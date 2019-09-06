Bayelsa guber: Dickson calls for tolerance, free, fair election

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has advocated tolerance and maturity among the political class towards the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state scheduled for November 16.

This was as the governor also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and the relevant agencies to ensure the conduct of free, fair and credible governorship election.

The Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, yesterday in a statement, hinted that the governor made the call during the monthly Praise Night for August, which was held on Wednesday.

The governor, the statement noted, however, advised those with ambition to occupy political offices to start the process with prayers in order to seek the face of God before following up with consultations.

He said that those that desired to serve the people in public offices should cultivate the habit of serving the people and giving the Almighty God His place in praises as a starting point, noting that God is the true source of power.

He said: “You all have seen what has happened, how once again God pushed back the proud waters and the powerful people, who thought that they can get the governorship ticket by force.

“And, I will always remind them that power comes from God. If you want power, you go on your knees to pray, consult and anyone who desires to lead, must first serve and we thank God for what he has done, but this is the first phase,” Dickson said, commending the 21 aspirants who participated in the gubernatorial primaries for their political maturity and sportsmanship.

The governor, however, pointed out that the leadership of the party would make deliberate efforts to contact the other aspirants with a view to bringing them back effectively to the PDP family without delay.

“The reconciliatory moves had already commenced with some of the major aspirants meeting with the governor shortly after the election at the Governors Lodge yesterday,” the statement added.

Aspirants who met the governor are the Deputy Governor, Gboribiogha John Jonah; Keniebi Okoko, and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Talford Ongolo.

Meanwhile, the governor has announced the reappointment of Ongolo, who resigned to contest the governorship primaries, as Chief of Staff, described him as a dependable party man, who believes in the supremacy and interest of the party.

The governor, therefore, recalled that all those who indicated interest to contest the governorship election were allowed to go into the race, carry out their campaigns without victimisation by the government.

The governor described the primaries conducted by the state chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress, which produced Chief David Lyon, an oil surveillance security contractor, as a sham.

