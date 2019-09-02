Politics
Bayelsa Guber: Bayelsa is doom if we don’t get it right this time, says Okoya
With allegations of votes buying, imposition of candidate and the many irregularities that have characterized the process for choosing who bears the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, an aspirant, Reuben Okoya, insists the state may be heading for doom, if the process is not right.
Okoya, a frontline aspirant for the PDP governorship race, who meet members of the Federated Correspondents Chapel on Monday in Yenagoa, said the state was at a cross roads and needs to get it right this time or face a troubled future.
He said there are lots of distrust, lies and disunity among Bayelsans, so there was the need to unite all Bayelsans in the new dispensation to save the state from the looming doom.
The governorship aspirant said he is not desperate to become a governor at all cost but he is desperately desirous to help build the capacity of the youths, adding that any mistake of choosing a wrong candidate will not augur well for the state.
He said, “If we don’t get it right this time, I mean if Bayelsa doesn’t get it right this time, I don’t want to mince my words we are doomed.”
Tribunal Dismisses PDM’s petition, upholds Umahi’s victory
The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on
Monday dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Ajah Agha Arua challenging the omission of the party’s name and logo in the March 9 governorship election in the state.
Chief Agha had petitioned the tribunal alleging that that his party’s name and logo were omitted in the ballot papers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which he said disenfranchised the party supporters in the March 9 election and called for a total
cancellation of the election.
Governor David Umahi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), INEC and PDP were respondents to the petition.
Delivering judgment on the petition, Chairman of the Tribunal, A.B Abukareem held that PDM did not conduct any valid primary.
He held that the party failed to prove that it conducted its primary and submitted the name of its candidate in line with the electoral act and upheld the election of Governor Umahi in the governorship election.
First ladies’ pet projects: From better life to life assured
The story of first ladies’ pet projects
FELIX NWANERI writes on pet projects of past and present Nigeria’s first ladies, with promises of empowerment and better life for women and children that have remained a mirage over the years
T
he First Lady phenomenon seems to have come to stay in Nigeria as part of the polity. Perhaps, copied from the United States (U.S.) where the use of the title, First Lady to describe the spouse of an executive first began in the early days of the republic, the office of the First Lady is not recognised by the Nigerian Constitution though wives of presidents and governors have over time continued to enjoy public acknowledgement and some perks.
However, this has generated lots of controversies among stakeholders, who not only see such office as an illegality, but a drain on the nation’s resources. From a mere status in the First and Second Republics, the First Lady phenomenon has metamorphosed to a power broking one.
The office, particularly, became part of Nigeria’s polity in 1986 through the wife of the then military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, late Mariam. Since then, wives of subsequent leaders, military or civilian, have not only continued to glamourise the position, but have gone ahead to strengthen it.
As a result of this, the title, which has no mention anywhere in the Nigerian Constitution has become a trend at all levels of government in Nigeria – federal, states and even the local councils.
And despite the fact that formal budgetary provisions are not made for this office, it is very generously funded with public funds. Also, the various first ladies are allocated a retinue of aides, who are paid from public funds. Besides these are beside their pet projects, which are equally funded by the government as well as funds from individuals, corporate bodies and donor agencies.
Like in the Babangida era, when the then First Lady introduced the Better Life programme, it has become the norm for spouses of successive presidents and governors to introduce one form of pet project or the other. However, many have argued that these pet projects are avenues to siphon public funds as they make little or no impact on the lives of the people even as they fizzle out once the spouses of their initiators leave office.
Apart from the Better Life Programme, which ceased to exist after Babangida relinquished power in 1993, other pet projects by former first ladies’ since then include Family Support Programme/Family Economic Advancement Programme by Maryam Abacha (late General Sani Abacha’s wife) and Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative by Hon. Justice Fati Abubakar (General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s wife).
Others are Child Care Trust Programme by late Mrs. Stella Obasanjo (former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s wife); International Cancer Centre project by Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua (late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s wife) and most recently, Women for Change Initiative by Dame Patience Jonathan (immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife).
The pet projects are however not limited to wives of presidents and governors. Some wives of vice presidents and deputy governors have also at various times initiated theirs. Like those of the first ladies, most of them equally fizzled out immediately the respective spouses of their initiators left office. An example is the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) by Hajia Titi Abubakar (wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar).
These pet projects, which have spanned over decades and kept changing names though the same package, have all promised change, empowerment, better life, and everything imaginable for women and children.
But, the questions many have asked are: What exactly are these programmes all about? Are they just avenues for first ladies to seek relevance for their office, buy time and have something to do besides having tea and dinner parties with their friends and ladies-in-waiting? Do these projects actually touch and change the lives of women and children, whom they are mostly meant for?
Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who, at a time, stirred the honest nest with his call for the scrapping of the Office of the First Lady, described the position as an “office of confusion,” which adds to the reckless spending by the respective levels of government.
According to him, “it costs an average of N2 billion to run the Office of the First in a state annually and all the office does is to create confusion. If you do away with it, you have saved a state government of N2 billion and N72 billion for all 36 states, annually.”
Perhaps, it was against this backdrop of wastage that most political analysts and observers, in 2012, hailed the recommendation by the Justice Alfa Belgore Presidential Committee on the Review of Outstanding Constitutional Issues that the office of the First Lady be scrapped.
The committee’s report read in part: “The committee noted, the response on the Office of the First Lady and recommends that since the office does not operate under any legal framework, that the operation and funding (both in kind and cash) of such offices at all levels of government should be discouraged and abolished forthwith.”
Despite the praise that greeted the recommendation, it was never implemented and the debate for and against the office has continued to dominate the political space since then. While there seems to be a consensus on its scrap, a political school is of the belief that the fact that the Office of the Lady is not provided for in the constitution does not make it illegal.
Though members of this political school acknowledged that one of the problems with the office is that Nigerians have allowed their experiences with some former power-hungry and corrupt first ladies to inform their judgement on the issue, they argued that the question of legitimacy could be addressed if the people can engage in conversations devoid of the usual venom, hypocrisy, sexism and ignorance.
They cited the Office of the Chief of Staff, which was nowhere mentioned in the constitution, but has become an integral part of the executive both at the federal and state levels. “If there is legislation and a budgetary provision recognising the office of the spouse either at national or state level, then there will be more transparency and accountability around their activities,” members of this school argued.
Predicating their argument on the U.S. experience, they further opined that the Office of the First Lady of the U.S. evolved over time. It is not in the American constitution, and for many years the office was not funded, except for the use of seconded, temporary staff. But all this changed in November 1978, when President Jimmy Carter approved Public Law 95-570, which provided for the First Lady’s budget and staff.
But, till today, debates still rage in the U.S. about the various occupants of the office, their politics, choices, their value addition or subtraction and so on, but there is consensus that the office itself has come to stay and it does have a vital role to play. Apart from serving as hostess of the White House, it is also in charge of all social and ceremonial events of the White House.
The U.S. First Lady has her own staff that includes the White House Social Secretary, a Chief of Staff, Press Secretary, Chief Floral Designer and Executive Chef, among others.
But, brilliant as the argument for the legalisation of the office of the First Lady in Nigeria may sound, critics, who maintained that it should be done away with, described it as an aberration. They particularly decried the rate at which an office that has no constitutional backing is being used by to carry out sensitive state functions.
To these analysts, although some past first ladies had at different times initiated projects that were specifically aimed at women and children, their impact were never felt as envisaged as the high point of most of them was sharing of foodstuff and perhaps clothing to women or donation of sewing machines, grinding machines and provision of small scale loans for the purpose of setting up petty trades, whereas they were relegated to the background as a result governments policies.
Maryam Babangida: Better Life Programme for Rural Women
The Better Life Programme for Rural Women (BLP) was initiated in September 1986 by Mrs. Maryam Babangida, whose spouse, General Ibrahim Babangida, was Nigeria’s head of state from 1985 to 1993.
