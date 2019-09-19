News
Bayelsa guber: Ex-PDP senator defects to APC
A head of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Senator Nimi Amange, who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District on the platform of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2007 to 2011, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Amange, who came to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to submit his letter of defection, accused Bayelsa State Governor, Serieka Dickson, the leader of PDP in the state as an emperor.
While stating that he joined APC because he wanted freedom, as there was no freedom in PDP, the Senator, who was received by the APC Acting National Secretary, Hon. Victor Giadom and National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu, gave reasons the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State would be a win for APC.
He added: “When I was in PDP, we were enslaved by only one man, who regarded himself as emperor. There were no political activities in the state, even to become a councillor. The 105 councillors in the state were nominated by the governor. The eight council chairmen were nominated by him. So, I cannot be part of that politicking.
“I was one of the founding fathers of PDP in Bayelsa State. I did not join the PDP, I took part in the formation of PDP in August 1998 and I have been the party since. But, I have never seen this kind of authoritarian rule. So, I have decided to pitch my tent with a party that can uproot this from the ground in order for the people of Bayelsa State to be freed. And, I promise you our people that you will be freed come November 16.”
On why APC would win the governorship election, he noted: “Today, I can tell you that the candidate of APC, David Lyon comes from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA). That is the local government area with the highest voting strength. Definitely, that local government is for APC. I come from Nembe LGA and by my joining APC; Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.
“Brass is where Timipre Sylva comes from and Brass normally is for APC. I assisted APC in winning my own senatorial district in the last election. I also assisted APC in winning the House of Representatives seat during the February 23 election. So, those three LGs are gone and we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma, the smallest LGA to PDP because their candidate is from there. Then, the Sagbama Local Government Area where the present governor comes from will be donated to the incumbent governor because the running mate of the PDP governorship candidate is from Sagbama LGA.
“Where the governor comes from, is where he picks running mate for the PDP candidate. The question is what will other LGAs do? We can still donate that to him. So, we have taken three and they have taken two. The remaining three LGs will be 50/50.”
In his remarks, the APC Acting National Secretary, Hon. Victor Giadon praised the senator for joining the party, saying: “I want to thank you for joining our party. And you are joining us at a very auspicious time. We will like to ask you to use your wealth of experience to make us win in the November election in Beyelsa State.”
Reps probe $9.6bn P&ID UK judgement debt
The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate the recent judgement debt of $9.6 billion by a commercial court in the United Kingdom against Nigeria.
The ad hoc committee, which is headed by Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), is to invite the ministers of petroleum, justice and other officials of the ministries, saddled with the responsibility to negotiate the agreement with P&ID and the prosecution of the matter before the tribunal to give situational report on the matter and explain the lapse in judgement of time and due diligence in the handling of the case with a view to finding lasting solutions to the avalanche of extant and future cases.
The resolution to constitute the committee followed the unanimous adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) at yesterday’s plenary.
Wema Bank opens Bootcamp to support Fintechs
Wema Bank Plc has said that it is hosting a bootcamp focused on engaging fintech startups to develop solutions that will optimise service delivery in banking and finance.
The bank in a statement said, the Hackaholics Bootcamp is a ten-week intensive program designed to engage outstanding startups who participated at the Wema Bank Hackathon to develop their ideas and make them into market-ready products or services.
“They will also be trained on global practices for lean startups which includes user research and pivoting, customer journey mapping among other solution design thinking.
“The Bootcamp which kicked off on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Wema Bank Codeville, Ilupeju, Lagos will feature robust ideation and training sessions on product design and development facilitated by experts.
“Trainers at the Bootcamp – Chuba Ezekwesili, Head of Research and Strategy and Co-founder, Akanka, Iyin Aboyeji, Co-Founder Flutterwave, Andela and Founder Street Capital, Joseph Agunbiade, Co-founder BudgIT, Founder Univelcity, Getmobile Technologies Limited, and SmartED and other experts – will take participating teams through extensive market research and predictive trend analysis to ensure they develop solutions that are relevant in an ever-changing market,” the bank noted.
