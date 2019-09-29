Politics
Bayelsa guber: I was validly elected APC flag bearer —David Lyon
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
David Lyon, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State for the November 16 governorship election at the weekend said he was validly elected and was waiting for his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Lyon made this known in Yenagoa on Saturday night during the commissioning of the David Lyon/Senator Degi Governorship campaign office by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.
Lyon, who also dismissed the claims by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he cannot speak by delivering his speech in English, said the authenticity of a flag bearer goes beyond the brandishing of Party’s Certificate of Return as done by the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri.
He said: “If you want to be known as a genuine flag bearer, it is not flashing a Certificate of Return from your political party. And we don’t see it anymore. I will not flash the Certificate of Return from my party as flag bearer. On our own, we are waiting to take the INEC’s Certificate of Return.”
Lyon, who spoke inside the Campaign Secretariat instead of addressing the mammoth crowd that had been waiting for him for hours, said he will never disappoint them if elected into office as governor.
Earlier in his speech, the state leader of the APC and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva expressed optimism that the APC and her flag bearer in the state would usher in the much needed progress.
Sylva was confident that the pair of Chief David Lyon and Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, as Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively will be able to take the state to the next level.
Politics
Bayelsa guber: I was validly elected APC flag bearer —David Lyon
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
David Lyon, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State for the November 16 governorship election at the weekend said he was validly elected and was waiting for his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Lyon made this known in Yenagoa on Saturday night during the commissioning of the David Lyon/Senator Degi Governorship campaign office by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.
Lyon, who also dismissed the claims by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he cannot speak by delivering his speech in English, said the authenticity of a flag bearer goes beyond the brandishing of Party’s Certificate of Return as done by the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri.
He said: “If you want to be known as a genuine flag bearer, it is not flashing a Certificate of Return from your political party. And we don’t see it anymore. I will not flash the Certificate of Return from my party as flag bearer. On our own, we are waiting to take the INEC’s Certificate of Return.”
Lyon, who spoke inside the Campaign Secretariat instead of addressing the mammoth crowd that had been waiting for him for hours, said he will never disappoint them if elected into office as governor.
Earlier in his speech, the state leader of the APC and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva expressed optimism that the APC and her flag bearer in the state would usher in the much needed progress.
Sylva was confident that the pair of Chief David Lyon and Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, as Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively will be able to take the state to the next level.
Politics
Bayelsa guber: I was validly elected APC flag bearer —David Lyon
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
David Lyon, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State for the November 16 governorship election at the weekend said he was validly elected and was waiting for his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Lyon made this known in Yenagoa on Saturday night during the commissioning of the David Lyon/Senator Degi Governorship campaign office by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.
Lyon, who also dismissed the claims by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he cannot speak by delivering his speech in English, said the authenticity of a flag bearer goes beyond the brandishing of Party’s Certificate of Return as done by the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri.
He said: “If you want to be known as a genuine flag bearer, it is not flashing a Certificate of Return from your political party. And we don’t see it anymore. I will not flash the Certificate of Return from my party as flag bearer. On our own, we are waiting to take the INEC’s Certificate of Return.”
Lyon, who spoke inside the Campaign Secretariat instead of addressing the mammoth crowd that had been waiting for him for hours, said he will never disappoint them if elected into office as governor.
Earlier in his speech, the state leader of the APC and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva expressed optimism that the APC and her flag bearer in the state would usher in the much needed progress.
Sylva was confident that the pair of Chief David Lyon and Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, as Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively will be able to take the state to the next level.
Politics
Senate President wants legislation for budget cycle
P
resident of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Friday, underscored the need to have a budget reform that will include a law on timeliness in budget passing.
Lawan made the call at business meeting of the Institute of Directors’ Annual Conference in Abuja. “We can reform our budget cycle, if there is a law on timeliness for budget passing,’’ he said.
Lawan, who spoke on “Reforming the Budget Cycle: A First Step in Our Journey to the Next Level” said timeliness and deadlines would give leaders focus and make for more definite on deliverables.
According to him, reports indicates that countries like the U.S., Canada, Austria, Brazil, France and India have more definite budget cycles through legislation.
“We have resolved to be reform minded in the ninth National Assembly and improving the budget cycle is one area of focus.
“Our attention will be on the areas where enhancements are needed and we are surely not going to look away from them in the interest of national growth, development and well being of our people,” Lawan said.
The senate president said it is also important to improve on database showing the social economic conditions of the country.
According to him, a database will be more helpful for the appreciation of financial projections, despite current efforts by National Bureau of Statistics and some multilateral agencies in showing sectoral performances of the economy.
He called for the amendment of the Public Procurement Act 2007,noting that the act has not provided the intended efficacy it should produce.
“Related to this is the need to match budget projections with fund release if accountability is to be appreciable.
“Proper documentation of financial activities and reduced political Interventions in the budgetary process are additionally important steps to follow.
“We should try to reduce frivolous items on the recurrent expenditure list to increase our disposition to produce, ensure judicious expenditure process and to guarantee value-for-money,” Lawan said.
Politics
South-East deserve to produce president in 2023 –Rep Kalu
Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives and is the Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the House activities, Central Bank of Nigeria’s new cashless policy and the agitation for power shift to the South-East in 2023
Before the House reconvened from the annual holiday, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had expressed optimism that the executive would forward MTEF and the 2020 budget proposal at least at the end of September. This is the last week of the month. What is happening?
Both the executive and the legislature are committed to this joint task for nation building and that’s why yesterday the executive through the president communicated the MTEF to the Speaker and the president of Senate as expected. These arms of government are working towards returning the budget calendar to run from January to December starting from the 2020 budget and with all hands on decks it is achievable.
Many analysts are beginning to wonder if the tempo with which the 9th House started is waning, because the second week into resumption, the leadership of standing committees is yet to be inaugurated. But the Senate that resumed just this week is already inaugurating her committees. What is the problem? And when will the inauguration take place?
The achievements of this 9th Assembly made under 100 days in office are highly commendable and I am certain the list is in the public domain; helping to stop the strike in the health sector, steps to eliminate banditry through positive direct engagement by the Speaker, important attention to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the engagement of the security chiefs on better ways to achieving security, the immediate reaction to xenophobic actions on Nigerians in South Africa, the ad hoc committees on abandoned projects, pipeline explosion, Eastern ports underutilisation, public service and their employments, interventions in Bauchi and Delta states political crisis, formation of heads of committees etc. An institution losing steam will not record these achievements among others.
