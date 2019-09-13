Arts & Entertainments
BBNaija 2019: Peter Okoye shows support for Tacha
BNaija housemate, Tacha, can be described as one housemate who has managed to remain controversial. Due to what many describe as her arrogant and rude behaviour, she continues to receive backlash and criticisms.
Well, it appears all of these things have done little to stop Peter Okoye’s unwavering support for the Rivers-born housemate. He recently took to social media to address her critics, stating that nobody is perfect.
He wrote: “Nobody holy pass. World full of hate This is not about being a Role model. You are entitled to vote or support any of the housemates. But condemning them is wrong. Bbn is a game not war! She is this! she is that! Before you judge her make sure you are perfect! #Karma”
As expected, the post immediately went viral with over 5,000 retweets on Twitter. While some people praised him for supporting their favourite housemate, most people who reacted to the post, slammed him for supporting Tacha who they described as rude, uneducated and arrogant.
“I thought your giving her the 60m so why telling us to vote her. Please there’s more to this @PeterPsquare and we don’t care. She’s the wrongest person to win Bbnaija 2019 is not just about VOTE check out last Bbnaija winners they deserved it please don’t twist it #bbnaija,” a Twitter user said.
“You are supporting her bcos of jaruma who influenced you to do so, if not tasha itself loves davido morethan you,even though is supporting mercy,biko lets hear word with this ur petty post everywhere about tasha.”
“Pls no one is hating on ur gal, she just has an irritating attitude that people dislike.
Why I abandoned Engineering for filmmaking – Uwagbai
He is a trained Electrical Engineer but he chose filmmaking for a living. To him, engineering could have made him rich but passion gives joy and fulfillment. Charles Uwagbai is a filmmaker and advertising practitioner; the brain behind some of Nollywood’s blockbuster movies and TV commercials. He has directed and produced dozens of movies. He directed The Ghost and the Tout, a movie that broke box office record, Esohe which is a Bini epic movie, and The Washerman. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he shares his journey into Nollywood, what it takes to produce a good movie, and sundry issues
What makes a good film, in your opinion?
A good storyline makes a good film because it is what connects to the audience. When I am contracted to direct a film I take a good look at the script first. If the script is not good, we have to work on it again to make it perfect. Then after that, we can talk about casting and budget and all of that. Sometimes, when writing a script, I have a particular character that I know will bring my characters to life.
Is filmmaking all you have always wanted to do?
Oh yes, filmmaking is all I have always wanted to do. I shot my first film in 2010, an epic called Okoro the Prince. The late Sam Loko starred in that film as well. Alex Osifo and a host of other stars were in the film. But before then, I’ve been involved in other projects, other films. I started out in the music industry, shot music videos, TV commercials before I ventured into Nollywood.
Some Nollywood films tend to do better than Hollywood films at the cinemas lately. Does this have anything to do with the quality or hype?
Well, it has a lot to do with the cast you parade in the film as well as the quality of production. The first things you observe, as a film maker, is whom your target market is when producing a movie. Toyin Aihmaku, for instance, has a very unique and loyal fan base. So, if Toyin is going to make a film for the English speaking (posh) audience it may not appeal to all her fans. She is aware that a lot of her fans are normal everyday people so she can’t make a “James Bond’’ movie for instance because she wants to trend.
So you have to ask yourself, who are your audience? Are you satisfying your audience? If you are satisfying your audience? Then you will automatically have a successful film. So, bearing that in mind, you have to know the people that look out for your films and the best medium that you can reach them on.
You also shoot TV commercials alongside films. Which do you find most rewarding?
The shooting for the corporate world is more lucrative than Nollywood. You know, Nollywood is just my passion.
Are you saying that there are filmmakers that are not really making it?
Well, I can only speak for myself. For me, I’ll say that there is money in Nollywood, because some movies have made it at the box office and outside of box office.
So people really buy movies outside of the cinemas?
Yes, people buy outside of box office; they buy online. If the industry isn’t profitable we won’t have an influx every single day.
So the bulk of the money comes from online sales? How about the people that live in the suburbs?