It explained that participating teams would be equipped with different business model toolkits to develop a scalable market-ready solution, a go-to-market strategy, branding and communications.
“They will also be equipped with skills on how to pitch to and win over investors,” the bank noted.
In his remarks, Wema Bank’s Head of Innovation, Samuel Omotayo, said: “The path to growth in today’s world is through collaboration and competition within and outside your organisation.”
“Our goal is to equip and support startups to bring their ideas to life and ultimately, to have market-ready viable products by the end of the Bootcamp.
“We aim to create solutions that will drive process efficiency, optimize service delivery and improve customer experience. We are also looking to partner with other tech organizations in this regard.”
It should be recalled that in March this year, the bank pulled together startups and young tech professional for its first hackathon, Hackaholics, as part of its drive to leverage technology in solving financial, institutional and social challenges.
Land dispute: Solabi family raises the alarm over ploy to distort judgement
Days after the Court of Appeal, Ibadan division ruled that an Ogun state High Court goofed when in suit number CA/IB/115/2016 granted statutory right of occupancy on a vast land to Oyeyemi Asalu family, the Solabi family has raised the alarm over a plot by some perceived elements to deceive the public about ownership of the vast land situated at Ajelanwa Olowo Igbo village and Kajola Iboro village via Atan, Ogun State.
The family insisted that contrary to the Court of Appeal verdict which had in the suit number CA/IB/115/2016 set aside the judgment of the lower court which granted statutory right of occupancy on the land to Oyeyemi Asalu family, Solabi family noted that it was becoming clear that some elements have made themselves available to distort the verdict of the appellate court.
It said: “We wish to blow the whistle as an early warning alert of the scheme by some unscrupulous elements aimed at deceiving the public and distort the decision of the Court of Appeal in suit number CA/IB/115/2016.”
The Court of Appeal had in a unanimous decision dismissed the suit filed by Oba Samuel Olufemi Ojugbele and four others (respondents) for themselves and on behalf of members of Oyeyemi Asalu family of Iga, Isalu Ota and awarded a cost of N250, 000 against the family.
The court held that the appellants had the right to appoint Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, Ganiyu Owoeye and one other (7th-9th appellants) as agents over the land in dispute.
The lower court had in its judgement declared that the respondents were the party entitled to statutory right of occupancy over the disputed land.
Dissatisfied, the appellants, Alhaji Yekini Solabi, Lamina Solabi, Jimoh Solabi, Fasasi Solabi, Ibrahim Solabi and their agents Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye and Ganiyu Owoeye appealed against the judgement and urged the court to set it aside.
The court noted that although the respondents claimed that they were the direct children of Oyeyemi whom they said founded the disputed land, they failed to prove by evidence how the land was transferred from Oyeyemi down the line before it became their own.
However, Justice Bada held that ‘’it is evident that there is a serious contradiction in the case of the claimants as to the children or direct issue(s) of Oyeyemi. Which one is correct? Did Oyeyemi actually have a child or children? The implication of Oyeyemi having children as against a child is very clear in that if he had children then claimants have decided to suppress their names.”
“In my view, the claimants cannot be granted a declaration of title/statutory right of occupancy to the land that does not exclusively belong to them.
‘’The 1st to 4th respondents have not proved the identity of the land in dispute in this case, the lower court was wrong to have granted title to them.
“It is settled in law that under native law and custom, to prove Ishakole (royalty), the plaintiff must adduce clear evidence on thing or things paid, the payee or receiver, the time when it is paid and other circumstances surrounding it. Bare assertion of payment or that a person is a customary tenant is insufficient.’’
SDG probes Ajimobi’s contracts, projects
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) office in Oyo State has begun a week-long official monitoring tour of contracts and projects awarded by the immediate past administration.
Senior Special Assistant on SDG to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Kunle Yusuff, disclosed this yesterday in a statement he signed where he maintained that the tour was embarked upon for the sake of accountability and administrative procedures.
