BDCs focus on compliance as FATF team arrives Nigeria

ith the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Mutual Evaluation Team set to arrive Nigeria this week, Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators in the country are stepping up efforts to ensure that they are not found wanting in the area of compliance to local and global regulations, New Telegraph has learnt.

The President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, who stated this in a recent chat with journalists, explained that the FATF assessment was designed to evaluate the implementation and effectiveness of the laws, regulations or other measures required to ascertain the effectiveness of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

According to him, the FATF’s Mutual Evaluation will equally provide information on the progress made by Nigeria in meeting its obligations towards the FATF recommendations.

He disclosed that as the global body that sets standard for AML/CFT efforts, the FATF team will assess banks and other financial institutions’ compliance with the AML/CFT measures.

He further stated that as in other previous evaluations for Nigeria, the FATF team will carry out checks at the branches of selected banks and BDCs across the country, adding that compliance at the airports and land borders may also come under their scrutiny.

The ABCON boss noted that Nigeria, which has been one of the regional champions mentoring other member states in the development of their AML/CFT systems, had largely addressed its action plan by enacting legislation to criminalise money laundering and terrorist financing.

He noted that the country was also implementing procedures to identify and freeze terrorists’ assets and ensuring that customer due diligence requirements apply to all financial instructions.

Gwadabe pointed out that in preparation for the FATF visit, ABCON, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), organised a sensitisation workshop for over 4,500 licenced BDCs across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

According to him, as a result of the efforts of the association, the collation and reporting of foreign currency transactions and suspicious transactions by BDCs are now fully automated.

He stated that ABCON had in February launched its Live Run Automation Portal in Lagos, adding that the technology automates all BDC operations with those of Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the CBN, to improve the level of compliance of the BDCs with set regulations.

In addition, the platform allows BDCs send their reports online real time, thereby removing the challenge of manual rendition of reports that has been confronting operators for decades.

Stressing that the world is going digital, Gwadabe said BDC operators are committed to staying ahead of the competition by deploying time-tested technology to deliver effective services to customers and ensure compliance.

He said the Live Run portal had enhanced BDCs compliance with set regulations and promoted market integrity.

He revealed that the ABCON Foreign Exchange Retailers Institute had also been proposed and will soon be floated by the leadership of the association.

“We therefore urge the Federal Government to mandate relevant authorities such as the CBN, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Federal Ministry of Education and Federal Ministry of Justice to grant the institute the necessary approval to enable it commence operation,” Gwadabe said.

