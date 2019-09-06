Benue: Retirees defy rain, protest unpaid pensions

Hundreds of pensioners yesterday defied the downpour which lasted for over 10 hours in continuation of their protest against non-payment of their 25-month pension arrears.

The pensioners, who dressed in black attires, started the protest which spilled over to yesterday on Wednesday with a promise not to leave the Government House gate until they met Governor Samuel Ortom.

The rain, which began about 5a.m., disrupted all social and economic activities, with the retirees wallowing in cold amidst complaints of fever arising from mosquito bites.

The pensioners, who slept at the main entrance to the Government House, rejected an undisclosed sum of money allegedly brought to them by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Iangba Kapu. “That is not what we came for,” they said.

They said: “Ortom, pay us our entitlements,” “We didn’t vote for you to kill us” and “God will judge the case between you and us.”

The pensioners are demanding about N28 billion being the sum of their outstanding unpaid pensioners.

The Chairman of the Concerned Pensioners, Mr. Peter Ikyado, told journalists that they would not leave Government House until they were paid.

Ikyado said that they were not bothered about their safety anymore as they were ready to remain inside the rain until the payment of their pension and gratuity.

He said: “We slept here (at the Government House) on Wednesday and this morning (yesterday). We woke up here to continue with the protest. There is no going back. We will not depart this Government House come rain, come sunshine until our demands are met.

“We are not preventing people or staff from entering into Government House premises or offices, but security personnel attached to the Government House closed all the entrance gates against us and we have no problem with that. But when the staff or people come around to enter their offices, once they see us, they would turn back.

“We don’t know why they were behaving like that. Since Wednesday, this main entrance gates had been under lock and key. Like I said earlier, we are peace loving old men and women who mean no harm to government, all that we are saying is that, government should give us our entitlements legitimately meant for us.”

When journalists sought the reaction of Kapu, he declined comments, and referred them to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Terver Akase.

He said: “Go and meet Akase. I am a civil servant and I am not allowed to speak.”