Yusuff stated that in line with Makinde-led government’s resolve to ensure that Oyo residents would get value for funds spent on projects and in order to ensure probity and transparency, the SDG office decided to conduct a tour of the projects, awarded between April and May 2019.
According to him, some of the contracts/projects included the building of classrooms, general renovations of school facilities, provision of teachers’ furniture, fencing and construction of boreholes across 13 major locations in the state.
Some of the locations, Yusuff said, were Kosobo, Ilora, Odo-Oba, Odo-Ona, Saki, Iseyin, Oluyole, Ona-Ara and Eruwa, among others.
Sanwo-Olu pledges support for military schools
The Lagos State Government will be supporting secondary schools established by the military formation across the State to increase access to education for residents.
The move was disclosed yesterday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while receiving General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Olu Irefin on a courtesy visit at the State House in Marina.
Sanwo-Olu said the State’s intervention for the military schools would specifically address deficits in staff strength, training and teaching materials, promising that the Ministry of Education would be meeting with the Army leadership to agree on modalities of the partnership.
He said: “Our administration is prepared to provide quality education to all our pupils in public schools. We will also be extending the same gesture to children attending schools established by the Nigerian Army, regardless of whether their parents are personnel or not.
“The Commissioner for Education will be meeting the Army’s education department for collaborations on recruitment of teachers and provision of teaching equipment. Our education policies and programmes will not be exclusive only to pupils in public schools. Those attending schools established by the military and private investors within the State will also feel the impacts of our government because we believe all of them are our citizens.”
Irefin, who took over the leadership of the 81 Division on July 22, said his visit to the governor was to seek support for schools owned by the Army and also to show appreciation to the Lagos Government on its “constant” logistic assistance being rendered to military formation in the State.
The Army chief thanked Sanwo-Olu for consenting to the Division’s request of support for its schools, stressing that the state government’s interventions would boost the education services rendered by the schools to members of their host communities.
Irefin said: “Our secondary schools which are mostly in the barracks accommodate 70 per cent of pupils whose parents are not military personnel. Most of the teachers in these schools are on temporary engagement, which could limit the services provided by these schools. This is the reason why we urgently need assistance to enrol teachers in our schools for permanent engagement.”
Ogun commences low cost housing scheme
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday said that his administration has commenced construction of low cost mass houses in Abeokuta and other parts of the State with a view to providing decent accommodation to residents at affordable prices.
According to the governor, the houses, when completed, will cost about N4 million each.
Speaking at a Thanksgiving and Praise Worship to mark his victory at the Governorship Election Tribunal, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the governor noted that the project was embarked upon to address the housing deficit in the state.
The governor, who described shelter as one of the basic needs of man, said the project would employ the services of artisans like bricklayers, carpenters, painters and other auxillary workers.
“I have told our people that the houses should not be more N4 million each. This is to enable people have access to them,” he said.
Abiodun, who used the occasion to intimate the people of his stewardship in the last 100 days, said apart from reconstituting the State Security Trust Fund and handing over its management to the right combination of people, 100 patrol vans, 200 motorbikes were purchased with a Helicopter from the Federal Government to deal with security challenges in the State.
The governor disclosed further that agreement for the rehabilitation of Ijebu-Ode-Epe road would soon be signed, while Ogun and Lagos states have jointly seek for the handing over of the Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota and Sagamu-Ikorodu road by the Federal Government for reconstruction, adding that this would boost business activities in the axis.
WAEC fighting against exam malpractice – Registrar
As the stage is set for the Registrar of Council, West African Examinations Council, Dr. Iyi Uwadiae, to bow out of office later this month, he said he was convinced that he was leaving a healthy council.
According to Uwadiae, who assumed office as the 12th Registrar to Council in 2012 for a five-year tenure, and was granted a two-year extension at the expiration of his tenure in September 2017, the council in the last few years, had fought a good fight to eradicate the menace of malpractices in its examinations.
The registrar declared this during a teleconference media interactive session at the WAEC International Office, Lagos.