The programme was one of the numerous strategic institutional approaches put in place to solve some of the identified challenges facing a considerable portion of the population then.
BLP championed women issues vigorously and sought to improve the quality of life and status of rural women by creating awareness among them as well encouraged them to realise, utilize and develop their potentials for a more fulfilling life.
The programme was launched in Abuja after which every state and local government in Nigeria launched its own chapter and it operated through committees organised along village, districts, local government areas, state and federal levels.
The objectives of the programme include: To raise the social consciousness of women about their right and roles, as well as their social, political and economic responsibilities; to sensitize, motivate and mobilise women for a more positive and fulfilling life; to encourage women to work together for better understanding and the resolution of their problems and to give basic education and train women in various skills and techniques to enable them to understand and participate more effectively in programs and activities in their communities.
Others were” To encourage, solicit, and strongly support, programmes and public policies and government action on matters of gender equity and equality, women empowerment, political participation in governance, human rights and health issues; to seek, encourage, and support, credible and qualified women civil society organisation for avid participation in the design, implementation and monitoring/evaluation of macro-economic reforms and politics and development administration; to collaborate with government, donor and international non-governmental organisations to organise conferences, workshops and seminars and generate knowledge products that will facilitate knowledge on current best practices and lessons of experience in gender mainstreaming in government and budgetary procedures.
At the inception of the programme, critics argued that BLP was an exercise in futility and publicity, exhibitionist showpiece meant at dragging attention to Mrs. Babangida and other elite women who ran it. Also, the composition of the organizing committee comprising of wives of service chiefs and elite women depicted that the elite women were working for and not with the rural and local women.
However, in reality, the programme went beyond the mere parade of flamboyant attire of the elite women. Key areas in which BLP made appreciable marks were awareness on the plight of women; economic improvement for women through creation of cooperatives and other associations as bases for rendering assistance to the women in productive ventures and mobilizing women to participate in immunization against children diseases.
Also, through the BLP, Mrs. Babangida was able to complete a lot of projects. She built the Center for Women Development from resources realized from the lunching of BLP. The building was formally commissioned at Abuja in 1992.
She equally lobbied the AFRC (Armed Forces Ruling Council) to establish the National Women Commission, which was formally established by the promulgation of Decree 30 of 1989. The commission successfully hosted the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) conference on the integration of women in development.
Despite these feats, BLP’s demise was inevitable as it went into extinction, when its benefactor (General Babangida) bowed out of power on August 27, 1993. Before then (1990), a Lagos based lawyer and rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (now late) had filed a suit at a Lagos High Court and prayed it to compel Mrs. Babangida to disclose the sources of funds for used for the BLP fair.
He also asked the court to also declare that Mrs. Babangida, apart from being the wife of President Babangida, has no constitutional function or duty, or power vested in her to embark on political, economic, or functional programme like the BLP. General Babangida was joined in the suit as a co-defendant, but Fawehinmi lost the suit.
Maryam Abacha: Family Support Programme
The Family Support Programme (FSP) and Family Support Trust Fund (FSTF) were instituted by Maryam Abacha, who succeeded Mrs. Babangida as First Lady after her spouse, General Sanni Abacha,
From Better Life to Future Assured
sacked the Interim National Government put in place by General Babangida and headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan. The main objective of the FSP was to improve the standard of living of Nigerians through the family unit on health, education, agriculture, income generation, disability and destitution. Other areas of interest included issues affecting children and widows and national peace. And for proper documentation and accountability, Mrs. Ababcha affiliated the FSP to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Social Development. The FSTF, which was launched in 1994, on its part, was instrumental in the construction of the National Women and Children Hospital, Abuja.
However, like Mrs. Babangida’s BLP, Maryam Abacha stopped identifying with FSP and FSTF, following the demise of her husband in August 1998. But she later disclosed in a media interview that her consolation is that some of the projects initiated through the programmes were sustained by administrations that succeeded her spouse’s regime. “I did those projects on government basis. They are still there. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo did not change the names, neither did subsequent presidents.
The African First Ladies Peace Mission is still there, the Poverty Alleviation Programme, the National Programme on Immunisation, the Family Support Programme, the Family Support Basic Education Programme and the Family Economic Advancement Programme are all there. These are projects and programmes that touched the lives of the people, particularly women.
“The National Hospital is there and so are the other hospitals around the country. I never did any programme for my personal benefit, but for the government and the people of the country. So, today, in my personal capacity, on whether I’m still embarking on these projects, I am no longer in government, so I am not embarking on such projects. I tried my best as the then First Lady to bring about all-round development, particularly for women in the rural areas. We did extensive reach-out to the rural populace and touched lives in the remote areas of the country,” she said.
Fati Abubakar:
Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative The trend of pet projects by first ladies was sustained Justice Fati Abubakar, wife of General Abudulsalami Abubakar, who succeeded General Abacha. In line her professional background (Law), Mrs. Abubakar established the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA).
Apart from being First Lady between June 1998 and May 1999, she served as Chief Judge of Niger State between 2013 and 2016. WRAPA was established to advance and protect the rights of women as provided by national laws and policies, regional and international treaties and agreement through an integrated approach that entrenches respect for the human dignity of the woman as well as her inclusion in decisions that affect her life and the development of her community.
But, unlike other pet projects, which went into extinction after their respective initiators left office, WRAPA is functioning till date.
A check by New Telegraph showed that it has an office at 19, Monrovia Street, Off Aminu Kano Way, Wuse II Abuja; offices and coordinators in some states of the federation and a functional website – https://wrapanigeria.org. Listed on its website as Board of Trustees, which Justice Abubakar serves as its chairman, are some eminent Nigerians.
They are Mallam Isma’ila Isa, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, Prof. Gambo Laraba Abdullahi, Amb. Judith Sefi Attah, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, Dr. Sani Sufi, Dr. Ifenne Enyantu and Saudatu Mahdi, who serves as Administrative and Programme Head responsible for the general administration of the organisation at the national level. Stella Obasanjo: Child Care Trust Mrs. Stella Obasanjo established the Child Care Trust (CCT) through which she cared for the underprivileged and disabled children after she became Nigeria’s First Lady, following the election of her husband, Chief Olusegun as president in 1999. Mrs. Obasanjo, who was First Lady until her demise in October 2005, also joined the campaign against female genital mutilation. On February 6, 2003, she declared the day the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. Though her spouse declined funding her pet project, there is no doubt that Mrs. Obasanjo made a mark with the CCT. The Trust, which started operations from a hired apartment in Abuja, later expanded the scope of its operation to a permanent structure with more space and facilities. Its school, located in Bwari Local Council Area, an outskirt of Abuja, was built with proceeds from the the N600 million permanent site launch on August 22, 2002.
The school has classrooms, a health care centre, playgrounds as well as vocational training centres for special children, but is no more what it used to be – the number one centre that caters for children with disabilities in the sub-region. Lack of funds was said to have forced it to suspend operations at a time even as report had it that it presently survives on financial support from late Mrs. Obasanjo’s son, Muyiwa, who is based abroad. Turai Yar’Adua: International Cancer Centre Another pet project that offered hope for women at its launch on July 18, 2009, was International Cancer Centre.
The then First Lady, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, whose spouse Umaru Yar’Adua, was president from May 29, 2007 until his death on May 5, 2010, conceived the idea of building a cancer centre in the nation’s capital that will particularly cater for the poor.
“My resolve to stand up to the menace of cancer is occasioned by the devastating effects of the disease on our population. The more enlightened and financially capable among Nigerians suffering from cancer have been able to travel out to seek professional and medical attention in the form of diagnosis and treatments,” she said at a fundraising that was graced by eminent Nigerians, including President Yar’Adua. She added: “If cancer can take away the young the old, the rich, the not so rich and the poor, who then can be spared from the dreaded disease?