The House of Representatives of the current 9th Assembly is focused, time conscious and powering on towards achieving her legislative agenda. On the issue of inaugurating the committees and the comparison you just drew, consideration should always be had to the vast number of the members of House of Representatives compared to the Senate. We are talking about membership and committees almost four times that of the Senate. This justifies why certain issues should ordinarily take a slightly longer time than it does at the Senate.
That notwithstanding, the leadership of the House of Representatives has been working round the clock to ensure an almost perfect positioning of members is done in all the committees in addition to the work submitted by the selection committee. Mr. Speaker, who is currently attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Uganda, will be back by next week to carry out the inauguration on Wednesday, which although relevant but is a mere formality. I say so because of most of the committee leaderships like mine as the Chairman of Media and Public Affairs have hit the ground running. If I was waiting for the inauguration ceremony, I will not be here responding to your interview, or don’t you think so?
The Speaker had announced on resumption that all ad hoc committees should round off their assignments by the end of September, but I have seen most of these panels scheduling their investigations for October. Has the deadline been extended?
There is no confusion anywhere here because the September 30th date still stands. If any activity of the ad hoc committee is scheduled beyond the said date, it means the affected agency will be relating with the standing committee immediately after the September 30. The leadership does not want to leave any vacuum while waiting for the September 30 deadline.
The House had last week urged the CBN to suspend the new cashless policy pending its investigation, but a day after the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was reported to have said that there is no going back on the policy. What does the House intend to do?
The House is certain the CBN will listen to the public outcry. As it is in the practice of the House, the resolution on the motion referred the matter to the Committee on Banking and Currency. I am sure the affected stakeholders are engaging this relevant committee leadership to find the best way. Like the House has always insisted, we are not fighting CBN we only want them to engage some more and carry Nigerians along for easier public policy adoption which is important because the people at all times in every democracy, must be at the center of all policy formulation and implementation. The questions from the people have been whether or not the model of implementation which is bank-led is yielding the expected outcome even while Nigeria still has 60 per cent unbanked population as against the Telco-led model adopted by Kenya in 2007, which is more cost-effective and has achieved 73 per cent public adoption as at today. Which approach in the midst of the already huge bank charges will lead to more financial inclusion of the 60 per cent population mostly living in the rural areas? Will this new deposit punitive measures of CBN drive deposit mobilisation or will it reduce the liquidity of the Money Deposit Banks with the resultant effect of low credit extensions which will suffocate the smaller businesses who are the engine room of our economy?
What will this do to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and our unemployment rate? Should the CBN and other agencies in partnership with National Communication Commission (NCC) not focus on the current infrastructure deficit in the sector meant to drive the online banking to achieve standardisation, where the integrity of the transactions in place of the current transaction failures, will increase the confidence of users? Before going for full implementation of the cashless policy?
Finally, they are asking if deposit charges must be levied, what informed the high charge percentage of three percent and five percent for individuals on above N500,000 and corporate on above N300 million. High Charge in the deposit will affect deposits which will remain outside the banks and invariably increase criminality in the nation many have opined.
You see the house is not currently more interested in the legality and legalisms of the directives we are more interested in the pain and the outcry of the masses. As the people’s parliament, we cannot ignore such and appear insensitive. We are sure the banking and currency committee and the CBN will get it right.
Three months after the inauguration of the House, Nigerians have been waiting to see the legislative agenda promised by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. Does the current leadership have any agenda at all? And if yes, when is it going to be unveiled?
Yes the current leadership has got a legislative agenda for the next four years. The leadership of the House under Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, will never accept a “copy and paste “legislative agenda devoid of the current realities in the nation. The draft copy which has gone through intensive scrutiny of the leadership has finally been finalised as about 59-page document with three sections covering the following; General principles, reform of the House of Representatives, Social Justice, sustainable power, Environment, and Climate change, open- Governance, Transparency, and Accountability, internally displaced persons (IDPs), Public Health, Media for National Development, and National Budget reform among others. The legislative agenda will, however, be unveiled between October 3 and 4.
We are barely four months into the new administration but the jostle for 2023 has taken over the political space. As a stakeholder, do you think this should be the case at this time?
Politicians will always strategise to fit into the political equation that favours their political interest. As long as it does not affect the delivery of the expectations of the electorate who voted them into power, I have nothing against it. Proper timing is everything and as you are aware, equity aides vigilant not the indolent and where two equities exist the first in time prevails. The second will always be treated as an afterthought. Nobody takes after thoughts seriously. As a stakeholder my advice is to engage early with the right political configuration that will ultimately secure your interest and that of your people as long as it does not disengage you from working for those who voted for you.
The agitations by the South-East to be allowed to test the Presidency in 2023 is rife, even as there are insinuations that the north wants to retain the exalted position. Does the South East have genuine claims to the Presidency in 2023?
Wondering if your question on whether the South-East has a genuine claim to the presidency was a mere rhetorical question. Because asking me that, is as offensive as asking one of the sons of a great man, if he thinks he is entitled to his father’s throne and inheritance when the others have had a share; unless you are indirectly questioning his paternity.
Are you aware of anything cogent enough to disqualify the people of the South-East from aspiring to lead this nation? If you know please tell me. What else is more genuine than the fact that the South-East has supported other regions to occupy that position and have patiently waited for it to go round in turns? National peace and unity found in cohesion is enhanced when every tribe and tongue is given the sense of belonging they desire and deserves.
Beyond this, it is politics, not traditional birthrights, it is never given, it is taken. The South-East should stop swimming against the tide in the bid to show strength. We are stronger when we partner to build bonds and confidence than when we show the strength of individuality. There is wisdom in aligning properly and timely too. We can’t deliver the dream alone; we need a strong partnership with the rest of the regions.
We must believe in ourselves, celebrate one another and at the right time agree to find leadership just in one who may not be the very best but has the ability to deliver on our expectations. The Igbo enweghi eze (the Igbo nation has no king) ancient philosophy has to give way because my generation is in search of true leadership found in selflessness and patriotism to Nigeria, not just the Igbo nation.
Politics
Anambra govs at war: As Ngige, Obi, Obiano fight dirty
A
nambra State political landscape got heated last week when the trio of incumbent governor, Dr. Willie Obiano, his immediate predecessor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi and Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, took a swipe on their respective performances while in office.