He said: “We have been working hard to deal with examination malpractice, but the fight has not been that easy in terms of available resources at the disposal of National Offices of the member states to use in fighting the menace.
“The council is fighting a good fight and we have done a good job in deploying mechanisms, leading to the arrest of examination cheaters, impersonators and mercenaries in our examinations, as well as institution of summit with key stakeholders in the sector to proffer lasting solutions to examination malpractice.”
Uwadiae joined WAEC Nigeria in 1985, and was promoted to Deputy Registrar in 2003, and subsequently appointed the Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the Council in 2008 for over four years, before he was named the Registrar of the Council, with Headquarters in Ghana in 2012.
While spotlighting some of the major activities and achievements of the Council, which included the development projects initiated, advanced or completed projects in the various member countries during his tenure, he attributed this to dedicated principal officers that formed the formidable team which moved the Council’s wheel of progress during his tenure.
“Together, we constantly pursued the course of better performance in all existing operations and broke new grounds where we found it expedient to do so,” Uwadiae added, saying the Council is run on committee system “with me as the coordinator or team leader.”
Kogi guber: Ex-gov’s son wants court to declare him PDP candidate
First runner up in the September 3 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Kogi State, Abubakar Ibrahim said he has gone to court to challenge the declaration of Musa Wada as winner of the primaries.
Ibrahim, who spoke through the spokesman of his campaign organization, Shaba Ibrahim, denied that the Director General of his campaign, Clarence Olafemi, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). Olafemi was present at the press conference.
Ibrahim, who scored 704 votes as against Musa’s 742 votes, is laying claim to the 247 missing votes, which was later awarded to Senator Dino Melaye.
“It is instructive to note that the margin of lead between the two leading aspirants was and remains 38 votes. In our mind, that is substantial.
“Next is the fact that the committee quite strangely accepted from Engr Musa Wada 600 ballot papers brought from the comfort of his home. They didn’t just accept but they also collated and added it to the already sorted 148 votes which now threw Engr Musa votes to 748.
“By simple arithmetic, you will agree with me that if you deduct 600 votes that was brought in from the confines and comfort of the candidate’s home from the 748 votes that are ascribed to him, our candidate will be leading comfortably,” the campaign spokesperson claimed.
He denied that the campaign organization was seeking the nullification of the primary election but for the declaration of Ibrahim as winner.
“But suffice to state that we have won and pray to the court that Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim be and ought to be declared as the candidate of the PDP based on the valid votes recorded at the primaries.
“We are not unaware of insinuations going round that we seek to void the entire process. That is far from the truth.
“Our prayer is sole and that is that we won the election and ought to be so declared. We seek no more and we ask for no less,” he said.
Ibrahim expressed sadness that neither PDP nor its candidate, Wada had reached the aggrieved aspirant for reconciliation.
“Even the appeal committee has not even replied my petition. This is 14 days after; certificate of return has been given to the candidate and for what reason, I still want to know,” he added.
According to Ibrahim, the information making the rounds that members of his group have joined APC was false.
“It is not impossible however, that the APC may be reaching out to our members because of the seeming division within the house. But that is not an indication that members are defecting. If we are defecting we won’t be here,” he said.
Xenophobia: Reps honour Onyeama, Air Peace boss, recommend national award
Swayed by the humanitarian activities of the managing director and chief executive officer of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Oscar Onyeama, the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to honour him with a national award.
The House made the recommendation yesterday after hosting and celebrating him on the floor of the chambers offering his fleet free of charge to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the Republic of South Africa following outbreak of xenophobic attacks.
Consequently, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has directed the clerk of the House, Mr. Giwa to write a letter of recommendation to be forwarded to the president for the award and another for commendation to the management of Air Peace.
Welcoming, Onyeama to the chambers, Speaker Gbajabiamila, who described him as “a great man” said “Honourable colleagues, I believe we are all witnesses to all he has done to our brothers and sisters…the emotional thing was made possible by one man” who sacrificed his primary purpose of business at no cost.
