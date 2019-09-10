B’ball: Heartbreak for Sunshine as MFM maintain 100% record

Host team Sunshine Angels fell short of a crucial win despite a late recovery against Delta Force succumbing to a 58-49 overtime defeat at the Akure Centre of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League.

The Angels were edged 40-39 in their matchday 2 clash with IGP Queens and desperately needed a win to keep the heat on MFM who are the top team in the centre.

However, despite recovering from a 14-point deficit with barely seven minutes to play and forced an overtime at 46-46, they were outplayed by the Force, who will be going head-to-head with MFM in the headline fixture of the day on Tuesday.

Tofunmi Kehinde, who spearheaded the fightback which was highlighted by a game high 19 points lamented their inability to be more aggressive in the overtime.

“We couldn’t push hard when it mattered most and we gave up easily because they made early points in the overtime. It was very painful but we will learn from the defeat.

MFM, who are competing in only their second season in the league after their formation last year, continued their flawless run with another win on Monday, this time against IGP Queens.

First Deepwater walked over Coal City Queens to rekindle their slim hope of making the top four cut for the next stage.

On their outing so far MFM coach, Adewunmi Aderemi, expressed delight with the performance of his side but reckoned they have to improve further in anticipation of tougher challenges heading to the final stage.

