Bayelsa guber: KDI calls for peace during election

Jostle for Buhari’s successor rekindles North, South rivalry

Over three years to the next general elections, political manoeuvrings have started in several quarters across the various geopolitical zones and power blocs over the 2023 presidency, Felix Nwaneri reports

N

igeria’s political landscape is already agog with permutations for the 2023 general election as to which zone will produce the next president even as President Muhammadu Buhari, who was re-elected for a second term during the February/March general election and was sworn-in on May 29, is barely four months in office.

Ordinarily, the scheming would not have commenced at the moment if not for the fact that President Buhari will not be taking another shot at the number one position given that he is on his last tenure. The 1999 Constitution (as amended), in paragraphs 137 (b), states that “a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if he has been elected to such office at any two previous elections.”

Buhari was first elected as president in 2015, when he defeated an incumbent – Goodluck Jonathan – and was re-elected in the last presidential election. Having been sworn-in as president two times, he is expected to bow out on May 29, 2023 after serving out the constitutionally allowed two terms.

Already, the President has given a hint about his retirement plan. He said he will retire to Daura – his home town – after he completes his second term in 2023. “This is my second and final term, at the end of which I will, God willing, go to Daura and settle down,” he revealed during a meeting with some traditional rulers from across the country at the presidential villa in March.

But, more than three years ahead of the poll that will see the emergence of Buhari’s successor, it is reminiscent of politics of yester-years as some political spin doctors have started flying the kite over where power should shift to and possibly, who the heir should be.

Though some zones and even names are being touted at the moment, an early move to the 2023 presidency race was noticed during the campaigns for the 2019 elections though many viewed it then as a mere ethnic card being played by some people to secure bulk votes from their region.

May be, consciously or subconsciously, it was the then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who blew the lid of the 2023 plot, when he urged the people of South-West to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the zone after his second term.

The former governor of Lagos State, who spoke at a special Town Hall Meeting on infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency, said besides the massive investments by the Buhari administration on infrastructure across the country and in South-West in particular, the zone will benefit more politically by voting for Buhari.

“Do you know that power is rotating to the South-West after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019? Your child cannot surrender her waist for an edifying bead and you will use the bead to decorate another child’s waist. A vote for Buhari in 2019 means a return of power to the South-West in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely,” Fashola told his audience in Yoruba language.

While many took Fashola’s pronouncement with a pinch of salt, it became a subject of national discourse, when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo reiterated the position at the eve of the elections.

The Vice-President, who is also from the South-West as Fashola, spoke during a house-to-house campaign in Oyo town, Oyo State. He said the success of President Buhari and the APC in the 2019 elections is the only way the zone can secure the presidency in 2023.

Noting that the 2019 presidential election matters to the Yoruba people, because the region has a larger interest in 2023, Osinbajo declared: “The 2019 general election is our own. We are not looking at the 2019, but 2023. If we get it in 2019, Yoruba will get it in 2023. If we don’t get it in 2019, we may not get it in 2023 and it may take a very long time to get it. We need to look at tomorrow and not because of today. What we are doing now is for tomorrow and not for today.”

Before Fashola and Osinbajo’s advice to their kinsmen, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, had told the people of South-East, who have been clamouring for the presidency that they will have a better chance of producing a president in 2023 if they support the second term ambition of President Buhari.

“Preach it to the other South-East states that the shortest way to Igbo presidency is to support Buhari in 2019,” Mustapha told a delegation of the Ebonyi State chapter of the APC, who visited his office then.

He also reiterated that President Buhari will hand over the baton of leadership to an Igbo by the time he is through with his second term in office in 2023, while speaking at the inauguration of the South-East chapter of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) in Abia State.

No doubt, the 2019 polls that was characterised by ethnic sentiments pitted some political leaders in the South-West and their South-East counterparts, but the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation then said there was nothing fraudulent, dubious or contradictory about the promises made by Buhari and Osinbajo to the two zones.

Then spokesman for the organisation, Barr. Festus Keyamo (now Minister of State for Niger Delta), who made the clarification, said: “Go back and listen carefully to what they said at each occasion. Nobody is promising anybody anything definite. They are simply telling both regions very simply that they stand a chance. They may, depending on how they work.