They have their own market as well, people still buy DVDs but it’s for certain movies. That is why it is the duty of the filmmaker to properly target the various audiences while casting by featuring faces that appeal to certain parts of the country.
What are the areas you think some of your colleagues need to improve on?
First of all, you need to identify where you want to sell your movie and how you can make it a success. This is why you see that some movies feature Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo casts. It is deliberate, and you need to be able to balance the choice of cast in any movie. You also need to know where you plan to sell your movie and also shoot your movie for the right time. The truth is that you can’t target every type of audience in a movie. This is why while some people are tearing a movie down others are applauding it. The bottom line remains that you need to know whom you want to capture in your film and make sure you satisfy your audience.
Lately, I see a number of Hausa actors feature in Nollywood. Have you thought about shooting a movie that will appeal to Northerners?
I think some people have tried to shoot movies up North but I’ve not really done any movie. I’m not so familiar with their culture that is why I haven’t attempted to go up north. But I always strive to put a few of Kannywood stars in my films because I know that it would appeal to their fans up north. In my movie, The Washer Man for example, I featured five northerners in the film because I know that I’m going to sell out up north.
How have you managed to remain relevant despite the entrance of many foreign-trained filmmakers in the industry?
Okay, I think what has kept me going is my humility, even while on set. Then, consistency is also very important, you can’t make one film today and make another one in five years time and think people will remember you. You have to keep churning out quality films frequently.
I was taught at film school to shoot whenever I want to shoot. Basically, if you have a camera, just shoot. You don’t have to wait till you have the best camera in the world to shoot.
Filmmaking is typically storytelling; you just have to tell a story with what you have. If you can’t tell a story with your phone, I wonder what you are going to do when you are given a big camera.
Funding remains a big issue for many filmmakers. How do you fund your projects?
I am self-funded most of the time and sometimes I am lucky to have investors.
Do you get your return on investments?
I have been lucky in this regard. With my film, Esohe, released in January, we made a lot of money from it. We toured 10 cities in the U.S. and the movie showed in box office as well and we did other releases and it has made impact, no regret.
Have pirates also dealt with you?
I’ve not been hit directly by piracy and I pray not to experience it. This is why I handle my post-production myself.
What peculiar challenges do you face as a filmmaker?
Power is a major issue as it eats a large chunk of our budget. Also, actors demanding much more than I can offer, especially when I probably have a budget I want to work with. And because you know that if you pump in so much money into a film, you might not get it back.
The audience also is a big challenge as well. They won’t buy original movies, and they won’t go to the cinemas to watch movies yet they keep complaining that our movies are of low quality. Yet when you pump in money, they wait for movies to come out so that they can buy it on the street.
There is this rumour about some actors making really crazy demands on set. Have you ever experienced such?
Yes, I have.
What is the craziest demand?
Some ask for ridiculous things that they can’t afford on their own. Like they want to fly business class, they insist on being lodged in a five star hotel or wearing only designer clothes on set.
How much does it cost to shoot a Nollywood movie?
That’s a big question to ask because it’s largely dependent on the location and type of film. You really can’t peg a figure to it. You can however shoot a normal basic film between N4m to N10m.
In what areas do you think the current administration can assist Nigerian filmmakers?
I think we need more grants and soft loans for filmmakers and an enabling environment for us to thrive.
Why I dismissed my elder brother as manager – Reekado Banks
Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, Nigerian singer better known as Reekado Banks, has explained that he sacked Temi Solomon, his elder brother, as his manager, because his “vision became a lot farther”.
The talented songwriter was speaking during an interview with Cool FM.
He said he needed to get to somewhere else, and that informed his decision. Banks added that his decision does not in any way affect his relationship with his brother.
“It was just next level dealings, I wanted to get somewhere else, the vision became a lot farther, like I saw farther than I used to see and I just needed somebody that’ll see as much, most especially someone that’s been there with other people (artists) but me and my brother are cool,” he said.
When asked if Temi, who has managed him since the beginning of his career, is still a part of his team in any capacity, he answered in the negative, saying that not at the moment.