Ngige and Obi took on each other over the number and quality of roads constructed by their respective administrations, each claiming to have performed better than the other.
Gov. Willie Obiano, on his part, accused his predecessor and the PDP of plotting to unsettle the peace in the state by instigating crisis in the communities.
Obiano further contended that the said N4 billion, which Peter Obi claimed to have handed over for road maintenance, is untrue, adding that was part of the claim by his predecessor that he left the sum N75 billion in the coffers of state government while leaving office.
Reacting to the statement made by Ngige on the quality of roads constructed by Obi, the Media Aide to Obi, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, in a statement said: “The most condemnable in Ngige’s attacks are the lies he tells just to bring Obi down. How could he mention roads such as Abatete-Nteje Aguleri-Otuocha Road Igbokwu-Ezifite-Umueze and Iseke Roads and deliberately forgot that Obi did greater portion of those roads.
“It is instructive that over 90 per cent of the roads Ngige mentioned were done in his local government area. Obi used local contractors in line with his policy of supporting his own people. Just like he supported Innoson and other industrialists in the state, majority of the roads Obi did in the state, like Umueze-Anam Nmiata roads were done by RCC, Ayamelum and Onitsha roads done by Nigercat, Head Bridge Upper Iweka Road was done by the CCC.
“We did Awka-Amawbia dual carriage road, Adazi-Obeledu-Akwaeze-Igboukwu Road-Igbariam University Road, Ichi Road, Nweleezenaka by pass-over 30 roads within Onitsha GRA, over ten in the area; the six lane dual carriage road from Head Bridge to Upper Iweka, Upper Iweka-Umunya Road; the Nkpor Flyover built in collaboration with the Federal Government, which can even contain a train line; Obosi bypass-Awka Road, Oguta Road, Old Oba Nnewi Road, Mmili John Road.
“Ngige didn’t develop massive erosion cutting the road at Uke which Obi did; the Nimo-Neni-Awka-Etiti Road was the same and only made passable because Obi was maintaining it.”
Reacting to the statement by ex-governor Peter Obi’s aide, the Director of Communication for Senaror Chris Ngige, Chief Charles Amilo, described it as a calculated attempt to cover up the ruins of Obi’s administration.
“At the stage of Anambra politics and governance, it would be irresponsible of Senator Chris Ngige, an elder statesman, not to speak out when it matters most. Be it known to Nigerians that Obi’s claims of building more roads than Ngige is spurious and a bundle of lies.
“Anambra people are aware of the fact that the network of roads still being enjoyed by our people were constructed by Ngige’s administration which I was the Commissioner for Information. Those Peter Obi claimed to have been constructed were highly sub-standard and they account for the potholes that are everywhere in the state.
“Our people know that the roads constructed by Ngige regime cuts across the three senatorial zones in Anambra State from Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area to Awkuzu, Nteje, Ifitedunu all in Oyi and Dunukofia local government areas. Then to Idemili North and South council areas as well as Nnewi North and South local government areas, where we have St. Joseph Awka Etiti to St. Joseph Iseke in Ihiala Local Government Area. We also constructed Okoh, Ibinta, to Ndiowu, Ndikerionwu to Umunze up to Umunoachi Local Government Area in Abia State. We also have Nnewi-Okija through Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area. Tell me which of the roads were constructed by Peter Obi?
“He left over N4 billion in the ministry of works for road maintenance before he handed over. We have the account details and other relevant evidence.”
But the Obiano administration has described as untrue the claims by Peter Obi that the sum of N4 billion was handed over to it by the Peter Obi administration for road maintenance.
Reacting to the claim of N75 billion which Obi said he handed over to Obiano, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obiano, Mr. Emeka Ozurumba, explained that most of the funds Obi claimed to have handed over were bonds and investments of the state which he described as near money.
“You are aware that the past administration flagged off roads and awarded contracts two days to his hand over to Obiano and even on the day of hand over, he was still flagging off road and these are part of the money that he claimed to have handed over to this administration.
“We are not aware of the sum of N4 billion that he claimed to have left in the coffers of the state government for road maintenance. Let it be on record that there is no project which the past administration claimed to have been embarked upon that has been abandoned,” he said.
The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba noted that: “The next gubernatorial vote in Anambra State will take place in 2021 and the next round of general elections will not hold until four years’ time. Yet the Anambra State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has started the electioneering campaign for both the governorship and general elections in earnest.
“If the party had confined itself to developmental issues of the day, the people of Anambra State would not have been as alarmed as they are today. But it has rather been igniting the stoking all kinds of fire in a state most Nigerians regard as the most peaceful, the most stable and the most competitive in the whole country.
“In the pursuit of the enterprise of what PDP leaders in the state call operation capture Anambra state by all means possible, nothing is considered sacred.
“The government and people of Anambra state will do all within their powers to maintain their status as Nigeria’s safest and most peaceful state where the level of social harmony is impressive by any standard in the world.”
But the Anambra State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nnobu, told Sunday Telegraph that the allegations of Adinuba against his party is an indication that the Anambra State government has lost grip of governance in the communities, adding that the party has more important things to do than to condescend to mere town union matters.
Politics
Bayelsa 2019 rekindles Dickson/Sylva rivalry
With less than two months to the governorship election in Bayelsa State, PAULINE ONYIBE writes that the battle this time will mark another epic as both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) engage each other in a superiority contest
A
ll seems set for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State as no fewer than 20 candidates have emerged in the contest for the highest position in the oil rich state. Despite the presence of other parties, however, the contest seems to be a straight fight between the All Progressives Congress, (APC), and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).
But from all indications, the election has renewed the contention and rivalry between the PDP and the APC in the home state of former President Goodluck Jonathan, whose party has been ruling the state since 1999, supposedly with the support of Jonathan and the federal might.
Already, with the emergence of security expert, David Lyon from Ologbobiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the State, APC’s governorship candidate and Senator, Duoye Diri, a serving senator representing Bayelsa Central on the platform of the PDP, both parties are battle ready having selected their candidates from the same zone.
Lyon, who has little or no political background, is the owner of Darlon Securities and Guards Limited with interest in crude oil pipeline security and over 5,000 workforce from all parts of the state with proper engagement and empowerment. He named the senator representing Bayelsa East, and Vice Chairman of two committees – Special Duties Committee and Gas Resources Committee – as his running mate in the November 16 governorship Election.