“Some people are just rushing to town to make comments without understanding the context in which these promises were made. All of them, including Fashola, are saying one thing: Vote for Buhari for you to produce the next president in 2023. What it means is that they should work hard.

“No party will zone its presidential ticket to a region that does not like it. Did anybody use that word ‘definitely’ that we are giving you the presidency? They are simply saying, if you work hard, you stand a chance if you deliver the votes. It is conditional, that is why they are begging them. The context in which all of them are saying this is that whichever region worked hard and delivers the votes would produce the next President. That is the truth of the matter.”

Keyamo added that since the presidency will shift to the South after Buhari’s tenure, it was only wise and logical that the zones in the region should work hard to benefit from the power shift.

Like Keyamo pointed out, power is expected to shift to the South in 2023 given the zoning deal between the country’s two political divides – North and South, which took effect with the country’s return to civil rule in 1999, but the battle for the 2023 presidency may go beyond the South-West and South-East if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by.

The belief that the 2023 presidency would be a southern affair with odds favouring the South-East, which is yet to occupy the country’s number one position since 1999, may end up as mere political permutation as the signs are clear that North might join the fray. The euphoria in the North over Buhari’s re-election in February was yet to go down, when some Northern political leaders started canvassing the need for their region to hold on to power beyond 2023.

The present democratic dispensation is years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015), while the North would have been in power for 11 years by the time Buhari completes his second term in 2023. The plot, which started like a pun, when the national president of Arewa Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said in a media interview that there was no going back for the North’s bid for the 2023 presidency, has fast gained ground among political elites from the region. His words: “We are considering supporting a northern presidency in 2023, and you better believe it because it is not just my personal opinion.

The North has not benefitted anything from Buhari’s presidency because many northern states are still impoverished and under developed. The rate of poverty in the North has become worse than it was in 2015. We cannot beat our chest and say this government has favoured the North. The first four years of Buhari was a waste and we cannot expect any magic to happen in his second tenure; it is not possible.”

Shettima had premised his position on two grounds – the need for North to have another four years to catch up with the South’s 14-year presidency and to make up for the region’s inability to benefit from the Buhari administration, which he said has so favoured the South, particularly the South-West, but some say his line of thought might have been spurred by North’s voting strength in the last elections. Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, who also expressed similar thought, advised southern politicians jostling to take over from Buhari to have a rethink as the North could still vie for the presidency in 2023. Mohammed had in the interview said: “This idea of zoning and rotation has been a tragedy for Nigeria because it can deprive Nigeria of getting a better leader. That being the case, whosoever wants to claim it, let him go. “Look at what the Afenifere said that next time it would be a Yoruba person. Their understanding of rotation is between the North and the South-West, or North-West and the South-West. That cannot be. The contradiction, which they invented about zoning and rotation, has collapsed and now they are looking for lies to tell to deceive us.

“Otherwise, how can you say that we now have a president who is from the North-West and his vice, who is from South-West, and that next time it will be the turn of the South-West to produce the president of this country? What are we talking about? I don’t want to hear about this equity and justice, that is sheer nonsense. “We keep on making this mistake of agitation of ‘it is our turn’ over and over again. After all, somebody says the classical definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.” On the clamour by the Igbo that 2023 should be their turn to produce the president, Mohammed suggested that the region had lost the chance and should forget it. “The people, who abused this equity and justice, are the people from the South-East because whatever we are talking about, in a democracy you cannot circumvent voting figures. You can say it is time for my people.

We will not vote for you and let’s see what happens. I said it in one of my statements, look at the way the people of the South-East voted during the last election; they have a humongous collection of votes and they all voted for Atiku Abubakar, and they expect somebody to come from his own area to vote for them.” “Democracy is a question of give and take; you vote for me and I vote for you, that was what Michael Okpara used to say. You don’t vote for me and maybe you think that by abusing me on the pages of newspapers that I will vote for you. I will not,’” he said.