Cancer has maimed kills and has affected the quality of lives hence the need to take affirmative action. “The initiative has been on my mind for a long time. However, the reality of the day has made it imperative for me to take the big step. The centre will stand up as a flag ship in offering medical services. It will render services in diagnosis, treatment and research of cancer. It will prevent our collective pride and responsibility to one and other as Africa’s largest community. The disease doesn’t discriminate against the rich and the poor.”
At the end of the event, close to 10 billion was realized. Some of the big donors included Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who on behalf of his friends and associates donated N1.2 billion to the project. Other donors include eminent business man and entrepreneur, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who donated the sum of N1 billion on behalf of the Dangote Foundation.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum donated N720 million, while some former governors raised N40 million. Members of the National Assembly then were not left out as 15 of them donated a total sum of N7.5 million, while 34 members of the Katsina State House of Assembly also donated N5.1 million. Major stakeholders in the private sector also jostled to outwit themselves in the donation ceremony. The cancer centre was allocated 7.3 hectares of land along the Umaru Yar’Adua Express Road in the Federal Capital Territory.
Some imposing structures later sprang up at the site, but that seemed the end of the road for the dream project. The multi-billion naira project is now virtually abandoned. Patience Jonathan: Women for Change Initiative The coming to power by Goodluck Jonathan on May 5, 2010 after Yar‘Adua’s death, saw his wife Patience, launching her own pet project – Women for Change Initiative – on July 16, 2010. The project was launched in Abuja with fanfare, and according to Dame Jonathan, the idea of the project was spurred by need for the restoration of the dignity of womanhood in the country as well as support for women in leadership positions. She added that the convention on all forms of discrimination against women which Nigeria is a signatory to, already serves as a blueprint for all to follow and that violence, be it religious or ethnic, should be done away with because women are always at the receiving end.
Her words: “I am particularly concerned about the education of women, especially the girl-child, so that they can take their rightful position in the scheme of things.” Dame Jonathan urged women not to sit on the fence when it comes to taking decisions on violence-related issues, but to speak out against such vices for the good of the country, especially when it concerns their immediate family members. With a charge to wives of then governors to advise their husbands positively, especially in the appointment of women into elective positions and to spread her message of hope to the grassroots in order to bring about even development, the then First Lady averred: “My ultimate goal in all parts of the country is to enlighten women and children to encourage their husbands, so that we all live in peace with one another which brings about meaningful development.”
No doubt, Dame Jonathan’s message of hope for women reverberated across the country as more women were appointed into public office by her spouse, but the fortunes of the Women for Change Initiative dwindled immediately she ceased being the First Lady on May 29, 2015, following her husband’s defeat in the presidential election by Muhammadu Buhari. Matters were made worse for the Women for Change Initiative, when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in November 2017 sealed up a property belonging to Dame Jonathan, located in Mabushi district of Abuja, were it operated from.
The same building was later sealed up and taken over by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which also accused the former First Lady of using the Women for Change Initiative to launder over N3.3 billion. The matter is still pending in court. Aisha Buhari: Future Assured Many had thought that President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power on May 29, 2015, will revisit the Belgore committee recommendation, when on assumption of office, he promised that there would be a clear difference between the role played by his wife during his tenure and that played by many previous first ladies.
A statement by the presidency, which then gave hope in this regard, read in part: “President Buhari promised that there would be a clear difference between the role played by his wife during his tenure and that played by many previous first ladies. All that ostentation, ubiquitousness and arrogance we have come to expect from the office are over and done with. Change has come. “The ideal platform from which she will be useful to Nigeria’s women and children is still being thought out. Once this has been concluded on, Mrs. Buhari’s role will become clearer to all Nigerians.
There will be nothing shady or hidden about it. There will be no access to public funds. It will be purely private and voluntary.” However, the President’s wife, Aisha like her predecessors had gone ahead to launch a pet project known as Future Assured. She said of the project: “I decided to come up with a project called ‘Future Assured’ to help in reducing maternal and infant mortality rate and support girl-child education. “The project is also to enlighten parents on how to restrain their children from being indoctrinated into social vices. Monitoring daily activities and control of every child is a unique family affair.
“We need to educate women on how to control their children in order to avoid a situation where they would fall victims of indoctrination to social vices inimical to the society.”
Future Assured, according to information on the project’s website –www.futureassured.org.ng – is a non-governmental organisation set up with the aim of advocating for the well-being of women, children, and adolescents in Nigeria. The information further had it that “as a key diver of our activities, Future Assured believes that every social indices can be influenced for good if the Health, Education and Economic Status of the Population are improved upon.
“Leveraging on her capacity as the Wife of the President of Nigeria, the founder of Future Assured, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, held consultative sessions with key national and international stakeholders and organisations working around the health of women and children, to discuss a way forward to improve the health indices in Nigeria.
“The stakeholders identified the need for high level champions to push for continued advocacy engagement with government and parliamentarians to improve the implementation of existing national RMNCH policies and plans, accountability to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH) commitments (global and African) and increase budgets for overall health and research and produce Nigeria-specific knowledge products, disaggregated by state and highlighting challenges and required interventions.
“Mobilize active media participation in the Nigeria RMNCH advocacy process through a media event and site visit to a maternity hospital. This is intended to strengthen the media’s understanding of RMNCH and to encourage reporting of maternal and newborn health issues. Mobilize active community participation in RMNCH advocacy and raise awareness of the right to health through outreach, aimed at women, faith based groups and professional and community associations.
This strategy is intended to tackle the challenge posed by myths and misconceptions that limit the uptake of RMNCH services, particularly antenatal and immunization services at the grass-roots level.
“Future Assured has taken up the baton to create partnerships and high-level advocates from states across Nigeria on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) RMNCAH+N issues. The programme will work with Government MDAs, Private Sectors, CSOs, NGOs, development partners and other stakeholders to: “Advocating for the repositioning of health as a development issue use high level advocacy to mobilize the governors and their wives as state level champions; champion the momentum and movement with officials at all levels of government the need for accelerated implementation of RMNCAH+N programs to increase service provision and utilization.
“Mobilize families on the actions they can take to improve the health of mothers and children; influence investment in critical and high impact intervention areas in the health sector through high level advocacy and work with the private sector, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to promote accountability for the attainment of maternal, new born, child and adolescent health targets through the already existing institutions, mechanisms and initiatives.” Like pet projects of former first ladies, Mrs. Buhari’s Future Assured has so far registered its presence in areas of support to victims of insurgency, education women empowerment, medical outreach and protection of the rights of women and children, but whether it will survive the test of time, would be determined by May 2023, when tenure as First Lady elapses.
100 days in office: Ikpeazu has nothing to celebrate – APGA
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Abia State, has lambasted Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on the first 100 days of his second tenure accusing his government of celebrating backwardness and failures in his first tenure that include projects abandonment, non-payment of workers emoluments and pensions.
The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ebere Uzoukwa, chronicled some of the governor’s failures to include: “The abandoned Osisioma Fly-Over, an alleged conduit pipe with which the governor and his surrogates have allegedly misused about N5 billion from the treasury of Abia State, the destruction rather than construction of Obikabia-Umuobiakwa-Ururuka Road (the road leading to the governor’s house/village), the invisible Enyimba Economic City, the non-existent Abia Shoe Factory and the destroyed and abandoned Abiriba-Nkporo road.”
Also listed as some of Ikpeazu’s “sins” are: “The 8-month salary arrears owed to secondary school teachers, the16-month salary arrears owed to Abia workers, the 30-month arrears owed to Abia pensioners, contracts inflation, alleged money laundering and the neglect of the Ukwa East and Ukwa West council areas as well as the disregard to oil producing communities of Abia State.”
While describing Abia as the least developed state in the country, the party further described the situation as ‘disheartening’ especially when governors of some neighboring states in the South East particularly Ebonyi and Enugu states are consolidating gainfully, on the numerous achievements recorded during their first term in office.