However, it may not be business as usual as both parties are going for the jugular in a desperate bid to win the seat. Observers believed that former President Goodluck Jonathan’s incumbency power must have seen PDP through in the previous elections, as the table has turned now and the APC controls the government at the center and incumbent Governor Henry Seriake Dickson is on his way out after doing eight years, the battle will be far from easy for the PDP.
It is said to be another political war in the state after the 2015 governorship election that shook the foundation of the state, recording many deaths. The election then was between the incumbent Governor Dickson and the now Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and one time governor of the state then Timipre Sylva.
Sylva contested under the APC while Governor Dickson contested on the platform of the PDP. And it was like a war in the state and a clash of the Titans. Although the PDP won with a wide margin of 134,988 votes against his opponent who pulled 86,852, hence the Ofuruma Pepe (Dickson’s pseudonym meaning the great white shark) defeated Opuabadi (Sylvia) to win the Ijaw oil rich state.
The PDP has been in power for the past four years but without some pockets of distraction as Sylva contesting the result then took the incumbent governor to court and the governor won the case bringing all litigations to a close.
It is yet another election period but now not between Dickson and Sylva directly but for both indirectly as Dickson has his own candidate while Sylva has his candidate. That is the fight of who controls the political dynasty in Bayelsa State as the former President Jonathon seems not too interested in what happens in the state after his warning to the PDP before the party primaries.
Hence, the 2019 November 16 election is an indirect battle between Dickson and Sylva as Dickson is sponsoring the PDP candidate Senator Diri while Sylva is supporting Lyon, the APC governorship candidate.
As Governor Dickson leaves the office in February 14, 2020, observers believe he wants to install his successor, whom he intends to succeed by replacing him in the Senate, while Sylva seems to be putting somebody that will hold brief for him till he rounds off with his ministerial position as he actually wanted to have the fight with PDP before his ministerial appointment which he felt may have been better than the governorship position for now.
This election, however, started with the primaries where the PDP had 20 aspirants while APC fielded six. PDP utilised indirect method to choose their flag bearer while APC used direct, as their smaller parties have candidates for November election.
Post-primaries cases
The primaries were not without squabbles as some of the aspirants are currently in court. The aspirants who took the second position in PDP, Timi Alaibe, has gone to court, just like Heineken Lokpobiri and Preye Aganaba in APC are in court challenging the emergence of the candidates thereby sparking fresh internal crisis in the two major political parties.
Aganaba is asking the High Court sitting in Yenagoa, to void the primaries that produced Chief David Lyon as the candidate of the party for the governorship election in the state. Aganaba had dragged Lyon and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the court as defendants in a suit he personally filed on September 12.
The aspirant urged the court to make a declaration that the primaries held across the 105 wards in the eight local government areas of the state did not take place. He is also asking the court to make a declaration that since there were no primaries, the declaration of results that produced Lyon as the candidate of the party was illegal, unconstitutional, null, and void and of no effect.
The aspirant further demanded an order setting aside the results of the APC primary election, which returned Lyon as the candidate of the party, asking the court to make an order “restraining the APC from presenting Lyon or submitting his name to INEC as candidate of the APC.
While Alaibe of the PDP also went to court to challenge the process that led to the election that produced Senator Diri as the party’s flag bearer. Alaibe on Friday September 13, 2019, approached the Federal High Court in Yenogoa Judicial Division, Bayelsa State with an application for cancellation of the result of the primary election based on cited procedural flaws.
The suit filed pursuant to Order 3(9) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, seeks answers to questions bordering on what he called obvious non-adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2010, PDP Constitution and Election Guidelines, by the state chapter of the party in the conduct of the ward congresses, inclusion of local government council officials in the delegates list and the procedure for inclusion of three ad-hoc delegates.
Citing specific sections of relevant laws and guidelines, Alaibe asked the court to examine the entire processes that resulted in the primaries and rule in his favour in the light of violations committed in a desperate move to impose a pre-determined hand-picked candidate on the people out of 21 aspirants.
Alaibe, however, prayed that the entire processes be declared unconstitutional and the declaration of Senator Diri as the winner be declared invalid having failed to comply with relevant sections of the laws governing such processes.
Defections hit PDP
Due to the dissatisfaction of most of the aspirants including the Deputy Governor of the state, John Jonah and Alaibe over the circumstances surrounding the emergence of the flag bearer of PDP, some of the supporters of the aspirants have begun to defect to the APC, leaving a serious crack and giving APC a good chance.
Some of those persons are grassroots mobilisers and pioneer members like Target Segibo and Prince Gabriel Jonah, the immediate junior brother to the State Deputy Governor, Jonah. Helen Bob, Special Adviser on Talent Development was sacked by the governor for trying to correct the governor on social media while Don Evarada, Special Adviser on Urban Development defected to the APC. These are among so many that have joined APC with their supporters.
The crisis is deepening as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly; Hon. Tonye Isenah was being pressurized to reign for allegedly refusing to impeach the deputy governor who no longer appears in most of the public functions of the state government.
The argument was that because the flag bearer comes from the speaker’s senatorial district and local government, there was pressure on him to resign so that a man from Southern Ijaw where David Lyon comes from will be installed as the speaker to give that end of the state a covering for PDP but he turned it down.
Reconciliation committee
Disturbed by the gale of defection, the PDP has quickly constituted a nine-member committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party. The Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, had noted that there was need to carry all members of the party along and ensure its unity ahead of the governorship election.
Although PDP has been in power since 1999 in Bayelsa State with most of those in APC now then in the PDP, there are signs that the party will not slip to Creek Haven on a platter of gold this time if at all it will make it.
Recounting the achievements of the party in the state, the party’s flag bearer Diri had said during a media interaction in Yenagoa that the party hasn’t performed very well in the last 20 years it has been in power.
On how he wants to manage the Alaibe factor in the elections, Diri, in a recent interview with our correspondent said he and Alaibe have been good friends for about 10 years. “I also want to let you know that Timi Alaibe and I are from the same local government; so he is my brother. So that’s why I’m saying that we are not home and dry yet. We’re still talking to ourselves. We’re still approaching every contestant including him for us to see reason to come together. You know, politics is like marrying a wife or going to look for a wife to marry. Maybe it’s very easy these days, but in our own time, it could take you a whole year to woo a woman. So we’re still in that process. I still see him as a brother and I believe he too will see me as a brother.