The 25-year-old singer is now managed by Twenty20 media led by Kamal Ajiboye, Davido’s former manager.
Banks joined Mavin Records in 2014 and left four years later in 2018.
His record deal with Mavin Records came as a result of his brother submitting some of his songs to the label in an online talent search.
In July, Banks was a victim of a prank phone call that went wrong during a live interview.
Davido to female fan: I don marry o
The love story between Nigerian music star, Davido, and his now famous girlfriend, Chioma, has been the envy of many on social media.
The DMW star recently took a bold step at making things official with Chioma as photos from their introduction ceremony hit social media.
Obviously still excited at almost being off the market, Davido was spotted telling a female fan that he is now a married man.
In the short chip posted on the singer’s Instastory, he was heard telling the fan “I don marry o”.
In other news, Davido’s two babymamas took to social media to react after the singer said Chioma is a special one.
In a radio interview, the singer had reportedly implied that Chioma and perhaps her unborn child is a special one. In response to that, Davido’s babymamas posted photos of their daughters on Instagram and also declared them as being special.
Meanwhile, the award-winning singer expressed his love and gratitude to her for being an amazing mum and assured her that he is doing “exceptionally well”.
“Love U Mommy!! !!! I Know Its You That Is Protecting Me!!!!! I Know!!!! I Love U!! Ur Son Gallant Die!!!!!!!! Rip!!!,” Davido wrote.
Veronica Adeleke passed away on March 6, 2003 at 39. Her passing on came as a shock to the entire family.
Prior to her death, she was a lecturer at Babcock University in Ogun state.
Etinosa, Oyemykke in war of words
Once in awhile celebrities who take to social media to air their dislike for each other. There have been cases where they would go on and on revealing their issues to the public.
In the past, we have seen celebrities like Kanye West and Drake and the famous beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.
Nigerian actress Etinosa and UK-based Instagram celebrity Oyemkke have started their own war of words on Instagram. The actress shared a post trolling the Instagram celebrity.
It all began after Etinosa made a comment on the Instagram celebrity’s page, stating that she cannot date him because he is too loud. He retaliated by sharing an Instagram post, calling her out for her past mistakes.
Oyemkke wrote: “So I was going through the comments on this blog on an advert I did for @kolaqalagbo & as I scrolled through laughing, I found this apologetic Nudist talking ILL about me. I don’t know her, I’ve never met her & would gladly not talk to her talk less of date someone THAT LOW for attention. Why are you imagining dating me in the first place?? I don like your photo before? Are we friends? If a start now, you people will say Oyemykke likes wahala, I never reach my Arsenal in over a year. If this babe TRY ME, everywhere go Hot for 3 DAYS”
The actress fired back with her own response. She noted that expressing her opinion about not dating should not cause a quarrel. She added that she has the right to choose who she likes or dislikes.
“I can’t date you no suppose cause quarrel na😍😍😍 My guy no vex!! Freedom of speech. My opinion and I stand by it. Will you say you have never expressed your dislike for someone? Uncle everybody must not like you some people don’t like you and I didn’t hide it. “
I’m not a pretender. A lot of people share my views and do not like you too but hailing you and calling you bro! Baba work on yourself and stop spitting on people. EGBEDIN!!!
If you give everybody you’ll become broke too, AY tackles online beggars
Ace Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY says people should understand that they can’t be pleased all the time.
The comedian and actor took to his Instagram page recently, where he wrote on people and their self-entitlement when it comes to asking for help from well to do individuals.
“People around you should understand that you cannot please everyone all the time. It usually ends up being a terrible move whenever you try to do that amongst people who fail to understand, or lack appreciation for even the little you do.
“We can only appreciate the sermon of ‘Give and it will come back to you…’ when you are in a position to give. There’s always going to be someone disappointed, so you might as well make yourself happy and Be You. ‘Givers never lack’ no mean say make you lack sense. According to Timaya ‘I CAN’T KILL MYSELF,” he wrote.