LG autonomy debacle
As the battle rages between state and local governments in the country over financial autonomy for the latter, BIYI ADEGOROYE, argues that the earlier constitutional provisions are followed the better for the third tier of government and grassroots development
F
rom all indications, securing financial and administrative autonomy for the 774 local governments in the country will remain as easy as getting water from the rock- and for imaginable reasons. The state governors are hell bent on keeping the third tier of government at their beck and call by maintaining joint accounts with the councils and expectedly deciding how their funds are expended.
The directive of the Nigerian Financial Intelligent Unit (NFIU) stripping the 36 state governors of control over accounts of the local government is one vexed issue generating ripples. The NFIU, in guidelines effective from June 1, banned banks, governors, financial institutions, public officers and relevant stakeholders from tampering with the statutory allocations of local government areas from the Federation Account.
And any delinquent individuals and/or companies who violate the order will face direct international and local sanctions, said NFIU. Some of the sanctions are possible blacklist of errant governors and the Chief Executive Officers of the affected banks, a complete shutdown of any bank and put violators on watch-list in 160 countries where they cannot transact business or pay bills.
The NFIU also imposed a daily N500, 000 cash transaction limit on all the 774 local governments, thereby guaranteeing each of them the freedom to spend its funds without taking directives from state governors who had hitherto hijacked the monthly allocations of the third tier of government under the pretence of State Joint Local Government Account.
To the governors, the financial autonomy which is said to be in tandem with constitutional provisions is a ruse and over the years, the later had been at their mercy, which some have observed was responsible for massive infrastructural decay and stunted growth at the local level.
Accordingly, the state governors who met in Abuja penultimate week have resolved to challenge the constitutionality of the NFIU directive to strip them of their hold on the State Joint Accounts with local governments, insisting that the NFIU Act 2018 lacks the power to issue guidelines on local government finances, especially imposition of sanctions. The action followed the failure of political resolution to the matter.
LG functions
As the third tier of government, the local government derives its powers from Section 7, (132) of the 1999 Constitution and in sharing of the national revenue, Federal Government takes 52 per cent, while state government takes 26.72 and the local government takes 20.60 per cent. The LGs are saddled with financing primary education, waste disposal, drainage, markets, road rehabilitations and construction while their budgets are passed by the state house of assembly.
According to the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution, the 15 specific functions of the local government are as follows: The consideration and making of recommendations to a State commission on economic planning or any similar body on-economic development of the state, particularly in so far as the areas of authority of the council and of the state are affected, proposals made by the said commissioner or body; collection of rates, radio and television licenses, establishment, maintenance of cemeteries, burial grounds and homes for destitute or infirm.
Others are licensing of bicycles, vehicles (other mechanically propelled trucks), canoes, wheel barrows and carts, establishment and maintenance of slaughter houses, slaughter slabs, markets, motor parks and public conveniences, construction and maintenance of roads, streets, street lightings, drains and other public highways, parks, gardens, open spaces, or such public facilities as may be prescribed from time to time by the House of Assembly of a state and naming of roads and streets and numbering of houses.
Also they handle provision and maintenance of public conveniences, sewage and refuse disposal, registration of all births, deaths and marriages; assessment of privately-owned houses or tenements for the purpose of levying such rates as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly of a state; and control and regulation of outdoor advertising and hoarding, movement and keeping of all pets of all description, shops and kiosks, restaurants, bakeries and other places for sale of food to the public, laundries ad licensing, regulation and control of the sale of liquor, the provision and maintenance of primary, adult and vocational education, the development of agriculture and natural resources, other than the exploitation of materials, the provision and maintenance of health services and such other functions as may be conferred on a local government council by the House of Assembly of the state.
Before the return of democracy in 1999, it was fashionable for all local governments in the country to design their programmes and announce their budgets annually. Such budgets were examined by local government legislature and approved, thereby enabling them to develop at their pace. During such period, city councils like Ikeja and Lagos Island operated massive bus mass transit and other developmental projects, while Onitsha Local Government was said to be the richest council area in Africa.
However, in recent times, state governors have refused to allow local governments to handle their funds, but reallocated them to the Commissioner for the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Example has been given in some states where
local governments are given as low as N1,000,000 every month as running cost to handle operational expenses like electricity bills and sundry maintenance.
For instance, in Ondo State and some other states in the federation, local government activities like contracts for market construction, road rehabilitation and refuse disposal are currently being awarded by the state government, while the local government chairmen and lawmakers are mere figureheads. In other cases local government funds are said to either been diverted or mismanaged by the state governments after intimidating the local government chairmen.
Such was said to be the case in the 33 local governments in Oyo State in the last administration where the Council of Mogajis of Ibadanland petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to investigate handling of council funds in the last one year. They said they were unsatisfied with last minutes spending of the state reserves, particularly the council reserves, as contained in a petition jointly signed by the trio of Mogajis Moshood Gbola Akere, Abass Oloko and Ademola Olasomi, urging the commission to investigate accounts belonging to local government in the state.
In the petition in April this year, they claimed that the Local Government Ministry was used to run the accounts of the councils without recourse to the law, while a portion of local government fund from the Excess Crude Oil Account, which is kept in a new generation bank totalling N34.6 billion as fixed deposit account yielding interests was spent in the twilight of the last administration. They therefore, wanted the EFFC to investigate the accounts of the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the past one year, investigate the procurement process of all the local governments and the local council development areas in the state, investigate the operations of the local government account with Heritage Bank and freeze the local Government account with Heritage Bank or any other bank to prevent further dissipation of the funds by the immediate past governor and his agents and/or proxies.
In other states, local government chairmen are suspended from office at the whims of the governors, even as they appoint caretaker committees instead of conducting council election. A couple of months ago in Rivers State, the state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, suspended 12 local government council chairmen with immediate effect. The suspended council chairmen include Okrika Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo local government areas. Their suspension was informed by their failure to participate in state official function. Thereafter, the governor wrote the state assembly and got their ratification of the suspension within 24 hours.
There have been back and forth arguments about council autonomy, as some posited that the practice of joint account with the state governments provides checks. But it is on record that the only checks allowed by law are the Houses of Assembly of the respective states. A local government chairmen who spoke to Sunday Telegraph said that the state government are stifling the growth of the councils.
“That is why we have not been able to perform our duties. They intimidate us and threaten us with removals. Often, the governors tell us ‘you know I put you there.’ For that reason, our hands are tied,” he said. Proponents of the autonomy, however, lauded the NFIU directive, stating that they will continue to take advantage of the legislative right given to ensure that local government autonomy is realised. The local government chairmen are in bondage inflicted on them by the governors and this bondage must be released to ensure the development at the grassroots level.
Compliance
However, some states are already complying with the directive. Last week, Niger State said it said it had complied with directives of the NFIU on direct allocation to Local Government Areas in the state and augmented the payments of salaries with N600million monthly.
Though this came on the heels of the alarm raised by the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state on the implementation of the National Finance Intelligent Unit on direct allocation to LGs, it was revealed that 13 out of the 25 LGs in the state were incapable of paying their staff salaries. The state government through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akilu Musa Kuta, said the local government areas in the state do not owe workers their salaries.
Kuta said: “The resources that come to Niger State is dwindling and obviously there are instances that we may not have been able to pay, but we still have our ways of augmenting if such happens We don’t have issues with the payment of salaries as it affects local government workers. Since the inception of this administration, I don’t think we have defaulted.
“We have a very few local government areas that we augment especially Chanchaga, Bida, Suleja, Kontagora, Mokwa, Paikoro, Shiroro, Lavun, Lapai, Agaie, Paikoro, Rijau, and Tafa. It is not that this cannot be surmounted. Sometimes, we have high and or low inflow of allocation. But on the average, we augment for these Local Government Areas within the range of between N500 million and N600 million monthly. And we do take overdraft to overcome these obstacles.”
A few weeks ago, the Chairman, NULGE in the state, Abdulkareem Lafene confirmed that the direct allocation policy was already being implemented in the state and has achieved close to 90 per cent success. But not every state is enjoying that as most of the 36 state governors are heading to the courts over the decision of the NFIU to strip them of their hold on the State Joint Accounts.