He said: “On behalf of the House and the people’s House, I appreciate and thank you and we use you as a point of call to all Nigerians to emulate this kind gesture”.
Gbajabiamila stressed that “this we think was a feat that should be commended. Here, we commend Mr. Allen Onyeama and recommend him for higher honour”
Addressing the House, Chief Onyeama said he was humbled and almost in tears because he has never been so honoured. He said “Mr. Speaker, you have drawn tears to my eyes again. I have never been so honoured in my life. I remember two days ago, the speaker got my number from one of you, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha and called me”.
The Air Peace owner explained that he did not evacuate the stranded Nigerians in South Africa for publicity, adding that he saw it as a responsibility he must carry. “Even if I wasn’t invited here today, you have done me an honour. It was a spontaneous decision to do this. I was n’t doing it for publicity. I thank you all for allowing me to come and address you this morning.”
According to him, he was not concerned if his private business is affected and also did not collect any form of payment from anyone. “I’m very happy to announce to you that that singular act has brought a lot of respect to Nigeria. I know the implication of what I have done, but I don’t give a damn if the lives of my compatriots are saved.”
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the matured manner he handled the issue saying “the evacuation would not have been possible if my country did not allow me”.
Speaking further, Onyeama said: “I call on government to look at the plight of those who have lost everything they have worked for.”
“Air Peace is ready to evacuate Nigerians; we are ready to go into South Africa even if it is one Nigerian that is remaining.”
He disclosed that his pilot and the cabin crew sacrificed their allowances for the exercise adding that “they stood for 24 hours and came back and refused to take their allowance because they said it was their own contribution to Nigeria”.
Commending Onyeama, Hon. Jerry Alagboso (PDP, Imo) described him as a businessman and a veteran employer in Nigeria. “What Onyema has done is part of the legacies that we are talking about. What Onyema has said applies to you and me and that is to say that in this world, what matters is not wealth, status or power.”
“It is about love, it is about what you have done to better the lives of others. I therefore commend him”.
Similarly, the Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia), thanked Onyema for restoring the dignity of Nigerians in South Africa. She noted that Onyema had not done this; some South Africans would think that their Nigerian victims do not have a country. “As long as the earth remains, seed time and harvest time will not cease; whatever you sow, you shall reap; those who sow in tears shall reap in joy”.
Others who commended Onyeama were the House leader, Hon. Garba Alhassan Ado Doguwa, minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and chief whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno.
The motion to recommend him for national honour was moved by Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas (APC, Adamawa), who reasoned that what Onyeama did deserved a bigger commendation and honour.
ICRC: We protect everyone in hostility area
Mr Peter Maurer, the President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), says International Humanitarian Law (IHL) helps to protect everyone engaged in hostilities and do not put Military in security disadvantage.
Maurer disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 70th Anniversary of Geneva Convention yesterday in Abuja.
He said that it was important for the armed forces and armed opposition groups to respect and apply IHL during armed conflict.
He however said that when a country endorses the Geneva Convention; they commit themselves to promoting IHL, not only among soldiers but also among the civilian population.
“It is our strong conviction that the respect for IHL does not put the military in a security or strategic disadvantage.
“The respect for IHL allows continued good relationship between armed forces and civilian population which will make them experience minimal impact of warfare, however not respecting the law puts them in strategic disadvantage.
“The ICRC mission is to raise awareness and ensure respect for the rules of IHL, by all parties of armed conflict, because if respected, the rules protect everyone,’’ Maurer said.
The ICRC president dismissed allegations that ICRC aids guerrilla groups in the North-eastern Nigeria by supplying food items, water and assisting the injured.
He stressed that ICRC neither supports the government nor the opposition groups; noting that such is outside the ICRC rules of procedure.
Maurer said that the operations of ICRC was strictly delivered according to needs assessed in spaces they had access, saying they consider population and individuals, make need assessment and try to cover the needs.
“In our need assessment, we cannot of course exclude from being a recipient of medical assistant to patients who eventually is a fighter of a government or a non-state armed group.”
