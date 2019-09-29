Bayelsa guber: I was validly elected APC flag bearer —David Lyon

With less than two months to the governorship election in Bayelsa State, PAULINE ONYIBE writes that the battle this time will mark another epic as both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) engage each other in a superiority contest

A

ll seems set for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State as no fewer than 20 candidates have emerged in the contest for the highest position in the oil rich state. Despite the presence of other parties, however, the contest seems to be a straight fight between the All Progressives Congress, (APC), and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

But from all indications, the election has renewed the contention and rivalry between the PDP and the APC in the home state of former President Goodluck Jonathan, whose party has been ruling the state since 1999, supposedly with the support of Jonathan and the federal might.

Already, with the emergence of security expert, David Lyon from Ologbobiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the State, APC’s governorship candidate and Senator, Duoye Diri, a serving senator representing Bayelsa Central on the platform of the PDP, both parties are battle ready having selected their candidates from the same zone.

Lyon, who has little or no political background, is the owner of Darlon Securities and Guards Limited with interest in crude oil pipeline security and over 5,000 workforce from all parts of the state with proper engagement and empowerment. He named the senator representing Bayelsa East, and Vice Chairman of two committees – Special Duties Committee and Gas Resources Committee – as his running mate in the November 16 governorship Election.

However, it may not be business as usual as both parties are going for the jugular in a desperate bid to win the seat. Observers believed that former President Goodluck Jonathan’s incumbency power must have seen PDP through in the previous elections, as the table has turned now and the APC controls the government at the center and incumbent Governor Henry Seriake Dickson is on his way out after doing eight years, the battle will be far from easy for the PDP.

It is said to be another political war in the state after the 2015 governorship election that shook the foundation of the state, recording many deaths. The election then was between the incumbent Governor Dickson and the now Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and one time governor of the state then Timipre Sylva.

Sylva contested under the APC while Governor Dickson contested on the platform of the PDP. And it was like a war in the state and a clash of the Titans. Although the PDP won with a wide margin of 134,988 votes against his opponent who pulled 86,852, hence the Ofuruma Pepe (Dickson’s pseudonym meaning the great white shark) defeated Opuabadi (Sylvia) to win the Ijaw oil rich state.

The PDP has been in power for the past four years but without some pockets of distraction as Sylva contesting the result then took the incumbent governor to court and the governor won the case bringing all litigations to a close.

It is yet another election period but now not between Dickson and Sylva directly but for both indirectly as Dickson has his own candidate while Sylva has his candidate. That is the fight of who controls the political dynasty in Bayelsa State as the former President Jonathon seems not too interested in what happens in the state after his warning to the PDP before the party primaries.

Hence, the 2019 November 16 election is an indirect battle between Dickson and Sylva as Dickson is sponsoring the PDP candidate Senator Diri while Sylva is supporting Lyon, the APC governorship candidate.

As Governor Dickson leaves the office in February 14, 2020, observers believe he wants to install his successor, whom he intends to succeed by replacing him in the Senate, while Sylva seems to be putting somebody that will hold brief for him till he rounds off with his ministerial position as he actually wanted to have the fight with PDP before his ministerial appointment which he felt may have been better than the governorship position for now.

This election, however, started with the primaries where the PDP had 20 aspirants while APC fielded six. PDP utilised indirect method to choose their flag bearer while APC used direct, as their smaller parties have candidates for November election.

Post-primaries cases

The primaries were not without squabbles as some of the aspirants are currently in court. The aspirants who took the second position in PDP, Timi Alaibe, has gone to court, just like Heineken Lokpobiri and Preye Aganaba in APC are in court challenging the emergence of the candidates thereby sparking fresh internal crisis in the two major political parties.

Aganaba is asking the High Court sitting in Yenagoa, to void the primaries that produced Chief David Lyon as the candidate of the party for the governorship election in the state. Aganaba had dragged Lyon and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the court as defendants in a suit he personally filed on September 12.

The aspirant urged the court to make a declaration that the primaries held across the 105 wards in the eight local government areas of the state did not take place. He is also asking the court to make a declaration that since there were no primaries, the declaration of results that produced Lyon as the candidate of the party was illegal, unconstitutional, null, and void and of no effect.