The situation has also improved in Kebbi State. “In Kebbi State, the 21 local governments now receive their funds directly and they are excited about it, since it enables them to pay salaries directly and execute some projects. Some of the councils receive as much as N300 million federal allocations, which is a departure from the past,” as council chief said.
In Benue State, the story is the same as the 23 local government chairmen have been receiving their allocations since the NFIU gave the direct. The development has made it possible to the councils to operate almost independently of the state government.
However, another twist to the direct disbursement of funds to the councils is that their independence cannot be ascertained, said a NULGE executive who chose to remain anonymous. “Most of the councils in the country are run by Caretaker Committees. The mere fact that the governors have failed to conduct local government elections but appointed civil servants as Caretaker Committee of the councils still enables them to remotely control the council’s funds. That too is a major debacle in the council’s financial autonomy.”
Media reports have it that the political option which they once considered would amount to conferring legitimacy on “assumed powers by the NFIU which may set a bad precedent.” A governor was quoted as saying: “Initially, we thought of prevailing on the presidency to broker talks between the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the NFIU because we are also committed to probity and accountability.
“When we met, all governors agreed that the NFIU guidelines are unconstitutional and we should not use political rapprochement to confer legitimacy on the assumed powers of the agency. We have realised that the issues at stake border on the provisions of the 1999 Constitution. We want the court to interpret Section 7(6) (a) and (b) and Section 162(6), (7), and (8) of the Constitution.”
He hinged his argument on Section 7(6) (a) and (b) of the Constitution, which give the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly the powers to make provisions for statutory allocation of public revenue to the local councils in the Federation and within the State respectfully.
He said that Section 162 (6) makes provision for the creation of the State Joint Local Government Account (SJLGA) into which shall be paid all allocations to the LGAs of the State from the Federation Account and from the government of the state. Section 162 (7) of the Constitution, he said empowers the National Assembly to formulate the terms and manners in which funds from the SJLGA may be disbursed.
“In Section 162(8), the 1999 Constitution mandates the State House of Assembly to prescribe the manner in which the amount standing to the credit of the local councils in the state shall be distributed. We see the whole matter as constitutional; we prefer to go to court instead of sleeping over our rights.”
Another governor was quoted as saying that the NFIU’s guidelines are illegal, unconstitutional and cannot be binding on state governors. “At our meeting, Nigeria Governors’ Forum) we realised that we have a strong case. We will fight to the end. The beauty of democracy is that the judiciary is the arbiter. If we have an under-the-table deal with the NFIU, it will backfire later. We won’t follow this path. This is not the first time we are going to court. During the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was created and the governors challenged it because it was illegal.”
Previous attempts by the National Assembly to grant autonomy to local government through amendment of the 1999 Constitution have failed, owing to federal lawmakers’s failure to support such moves. Sources said the lawmakers at the both the Senate and the House became complacent or were intimidated by their governors from supporting such amendment. They were even blackmail that they could lose re-election.
Over the years, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has lobbied the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to hasten process of passing the Local Government Autonomy bill into law, and the emergence of Mr. Kola Alabi as National President of he association has given the drive more impetus.
The National President, National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, while speaking on the issue at the meeting of Northern Executive Forum of the union, advised state governors under the umbrella of Governors’ Forum to support the financial autonomy granted to local government councils in the county in the interest of grassroots development and benefit of the rural populace.
To him, as elected representatives of the people, the governors should respect and place the interest and wishes of the people above other considerations. He commended the Federal Government and President Buhari for exhibiting strong political will in taking the measure, adding that the financial autonomy is already showing some positive impact in most local government councils across the country.
APGA zones 2021 Anambra governorship ticket to South zone
T
he National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, has reiterated the party’s decision to zone its Anambra State governorship ticket state’s south senatorial zone in 2021.
This was coming on the heels of the pronouncement of the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that it’s throwing open its 2021 governorship ticket to all comers, irrespective of the senatorial zone he/she hails from. That its going to nominate one with sterling credentials to return the party to the Awka Government House.
Oye, who said the zoning of the APGA ticket to the state’s South senatorial zone was to ensure its policy of equity, fairness and justice, was strictly adhered to.
According to him, it would also give the people of that senatorial zone a sense of belonging in the party where the Central senatorial zone had earlier produced the governor from 2006 -2013 while the incumbent who hails from the North is having 2013- 2021. So it remains the south zone to produce a governor on the platform of the party from 2021 upwards.
With the arrangement, the national chairman noted, it makes it easy for members to save themselves a lot of political, financial and economic stress since the relevant council areas to present their best and capable governorship materials are known early.
The councils include Aguata, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo, Ihiala, Orumba North and Orumba South.
Oye said that the party is championing the course of the South East at the federal through its insistence on true federalism, hence must live by example.
He pointed out that an attractive policy like that was worth imbibing and sustained by all, in the interest of equity and fairness.
He therefore urged all electorate to embrace APGA which he described as a movement for the emancipation of all the downtrodden nationwide. That the party has already kickstarted processes to reconcile all aggrieved members occasioned by the last general election, nationwide.
He used the opportunity of the interview to disclose that the party has completed payment for its own permanent national secretariat in Abuja; and would unveil it in a matter of days. He commended all members for remaining steadfast with the party despite mounting personal and societal challenges. He therefore urged all to close ranks, bury the hatchet and resolve to build the party for the future generation.
He said the party was founded in 2002 to champion the principles of justice, equity and fairness, and that moving the governorship position of the state to the southern zone was part of it.
The state chairman, who spoke with newsmen at the party’s Secretariat in Awka said, “This is the reason why the party is uncompromising in its belief in true federalism in the country.
“Anambra, which is controlled by APGA’s leader and board of trustees Chairman, Governor Willie Obiano is the first state government to host the first ever Summit on the Restructuring of the Nigerian-Nation through Ohaneze Ndigbo in Awka.
“We believe in equity and justice, and it is under this strongholds that the party was founded.”
Obi also observed that his party has made zoning and rotation of the governorship seat of the State one of its principles and reiterated that Governor Obiano’s successor in 2022 will emerge from Anambra South Senatorial district.
The Anambra State APGA Chairman recalled that the final decision on zoning and rotation was reached under the supervision and approval of the supreme leader of the party, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, during a crucial meeting of Anambra stakeholders at Nteje in Oyi local government area.
He assured that the party will continue to encourage the present Anambra State government to remain focused in the task of delivering enduring democracy dividends to the people, as it was also part of the belief of APGA.
Governors have killed LGs, says Bagos
Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos is a member House of Representatives and represents Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he bares his mind on pressing local and national issues
President Muhammadu Buhari has just sworn in 43 ministers; what is your impression about the new cabinet? Do you think the caliber of men and women in the cabinet can deliver?
Well, I have seen the ministers; most of them are familiar names; that is people who have been around the corridors of power for a very long time. Some of these old names also include ministers who served with the president in the first term. The President promised next level and we are waiting to see whether the next level will be anything different from what transpired in the last four years.
Perhaps, this is the team he feels can deliver the Next Level for him. My concern, however, is the absence of young men and women in the new cabinet. The cabinet is dominated by old people, which to me is not encouraging because if we say that the youths are leaders of tomorrow, why can’t we give them opportunity at this level to express themselves and contribute their quota to national development.
I don’t think there is any of the minister’s that is less than 40 years; that is not so encouraging in an age where big time countries like France are giving opportunity to the younger ones to lead. The present French President, Emmanuel Macron is just 41 years old, and was in fact, elected at the age of 39, yet, no Nigerian of this age is being considered for ministerial appointment. So, I expected the President to have given the younger generation a sense of belonging in his government because the youths have energy; they are more innovative and vibrant. All over the world, the youths are breaking grounds in leadership and development and ours should not be an exception. But don’t quote me wrong; I am not saying old age is bad. Old age comes with experience and wisdom; therefore I expected that they would have been a balanced blend of the old and young in the cabinet to complement each other.