“He came into the race and did very well like every other contestant. Everyone of us was in that race to win. I don’t think that anybody will like to go a throw away N21million. If somebody comes in with N21million and doesn’t win the ticket, then is rest assured that maybe the odds were not in his or her favour. So we are trying our best to talk to everyone. We are engaging our friends and brothers back home just to ensure that we have a united house and a common front to face our adversaries. I don’t see them as political enemies.”
On the gale of defection and allegation that APC will enjoy federal might, Diri said: “I want to correct an impression. Yes, we have a fight in front of us but I don’t see the other people as being so strong on the ground to fight the PDP. If we have a free, fair and transparent election, the APC cannot win a councillorship election in Bayelsa State. That’s the truth. It’s all these hypes about federal might, using security agencies to intimidate people or using INEC to write the results. That’s the propaganda we’ve been receiving and our appeal here is that the security agencies must be professional. We also demand that INEC must be a neutral umpire. If there is that level playing field for us, I can assure you that the opponents are neither here nor there to actually contest this election.”
As regards his focus if he wins the election, he said besides infrastructural development, he will focus on security because no government can thrive without security of lives and property of the citizenry. When the level of insecurity is so high, it is difficult for social development and real economic growth to take place.
He shrugged off impression that he is an under-dog, he said “I like it when people under-estimate me. I’m very happy with it because it is out of that under-estimation that I will always bring out surprises. When people say that my emergence will make the other party to win, they have not taken into cognisance that this is the same man who won two consecutive elections recently. I won election into the House of Representatives and subsequently to the Senate, yet you say that man is an underdog? Good. I’m an underdog. I want to be an underdog.”
Diri said he enjoys the support of former President Jonathan in whose cabinet he served as a Commissioner. “That tells you the relationship that I had with him. Before then, even while I was the Executive Secretary, he was the Deputy Governor under DSP Alamiyeseigha. We’ve known ourselves for a long while before he became President and we have had very cordial relationship.
“While I was in the House of Representatives, there was a probe panel on the former President and it was Hon. Boma Goodhead from Rivers State and I that scuttled that probe panel where a decision was taken by the committee that the former President should be invited to a committee, not even to the floor of the House. I found it very ridiculous and that brought a problem between my colleague from Kwara State (Atunwa) who was the Chairman of that Committee and I. So I have a very cordial relationship with the former President and he was one of those key persons that I consulted then with.”
Of course, the choice of Diri is said not to have gone down well with even the party faithful and to Bayelsans who believe that the Governor Dickson whose government Bayelsans said has made things difficult in the state will also continue from where his political god father stopped.
Political gladiators in state had said that the parties’ flag bearers are not sellable candidates. They wondered why the senator should leave his senatorial position to come for governorship poll while his people said there has not been any tangible project that he has put on ground to justify his stay at the National Assembly for more than four years now. The choice of Senator Diri who is also from Alaibe’s local government also said to be a major setback for Alaibe, whom they said would have been a better candidate for PDP.
Though PDP may not have gotten it right, APC will not have it on a platter of gold as the candidate of APC being projected as a philanthropist has not been seen in public functions, let alone making any remarkable contributions to the state. Governor Dickson during the last media chat alleged that he has qualification issues. Some Bayelsans, however, said they prefer an illiterate philanthropist who will improve on their welfare than an educated governor who will not execute populist and welfare programmes.
APC Chairman Bayelsa State Jothan Amos said has great chances in the election. “We have chances of winning this election. All of you know what is happening in Bayelsa state. APC is out to win this election come rain come sun. The entire state is under bondage under Seriake Dickson of PDP.
“So we want to move him out office, I mean .everybody in Bayelsa state will enjoy both foreigners and indegines.
“If you are living in Bayelsa state, you will noknow that David Lyon is a popular candidate. He is a candidate chosen by God.if you want to suffer in Bayelsa then vote for PDP. Jothan said.
Speaking on the elections, Chief Charles Ambaiowei, an Ijaw leader, and former Acting National President of the Ijaw National Congress, (INC), commended the parties for operating the rotational agreement put in place by the elders of the state that the governorship seat among the three senatorial zones in the state.
“You will recall that since the creation of Bayelsa State in 1996, the founding fathers of the state said the governorship position should be rotated among the three senatorial districts – Bayelsa Central, East and West respectively. Since the dawn of democracy in 1999 to date, this rotation arrangement has been practiced satisfactorily to the overall development of the state and that was how DSP Alameyesegha from Bayelsa Central became governor from 1999 to 2005, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan from Bayelsa East ruled from 2005 to May 2007. Governor Seriake Dickson, the current governor from Bayelsa West emerged on the same principle. The agitation now is that the central zone should produce the next governor and Im glad the two major parties followed that”
Ambaiowei, a former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure in the state during the tenure of Jonathan, said all the candidates must sell themselves and parties to the state and work for its development while the election must be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.
Politics
Disruptive protocol inside NEC meeting
A
ll over the world, official protocol and etiquette dictate that whenever the President stands in an event, staff and guests must also rise. Regardless of one’s political ideology from nonverbal communication and emotional intelligence perspective, what played out penultimate Thursday, inside the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, could best be described as a breach of presidential protocol.
Vice President Osinbajo had just entered the council chambers of the presidential villa, venue of the NEC meeting after his arrival was announced. Guests who would usually go round exchanging pleasantries were called to take their seats when the presiding officer arrived. Constitutionally, the Vice President is the chairman of NEC.
It was precisely 11:15am, 15 minutes past the usual time. On arrival, the Vice President called for the national anthem while standing. All the guests also remained standing as the anthem was sang.
Osinbajo in his standing position as presiding officer proceeded with an invitation to the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for the opening prayers. Curiously, the governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Kano and the deputy of Kaduna (the KKKKs), decided to sit down, an action which critical analysts could describe as much more than bad etiquette or poor protocol. For the Kaduna State deputy governor, she soon realized it was a mistake so, she stood up, during the prayer session.
In civilized climes, the general standard protocol remains that “unless you’re injured, suffering a disease, handicapped or being honored in a ceremony, you should NEVER sit while others are standing. It conveys a high level of disrespect as well as contempt and/or disgust”.
One recalls with nostalgia the criticism that followed Donald Trump’s government in 2017 when Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor, during the American President’s meeting with dozens of leaders of historically black universities made herself at home in the Oval Office. She hopped onto a couch, sat back on her heels, and tapped on her phone while the President and his guests were still standing.