The aspirant further demanded an order setting aside the results of the APC primary election, which returned Lyon as the candidate of the party, asking the court to make an order “restraining the APC from presenting Lyon or submitting his name to INEC as candidate of the APC.

While Alaibe of the PDP also went to court to challenge the process that led to the election that produced Senator Diri as the party’s flag bearer. Alaibe on Friday September 13, 2019, approached the Federal High Court in Yenogoa Judicial Division, Bayelsa State with an application for cancellation of the result of the primary election based on cited procedural flaws.

The suit filed pursuant to Order 3(9) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, seeks answers to questions bordering on what he called obvious non-adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2010, PDP Constitution and Election Guidelines, by the state chapter of the party in the conduct of the ward congresses, inclusion of local government council officials in the delegates list and the procedure for inclusion of three ad-hoc delegates.

Citing specific sections of relevant laws and guidelines, Alaibe asked the court to examine the entire processes that resulted in the primaries and rule in his favour in the light of violations committed in a desperate move to impose a pre-determined hand-picked candidate on the people out of 21 aspirants.

Alaibe, however, prayed that the entire processes be declared unconstitutional and the declaration of Senator Diri as the winner be declared invalid having failed to comply with relevant sections of the laws governing such processes.

Defections hit PDP

Due to the dissatisfaction of most of the aspirants including the Deputy Governor of the state, John Jonah and Alaibe over the circumstances surrounding the emergence of the flag bearer of PDP, some of the supporters of the aspirants have begun to defect to the APC, leaving a serious crack and giving APC a good chance.

Some of those persons are grassroots mobilisers and pioneer members like Target Segibo and Prince Gabriel Jonah, the immediate junior brother to the State Deputy Governor, Jonah. Helen Bob, Special Adviser on Talent Development was sacked by the governor for trying to correct the governor on social media while Don Evarada, Special Adviser on Urban Development defected to the APC. These are among so many that have joined APC with their supporters.

The crisis is deepening as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly; Hon. Tonye Isenah was being pressurized to reign for allegedly refusing to impeach the deputy governor who no longer appears in most of the public functions of the state government.

The argument was that because the flag bearer comes from the speaker’s senatorial district and local government, there was pressure on him to resign so that a man from Southern Ijaw where David Lyon comes from will be installed as the speaker to give that end of the state a covering for PDP but he turned it down.

Reconciliation committee

Disturbed by the gale of defection, the PDP has quickly constituted a nine-member committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party. The Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, had noted that there was need to carry all members of the party along and ensure its unity ahead of the governorship election.

Although PDP has been in power since 1999 in Bayelsa State with most of those in APC now then in the PDP, there are signs that the party will not slip to Creek Haven on a platter of gold this time if at all it will make it.

Recounting the achievements of the party in the state, the party’s flag bearer Diri had said during a media interaction in Yenagoa that the party hasn’t performed very well in the last 20 years it has been in power.

On how he wants to manage the Alaibe factor in the elections, Diri, in a recent interview with our correspondent said he and Alaibe have been good friends for about 10 years. “I also want to let you know that Timi Alaibe and I are from the same local government; so he is my brother. So that’s why I’m saying that we are not home and dry yet. We’re still talking to ourselves. We’re still approaching every contestant including him for us to see reason to come together. You know, politics is like marrying a wife or going to look for a wife to marry. Maybe it’s very easy these days, but in our own time, it could take you a whole year to woo a woman. So we’re still in that process. I still see him as a brother and I believe he too will see me as a brother.

“He came into the race and did very well like every other contestant. Everyone of us was in that race to win. I don’t think that anybody will like to go a throw away N21million. If somebody comes in with N21million and doesn’t win the ticket, then is rest assured that maybe the odds were not in his or her favour. So we are trying our best to talk to everyone. We are engaging our friends and brothers back home just to ensure that we have a united house and a common front to face our adversaries. I don’t see them as political enemies.”