However, appointment of ministers is the prerogative of the President. He has a blueprint of what he wants to achieve and the people he thinks can drive the process with him. Therefore, he has chosen his ministers and I wish them well hoping that the next level would put smiles on the faces of Nigerians because for now, most Nigerians. There is a general dearth of infrastructure; unemployment is at all-time high, the number of out of school children is growing by the day and worst of all, there is widespread insecurity that is frightening and scaring. I hope the president and his team can provide answers to these myriad problems. And if they successfully do this for Nigeria, posterity will be kind to them.
You just mentioned insecurity and you are from Plateau, one of the states that also suffered series of attacks by suspected herdsmen and bandits. What is the situation in Plateau now?
Yes, Plateau State has had its own share of the security challenge faced by the country especially between 2015 and 2019. The number of people that were killed and those displaced by these attacks is a matter of serious concern. Although, normalcy has returned to some of the troubled areas, there are still some dark spots, which I would like the Federal Government to take proactive measures to ensure that the people are safe and are free to continue with their farming activities.
I had cause to support a motion on the floor of the House on the state of insecurity in the state before we proceeded on recess. It is worrisome that for example that no one has been compensated after the mass murder of June 18, 2018, which affected more than 20 communities in Gashish, Gana, Ropp, Forom and Bachlit Districts of Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas, where over 280 persons were reportedly killed by suspected killer herdsmen, thousands of women and children displaced, both public and private properties were completely destroyed.
We are very worried that after one year after, not much has been heard about arrests and prosecution. Therefore, we in the state are concerned with the role played by the Armed Forces in the mode of their operation and response to the attacks because this is capable of causing massive apathy and loss of confidence in the nation’s security on the part of the people. We commend the security agencies for the sacrifices they are making, but at the same time, we want them to do this job in the best ethical manner and in national interest.
There has been an outcry following media reports that members of the National Assembly were paid humongous and jumbo allowances recently despite the hardship in the country.
I think this is just cheap blackmail against members of the National Assembly. To the best of my knowledge, there is nothing like jumbo pay in the National Assembly and I think members of the public need to be properly educated about this issue. Even before I was elected to the House of Representatives, this misrepresentation has been there, but it is simply unfortunate. It is this kind of stories that make out constituents to look at us as money bags and millionaires; and people start chasing us all over the place. A member of the House of Representatives carries a huge load of responsibilities because our main function is being misunderstood by Nigerians. Therefore, as a legislator, you are expected to pay school fees of indigent constituents, you are responsible for hospital bills, wedding and marriage expenses, burial expenses and general upkeep of constituents.
The number of calls and text messages I receive in a day for one assistance or the other is uncountable. Yet, people do not believe that we deserve any running cost. Unfortunately, it is the running cost that they are calling jumbo pay. People also have to know that apart from the legislators, there are over three hundred staff working for the National Assembly; there is a National Assembly Commission, the National Institute for Democratic and Legislative Studies and so on.
Therefore, Nigerians have to appreciate legislators for once. But I often wonder why Nigerians do not probe into the salaries and allowances of ministers, who by the perking order of protocol are below members of the House of Representatives, yet their benefits are far above what we receive.
Do you ever see a member of the House moving with a convoy of vehicles? But every minister moves with at least five vehicles in his convoy; and check the cost of the cars they use and compare with what we have in the National Assembly. In fact, I am giving you an assignment today; investigate and tell us how much a minister is entitled to monthly, annually and at the end of his tenure. How many aides is a minister entitled to? What about chief executives of agencies and parastatals? Do Nigerians know how much they are entitled to? I believe by the time Nigerians get to know how much these category of public servants receive, they will appreciate members of the National Assembly better.
Recently, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, (FBI) released a list of 80 Nigerians suspected to have committed cybercrimes in the US running into millions of dollars. Some people have attributed this to the growing unemployment. What do you think?
First of all, I want to say that there is no excuse for any crime. I do not subscribe to the idea that because things are tough and difficult, people should resort to crime. If a crime is committed out of mistake or ignorance, it could be understandable; but where people deliberately engaged in what they know is illegal and unlawful is not condonable. When I read the story about Nigerians who are being indicted by the FBI, I was devastated because this has further dented the image of our country and it puts the lives of Nigerians living abroad in danger.
One, there is high tendency that more countries will treat Nigerians with suspicion and disdain. There is no doubt that we have crime everywhere in the world but for such high wire fraud to be allegedly committed by nationals of one country in one fell swoop does not speak well of us as a people and nation. It means Nigerians will be subjected to more humiliation at airports, at embassies and in other countries. I will advise young Nigerians to embrace hard work and avoid crime.
I was just imagining if the knowledge and ingenuity they invested in the fraud, was applied in a legal positive venture the kind of innovations and discovery Nigeria would have been associated with. It is unfortunate, but it is wake call to all of us especially parents to instill good morals in our children. But having said that, we must also not forget that the number of Nigerians involved in crime outside the shores of this country is just infinitesimal. A good number of Nigerians are doing us proud all over the works. Nigerians are MPs, mayors, ministers in Europe, America etc.
Nigerians are excelling in academics, science and technology, sports and all areas of human endeavour. So, those engaged in crime are in the minority. We should applaud those doing well and sound a note of warning to those spoiling our name and reputation. Nigeria is a great country and we are also great men and women. This, however, does not vitiate the fact that many Nigerians are going through very difficult times; the economy is not doing so well. The APC government promised security, improved economy and fight against corruption, but things are not moving fast the way Nigerians expected. I think the time has come for the president and his team to fast track whatever plan they have for the people and the nation at large so that we can enjoy the benefits of change. Let his next level be a regime of positive results that can be felt by every Nigerian.
The Federal Government has always maintained that the war against corruption has yielded results as billions of stole funds have been recovered and many corrupt persons prosecuted and convicted. Don’t you think this deserves applause?
There is no doubt the government is fighting corruption; but many Nigerians particularly those of us in opposition parties have reservations about the way the campaign is being carried out. It seems it is aimed at only opposition politicians and their associates.
I expected that President Muhammadu Buhari would prosecute a holistic anti-corruption fight where there will be no sacred cow. There should be no selective prosecution of offenders. If the government wants Nigerians to have faith in the anti-corruption, it must change its process, which seems to be pointing at the fact that only cases relating to people with opposing political views or those not on the same page with the administration are being investigated and prosecuted.
No suspect or indicted person should be given preferential treatment over others simply because he belongs to the ruling party or is related to a big man in office or has ties with the powers that be.
Secondly, adherence to the rule of law is the first step towards achieving a successful anti-corruption crusade. So, when a government disregards court orders with impunity, what is it telling the citizens? Unless and until people in government and in fact, the president’s direct that even his appointees who are accused of corruption be made to face the music, people will continue to pick holes in the anti-corruption crusade of the administration.
It seems everyone’s attention is on the Federal Government and no one pays attention to what is happening at the state level?
I agree with you totally because if most of the state governors were performing, some of the problems we complain about would have been taken care of.
For example, primary education; the Federal Government has nothing to do with primary education but the state governments have neglected their responsibility. They have completely killed the third tier of government, which is the local government.
I will commend the efforts of President Buhari is his recent move to ensure that funds are released directly to the local councils. It is appalling that some of our governors believe in primitive accumulation of wealth and sharing of state funds with their family members and cronies.
This is where I expect the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to also look into; but we have several instances where governors were accused of corruption and we paid lip service to it. It is true governors enjoy immunity from prosecution, but they are not immune from investigation.
So, governors who have weighty allegations hanging on their necks should be investigated and if indicted be made to face the law as soon as they leave office. But, you must also not forget that if the federal government is doing well, the state governments would be challenged to also perform. Let’s have an improved Next Level. The APC government used four years to learn, it should perform now.
