to prevent further dissipation of the funds by the immediate past governor and his agents and/or proxies.
In other states, local government chairmen are suspended from office at the whims of the governors, even as they appoint caretaker committees instead of conducting council election. A couple of months ago in Rivers State, the state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, suspended 12 local government council chairmen with immediate effect. The suspended council chairmen include Okrika Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo local government areas. Their suspension was informed by their failure to participate in state official function. Thereafter, the governor wrote the state assembly and got their ratification of the suspension within 24 hours.
There have been back and forth arguments about council autonomy, as some posited that the practice of joint account with the state governments provides checks. But it is on record that the only checks allowed by law are the Houses of Assembly of the respective states. A local government chairmen who spoke to Sunday Telegraph said that the state government are stifling the growth of the councils.
“That is why we have not been able to perform our duties. They intimidate us and threaten us with removals. Often, the governors tell us ‘you know I put you there.’ For that reason, our hands are tied,” he said. Proponents of the autonomy, however, lauded the NFIU directive, stating that they will continue to take advantage of the legislative right given to ensure that local government autonomy is realised. The local government chairmen are in bondage inflicted on them by the governors and this bondage must be released to ensure the development at the grassroots level.
Compliance
However, some states are already complying with the directive. Last week, Niger State said it said it had complied with directives of the NFIU on direct allocation to Local Government Areas in the state and augmented the payments of salaries with N600million monthly.
Though this came on the heels of the alarm raised by the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state on the implementation of the National Finance Intelligent Unit on direct allocation to LGs, it was revealed that 13 out of the 25 LGs in the state were incapable of paying their staff salaries. The state government through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akilu Musa Kuta, said the local government areas in the state do not owe workers their salaries.
Kuta said: “The resources that come to Niger State is dwindling and obviously there are instances that we may not have been able to pay, but we still have our ways of augmenting if such happens We don’t have issues with the payment of salaries as it affects local government workers. Since the inception of this administration, I don’t think we have defaulted.
“We have a very few local government areas that we augment especially Chanchaga, Bida, Suleja, Kontagora, Mokwa, Paikoro, Shiroro, Lavun, Lapai, Agaie, Paikoro, Rijau, and Tafa. It is not that this cannot be surmounted. Sometimes, we have high and or low inflow of allocation. But on the average, we augment for these Local Government Areas within the range of between N500 million and N600 million monthly. And we do take overdraft to overcome these obstacles.”
A few weeks ago, the Chairman, NULGE in the state, Abdulkareem Lafene confirmed that the direct allocation policy was already being implemented in the state and has achieved close to 90 per cent success. But not every state is enjoying that as most of the 36 state governors are heading to the courts over the decision of the NFIU to strip them of their hold on the State Joint Accounts.
The situation has also improved in Kebbi State. “In Kebbi State, the 21 local governments now receive their funds directly and they are excited about it, since it enables them to pay salaries directly and execute some projects. Some of the councils receive as much as N300 million federal allocations, which is a departure from the past,” as council chief said.
In Benue State, the story is the same as the 23 local government chairmen have been receiving their allocations since the NFIU gave the direct. The development has made it possible to the councils to operate almost independently of the state government.
However, another twist to the direct disbursement of funds to the councils is that their independence cannot be ascertained, said a NULGE executive who chose to remain anonymous. “Most of the councils in the country are run by Caretaker Committees. The mere fact that the governors have failed to conduct local government elections but appointed civil servants as Caretaker Committee of the councils still enables them to remotely control the council’s funds. That too is a major debacle in the council’s financial autonomy.”
Media reports have it that the political option which they once considered would amount to conferring legitimacy on “assumed powers by the NFIU which may set a bad precedent.” A governor was quoted as saying: “Initially, we thought of prevailing on the presidency to broker talks between the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the NFIU because we are also committed to probity and accountability.
“When we met, all governors agreed that the NFIU guidelines are unconstitutional and we should not use political rapprochement to confer legitimacy on the assumed powers of the agency. We have realised that the issues at stake border on the provisions of the 1999 Constitution. We want the court to interpret Section 7(6) (a) and (b) and Section 162(6), (7), and (8) of the Constitution.”
He hinged his argument on Section 7(6) (a) and (b) of the Constitution, which give the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly the powers to make provisions for statutory allocation of public revenue to the local councils in the Federation and within the State respectfully.
He said that Section 162 (6) makes provision for the creation of the State Joint Local Government Account (SJLGA) into which shall be paid all allocations to the LGAs of the State from the Federation Account and from the government of the state. Section 162 (7) of the Constitution, he said empowers the National Assembly to formulate the terms and manners in which funds from the SJLGA may be disbursed.
“In Section 162(8), the 1999 Constitution mandates the State House of Assembly to prescribe the manner in which the amount standing to the credit of the local councils in the state shall be distributed. We see the whole matter as constitutional; we prefer to go to court instead of sleeping over our rights.”
Another governor was quoted as saying that the NFIU’s guidelines are illegal, unconstitutional and cannot be binding on state governors. “At our meeting, Nigeria Governors’ Forum) we realised that we have a strong case. We will fight to the end. The beauty of democracy is that the judiciary is the arbiter. If we have an under-the-table deal with the NFIU, it will backfire later. We won’t follow this path. This is not the first time we are going to court. During the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was created and the governors challenged it because it was illegal.”
Previous attempts by the National Assembly to grant autonomy to local government through amendment of the 1999 Constitution have failed, owing to federal lawmakers’s failure to support such moves. Sources said the lawmakers at the both the Senate and the House became complacent or were intimidated by their governors from supporting such amendment. They were even blackmail that they could lose re-election.
Over the years, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has lobbied the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to hasten process of passing the Local Government Autonomy bill into law, and the emergence of Mr. Kola Alabi as National President of he association has given the drive more impetus.
The National President, National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, while speaking on the issue at the meeting of Northern Executive Forum of the union, advised state governors under the umbrella of Governors’ Forum to support the financial autonomy granted to local government councils in the county in the interest of grassroots development and benefit of the rural populace.
To him, as elected representatives of the people, the governors should respect and place the interest and wishes of the people above other considerations. He commended the Federal Government and President Buhari for exhibiting strong political will in taking the measure, adding that the financial autonomy is already showing some positive impact in most local government councils across the country.
Trending
-
Politics22 hours ago
2023 presidency: North, S’East leaders disagree on zoning
-
News9 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: Suspected political thug shot as PDP primary goes on amidst heavy security
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
100 days in office: Sanwo-Olu’s fulfilling electoral promises, says Lagos APC
-
News11 hours ago
I’ve killed all my family members, 14-year-old boy tells police
-
News22 hours ago
2023: Oshiomhole, el-Rufai’s presidential campaign posters flood Lagos
-
News16 hours ago
Taraba killings: We’ll punish officers, soldiers found culpable – COAS
-
News22 hours ago
Border closure pushes fuel price to N350 per litre in Ogun
-
News22 hours ago
Supreme Court strikes out perjury suit against Buhari
Pingback: Bayelsa guber: APC finally adopts Direct Primaries - Instanextpost