On the gale of defection and allegation that APC will enjoy federal might, Diri said: “I want to correct an impression. Yes, we have a fight in front of us but I don’t see the other people as being so strong on the ground to fight the PDP. If we have a free, fair and transparent election, the APC cannot win a councillorship election in Bayelsa State. That’s the truth. It’s all these hypes about federal might, using security agencies to intimidate people or using INEC to write the results. That’s the propaganda we’ve been receiving and our appeal here is that the security agencies must be professional. We also demand that INEC must be a neutral umpire. If there is that level playing field for us, I can assure you that the opponents are neither here nor there to actually contest this election.”

As regards his focus if he wins the election, he said besides infrastructural development, he will focus on security because no government can thrive without security of lives and property of the citizenry. When the level of insecurity is so high, it is difficult for social development and real economic growth to take place.

He shrugged off impression that he is an under-dog, he said “I like it when people under-estimate me. I’m very happy with it because it is out of that under-estimation that I will always bring out surprises. When people say that my emergence will make the other party to win, they have not taken into cognisance that this is the same man who won two consecutive elections recently. I won election into the House of Representatives and subsequently to the Senate, yet you say that man is an underdog? Good. I’m an underdog. I want to be an underdog.”

Diri said he enjoys the support of former President Jonathan in whose cabinet he served as a Commissioner. “That tells you the relationship that I had with him. Before then, even while I was the Executive Secretary, he was the Deputy Governor under DSP Alamiyeseigha. We’ve known ourselves for a long while before he became President and we have had very cordial relationship.

“While I was in the House of Representatives, there was a probe panel on the former President and it was Hon. Boma Goodhead from Rivers State and I that scuttled that probe panel where a decision was taken by the committee that the former President should be invited to a committee, not even to the floor of the House. I found it very ridiculous and that brought a problem between my colleague from Kwara State (Atunwa) who was the Chairman of that Committee and I. So I have a very cordial relationship with the former President and he was one of those key persons that I consulted then with.”

Of course, the choice of Diri is said not to have gone down well with even the party faithful and to Bayelsans who believe that the Governor Dickson whose government Bayelsans said has made things difficult in the state will also continue from where his political god father stopped.

Political gladiators in state had said that the parties’ flag bearers are not sellable candidates. They wondered why the senator should leave his senatorial position to come for governorship poll while his people said there has not been any tangible project that he has put on ground to justify his stay at the National Assembly for more than four years now. The choice of Senator Diri who is also from Alaibe’s local government also said to be a major setback for Alaibe, whom they said would have been a better candidate for PDP.

Though PDP may not have gotten it right, APC will not have it on a platter of gold as the candidate of APC being projected as a philanthropist has not been seen in public functions, let alone making any remarkable contributions to the state. Governor Dickson during the last media chat alleged that he has qualification issues. Some Bayelsans, however, said they prefer an illiterate philanthropist who will improve on their welfare than an educated governor who will not execute populist and welfare programmes.

APC Chairman Bayelsa State Jothan Amos said has great chances in the election. “We have chances of winning this election. All of you know what is happening in Bayelsa state. APC is out to win this election come rain come sun. The entire state is under bondage under Seriake Dickson of PDP.

“So we want to move him out office, I mean .everybody in Bayelsa state will enjoy both foreigners and indegines.

“If you are living in Bayelsa state, you will noknow that David Lyon is a popular candidate. He is a candidate chosen by God.if you want to suffer in Bayelsa then vote for PDP. Jothan said.

Speaking on the elections, Chief Charles Ambaiowei, an Ijaw leader, and former Acting National President of the Ijaw National Congress, (INC), commended the parties for operating the rotational agreement put in place by the elders of the state that the governorship seat among the three senatorial zones in the state.

“You will recall that since the creation of Bayelsa State in 1996, the founding fathers of the state said the governorship position should be rotated among the three senatorial districts – Bayelsa Central, East and West respectively. Since the dawn of democracy in 1999 to date, this rotation arrangement has been practiced satisfactorily to the overall development of the state and that was how DSP Alameyesegha from Bayelsa Central became governor from 1999 to 2005, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan from Bayelsa East ruled from 2005 to May 2007. Governor Seriake Dickson, the current governor from Bayelsa West emerged on the same principle. The agitation now is that the central zone should produce the next governor and Im glad the two major parties followed that”

Ambaiowei, a former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure in the state during the tenure of Jonathan, said all the candidates must sell themselves and parties to the state and work for its development while the election must be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

Like this: Like Loading...