He didn’t stop there, he went further to write in his Twitter: “From not wanting to disappoint anybody, people consistently expects u to please everyone. It’s only in Nigeria your 1Million Naira will attract 20 friends & family with 100k problems each? Why do they always fail to understand that if you give everybody, u will become broke too?”
From Annie Idibia to Uti Nwachukwu, Omoni Oboli, eLDee, and Stella Damasus, we heard these celebrities share their personal experiences with people on social media who have a thing for begging or appealing for financial assistance.
In 2018, eLDee carried out over the number of people sliding into his DM begging for money. Going by the posts the rapper posted on his Instagram stories on Friday, October 5, 2018, it is obvious that he is fed up with the unending and irritating messages he has been receiving in his DM.
“I’m sick and tired of people sliding into my DM to beg for money. I barely have enough for me and my girls and I sure don’t have money trees growing in my yard,” he wrote.
Love as recipe for mental illness, Unbreakable screens at UNN
tudents of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in their numbers thronged the Princess Alexandria auditorium located at the centre of its Nsukka campus for the recent screening of a movie, titled Unbreakable.
Written by Sola Osofisan, an award-winning Nigerian writer and directed by Ben Chiadika, an M-NET multi award-winning soap Tinsel, the movie is a timely piece as it addresses the complexities, helplessness, pain, anguish and ignorance surrounding mental health issues, which in recent times has become prevalent in various parts of the country, despite it being a taboo in most Nigerian cultures. The movie explores in multiple layers, how the society perceive mental illness in Nigeria. The choice of University of Nigeria, Nsukka as one of the places the movie has been screened in recent times is due to the vulnerabilities of the population demographics of educational institutions such as UNN-one of the many communities that has witnessed incidents of suicide among students and young people in recent months. The successful screening of the movie happened through the efforts of the institution’s authority and partnering non-governmental organisations.
Chukwuemeka Akachi, a first-class final year student of English Language and Literary Studies of the University, took his life, after dropping a suicide note on Facebook. It was an incident that threw the academic community into mourning. In hindsight, there were arguments over how the deceased could have received some help and the tragedy prevented from occurring. It is against this background and similar cases of suicide in UNN and other tertiary institutions, that Unbreakable, was screened. The movie is an endearing love story of a new couple Ikepo and Chidi, who shortly after their marriage, went through a problem that left the young family distressed. Irekpo had a mental problem. It started hearing of strange sounds and voices in her head like she was hearing things from a different wavelength. Soon she started shifting dramatically between moods. First Chidi and later Irekpo’s relatives would have been more comfortable living in denial but the evidence of mental illness kept getting dangerously real to the point of self-harm and impossible to ignore. Hallucination and depression crept in from the dark labyrinths of what was later discovered, towards the end of the movie as a hereditary condition. What stands out in the movie is how irrespective of Ikekpo (played by A’rese Emokpae, the 2016 winner of the Voice Nigeria) and her condition, her husband and family provided her with a much-needed emotional and physical support throughout the movie, as she battled with her unique health challenges. Chidi, Irekpo’s husband (acted by the Nigerian award-winning actor, O.C. Ukeje), proved to be a responsible husband whose show of understanding and commitment in the support of his wife, to whom he had sworn a life of love, notwithstanding her mental health challenges. Apart from the lead roles, the movie also featured a cast of some of the most popular actors and actresses who broadly and resoundingly resonate with audiences of all shades in Nigeria. Some of the casts in the movie include: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, Uche Mac-Auley, John Dumelo and Wendy Lawal.
The production team of the movie is also made up of veterans in the Nigeria’s movie industry. The producer of the movie, Buky Campbell, is an actress of repute who has also worked in the broadcast industry for many years, was present at the screening. She led an interactive session which was a part of the movie screening. The students were led to make affirmative statements that uphold the importance of self-control and timely help-seeking. The students were provided with helplines which they can call to get counselling and help. Campbell led the students through the rite of renouncing the negative outcomes of struggling to deal with depression as a result of stresses of life due to relationship break-up, excessive social pressure, chronic pain and illness, family conflicts, abuses, acute sense of isolation and economic pressure. Although the economic undertone of mental health was not emphasised, it is one of the conditions that could people to the vulnerabilities that have become rampant, which predisposes people to resorting to all kinds of criminal behaviour in reaction to the pressure exerted on their socio-economic well-being.