‘Govt must pay attention to youth development’
Pastor Lucky Akpahwe is an author, social commentator, and alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt. He has authored several academic books, including ‘Democracy and Theatre in Society’, ‘Alumni: Catalyst to University’s Development’ and ‘June 12th and the Burden of Democracy in Nigeria’, among others. In this interview with EMMANUEL MASHA, the Senior Minister of Lucky’s Evangelistic International Outreach based in Port Harcourt, speaks on some salient national issues including youth development
The country is on the low ebb of development and some have blamed politicians for their less interest in the future of the youths. What is your view?
It is a sad to note that some politicians, instead of creating and providing jobs for the unemployed youths, are providing them with guns. That is one of the reasons we have security challenges today.
Democracy as a form of governance is good. But the Nigerian experience and experiment has helped to impoverish the masses, while a select few at the top smile. The saying that the pen is mightier than the gun is no longer applicable in the Nigerian context over the last two decades. Many skillful and talented youths full of thoughts and ideas to offer society to move forward are being made to waste away. Some of them that feel undervalued and have the means to go to places where talents are appreciated leave quietly.
Take the flight of Nigerian doctors to the Western world, it simply means that they will end up strengthening the health sector of such countries, meanwhile the ratio of a doctor to patients in the country, which has always been poor will worsen.
You are passionate about youth development in your teachings and writings. How best can the energies of Nigerian youths be utilized?
When I look around, I see many talented and gifted youths wasting away. I usually tell myself that if these youths get the necessary support, they would end up as world beaters that can attract good image for the country. It is unfortunate that the corporate brands pay more attention to mostly dancing and singing contests or competitions. I tell people that for every Yahoo boy perpetuating fraud out there, there are more than 150 decent youths that are ready to learn, work and earn decent pay. So, it is wrong when people generalize that are youths are lazy, cultists, bandits or hostage takers because of a very few bad eggs.
That is why we should equally pay attention to arts and crafts, sports and technical skill acquisition. Take for example clothing; Nigeria has no business importing clothes from China or from the Western world. So, it means there is shortage of tailors in the country or that we lack the capacity to organise ourselves for industrial scale tailoring.
The government too has not helped matters. Government should invest massively in sports development, man power training while intensifying infrastructural development. Our youths will benefit immensely if government develop arts and culture, tourism, and information technology.
What should the authorities do to address the security challenges in Ogoni?
First, the Ogoni people should open up for dialogue. The stakeholders involved in the lingering crisis, including the multinational oil companies should sit down and discuss in order to agree on issues.
Secondly security agencies should flush out all the cult groups fomenting troubles in the area. Thirdly, government on their part should be sincere over the cleanup of the land as recommended by the United Nations. Environmental Programme, (UNEP) Report. Ogoni leaders both at the political and traditional levels should work together in the interest of Ogoni.
You have lived in Port Harcourt for over two decades now. What do you really love about this city?
I love how the aboriginal tribes of the Ikwerre, Okrika, Kalabari that make up the old Port Harcourt city have been joined by other ethnic immigrants to form a truly no man’s land scenario comparable to that of Lagos, Kaduna, and of course Abuja, not excluding Warri, where I come from. Port Harcourt is actually becoming a truly metropolitan city with or through its expansion at all fronts.
I remember when I first visited this city in 1982, there were scarcely any houses after O.C.C. Residence at Mile 4 up to Rumukoro, axis going towards Igwuruta, Airport areas and then Rumuokoro- Eleme-Choba. But today, great buildings and companies have taken over the places dove-tailing into Emuoha Local Government and even towards Abia and Imo states with strangers virtually dominating the whole environment for mutual benefit of both the original landlords and the legal tenants/occupants as it were. I love this great city that has charmed me to the point that I now call it home.
You have published a good number of books and you are still working on some works. What keeps you going?
Firstly, it is God’s grace and His mercies that keep energize me. My inspiration for writing all my books emanates from Him alone. Without Him I am empty and shall ever be empty. Apart from that I spend a lot on books which have impacted positively on my level of aggregate and acquired knowledge. Also my personal life experiences keep me going.
Do you get financial support or grant to support your research and publications?
I fund my works. My late father, Captain Johnbe Arighor Akpahwe, to whom I am ever and profoundly grateful, taught me how to be self-reliant. He strongly believed in self help. However, at the University of Port Harcourt, I remain grateful to Professors Sunday O. Oluwuo, and Dr. Femi Omitola for their immense contributions to my works.
In the Nigeria setting, if you don’t have an aristocratic background, or you’re not connected to a top politicians or big wigs of society, you may not get support for your literary works. For instance, if a person is sick, you may see donors supporting the treatment of sickness unto recovery. But if you ask for financial help to realize your God- given vision, you may be left standing alone. Those with the means to support literary works hardly do so, they prefer you to be frustrated without realizing your dreams/visions. Personally, I am determined and persuaded to continuing my publication because I enjoy it. For now, I have about 40 publications, 40 written but yet to be published books.
It’s madness to implement RUGA nationwide, says Okumagba
Chief Emmanuel Okumagba a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart from Warri in Delta State is the President-General of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom and has been in politics since the current political dispensation. A one-time chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in this interview with OLA JAMES speaks on several national issues including the RUGA policy of the Federal Government
President Muhammadu Buhari has just appointed 43 ministers, as a PDP chieftain, can you say that the appointments were equitably distributed and fairly done?
An Urhobo adage says that it is those who jointly felled a bat tree that jointly share the loot thereafter. President Muhammadu Buhari was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and he has the right to choose from among those who helped him to achieve his victory. And whoever he picks into his cabinet, he is acting to the dictates of the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The only institution which can oppose and criticise it is the Senate where the screening, approval or disapproval is done. They have that power. Whosoever President Buhari picks in his cabinet, it is his prerogative, and it also the prerogative of the Senate to screen, approve or disapprove any of his nominees. So, nobody should begrudge Mr. President for choosing like minds since birds of the same feather flock together.
What explanation could you give to the President’s appointment of two ministers from a state like Anambra?
You see, the man has the prerogative of appointing what ought to be round pegs in round holes. And some of these appointees, you and I don’t have their background. So, we don’t know whether or not they are appropriately selected. You and I cannot fault the credentials of a man we don’t know anything about.
Recently the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu was assaulted and harassed by some Nigerians in Nuremberg, Germany during the annual Igbo Yam Festival. What is your take on that?
The attack is barbaric as far as I’m concerned. You go to another man’s country to harass your kinsman whom you formally invited to attend a programme. It’s wrong, don’t mind the fact that the likes of Ekweremadu may have made mistakes to join forces with government to do things that are untowards to their people; but that is not enough. You are in a foreign land. You have to keep the peace. They ought to keep the peace and show some decorum. They should come home to contribute to the development of their father land rather than staying there to harass a kinsman whom they formally invited.
It was like the man was deliberately invited to be humiliated. It is uncivil. If the German police take them up they will not be wrong. The German police cannot claim that the hoodlums did not contravene any law. That will be funny because we saw the video clips of the harassment; how he was being pursued. How can anyone say that there was no offence in that? Did the people not get permit to use that venue – a former Deputy President of Senate being harassed in front of the police? We saw the video and the un-towards language they were using against him in front of the police. The scenario cannot be said to be without any intent to intimidate him or harass him.
The RUGA settlement initiative has been generating a lot of controversy across the country, though its implementation has been suspended. Is there any good side to the RUGA policy?
How can any sane person accept RUGA? It is an insane set up to go and impose yourself on someone else’s farmland in the name of grazing to feed your cattle which you will sell back to me? Grazing is a cheap way of feeding your herds; those herds are not public property. They are owned by individuals or group of individuals. So, if you allow them to stray into people’s farms who are still struggling to survive and live on their crops and you want what you are living on to destroy my crops? And you say that is good? In the civilised world, what is done is ranching – an enclosed area is put up.