While Ms. Conway’s critics blamed her action on lack of decorum and flouting of protocol, this is never to compare her status with any State governor in Nigeria. One must emphasis the flout in protocol which the KKKs will also not likely, tolerate in their domains. I fear that there is the likelihood to relate this public misdemeanor to the current insinuations about possible friction between President Muhammadu Buhari and his able lieutenant, Vice President Osinbajo.
What must not be missed out here is the fact that the KKKK governors are perceived to be close allies of the President. Such misdemeanor from them could only confirm speculations about alleged deliberate attempts by cabals in the presidency to undermine the office of the Vice President. How come an aide to the Kano State governor Salihu Yakasai also calls Osinbajo ‘Vice President Academics? Maybe, this is a coincidence.
Although, the matter of a building rift between these two leaders has since become a public debate, both sides, that is, official handlers of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo in the presidency have since dismissed it as red herrings. As already reported in the media, there seems to be an alleged grand plan to completely erode the powers of the current vice president, Professor Osinbajo, especially on major policies and programmes of the administration in the remaining period of government’s second term.
It is also believed that an alleged clique behind this agenda feels strongly that, it was necessary to curtail the rising profile of Professor Osinbajo, at least, by making him less powerful and less visible in order to prevent the current number two man from becoming a major obstacle to the 2023 presidency project.
Politicians can be smart when it comes to the issues of power-grabbing. Those conversant with the present intrigues argue that the main suspicion is a well-knit agenda, which has already been set in motion to undermine an unwritten power rotation agreement between the North and the South ahead of 2023. Since the return of democratic rule to the country in 1999, the arrangement has largely ensured that power interchanged between the two geopolitical divides.
For critics of the Buhari government, the recent disbanding of the Economic Management Team (EMT) chaired by the Vice President and the appointment of an Advisory Economic Council which will now report directly to the commander-in-chief, as well as the dissolution of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) in less than 24 hours, lay credence to the alleged agenda. Throughout the first four years of the Buhari administration, Osinbajo oversaw the economic sector.
Insinuations are rife that a particular cabal is bitter about the roles played by the Vice President, when he stood in for Buhari, during the time the latter went on medical leave. Close observers of the alleged subtle fight against Osinbajo have also cited the emergence of Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of the Federation and the removal of Lawal Daura as the Director-General of the Department of State Services on August 7, 2018, as two of the grievances against Osinbajo.
Buhari had on November 10, 2016, sworn in Justice Onnoghen in acting capacity despite the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, that he should be appointed as Chief Justice of Nigeria, being the most senior justice of the Supreme Court. Another of the many sins of the Vice President is the appointments he made at the National Pension Commission (PenCom) in 2017. Osinbajo had removed the acting Director-General of PenCom Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman and appointed him as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry (BoI) with Olukayode Pitan as the Managing Director of the bank.
The then Acting President as it were, also appointed Ali Usman as the Chairman of PenCom and Funso Doherty as the Director-General of the commission with four others as executive commissioners. These appointments, however, never saw the light of the day.
Although the mood in Aso Rock does not reflect any friction between President Buhari and his Vice at the moment, there is no need for politicians to create smoke where there seems to be no fire. Several Nigerians are currently in the dark if the N90 billon 2019 alleged campaign spending brought against the Vice President, for which he has vowed even to waive his immunity to clear a name, is not part of the larger intrigues. Only time will tell.
Politics
Independence celebration: House on the Rock to honour fallen heroes
T
he House on the Rock (HOTR), Refuge Parish says it will give posthumous award to families of 11 persons who served, sacrificed and paid with their lives for the security, peace and unity of the nation.
Pastor Uche Aigbe, Lead Pastor, House on the Rock, a Faith-based organisation, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, said the gesture was in commemoration of Nigerian 59th Independence.
According to him, the second edition of the Refuge heroes’ award will honour 1 1persons drawn from the Army, and the Police force.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award which take place on Sept. 29, will cost the organisers N5 million.
Aigbe said that the 2019 honour award would be done posthumously through family members in attendance, adding that the honours would be accompanied with some financial assistance to the families they left behind.
“At HOTR, we believe in the power of God’s word to transform our lives to become all He ordained for us.
“We recognise the duty bestowed on us to shine as light in our world, and as the salt of the earth, we are keen to make our nation and world a better place to live in.
“The heroes’ awards and Independence Day Service was conceptualised in 2018, to celebrate our gallant military, para-military and police officers who have sacrificed for the nation, and in some cases paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
“It is part of the church’s corporate social responsibility, even as we prepare to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary.
“This has become even more significant as hundreds of military personnel have lost their lives with the advent of the Boko Haram saga.
“Also, many policemen continue to die daily in the fight against criminal elements who seek to cause harm to the citizenry.”
Aigbe said that military men and veterans of war were celebrated in public places and places of importance in country such as the U. S.
He said that in spite of the sacrifices of the military, para-military and Police, Nigerians were yet to develop the culture of honouring and celebrating those who sacrificed their lives for the peace and unity of the nation.
“Our objective is for Nigerians to develop the culture of honour and appreciation of those who constantly put their lives on the line to protect us.
“Our intention is that this will be a movement that will sweep through the country.
“We are aware that the government through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day reaches out to veterans, but it is obvious that the needs are enormous, hence requiring a public/private partnership and collaboration.”
He said that the church in 2018 honoured the widows of the Seven Policemen killed in Galadimawa roundabout, three Naval officers, two Army Officers who died fighting the insurgency in the North East and two Naval Officers injured whilst on active duty.
The lead pastor said that in addition to the honours, a token was also given to them from the church to support the families left behind.
He disclosed that the church had some criteria for selection of awardees, adding that the selection was made by the Armed Forces and Police themselves.
Aigbe said that the church always considered officers in the lower cadre for the award, high ranking officers with compelling stories and those who died in active service. (NAN)
Politics
Livestock policy same as RUGA, cattle colony –Pogu
In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, the National President, Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu, argued that the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) is a re-branding of the controversial Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA) and the catlle colony. Excerpts…
What is your reaction to the recent endorsement of the National Livestock Transformation Programme by governors of the 19 northern states?
We are not in support of that policy and we have addressed the issue holistically in a document. We have even brought out the historical perspectives to it by looking at what previous governments had done or intended to do in the past. In the document, we identified the types of cattle we have in Nigeria and where they thrive best. We identified the far North as the breeding area; the Middle Belt as the fattening area while the South and other parts of Nigeria are the consuming areas. Right from the beginning, the idea was never to have cattle all over the place.
