Benue: SUBEB uncovers 256 dead members on board’s payroll

The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Friday said it has uncovered about 256 deceased members of the board who are still on its payroll.

The Chairman of SUBEB, Mathew Mnyam, told journalists in his office that as part of its efforts to sanitize the board, the board under his watch has expunged such names which include people that have retired long ago from active service.

Mnyam said four directors of the board who have over stayed as directors in the were sent on three months compulsory suspension to give way for those behind to take over.

According to him, one of the board staff in charge of payroll, who was caught reinstating certain names on the payroll, was suspended with another staff transferred for being unable to give account of the assignment given to him.

He said the store keeper of the board was also not spared for lack of proper records keeping.

He maintained that all those achievements were done to revamp the public primary schools and bring back their lost glory to enable every parents and caregivers whose children are no going to schools to send them back to school.

The SUBEB Chairman, who disclosed that the board would soon clamped down on Local Government Executive Secretaries who are performing below average, also warned headmasters, who are charging parents heavily before enrolling their children, to desist or face sanctions.

