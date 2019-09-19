Bayelsa guber: Ex-PDP senator defects to APC

A head of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Senator Nimi Amange, who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District on the platform of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2007 to 2011, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amange, who came to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to submit his letter of defection, accused Bayelsa State Governor, Serieka Dickson, the leader of PDP in the state as an emperor.

While stating that he joined APC because he wanted freedom, as there was no freedom in PDP, the Senator, who was received by the APC Acting National Secretary, Hon. Victor Giadom and National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu, gave reasons the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State would be a win for APC.

He added: “When I was in PDP, we were enslaved by only one man, who regarded himself as emperor. There were no political activities in the state, even to become a councillor. The 105 councillors in the state were nominated by the governor. The eight council chairmen were nominated by him. So, I cannot be part of that politicking.

“I was one of the founding fathers of PDP in Bayelsa State. I did not join the PDP, I took part in the formation of PDP in August 1998 and I have been the party since. But, I have never seen this kind of authoritarian rule. So, I have decided to pitch my tent with a party that can uproot this from the ground in order for the people of Bayelsa State to be freed. And, I promise you our people that you will be freed come November 16.”

On why APC would win the governorship election, he noted: “Today, I can tell you that the candidate of APC, David Lyon comes from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA). That is the local government area with the highest voting strength. Definitely, that local government is for APC. I come from Nembe LGA and by my joining APC; Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.

“Brass is where Timipre Sylva comes from and Brass normally is for APC. I assisted APC in winning my own senatorial district in the last election. I also assisted APC in winning the House of Representatives seat during the February 23 election. So, those three LGs are gone and we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma, the smallest LGA to PDP because their candidate is from there. Then, the Sagbama Local Government Area where the present governor comes from will be donated to the incumbent governor because the running mate of the PDP governorship candidate is from Sagbama LGA.

“Where the governor comes from, is where he picks running mate for the PDP candidate. The question is what will other LGAs do? We can still donate that to him. So, we have taken three and they have taken two. The remaining three LGs will be 50/50.”

In his remarks, the APC Acting National Secretary, Hon. Victor Giadon praised the senator for joining the party, saying: “I want to thank you for joining our party. And you are joining us at a very auspicious time. We will like to ask you to use your wealth of experience to make us win in the November election in Beyelsa State.”

Like this: Like Loading...