The quality of the cast and crew as well as the message made the movie “Unbreakable,” a hit in the few venues where it has been screened. It is this factor, for example that inspired the collaborations that made its screening a reality for the UNN audience. The collaboration was between the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and several non-governmental organizations. Chief among the partnering organisations is Knowledge Exchange Centre, a corporate social Responsibility vehicle of the Excel Africa Group. According to its executive chairman, Charles Nwodo Jr., “as you may know, the problem of youth restiveness has assumed a dangerous dimension resulting in the rising cases of suicide among students.” Nwodo acknowledged that the UNN authority is understandably doing its best in stemming the tide of the pressures that result in mental issues among students. He further stated that some of the problems of the youth, are what they do not appear capable of dealing with on their own, hence his NGO’s partnership to assist them weather the storm facing them.”
The highlight of the occasion was a short talk about mental health by veteran Nollywood actress, Ebere Okaro, after which she had interactions with a cross section of students.
Beasts on Rampage, Something to Live For and other stories
Book title: Love Like A Woman and Other Stories
Author: Razinat T Mohammed
Pagination: 120
Publisher: Kraft Books Limited
Reviewer: Adeniyi Taiwo Kunnu
he human heart is as deep as complex, and when it comes to matters of the woman heart, the discourse takes a unique turn in need of careful attention. Razinat Mohammed in this work, “Love Like a Woman and other stories”, examines the multifarious fictional realities in the lives of different women, deftly navigating the planes of marriage, religion, culture and the vicissitudes that affect other lives.
Eleven stories in 120 gripping pages; and the reader could never be left the same way because the pieces contained in one piece gets one acquainted with the not-too-often examined daily or lifetime experiences of people. If only we knew the much we should, as someone once said, we would have done more to make the world better than we have it now. From the first story, Razinat simply conveys delicious incidences and at times unsavoury glitches in ‘fine’ vocabulary.
“Something to Live For” gives needed premonition which later comes to fore in the other stories. Afi, hungry and tired descended into another realm which reveals her experiences as a woman married off against her will. Failing in her bid to commit suicide and having been rescued by a stranger, her life continues for a brief moment in lonely forest. Razinat employs the stream of consciousness technique, demonstrating how often times we keep our fears at the subconscious, but present to the world the side which fits men’s acceptance.
Importantly, Afi chooses the real world where her torrid relationship with her spouse could not prevent her from getting back to the one person in her family where her only love still remains. She could leave every other thing and move on with her life, but in this instance; the propelling force of love keeps her in. Her memories of Efida can wait, while the painful face-off with Uduma must be shrugged off.
Sterile Water takes the reader on another fictional journey in realistic representation. Kulu’s life depicts one whose existence is enmeshed in destructive poverty. In a family of five children, jobless husband and offensive cultural practice which are obviously unfavourable to the plight of the mother who toils but gets incommensurate returns. This is a creative output which addresses, not only an area of general concern, but specific cultural distastes.
The third story, which also doubles as the title of the collection is “Love Like A Woman’s”, takes this narrative a notch higher. Dije bears the burden of love by giving her life to a man whose mental state defies immediate or remote remedy. The story describes the height of one’s love characterised by ‘ultimate sacrifice’, and in this wise it is a woman giving her life, having first lost the life of the unborn to the violence of a mentally unstable man.
In “Laila”, Razinat gives new perspective to the weighty concerns of an erstwhile divorcee. Overwhelmed by the stigma associated with being unmarried on the one side and the fear of being out of a second marriage of three months on the other, Laila contends with the disrespectful gateman in her new home, the pressured facilities, step-children rivalry, perceptions by the older wife and ultimately her sexual preferences.