Recently, I was watching a CNN programme and I saw cows, so robust. And they were enclosed and fed in cages. There are meals for these herds; herds of cattle, ram and what have you. They don’t go destroying people’s properties. Apart from killing plants that have been put there by some persons for their own benefits, anyone coming with herds of cattle is destructive. We have seen it in the past, from my youthful days till now. Of course, urbanisation has killed it in several parts of the country because you cannot say you are looking for grazing land in Warri in Delta State for example. Warri is built up. You can’t have RUGA in Warri or anywhere in Delta State. How do you take people’s land? Even the Land Use Act does not permit that. The Federal Government has no land by law. It is the states. And if they want to buy land they should come and buy; not just forcefully acquiring people’s land. The only land you can buy is the one in which you can set up a ranch. So, it is crazy to think of RUGA. Rather, they should be thinking of ranching. It is a sine qua non to animal husbandry.
But the Federal Government has defended the policy saying that it will usher in peace between the herdsmen and their host communities. But in the absence of RUGA, can peace be achieved if the President chose to talk to the Fulanis?
If Mr. President finds that his kinsmen’s names and activities are being abused by others, he is the chief security officer of this nation. Then he should create an atmosphere of putting down all the evil doers and all those who are perpetrating this and taking advantage of the grazing habit of the Fulanis. He should put them in check. The only way to put them in check is to ensure that those arrested are prosecuted and any criminal in them should be dealt with. Without that, Mr. President will continue to be accused of turning his face away from this evil that the grazing is causing.
Also recently, Mr. President ordered the Governor of the Central Bank to stop issuing import licenses to those importing food into the country. Would you say that at the moment Nigeria has become self-sufficient in food production?
Any country that is dependent on importation can never grow. But you must prepare a programme such that productivity at home will increase before you ban importation. Is it not a shame that we produce crude oil and we still buy oil from outside at heavily subsidised rate? It is a shame. Why should we be selling our crude oil and buying fuel from those we sell to when we could establish refineries? There is the modular refinery thing that is becoming very popular. I’m yet to see anyone that is established and is functioning. It is the same problem of not making sure that you have what it takes to produce fuel and that is establishment of more refineries. If we have them then we won’t need to import finished products; we will produce and sell to ourselves. But the case today is that we have started the subsidy regime which we are unable to stop because there will be uproar and no government wants to face the wrath of the masses who will suffer more when the subsidy is finally removed. But the important thing is that we must prepare productivity before a ban importation of food. Besides, no country can be self-sufficient in everything, because there are things you cannot produce and there are others you can produce better than others
Omoyele Sowore, in a bid to express his disdain for the current administration, has come up with RevolutionNow protest and some notable Nigerians like Prof. Wole Soyinka and others have offered to join the protest. Do you think the time is ripe for revolution now in Nigeria?
Revolution now as far as I’m concerned is meaningless. Revolutions are not things you plan in your bedroom and come out to show off with it because you want to be popular. Revolutions take off from a power point, not just any how. The situation in Nigeria is so fluid that it will be herculean for any revolution that will put Nigeria in its proper perspective to take place. This is because the power structure is made such.
Today, the military cannot take over power. They cannot take over power because those in power have built a structure for themselves to ensure sustenance of power in their hands. So, to dream of a revolution now in Nigeria does not make sense as far as I’m concerned. And Nigerians are good at playing to the gallery and I see this as one of such because the history of Sowore himself is known. He has been, right or wrong, a beneficiary of the blunder that has been going on in Nigeria.
The word ‘revolution’ is a revolt against the establishment and no one member of the establishment will fold his arms for revolution that are being kindled today. It doesn’t make sense. Sowore does not impress me.
What do you make of the election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who represents the Urhobos in the Senate, the Deputy President of the Senate?
The election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Deputy President of the Senate in the 9th Senate is a good development for the Urhobo people in particular and to the South South in general. Senator Omo-Agege has elevated the status of the Urhobo people to national level and I thank God for that elevation. I urge all Urhobo irrespective of political parties to support the Deputy Senate President so that he can spread the dividends of democracy to all of us.
Cool ways to wear joggers
M
en can compromise on their style but never on their comfort; so joggers are men’s best friend because they don’t require anything too fancy and they love wearing them all day long. Jogger pants look great no matter what your age or size is.
If you think joggers are only to be worn at home or in streets, you are totally wrong. Jogger pants can be worn every day, only you should know how to carry the style. Not everyone is into T-shirts; some people want to look like a model on cover photos of the magazines. If you’re one such person then instead of you t-shirt you can wear your dress shirt and joggers; that way, you let people admire your six packs while you enjoy your comfortable outfit. Keep your feet happy in flip flops with this look.
Keep the chills at bay with a soft, sweet, woolen sweater and the warm jogger pants. A good hair style and canvas shoes are all you need to complete the look. Stay in style while doing your best in your game with this sexy pair or joggers and black hoodie.
Contentment
I
once heard a story of a graduate who sells apples by the road side. One day, a young man parked to buy some; he requested for about 30 pieces or thereabouts. The seller (the young graduate) didn’t know when he uttered was he was thinking in his heart.
He said: “God, is this not a human being? A young guy like me, enjoying life…..” The customer heard what he said, but bought the apples and zoomed off.
Few minutes later, same person came back to the seller, asked if he could recognize him. The apple seller confirmed he was the customer who came to buy some apples a few minutes past. The customer requested to have a little chat with him but in a more secluded area. The seller agreed, and closed for the day, thinking this young big man is about to introduce him to an “oyel” business.
They got to a quiet place to discuss, the young man said to the apple-seller: “I heard what you said the last time I came to buy some apples, that was the reason I came back. Sir, I wish I was the one selling apples by the road side; I’d have been happier!”
In utmost dismay, the apple seller looked at this young man, not believing what he just heard. The young man continued: “I was in a hurry to get rich, so I did blood-money rituals. The more money I get, the more my skin decays. This time next year, I would have been long gone.”
By this time, he removed his caftan top, behold, there were about five or more clothes underneath which the young man was wearing. He managed to show the fruit seller a bit of his skin, alas, they were beginning to rotten. His last words to the seller were: “GOD’S BLESSING IS THE ONLY REAL BLESSING. BE HAPPY WITH YOURSELF, AND BE CONTENTED WITH WHAT YOU HAVE AND WHERE YOU ARE”.
Friends, the grass always looks greener on the other side. It is only when you get closer, you get to discover that it is shining that much because it is not the real-green-grass, it is the artificial one.
Contentment with who you are, where you are and what you have, is a great gift.
You are not being discouraged from aspiring for greater heights, however, be happy with yourself. Do not compare your life with that of another. Do not compare your introductory-stage with another’s chapter 55, stay in you lane.
Although, I am not insinuating that everyone who drives flashy cars are into blood-money rituals. I love flashy cars too. Lolz. However, I am concerned about how not being contended with one’s self has made many indulge in some bad and dangerous stuffs.
While we were in primary school, we thought that our fulfillment will come once we get to secondary school. Alas, when we got to secondary school, we were still not satisfied; so we thought the next phase, tertiary institution will bring the desired happiness and fulfillment, and the circle went on.
Little did we know that fulfillment is not in the destination but in the journey.
Finding joy in the little you’ve been given opens the doors for greater ones.
A young man made headlines this past week by allegedly trying to kill his mother because he wanted to upgrade his “yahoo.com” business to “yahoo plus”. Could you imagine that? The “yahoo.com” fraudulent business was paying though, but not as “yahoo plus” would; so he decided to pay the prize, which included killing his biological mother.
Someday, he’ll discover that “yahoo plus” is no longer yielding the expected results, he would go for “yahoo plus plus plus”. Someone like that has never been contented right from time; and may never be contended except he consciously works on himself.
Friends, I pray you find joy in life. I hope you find reason to be happy, even in the midst of storms. It is called “The right attitude to life”. I pray you will be genuinely happy with who you are, with what you have and where you are. See you at the top. Have a great week