We’ve looked at all these and traced it down to where we are now. The question we are asking is:
Why is the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Programme starting with six states?
There are five of them in the Middle Belt and only one from the far North.
So, we have looked at the entire programme and its antecedents and we’ve drawn our conclusion that there is something more to this policy than meets the eye. Why is it that when this kind of decision was reached by your governors, socio-cultural groups like yours were not consulted?
The challenge is that we seem not to have achieved the kind of status where governors of the Middle Belt region will call their citizens to reason together on an issue such as this. It is unfortunate. This lumping of everyone as North against other parts of the country is counter-productive in the current Nigerian setting.
When you assemble 19 governors, how many governors are left in the 36 states of Nigeria?
You can see that it is a strategy to intimidate the governors from the other parts of the country. It is also a ploy to intimidate some of the governors of the socalled northern states who may not be in agreement with the agenda of the northern oligarchy. Sometimes, decisions are foisted on them.
Some of these northern governors whose states are embattled as a result of the farmers/herders clashes may have a different view about the policy. Their states have been so destabilised by insecurity that they cannot truly be on the same page with the so-called majority, but they attend such meetings for reasons best known to them. This is the kind of situation we are facing and some of these governors are not courageous enough to express their dissent on issues.
For instance, look at what came out from the deputy governor of Benue State who represented his governor at the meeting. He said that they were going to look at it and see whether it was in conformity with the existing laws. These things are so manipulated that they don’t even have time to do anything.
What do you intend to do now that your governors have adopted a policy that the Middle Belt Forum does not like? We intend to share our position with the rest of Nigerians through the media because this thing is not only affecting the Middle Belt but the rest of Nigeria.
It is actually targeted against the Middle Belt and the South because the land they want to take are mainly from the Middle Belt and the South. Not only that, the Miyetti Allah has started saying that Fulani are the largest ethnic group in Nigeria.
So , you can see the direction they are coming from; it’s all about change of demography; it’s all about land grabbing and it’s about making Nigeria the habitation of all Fulanis in West Africa and other parts of the continent.
Nobody is talking about the indigenous Fulani any more. No, it is just Fulani whether he is from Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso or wherever, as long as he is Fulani, he can be accommodated in Nigeria. That is what is going on and that is what we are fighting against. What specific aspect are you not comfortable with in the programme?
Remember that our lands have been taken over by the Fulani who attacked our communities and displaced our people. Most of these people who are farmers are now in IDP Camps.
The lands have neither been taken back from the Fulani raiders nor have these indigenous people been taken back to its land to farm. But it is these land that the Federal Government wants to use for their National Livestock Transformation Project. So you can see that it is a well planned, well orchestrated programme to disposses our people of their ancestral land and to occupy them with Fulanis.
Governor Solomon Lalong of Plateau State is the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and read the communique of the group at that meeting where the policy was adopted. How do you reconcile the fact that Lalong is one of your sons from the Middle Belt?
Lalong’s antecedents and pronouncements from his first term as governor have been in this direction and that clearly explains why the North chose to use someone like him as the arrowhead. The oligarchy will always use such people to execute such an agenda so that when we talk, they will say: Is it not your son that is leading the project?
When we talk about the inland waterways which they want to take, they will say: Is it not your son, Boss Mustapha, the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who championed the bill while he was at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)? So, these people have perfected the art of using your own against you. We’re fully aware of these manipulations. We’re also praying and working on such people continually to see the light.
But you know it is difficult to liberate people who are mentally and psychologically in bondage.
Beyond expressing your opposition to this new policy in the media, are you going to protest formally to the Northern Governors’ Forum or the Presidency?
We are going to ensure that the document containing our position on the policy gets to the authorities including the President, governors and members of the National Assembly and so on.
There are so many issues we are addressing because the country has never had these number of challenges at the same time. We have issued arising from the last general elections especially regarding what qualification one needs to vie for an office. Whether we like it or not, the outcome of the elections have been foisted on us but we have to work on the National Assembly to work on the Electoral Act so that we don’t have some of the issues we are facing today. We are confronted with the taking over of our parcel of land; we are facing a government that rolls out policies that are anti-people and we are facing a hegemony that does not think our people have right to life.
There are myriads of problems that are confronting us and we have to tackle them as they come. We will do our best within the circumstances we have found ourselves.
Again, one of your sons, Abubakar Tsav, recently described your group as noise makers whose dream of extricating the Middle Belt from the Northern hegemony will come to nothing. How would you react to this?
We’ve already addressed that issue. You see, over the years, the far North has continued to use Muslims within the Middle Belt to disparrage our people.
Some people know the truth about what is happening but still prefer to do the bidding of their paymasters because they think those people matter more than their own people. These are people who have killed thousands of their own people and owned up to it. They claimed that they killed them because some people rustled their cattle. But the generality of our people know who we are.
We in the Middle Belt are not a conquered people. Yes, we are today in a nation called Nigeria and we have been together for almost 60 years as an independent country. We feel that in this modern Nigeria, we should all be treated as equal citizens who can aspire to whatever position and not by aligning oneself with a hegemonic authorities who were propped up by the British during the colonial era.
Today, every group in Nigeria should be free to exist independently and aspire to any position in the governance of the county. Some of our people need psychological liberation but if they have chosen to sell their whole being to the Caliphate, so be it. Another man, also made similar claims but we told him: Stay where you are; be whoever you want to be; identify with whoever you want, but Middle Belt Forum will continue to stand on the path of truth because that is the only way to liberate our people
What is your message to the Middle Belt people who may feel aggrieved by the adoption of the National Livestock Transformation Programme?
As far as we are concerned, the wholesale adoption of that programne was done out of clandestine motives.
Most of us in the Middle Belt Forum have looked at it dispassionately and we have come to the conclusion that the National Livestock Programme is just a variant of the Ruga Settlement programme or Cattle Colony, which they claimed to have suspended. It’s the same old wine, put in a different wine bottle. We discovered that the programme focuses mainly on cattle and excludes other livestock such as goats, pigs and poultry, which are alternative sources of protein for our people.
This is a programme in which the government intends to spend about N100 billion but it only talks about taking parcels of land and cattle but does not talk about the people who own the lands.
In essence, they simply want to seize the land belonging to some people and hand them over to another group of people under the guise of national interest.