While many analysts and even political leaders, especially those from the South have dismissed Shettima and Mohammed’s submissions on the ground that the duo do not speak for the North, discerning political minds are of the view that only political neophytes would wish away such proposition given the peculiarity of politics. This is even as more and more opinion leaders in the region seem to be buying into the “North must retain power” plot. A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, in an apparent support to the plot, said it is not sacrosanct that Buhari’s successor must emerge from the South as every part of Nigeria can produce a competent president. “Being a cosmopolitan man, I know Igbos not less than 10, who can successfully run this country; I know Yorubas that can do, I know Ijaws that can do, I know Hausas that can do, I know even Kilba.

Hey myself, my friend, I can be president of this country. I consider myself quite competent to do so from a small tribe of 300,000 people. There are so many such tribes that can produce good, competent leaders all over Nigeria,” he said. While pundits view the postulations by some the Northern political leaders as subtle political moves aimed at discarding the zoning arrangement, which undoubtedly favours the South in 2023, Mohammed, in a twist recently, said he will throw his weight behind the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if he decides to contest the presidency in 2023. The Second Republic lawmaker said he will rather have Tinubu to succeed Buhari than anyone from the South-East. “If Tinubu wants to be the president of Nigeria and he asks for my advice, I will say go ahead because I will rather have Tinubu as president than have some of the people in the South-East who are ambitious and want to blackmail Nigeria into ceding power to them. “I know that no matter what happens, even if Tinubu were to be drunk, he will be a better President than Goodluck Jonathan.

I also know that he is better than Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is also nursing presidential ambition,” he said. No doubt, Mohammed is entitled to his views as well as has the right to support whoever he wishes, however the power shift debate assumed a fresh twist recently, when the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai made a case for the abandonment of zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country.

According to him, the arrangement needed to be de-emphasised and ultimately abandoned in favour of competence as Nigeria cannot afford to continue on zoning of political offices on the basis of regions. In a prologue titled, “Defeating a Determined Incumbent – The Nigerian Experience,” which he contributed to a book: “Power of Possibilities and Politics of Change in Nigeria,” written by the Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, el-Rufai, described zoning of political offices as a barrier to political equality. “Even with our success in the 2015 elections, there is room for improvement.

Barriers to political equality, such as our seemingly entrenched though informal rule for zoning candidacies according to regions of origin, need to be de-emphasised and ultimately abandoned in favour of an emphasis on qualification, competence and character,” he wrote. Many would have ignored the Kaduna State governor, however, his political standing as well as closeness to President Buhari and other powers that be up North, explains the flaks that have trailed his call from both the South and North. For instance, a kinsman and known critic of the governor, Senator Shehu Sani, who said it would be unfair to deny the South-West the presidency in 2023, urged President Buhari to caution politicians of northern extraction against contesting the next presidential poll. Noting that it would be unfair for the North to hold on to power beyond 2023, he said: “It will be a serious threat to the future and peace of the country if the Northern Region continues to dominate the leadership of the nation because of its numerical strength. “The President should caution those from the North eyeing that position. Power needs to rotate to other regions.

The South-West worked tirelessly to remove the PDP from office and helped to bring Nigeria to where it is today and deserves support from the North come 2023. If federal character is applied on appointments and other areas, it should also be applicable in the political space.”

A former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who also cautioned against calls for an end to rotational presidency, however, differed slightly from Sani’s position. He maintained that nobody should canvass an end to power shift until the South-East and the North-East zones had produced president. His words: “Calling for an end to the zoning arrangement now will not bring peace to Nigeria. We have to complete the zoning system.

That was the agreement at the earlier constitutional conference. All the major ethnic groups must produce the President before we would all agree that zoning has ended. “Canvassing the abolition of rotational presidency at this point is not in the interest of the country. It will not bring about unity. Anybody that is saying that the zoning arrangement for the presidency of Nigeria should be abolished now is trying to cause civil and constitutional crisis which is not good for the society.” “We should manage the crises at hand carefully in this country without causing further havoc. Currently, the unity of the country is under threat with the insecurity of lives and property across Nigeria. So, Governor el-Rufai should know that the South-East and North-East must produce president before his call for the abolition of rotational presidency could be considered and adopted. “Once the two zones have produced the President of Nigeria, then the position could be free for all.

We have started the current zoning arrangement and we can’t change the rules in the middle of the game.” While some stakeholders across the various divides are of the view that the 2023 presidency zoning debate is an unnecessary distraction that should be avoided by the political class, others cautioned against any plot that will further threaten the county’s unity.