The author keeps readers’ taste buds watered with “The U-Turn”. Here, a woman also finds herself on the receiving end of the pugilist. A husband-to-be; a beautiful prospect in a daughter in-law; a dotting mother-in-law and the Achilles Heels of being overweight all come together causing flurry of emotions. So, when England came to Nigeria in the hope of a damsel, Sam got a shocker in eve’s daughter who has indulged beyond measure in ‘fatteners’. In summary, Mary Rose does not have the Knight in any shining armour as hers. He, back to England, while the consolatory words of her mother in-law does nothing to change Sam’s mind.
“Beasts on Rampage” is another delicious read which queries the sanity of allowing the wild dwell amongst the urbane. There are circuses where wild animals are on display for fun, but having these carnivorous mammals in neighbourhoods gets a thumb down here. Mohammed weaves her words around the humanity in people, touching on the unjust treatment of the average in society and arrives its zenith with the distaste that under-lie her fictive presentation. She sure makes the reader wonder but in a maze of reading experiences.
One Good Turn is one of morality…, of a home gone apart…. of a child turned out and left on the streets…, of a father bereft of needful values and love and subsequent degeneration but eventual redemption of a dear life. This story x-rays parents and parenting, while also exploring peer influences and workings around it.
“Official Touts” rounds off this collection, and this story picks holes in the often mentioned fake police experiences. This piece regales readers with the stop and search on the roads by police and the check point experiences. A travelling family that parts with cash and kind; and then in turn receives some ‘change’ from the money stolen from them gets the reader’s needful attention. This is an eye opener to stepping up the game in terms of security so as to keep men of the underworld on their toes.
A Love Like A Woman and Other Stories is truly a fascinating collection. It is a work recommended for its unique perspectives and indeed a deserving applause as a beautiful piece of literature.
Point of View: Artists’ resale rights take centre stage in Lagos
How can Nigerian artists receive royalties for their eligible artworks sold in reciprocating countries (which have implemented Article 14 of the Berne Convention)? How can artists from reciprocating countries receive royalties for their eligible artworks sold in Nigeria? Are the same rules to be applied in the case of a derivative work? What should be the basis for its calculation; the sale or auction price?
The above are among questions that would form the kernel of intellectual discourse at the first edition of a new monthly series of talk tagged ‘Point of View’.
Themed ‘A Case for the Artist’s Resale Right’ in Nigeria, the event which will hold on Tuesday September 17, 2019, at Alliance Francaise/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, is organised by the Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française Lagos and Nigerian Copyright Commission.
President, Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Oliver Enwonwu, who is the Executive Director of Ben Enwonwu Foundation, and Neil Coventry, who is the Nigeria representative for Bonhams, the leading international auction house for modern and contemporary African art, will serve as presenters, while the panelists include Acting Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Dr Simon Ikpakronyi; Director General, Nigerian Copyright Commission, John Asein; Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission, Nigeria Partner, Ukiri Lijadu, Femi Lijadu; and Sector Head, Technology, Media & Entertainment, Jackson, Etti & Edu, Ngozi Aderibigbe. Legal practitioner and arts consultant, Seun Alli, will serve as moderator. The event is sponsored by LADOL, Leadway Assurance Company and Zircon Marine.
Conceived as a collaborative platform, the series, according to Enwonwu, brings together a diverse line-up of artists, curators, writers, thinkers and policy makers, to share their perspectives on the role of the visual arts in shaping society.
“Also, drawing from other creative disciplines and experiences to take a broad helicopter view of the art scene in Nigeria and Africa, ‘Point of View’ proffers an innovative format, as well as a three-pronged approach that aims to encourage support and funding for the visual arts through public and private sector partnership while ensuring continuing professional development and empowerment for practitioners,” said Enwonwu.
He noted that unlike novelists and musicians, visuals artists do not benefit from secondary and downstream sales of their works.
“Indeed, their income pales in comparison to those other creatives, mainly because they do not earn significantly from the reproduction and communications rights provided to other creators under copyright law.
“The artist’s resale right seeks to correct this anomaly by ensuring artists receive a small percentage of the re-sale price of a work. Although this right is recognised in the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works (Article 14ter), which sets minimum international copyright standards, it is optional, with only about 80 countries in adherence.