While we will continue to educate our people about the implications of this policy, we urge our people to defend their land and protect lives and property in their immediate communities We will continue to kick against this policy until the government and all those concerned realise that it is inimical to our existence.
Nobody is against our local Fulani but every community should endeavour to identify these local Fulani people and encourage them to ranch their cattle. What we don’t want is a situation where you take our ancestral land and bring Fulanis from all over Africa to come and occupy our land.
Politics
In free, fair contest, Yahaya Bello won’t score 25% in any local govt –Musa Wada
Engineer Musa Wada is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 gubernatorial election in Kogi State. In this exclusive interview with MUHAMMAD BASHIR, Wada bared his mind on how he hopes the election would take shape in his favour, among other issues. Excerpts
Your emergence as the PDP candidate came as a surprise to many. What happened behind the scene?
Well there wasn’t really any magic, let’s just say we worked hard. Many people underrated us, yes but that was positive. That gave us the latitude to concentrate on delegates and market our manifesto and programmes to them. For instance, I can tell you that I personally know the majority of the nearly 3000 delegates, particularly the statutory delegates.
Other aspirants had their strategies, mine was to simply locate the delegates and engage them, I guess that worked.
What are your programmess for the state, should you emerged as the governor?
We shall immediately declare a stateof- emergency in all sectors.
There’s nothing that is functional in Kogi State right now. All basic infrastructures have shut down. Enter Lokoja today, there is hardly any motorable road.
I hear that they are rushing to do window dressing on the high traffic Ganaja Road but where have they been in four years?
Just like they rushed to pay three months salary after owing for over 40 months, who do they think they are deceiving?
You are from the same district with the running mate to the APC candidate, what are the mechanism you intend to use to avoid split vote in the senatorial district?
You see, all we ask for is a free, fair and credible contest. If that happens, I don’t see the incumbent government of Yahaya Bello scoring 25 per cent in any LGA in the state, not just the Eastern Senatorial District. The truth is that the people are just plain tired of the present government.
The hunger, poverty, violence and all the failings of the government of my opponent is evenly spread across the state. There are people who are owed salaries running into over three years and they are abound in all the senatorial district. I guess they are desperately trying to ignite ethnic sentiments now, but I think it’s too late in the day.
They didn’t spare any tribe from the suffering and miseries they visited on the state. The resolve to do away with them is unanimous in East, Central and West. Your party is enmeshed in crises over the outcome of the primary election. Are you not worried that these may ruboff on you? The truth is that our so-called crisis is being over sensationalise by certain elements afraid of our unity. Yes, one aspirant out of the 13 of us that contested is displeased with the outcome. But as you know, PDP remains a family. There is no room for intractable rancour. We are discussing and very soon we shall reach an understanding. I can assure you that we are going into this contest as one family.
Your party is loosing membership to the ruling APC particularly in the western senatorial district, is that not a problem? I think there’s a lot of propaganda and misinformation going on by the other side. Nobody, I repeat, nobody of significance in our party has defected in the west or anywhere for that matter. As a matter of fact, there was a stakeholders’ meeting of the zone in Lokoja just yesterday and every single stakeholder endorsed the Musa Wada/ Sam Aro ticket.
The information of mass defection is therefore blatantly false. One of the aspirants and a son to a former governor is in court to challenge your emergence, what are you doing to avoid this distraction? I have already told you that we are discussing. Insha Allah, we shall resolve faster than you expect. The coming election has been projected in some quarters to be laced with violence, how prepared are you? That is a matter of extreme concern to us. Even the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in our state expressed similar fears last week.
But you see nobody talking of violence will implicate the PDP. Only one side is preparing for violence and that is the person we shall remove by the power of the electorate and the grace of almighty Allah on November 16. How are you so sure of the person?
Everybody knows that some politicians have been engaged in arms build up and the recruitment of thugs and mercenaries. We have reports that he has gone as far as Niger Delta, Nasarawa State, Niger State and many other places to recruit violent persons to cause mayhem during the election.
We are shocked that the security agencies are silent while all these are going on. They seem to be having a field day in their preparation for violence. Three weeks ago when we held our primary elec tion, despite the overwhelming presence of police and DSS, unknown gunmen came to attack the venue with the intention of aborting it. We know who sent the gunmen. We believe the security agencies also know, but as you can see, nothing had been done since then to fish out the gunmen.
What is their business with your primary, what could be the motive?
The motive was to ensure that no candidate emerges for PDP before the expiration of the window for primaries in INEC timetable, but they failed spectacularly. Now they have procured a Vice Chairman of a ward from the village of Bello’s Chief of Staff and running mate to go to court.
They have hired a lawyer and Bello and his running mate are bragging that they would rather spend N3billion in court to void our primaries than to face us at the polls.
You can see that the violence is driven purely by desperation on the part of the incumbent. They had four years to impress the people and govern well but they chose to be oppressive and repressive.
Now is the time to give account and they think thugs and guns can change the situation. We are not going to prepare for violence. Our strength lies with the Kogi people that have been dehumanised and humiliated in the last four years.
They will resist any weapon fashioned against their right to vote out a failed government.
There are calls for the removal of the REC, do you also subscribe to that?
You see there are concerns about the neutrality of INEC, but we are a law-abiding party. We don’t have a choice but to pray and hope that INEC will discharge its constitutional duty and mandate without fear or favour. Nobody else can conduct the election except INEC, so we must reinforce our confidence in its non partisanship.
What is your call to electorates?
Kogi voters must come out enmasse to ensure that they vote, and they must protect their votes legally. They must not allow allow anybody to intimidate them, no matter who or how highly placed. Where the people are resolved and determined, nobody can steal their mandate.
Trending
-
News22 hours ago
Xenophobia: Ozubulu Bishop’s whereabouts uncertain
-
Top Stories22 hours ago
S’East, S’South excluded in Nigeria’s security architecture –Report
-
News23 hours ago
Trouble in Bayelsa APC over guber candidate
-
News22 hours ago
Bayelsa: Why we want APC guber candidate disqualified –PDP lawyer
-
News22 hours ago
Nwodo: Nigeria’s economy can’t survive beyond 2023
-
Faith23 hours ago
Drop your differences, Kumuyi tells denominations
-
AutoBeat / Auto Trends22 hours ago
Auto policy reversal will turn Nigeria to dumping ground for pre-owned vehicles
-
Sunday Extra22 hours ago
Nigeria now like Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, says AVM Ararile, (rtd)