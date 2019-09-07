Benue pensioners’ union disowns protesting group as retiree dies

The leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Benue State Chapter, yesterday distanced itself from the protest organised by the “Concerned Pensioners” in the state, saying the protest was instigated and had a political undertone. State Chairman of the union, Comrade Joseph Kyume, stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after he led a delegation to present the position of the union to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi. Comrade Kyume said the Union had held talks with the state government and had agreed on harmonisation of payment of pensions to all categories of retirees in the state. He stated that the union had also requested the governor to domesticate the Federal Government’s Contributory Pensions Scheme (PENCOM), in the state which the governor had done and even gone a step further to inaugurate the commission to address the problem of pensioners in the state.

Ikyume noted that the protesting group was anchored by suspended leaders of the union, who had gone to court but lost, saying the union would not allow itself to be dragged into partisan politics. Ortom had earlier addressed the protesting retirees where he appealed to them to shield their swords and embrace dialogue, pointing out that his administration was making frantic efforts aimed at permanently addressing the pensions and gratuities challenges.

He said already, N611 million had been approved for the payment of April and May pension arrears to retirees whom he noted would start receiving alerts on Monday or Tuesday next week, stressing that the domestication and inauguration of Pension Commission would also go a long way in addressing the challenge. “I am very ashamed before you and the people I govern to see the state you are in and my inability to cause things to work during my time.

“I am on drugs just as most of you are and I have no reason to justify my inability to pay your entitlements. We must look for ways to solve this problem. I am determined to do something to limit your pains. “We have looked for long term measures, which is why we have established Benue pension commission so as to access loan to settle the problem.

But the protesting pensioners rejected the governor’s two months offer, saying it was grossly inadequate to address their plights. Chairman of the Concerned Pensioners, Peter Ikyado, insisted that until their entire arrears were paid they will not vacate the gate of government house. He said one of their members, David Atsanam, who started the protest with them on Thursday died in the hospital after he complained of fever. “What we need is immediate action from the governor otherwise we will continue with our protest,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...