“Today, visual artists around the world argue for a mandatory and universal application of the right, to ensure there is an equitable balance between artists and traders in their works, improvement in the traceability and pedigree of artworks and consequently the transparency of the global art market. In addition, resale royalties in place would enable proper cataloging and authenticating of an artist’s work, which are time consuming and costly undertakings.
He added that ‘Point of View’ therefore aims to “establish an effective system for collecting resale royalties and remunerating artists alike by first providing answers to questions like: Is Nigeria a member of the Berne Convention? How in practical terms can we support the development of the institutions, systems and procedures that would ensure the easy, efficient and cost-effective application and management of a resale royalty scheme? How can Nigerian artists receive royalties for their eligible artworks sold in reciprocating countries (which have implemented Article 14 of the Berne Convention)? How can artists from reciprocating countries receive royalties for their eligible artworks sold in Nigeria? Are the same rules to be applied in the case of a derivative work? Who would be responsible for paying the resale royalty rate? What should be the basis for its calculation; the sale or auction price?”
Enwonwu who is also the founder/ director of Omenka Gallery, he holds a first degree in biochemistry, an advanced diploma in exploration geophysics (distinction), postgraduate diplomas in applied geophysics and visual art (distinction) and a Masters in art history, all from the University of Lagos. He has exhibited extensively and curated many shows around the world. He is a member of the boards of several other organisations including the National Gallery of Art, Nigeria and Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria. He also serves as a member of the Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity in the Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council, chaired by His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria. Enwonwu is also the founder and chief executive officer of Revilo, publishers of Network, the magazine of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce and Omenka, Africa’s first art, business and luxury-lifestyle magazine.
Nigerian author, Ipadeola, selected for International Writing Programme
ward-winning Nigerian poet, essayist, translator and author of short stories, Mr. Tade Ipadeola, has been selected to participate in the International Writing Program (IWP) Fall Residency at the University of Iowa, courtesy of the United States Department of State.
From September 1 to November 16, 2019, Ipadeola, the 2013 winner of the Nigeria Prize for Literature, joins 28 other accomplished writers from across the globe in the world’s oldest and largest multinational writing residency.
Over the course of 11 weeks, Ipadeola and the other participants will give readings and lectures that share their work and cultures, collaborate with artists from other genres and art forms, and travel to interact with audiences and literary communities across the United States.
In addition, the residency will provide the writers a one-of-a-kind inter-cultural opportunity to forge productive relationships with colleagues and translators, and take part in the vibrant social and academic life of the University of Iowa as well as the larger American literary scene.
United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer Russell Brooks congratulated the Nigerian writer on his acceptance into the residency program. According to him, the goal of the IWP Fall Residency is to provide outstanding writers with a platform for cultural exchange and collaboration.
“The International Writing Program Fall Residency is a unique experience for rising stars and established writers who have achieved literary distinction and have shown interest in contributing to the creative writing culture in their home countries.
“This program will enable Ipadeola to present his works and Nigeria’s literary culture to a wider audience. He will in turn learn more about U.S. society, culture, and the American people,” Brooks said.
Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor, John Wesley, dies aged 72
Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor, John Wesley has died aged 72.
The actor, who played Dr Hoover on the sitcom, passed away following complications from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, his family confirmed. His manager Gerry Pass paid tribute to his ‘dear friend’ in a statement: “John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film.
“I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.”
He is survived by his wife Jenny Houston, his two daughters Kimiko and Kinshasha and his stepson, Kyler, say The Hollywood Reporter.
Louisiana native, Wesley appeared on the Will Smith-starring 90s comedy in the episode The Mother Of All Battles.
His character was invited to dinner by the Banks family when their daughter Ashley was being bullied.
Their meeting famously descended into a row which ended with Uncle Phil (James Avery) punching Hoover.
His other film and television work – amounting to over 100 credits – included roles in Fraiser, The Jeffersons and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
More recent roles included NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service last year, and a TV movie called Cursed Angel.
Wesley was no stranger to the stage, appearing in Toys In The Attic at the Old Globe Theatre in London, and Wild Oats at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, reports metro.co.uk.
